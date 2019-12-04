Fantasy Football Running Back Preview: Matchups, projections, and more for the Fantasy playoffs

Remember when Week 13 felt like the biggest week of the season? Now that the playoffs have started that seems like child's play. Adding to the stress of Week 14 is the logjam atop the waiver wire at running back. I could make a case for four running backs to be the top add of the week; Alexander Mattison, Raheem Mostert, Patrick Laird and Benny Snell.

First, let's start with the assumptions baked into the projections at the bottom of the article. We're projecting Dalvin Cook to play, because he said he would after the game on Monday. We're not yet projecting a return for James Conner or Matt Breida. And we're currently expecting Kalen Ballage to miss Week 14 as well.

There are plenty of moving parts, but if those assumptions hold, I'll project Mostert the highest for Week 14. While there are plenty of reasons to doubt Mostert's grip on the job, none of these other backs project for as many touches or scoring opportunities. Unfortunately for him, Kyle Shanahan is optimistic about Matt Breida returning. That would throw everything in flux.

Snell would be my second choice in non-PPR. I'm not sure this is a great matchup against the Cardinals, but as long as his defense plays the way it has, he should see 16-plus touches and have a good chance of getting into the end zone himself. Snell has dominated touches on the ground without James Conner and is averaging 4.3 yards per carry, which is close to what the Cardinals allow.

For a few moments on Monday night it looked as if Mattison would be the clear top choice. But Cook's statements after the game threw some cold water on that. He absolutely still needs to be rostered everywhere, but I've been telling you that for two months. Still, it will be hard to start him as anything other than a deep flex if Cook plays.

The one guy who may get overlooked in PPR is Laird. He has at least five targets in two of his past three games and he saw 10 carries after Ballage went out in Week 13. If Ballage misses this week, Laird has a solid PPR floor of around 10 Fantasy points and considerable upside. The Jets have been very good on a per-carry basis, but they've allowed 10 touchdowns to running backs and have given up 50 yards per game through the air to the position.

My priority list is below, but check back Tuesday night (or Wednesday) to see if news has changed it.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 14 at this time. Here's what it means:

Darrel Williams RB KC Kansas City • #31

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Darwin Thompson could see extended work. Kalen Ballage RB MIA Miami • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Patrick Laird should be the lead back.

RB Preview Numbers to know

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline James White RB NE New England • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC NE -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 208 REC 57 REYDS 512 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.2 Devonta Freeman RB ATL Atlanta • #24

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR ATL -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 13.2 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 422 REC 42 REYDS 295 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.9 LeSean McCoy RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 5.5 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 410 REC 27 REYDS 177 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.5

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 14 Adds Benny Snell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #24

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 42% Our Evan Washburn indicated Snell's success has given the Steelers the luxury of waiting until Conner is 100% to return. If Conner is out, Snell is the safest back in non-PPR and a fine flex in PPR. The game script should be perfect against a scuffling Cardinals team Patrick Laird RB MIA Miami • #42

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 3% Laird could be a very good contrarian DFS play in a game that I expect is a little bit high scoring. He could also be a top 24 running back in PPR as he was last week. Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 51% First off, if you have Dalvin Cook on your roster Mattison is the clear top priority. If you have good starting running backs, he's the best stash. I don't hate the idea of starting Mattison as a flex if you have Dalvin Cook. There is definitely some re-injury risk for Cook and the matchup against the Lions is fantastic. Both running backs could find success in Week 14. Darwin Thompson RB KC Kansas City • #34

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie YTD Stats Ownership 7% If both Williams are ruled out, I'm probably too low on Thompson. He'll likely get double-digit touches in that scenario, but he's struggled with pass protection and it's hard to trust a part-time back against the Patriots. Raheem Mostert RB SF San Francisco • #31

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Ownership 17% The 49ers backfield will likely be a three-headed monster against a difficult matchup. Nyheim Hines RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 27% Because of the expected game script and matchup, I prefer Hines to Wilkins in PPR. I'm also not ready to throw in the towel on Jonathan Williams. Jordan Wilkins RB IND Indianapolis • #20

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 10% Wilkins was the lead back in Week 13 after Williams struggled, I'm just not sure it sticks. Myles Gaskin RB MIA Miami • #37

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 4% Gaskin will share the load with Laird in Ballage's absence. There's certainly a chance Gaskin is the better runner and their schedule is pretty soft the rest of the way.

Stashes Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 21% Edwards is looking at 15-20 touches per game with goal-line opportunities if Ingram goes down. Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 34% Don't wait for an injury to try to stash Pollard.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 14 Prices FanDuel $7,600 DraftKings $7,000 It's a difficult matchup and Kamara has been a Fantasy disappointment, but I love this value. I expect 20 touches for Kamara, and you know the touchdowns are coming eventually. If he's under-owned, all the better.

Contrarian Plays Devonta Freeman RB ATL Atlanta • #24

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Week 13 Prices FanDuel $6,000 DraftKings $5,400 Freeman and the Falcons have been so bad running the ball, I'm not sure everyone will buy into the matchup against the Panthers. Freeman's involvement in the passing game makes him an even better play on DraftKings.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank PPR Rank RB FPTs PPR FPTs 1 1 Christian McCaffrey 23.79 30.25 5 2 Alvin Kamara 16.93 24.55 6 3 Leonard Fournette 16.91 23.05 3 4 Dalvin Cook 18.42 22.66 2 5 Derrick Henry 19.41 21.07 4 6 Nick Chubb 18.01 19.86 7 7 Miles Sanders 16.52 19.51 10 8 Devonta Freeman 13.89 18.85 11 9 Saquon Barkley 13.67 18.33 9 10 Ezekiel Elliott 15.61 18.19 20 11 Austin Ekeler 12.21 16.99 17 12 Kenyan Drake 12.36 16.56 8 13 Josh Jacobs 15.64 16.52 12 14 Aaron Jones 13.65 16.12 13 15 Phillip Lindsay 13.31 15.95 22 16 Jamaal Williams 11.49 15.86 19 17 Le'Veon Bell 12.22 15.59 16 18 Melvin Gordon 13.05 15.18 18 19 Chris Carson 12.24 15.13 26 20 James White 10.40 14.96 21 21 Joe Mixon 12.11 14.93 14 22 Todd Gurley 13.24 14.90 15 23 Mark Ingram 13.12 14.82 30 24 Kareem Hunt 10.16 14.54 27 25 Patrick Laird 10.30 13.82 23 26 Devin Singletary 11.49 13.70 31 27 LeSean McCoy 9.86 13.43 28 28 Duke Johnson 10.28 13.05 25 29 David Montgomery 10.54 12.56 24 30 Raheem Mostert 10.92 12.43 37 31 Ronald Jones 8.94 11.28 33 32 Rashaad Penny 9.63 11.20 29 33 Benny Snell 10.17 11.15 32 34 Jonathan Williams 9.74 10.95 43 35 Nyheim Hines 7.31 10.75 39 36 Derrius Guice 8.92 10.74 46 37 Tarik Cohen 6.12 10.73 38 38 Alexander Mattison 8.93 10.37 34 39 Sony Michel 9.45 10.18 35 40 Bo Scarbrough 9.35 10 36 41 Carlos Hyde 8.97 9.37 44 42 Darwin Thompson 6.42 9.28 40 43 Tevin Coleman 7.52 9.20 47 44 Jaylen Samuels 5.53 8.84

