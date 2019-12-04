Fantasy Football Running Back Preview: Matchups, projections, and more for the Fantasy playoffs
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to prioritize the waiver adds.
Remember when Week 13 felt like the biggest week of the season? Now that the playoffs have started that seems like child's play. Adding to the stress of Week 14 is the logjam atop the waiver wire at running back. I could make a case for four running backs to be the top add of the week; Alexander Mattison, Raheem Mostert, Patrick Laird and Benny Snell.
First, let's start with the assumptions baked into the projections at the bottom of the article. We're projecting Dalvin Cook to play, because he said he would after the game on Monday. We're not yet projecting a return for James Conner or Matt Breida. And we're currently expecting Kalen Ballage to miss Week 14 as well.
There are plenty of moving parts, but if those assumptions hold, I'll project Mostert the highest for Week 14. While there are plenty of reasons to doubt Mostert's grip on the job, none of these other backs project for as many touches or scoring opportunities. Unfortunately for him, Kyle Shanahan is optimistic about Matt Breida returning. That would throw everything in flux.
Snell would be my second choice in non-PPR. I'm not sure this is a great matchup against the Cardinals, but as long as his defense plays the way it has, he should see 16-plus touches and have a good chance of getting into the end zone himself. Snell has dominated touches on the ground without James Conner and is averaging 4.3 yards per carry, which is close to what the Cardinals allow.
For a few moments on Monday night it looked as if Mattison would be the clear top choice. But Cook's statements after the game threw some cold water on that. He absolutely still needs to be rostered everywhere, but I've been telling you that for two months. Still, it will be hard to start him as anything other than a deep flex if Cook plays.
The one guy who may get overlooked in PPR is Laird. He has at least five targets in two of his past three games and he saw 10 carries after Ballage went out in Week 13. If Ballage misses this week, Laird has a solid PPR floor of around 10 Fantasy points and considerable upside. The Jets have been very good on a per-carry basis, but they've allowed 10 touchdowns to running backs and have given up 50 yards per game through the air to the position.
My priority list is below, but check back Tuesday night (or Wednesday) to see if news has changed it.
Week 14 RB Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 14 at this time. Here's what it means:
KC Kansas City • #31
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Darwin Thompson could see extended work.
MIA Miami • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Patrick Laird should be the lead back.
Numbers to know
- 40% - Broken tackle rate for Kareem Hunt. With their upcoming schedule, you should consider both Hunt and Nick Chubb as good starts.
- 22 - Touches for Miles Sanders in Week 13. He's been unleashed. Let's just hope Jordan Howard doesn't come back and ruin it.
- 48.9 - PPR Fantasy points for Jamaal Williams since Davante Adams came back. That's 6.8 more than Aaron Jones.
- 14 - Damien Williams is still the only Chiefs running back to see more than 14 touches in a game this season.
- 11 - Targets for James White in Week 13. He had 13 in his three games prior.
- 51 - Snaps for Kenyan Drake last week. David Johnson saw just 15. This is not a committee.
Matchups that matter
James White RB
NE New England • #28
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
LeSean McCoy RB
KC Kansas City • #25
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Waiver Wire Targets
Benny Snell RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #24
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Our Evan Washburn indicated Snell's success has given the Steelers the luxury of waiting until Conner is 100% to return. If Conner is out, Snell is the safest back in non-PPR and a fine flex in PPR. The game script should be perfect against a scuffling Cardinals team
MIA Miami • #42
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Laird could be a very good contrarian DFS play in a game that I expect is a little bit high scoring. He could also be a top 24 running back in PPR as he was last week.
MIN Minnesota • #25
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
First off, if you have Dalvin Cook on your roster Mattison is the clear top priority. If you have good starting running backs, he's the best stash. I don't hate the idea of starting Mattison as a flex if you have Dalvin Cook. There is definitely some re-injury risk for Cook and the matchup against the Lions is fantastic. Both running backs could find success in Week 14.
KC Kansas City • #34
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
If both Williams are ruled out, I'm probably too low on Thompson. He'll likely get double-digit touches in that scenario, but he's struggled with pass protection and it's hard to trust a part-time back against the Patriots.
SF San Francisco • #31
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The 49ers backfield will likely be a three-headed monster against a difficult matchup.
Nyheim Hines RB
IND Indianapolis • #21
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Because of the expected game script and matchup, I prefer Hines to Wilkins in PPR. I'm also not ready to throw in the towel on Jonathan Williams.
IND Indianapolis • #20
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Wilkins was the lead back in Week 13 after Williams struggled, I'm just not sure it sticks.
Myles Gaskin RB
MIA Miami • #37
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Gaskin will share the load with Laird in Ballage's absence. There's certainly a chance Gaskin is the better runner and their schedule is pretty soft the rest of the way.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Edwards is looking at 15-20 touches per game with goal-line opportunities if Ingram goes down.
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Don't wait for an injury to try to stash Pollard.
DFS Plays
Alvin Kamara RB
NO New Orleans • #41
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
It's a difficult matchup and Kamara has been a Fantasy disappointment, but I love this value. I expect 20 touches for Kamara, and you know the touchdowns are coming eventually. If he's under-owned, all the better.
Freeman and the Falcons have been so bad running the ball, I'm not sure everyone will buy into the matchup against the Panthers. Freeman's involvement in the passing game makes him an even better play on DraftKings.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
RB
FPTs
PPR FPTs
1
1
Christian McCaffrey
23.79
30.25
5
2
Alvin Kamara
16.93
24.55
6
3
Leonard Fournette
16.91
23.05
3
4
Dalvin Cook
18.42
22.66
2
5
Derrick Henry
19.41
21.07
4
6
Nick Chubb
18.01
19.86
7
7
Miles Sanders
16.52
19.51
10
8
Devonta Freeman
13.89
18.85
11
9
Saquon Barkley
13.67
18.33
9
10
Ezekiel Elliott
15.61
18.19
20
11
Austin Ekeler
12.21
16.99
17
12
Kenyan Drake
12.36
16.56
8
13
Josh Jacobs
15.64
16.52
12
14
Aaron Jones
13.65
16.12
13
15
Phillip Lindsay
13.31
15.95
22
16
Jamaal Williams
11.49
15.86
19
17
Le'Veon Bell
12.22
15.59
16
18
Melvin Gordon
13.05
15.18
18
19
Chris Carson
12.24
15.13
26
20
James White
10.40
14.96
21
21
Joe Mixon
12.11
14.93
14
22
Todd Gurley
13.24
14.90
15
23
Mark Ingram
13.12
14.82
30
24
Kareem Hunt
10.16
14.54
27
25
Patrick Laird
10.30
13.82
23
26
Devin Singletary
11.49
13.70
31
27
LeSean McCoy
9.86
13.43
28
28
Duke Johnson
10.28
13.05
25
29
David Montgomery
10.54
12.56
24
30
Raheem Mostert
10.92
12.43
37
31
Ronald Jones
8.94
11.28
33
32
Rashaad Penny
9.63
11.20
29
33
Benny Snell
10.17
11.15
32
34
Jonathan Williams
9.74
10.95
43
35
Nyheim Hines
7.31
10.75
39
36
Derrius Guice
8.92
10.74
46
37
Tarik Cohen
6.12
10.73
38
38
Alexander Mattison
8.93
10.37
34
39
Sony Michel
9.45
10.18
35
40
Bo Scarbrough
9.35
10
36
41
Carlos Hyde
8.97
9.37
44
42
Darwin Thompson
6.42
9.28
40
43
Tevin Coleman
7.52
9.20
47
44
Jaylen Samuels
5.53
8.84
So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 14 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.
