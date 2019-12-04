Week 14 Fantasy Football Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

The Eagles have their backs against the wall this week in facing the Giants on Monday night. They need to win if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive in competing with the Cowboys for the NFC East division title. It's kind of like your Fantasy leagues this week – you need a win to advance in the playoffs. And in both scenarios, Carson Wentz should lead the way.

It was a shock to see Philadelphia lose at Miami last week, but it wasn't Wentz's fault. He had 310 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and he scored 30 Fantasy points. It was his first game with more than 16 Fantasy points since Week 6, and I expect him to stay hot this week against the Giants.

The Giants have allowed five quarterbacks in a row to score at least 20 Fantasy points coming into Week 14, with three of those guys (Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers) throwing for at least three touchdowns. Wentz will hopefully follow suit.

He has a healthy receiving corps and offensive line again after Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, Lane Johnson and Brandon Brooks have missed time in recent weeks. And you can see the upside for Wentz when he's surrounded by talent, including Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert and Miles Sanders.

I like Wentz as a top-three Fantasy quarterback for Week 14, behind only Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson, and he's poised to go off. That should be good for the Eagles, and Fantasy managers will benefit as well.

I'm starting Wentz over: Patrick Mahomes (at NE), Aaron Rodgers (vs. WAS), Tom Brady (vs. KC), Drew Brees (vs. SF) and Matt Ryan (vs. CAR)

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CLE -8.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 20.6 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 2917 RUYDS 84 TD 17 INT 14 FPTS/G 15.7 Mayfield is expected to be fine despite hurting his throwing hand in Week 13 against Pittsburgh. He played through the injury but he had a rough outing with nine Fantasy points. That snapped a string of three games in a row with at least 21 Fantasy points, but I expect him to rebound this week against the Bengals at home. All four of his 20-point outings this season have been in Cleveland, and he was great against the Bengals in two games last year, scoring a combined 64 Fantasy points. Look for Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry to come up big this week as well, and Mayfield has the chance to be a top-five Fantasy quarterback in Week 14. Jameis Winston QB TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND TB -3 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 3659 RUYDS 220 TD 22 INT 20 FPTS/G 20.7 Winston let us down last week when he only scored 10 Fantasy points at Jacksonville, but I'm going to stick with him this week against the Colts. He's passed for at least 313 yards in each of his past four home games, and I expect him to stay at a high level again in this matchup with Indianapolis. The Colts have allowed the past three opposing quarterbacks to each throw multiple touchdowns, including Nick Foles, Deshaun Watson and Ryan Tannehill, with Watson and Foles each scoring at least 21 Fantasy points. Winston is a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Tom Brady QB NE New England • #12

Age: 42 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC NE -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 19 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 3268 RUYDS 12 TD 21 INT 6 FPTS/G 19.8 The Patriots offense struggled in Week 13 at Houston, but Brady got some much-needed Fantasy production in garbage time, finishing with 30 points. That snapped a three-game stretch where he scored 15 Fantasy points or less, and I expect him to get hot over his next two games, starting with the Chiefs game in Week 14. While Kansas City's defense has played better of late in games against Philip Rivers and Derek Carr, Brady should have a big game at home. He has at least 21 Fantasy points in four of five home games this year, and he had 340 passing yards and two total touchdowns against the Chiefs in New England last season. Brady's not done yet as a quality Fantasy quarterback in Week 14. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET MIN -13 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 22 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 3032 RUYDS 50 TD 24 INT 4 FPTS/G 20.8 Cousins has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and he should stay hot this week against the Lions. In his first meeting with Detroit in Week 7, Cousins had his best performance of the season with 37 Fantasy points. The Lions have allowed seven of the past eight quarterbacks to score at least 22 Fantasy points, and Dwayne Haskins in Week 12 is the lone quarterback who failed to do well against Detroit in the past two months. I like Cousins a lot in Week 14, and hopefully Adam Thielen (hamstring) will return this week as well to help. Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -5.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 15.8 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 2266 RUYDS 121 TD 16 INT 11 FPTS/G 15.2 Fitzpatrick just had his best Fantasy game of the season with 32 points against Philadelphia, and he's now scored at least 26 points in three of his past five games. One of those positive outings was against the Jets when he scored 29 Fantasy points in Week 9, and he faces his former team again in Week 14. The Jets have allowed four of their past six opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points and could be without star safety Jamal Adams (ankle) this week. He's a better option in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, but I like Fitzpatrick as a low-end starter in Week 14.

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NYJ -5.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2154 RUYDS 47 TD 15 INT 10 FPTS/G 17.4 Darnold should hopefully play better against Miami in Week 14 than he did at Cincinnati in Week 14 when he struggled with just nine Fantasy points as the Start of the Week. Against the Dolphins in Week 9, Darnold had 14 Fantasy points, but he lost a touchdown on a bad call for Ryan Griffin in the end zone. The Dolphins allow the second-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks at 26.0 points per game, and I would stick with Dalton this week as a low-end starter in all leagues. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ OAK TEN -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1602 RUYDS 128 TD 15 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.6 Tannehill is someone we've been touting for weeks, and he just had his first sub-par Fantasy performance since taking over for Marcus Mariota in Week 7 with 17 points at Indianapolis. Still, he scored multiple touchdowns for the sixth week in a row, and I'm going right back to him as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 14 at Oakland. The Raiders allow 25.2 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks, and Tannehill should stay hot in leading the Titans to a potential playoff berth. Eli Manning QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #10

Age: 38 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -9.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 16.2 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 556 RUYDS 8 TD 2 INT 2 FPTS/G 14 Manning is back for the Giants with Daniel Jones (ankle) banged up, and it appears like Evan Engram (foot) and Golden Tate (concussion) will be healthy as well. That gives the Giants their full complement of weapons with Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton against an Eagles defense that just struggled against Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins. I would only consider Manning in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, but he could be making his final start in the NFL. It would be fun to see him go out with a bang in a potential shootout with Wentz.

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 14.4 QB RNK 24th YTD Stats PAYDS 2896 RUYDS 46 TD 22 INT 10 FPTS/G 18.2 Garoppolo has at least 22 Fantasy points in three of his past five games, but two of those were against the Cardinals and just one on the road. He only had 10 Fantasy points at Baltimore in Week 13, and this is consecutive games on the road against two top-tier defenses. While the Saints have allowed Kyle Allen and Matt Ryan to score at least 20 Fantasy points in consecutive games, I'm not sure Garoppolo will have the same success since he's averaging just 18.2 Fantasy points per game for the season. He's only worth starting in two-quarterback leagues this week. Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 15.6 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 2866 RUYDS 446 TD 18 INT 6 FPTS/G 20.7 Murray was a disaster in Week 13 against the Rams, finishing with 12 Fantasy points, and he should struggle for the second week in a row against the Steelers. Murray has now gone consecutive games with fewer than 165 passing yards, and the Rams kept him to under 30 rushing yards, although he scored on the ground. The Steelers have allowed two quarterbacks to score more than 18 Fantasy points since Week 2, including Brian Hoyer in Week 9 and Mayfield in Week 11. They got revenge on Mayfield last week in holding him to nine Fantasy points, and this defense also kept Lamar Jackson to 13 Fantasy points in Week 5. Murray is a risky option in two-quarterback leagues this week, even at home. Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 14.4 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 2432 RUYDS 243 TD 14 INT 5 FPTS/G 17.6 It's fun to have Minshew Mania back in Week 14 now that the Jaguars have benched Nick Foles. I'll consider starting him in Week 15 at Oakland and Week 16 at Atlanta, but I don't like this matchup against the Chargers. Even though the Chargers are playing consecutive road games this week, they have only allowed two quarterbacks to score more than 19 Fantasy points this season, which was Deshaun Watson in Week 3 and Tannehill in Week 7. That includes matchups with Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. Minshew had seven Fantasy points in his last start in Week 9 against Houston in London, and I expect him to struggle again this week. Jacoby Brissett QB IND Indianapolis • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 18.4 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 2245 RUYDS 141 TD 19 INT 6 FPTS/G 17.3 The narrative of Brissett not throwing enough was thrown out the window last week against Tennessee when he attempted 40 passes and scored just 14 Fantasy points. He had 319 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, and he's now scored more than 16 Fantasy points just once since Week 4. He's down two key weapons in T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Eric Ebron (ankle), and while I like Zach Pascal and Jack Doyle this week, those two aren't enough to make Brissett a starter in most leagues. Tampa Bay also has played better defensively the past two games against Matt Ryan and the Jaguars quarterback combination, allowing a combined 25 Fantasy points, and Brissett is only worth a look in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. Derek Carr QB OAK Oakland • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 15 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 2843 RUYDS 50 TD 17 INT 8 FPTS/G 15.8 Only one quarterback has scored more than 19 Fantasy points against the Titans in the past four games, and it was Mahomes in Week 10. I doubt Carr gets there given his recent level of play. He only has one game with more than 14 Fantasy points in his past four outings, and he scored a combined 14 points in his past two outings against the Jets and Chiefs. Now, both of those were on the road, and he's back home this week, but there's no way I'm trusting Carr at this point in the season given his recent level of play.