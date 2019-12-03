Play

Week 14 Fantasy Football Running Back Preview: Prioritizing Mattison, Mostert, Snell, Laird and more

Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to prioritize the waiver adds.

Remember when Week 13 felt like the biggest week of the season? Now that the playoffs have started that seems like child's play. Adding to the stress of Week 14 is the logjam atop the waiver wire at running back. I could make a case for four running backs to be the top add of the week; Alexander Mattison, Raheem Mostert, Patrick Laird and Benny Snell

First, let's start with the assumptions baked into the projections at the bottom of the article. We're projecting Dalvin Cook to play, because he said he would after the game on Monday. We're not yet projecting a return for James Conner or Matt Breida. And we're currently expecting Kalen Ballage to miss Week 14 as well.

There are plenty of moving parts, but if those assumptions hold, I'll project Mostert the highest for Week 14. While there are plenty of reasons to doubt Mostert's grip on the job, none of these other backs project for as many touches or scoring opportunities. 

Snell would be my second choice in non-PPR. I'm not sure this is a great matchup against the Cardinals, but as long as his defense plays like it has, he should see 16-plus touches and has a good chance of getting into the end zone himself. Snell has dominated touches on the ground without James Conner and is averaging 4.3 yards per carry, which is close to what the Cardinals allow. 

For a few moments on Monday night it looked as if Mattison would be the clear top choice. But Cook's statements after the game threw some cold water on that. He absolutely still needs to be rostered everywhere, but I've been telling you that for two months. Still, it will be hard to start him as anything other than a deep flex if Cook plays.

The one guy who may get overlooked in PPR is Laird. He has at least five targets in two of his past three games and he saw 10 carries after Ballage went out in Week 13. If Ballage misses this week, Laird has a solid PPR floor of around 10 Fantasy points and considerable upside. The Jets have been very good on a per-carry basis, but they've allowed 10 touchdowns to running backs and have given up 50 yards per game through the air to the position. 

My priority list is below, but check back Tuesday night (or Wednesday) to see if news has changed it.

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 14 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Darrel Williams RB
KC Kansas City • #31
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Darwin Thompson could see extended work.
headshot-image
Kalen Ballage RB
MIA Miami • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Patrick Laird should be the lead back.
Numbers to know
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
James White RB
NE New England • #28
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC NE -3 O/U 48.5
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
12.2
RB RNK
33rd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
208
REC
57
REYDS
512
TD
4
FPTS/G
13.2
headshot-image
Devonta Freeman RB
ATL Atlanta • #24
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR ATL -2.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
31st
PROJ PTS
13.2
RB RNK
17th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
422
REC
42
REYDS
295
TD
3
FPTS/G
11.9
headshot-image
LeSean McCoy RB
KC Kansas City • #25
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE NE -3 O/U 48.5
OPP VS RB
1st
PROJ PTS
5.5
RB RNK
26th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
410
REC
27
REYDS
177
TD
5
FPTS/G
9.5
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 14 Adds
headshot-image
Benny Snell RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #24
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
42%
Our Evan Washburn indicated Snell's success has given the Steelers the luxury of waiting until Conner is 100% to return. If Conner is out, Snell is the safest back in non-PPR and a fine flex in PPR.
headshot-image
Raheem Mostert RB
SF San Francisco • #31
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Ownership
17%
I really hate this, but until we hear something on Matt Breida it's hard to put Mostert any lower than second. The 49ers backfield will likely be a three-headed monster against a difficult matchup.
headshot-image
Patrick Laird RB
MIA Miami • #42
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
3%
Laird could be a very good contrarian DFS play in a game that I expect is a little bit high scoring. He could also be a top-24 running back in PPR as he was last week.
headshot-image
Darwin Thompson RB
KC Kansas City • #34
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
YTD Stats
Ownership
7%
If both Williams are ruled out, I'm probably too low on Thompson. He'll likely get double-digit touches in that scenario, but he's struggled with pass protection and it's hard to trust a part-time back against the Patriots.
headshot-image
Alexander Mattison RB
MIN Minnesota • #25
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
51%
I don't hate the idea of starting Mattison as a flex if you have Dalvin Cook. There is definitely some re-injury risk for Cook and the matchup against the Lions is fantastic. Both running backs could find success in Week 14.
headshot-image
Nyheim Hines RB
IND Indianapolis • #21
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
27%
Because of the expected game script and matchup, I prefer Hines to Wilkins in PPR. I'm also not ready to throw in the towel on Jonathan Williams.
headshot-image
Jordan Wilkins RB
IND Indianapolis • #20
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
10%
Wilkins was the lead back in Week 13 after Williams struggled, I'm just not sure it sticks.
headshot-image
Myles Gaskin RB
MIA Miami • #37
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
4%
Gaskin will share the load with Laird in Ballage's absence. There's certainly a chance Gaskin is the better runner and their schedule is pretty soft the rest of the way.
Stashes
headshot-image
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
21%
Edwards is looking at 15-20 touches per game with goal-line opportunities if Ingram goes down.
headshot-image
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
34%
Don't wait for an injury to try to stash Pollard.
DFS Plays
Top Plays
headshot-image
Alvin Kamara RB
NO New Orleans • #41
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Week 14 Prices
FanDuel
$7,600
DraftKings
$7,000
It's a difficult matchup and Kamara has been a Fantasy disappointment, but I love this value. I expect 20 touches for Kamara, and you know the touchdowns are coming eventually. If he's under-owned, all the better.
Contrarian Plays
headshot-image
Devonta Freeman RB
ATL Atlanta • #24
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Week 13 Prices
FanDuel
$6,000
DraftKings
$5,400
Freeman and the Falcons have been so bad running the ball, I'm not sure everyone will buy into the matchup against the Panthers. Freeman's involvement in the passing game makes him an even better play on DraftKings.
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

RB

FPTs

PPR FPTs

1

1

Christian McCaffrey

23.79

30.25

5

2

Alvin Kamara

16.93

24.55

6

3

Leonard Fournette

16.91

23.05

3

4

Dalvin Cook

18.42

22.66

2

5

Derrick Henry

19.41

21.07

4

6

Nick Chubb

18.01

19.86

7

7

Miles Sanders

16.52

19.51

10

8

Devonta Freeman

13.89

18.85

12

9

Saquon Barkley

13.67

18.33

9

10

Ezekiel Elliott

15.61

18.19

21

11

Austin Ekeler

12.21

16.99

19

12

Kenyan Drake

12.36

16.56

8

13

Josh Jacobs

15.64

16.52

23

14

Jamaal Williams

11.79

16.16

13

15

Aaron Jones

13.65

16.12

14

16

Phillip Lindsay

13.31

15.95

11

17

Raheem Mostert

13.82

15.77

18

18

Joe Mixon

12.71

15.53

22

19

Le'Veon Bell

11.92

15.29

16

20

Melvin Gordon

13.05

15.18

20

21

Chris Carson

12.24

15.13

28

22

James White

10.40

14.96

27

23

Kareem Hunt

10.46

14.84

15

24

Mark Ingram

13.12

14.82

17

25

Todd Gurley

12.94

14.60

24

26

Devin Singletary

11.49

13.70

25

27

Duke Johnson

10.88

13.65

30

28

Patrick Laird

10.00

13.52

33

29

LeSean McCoy

9.55

13.12

26

30

David Montgomery

10.54

12.56

36

31

Tevin Coleman

9.20

11.59

38

32

Ronald Jones

8.94

11.28

32

33

Rashaad Penny

9.63

11.20

29

34

Benny Snell

10.17

11.15

31

35

Jonathan Williams

9.74

10.95

43

36

Nyheim Hines

7.31

10.75

40

37

Derrius Guice

8.92

10.74

46

38

Tarik Cohen

6.12

10.73

39

39

Alexander Mattison

8.93

10.37

34

40

Sony Michel

9.45

10.18

35

41

Bo Scarbrough

9.35

10

37

42

Carlos Hyde

8.97

9.37

45

43

Darwin Thompson

6.21

9.07

47

44

Jaylen Samuels

5.53

8.84

