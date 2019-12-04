Week 14 Fantasy Football Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers

To see what a strange season it's been for wide receivers, all you have to do is look back at last week's leaderboard. At the top, you had perennial disappointment DeVante Parker, absolutely dominating the Eagles with journeyman QB Ryan Fitzpatrick; Kenny Golladay going off for 158 yards with undrafted free agent David Blough throwing to him; Courtland Sutton came in third with the Broncos third starting quarterback of the season; fourth was Alshon Jeffery, who hadn't scored more than 10 Fantasy points in PPR scoring since Week 6.

All the way down at No. 5 was Davante Adams, finally bringing some sense to the rankings, but the rest of the top 10 featured James Washington, Cole Beasley, and Allen Lazard, among others. It's just been that kind of year. We talk about it all the time, but the number of no-doubt-about-it, must-start options might be in the single digits on any given week, which means every week features more lineup decisions at wide receiver than probably any other position.

We'll help you sort through it all, with our help, you'll find everything you need.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

Start 'Em Alshon Jeffery WR PHI Philadelphia • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG PHI -9.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK 14th OWNED 96% YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 71 REYDS 490 TD 5 FPTS/G 13 Welcome back, Alshon. That was fun to see last week at Miami when Jeffery came back from a two-game absence with an ankle injury and had nine catches for 137 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets. Hopefully that kind of attention from Carson Wentz continues, especially this week against the Giants, who allow the second-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. And Jeffery has three touchdowns in his past three meetings with the Giants. Robert Woods WR LAR L.A. Rams • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -PK O/U 47 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK 9th OWNED 97% YTD Stats REC 64 TAR 99 REYDS 835 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.9 Woods still hasn't caught a touchdown this season, but that hasn't mattered over his past three games. He has at least six catches and 95 yards in three games in a row, and he just had a monster performance in Week 13 at Arizona with 13 catches for 172 yards on 19 targets. It would be nice if he started to find the end zone, but his floor of nine non-PPR points and 15 PPR points have been solid over this three-game stretch. He's also scored at least 11 PPR points in four of his past five games against the Seahawks coming into Week 14. Zach Pascal WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 23rd OWNED 48% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 51 REYDS 473 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.1 In the first game for the Colts without T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Eric Ebron (ankle), Pascal had season highs in targets (10), catches (seven) and yards (109) in Week 13 against Tennessee. Ebron is on injured reserve, and Hilton isn't expected to play in Week 14. This week, the Colts play the Buccaneers, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers for the season, which makes Pascal a low-end starting option in all leagues. DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -5.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 7th OWNED 96% YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 93 REYDS 854 TD 6 FPTS/G 14 It's been amazing to see what Parker accomplished this year despite the Dolphins looking ahead to 2020. One thing that Miami has realized is Parker is part of the future for the franchise. He comes into Week 14 with at least 11 PPR points in nine games in a row, including at least 15 PPR points in each of his past three games. In non-PPR leagues, he has either a touchdown or at least 90 receiving yards in seven of his past nine games. He's a weekly starter in the Fantasy playoffs, especially in Week 14 against the Jets. Parker had four catches for 57 yards and a touchdown on six targets against the Jets in Week 9, and I would expect another productive outing from Parker again this week. Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -8.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 20th OWNED 89% YTD Stats REC 68 TAR 112 REYDS 758 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.9 Boyd is riding a nice two-game stretch coming into Week 14 against the Browns. In his past two games against the Steelers and Jets, Boyd has at least 16 PPR points in each outing with 10 catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns on 19 targets. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in four of his past five games, and he did well in his past two games against the Browns with nine catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Boyd is worth starting in all leagues in Week 14, with his value higher in PPR.

Sleepers

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 63 REYDS 489 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.8 Miller was listed as a sleeper in Week 13 at Detroit, and he delivered a big game with nine catches for 140 yards on 13 targets. He has at least nine targets and six catches in three games in a row, and hopefully he'll stay hot Thursday night against Dallas. He's become a go-to target for Mitchell Trubisky, especially with the Bears not having a reliable tight end with Trey Burton (calf) going on injured reserve just at the time when Miller's targets started to spike. James Washington WR PIT Pittsburgh • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI PIT -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 54 REYDS 578 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.1 Washington has scored at least 10 PPR points in four of his past five games, and he's scored a touchdown in each of his past two outings against Cincinnati and Cleveland with Devlin Hodges under center. The Cardinals were just abused by Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp in Week 13 and then cut cornerback Tramaine Brock in a surprising move Monday. Washington is a strong No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 14. Dede Westbrook WR JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 9.7 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 49 TAR 78 REYDS 544 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.5 Westbrook has at least 14 PPR points in his past two games, and he has 13 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets over that span. Westbrook should be considered the No. 2 receiver for the Jaguars behind D.J. Chark, but Westbrook might be the better option in PPR. He should benefit with Gardner Minshew back under center in place of Nick Foles, and Westbrook is a solid No. 3 PPR receiver in 14 against the Chargers. Robby Anderson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NYJ -5.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 44th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 68 REYDS 546 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.8 It would be great if Anderson stays hot in Week 14 against Miami, and he has a terrific matchup against the Dolphins. Miami allows the third-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and the Dolphins have given up the most touchdowns to the position with 21. Anderson has a touchdown or at least 100 receiving yards in three games in a row, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues this week. I would also use Jamison Crowder as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. Will Fuller WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN HOU -9.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 62 REYDS 598 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.9 Fuller nearly had a touchdown last week against the Patriots, but he couldn't hold onto the ball in the back of the end zone when he went to the ground. He'll make up for that this week against the Broncos. With Chris Harris likely shadowing DeAndre Hopkins, Fuller should be a primary target for Deshaun Watson. The No. 2 receiver against Denver has been good this season, including recently when guys like Mike Williams, Cole Beasley and Jarvis Landry have scored at least 16 PPR points against the Broncos in three of the past four games.

Sit 'Em

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 47th YTD Stats REC 49 TAR 78 REYDS 531 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.2 Kirk has only scored in one game this season, which was Week 10 at Tampa Bay, and he's been held to a combined 15 PPR points in his past two outings against San Francisco and the Rams. He's still worth using as a low-end No. 3 PPR receiver against the Steelers, but this is a tough matchup, even at home. While the Steelers have allowed 12 touchdowns to receivers for the season, Pittsburgh has allowed just two touchdowns to the position in the past four games. I would avoid Kirk in non-PPR leagues if you can, and Larry Fitzgerald is just a low-end No. 3 receiver at best in Week 14. Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BAL -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 60 REYDS 520 TD 6 FPTS/G 12 If the pattern for Brown holds, he's in for a big game this week against the Bills. He's alternated good and bad games over his past four outings, and he just had one PPR point in Week 13 against San Francisco with one catch for 1 yard on two targets. He's been better on the road than at home, with at least 18 PPR points in his past two away games at Cincinnati and the Rams, but I would try to avoid him this week if possible. The Bills have only allowed five touchdowns to opposing receivers this year, and Brown has proven to be touchdown dependent with 48 yards or less in four of his past five games. D.K. Metcalf WR SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR SEA -PK O/U 47 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 77 REYDS 705 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.3 Metcalf is more of a bust alert than a must-sit option, but I expect him to struggle this week in a likely matchup with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. It kind of makes me want to trust Tyler Lockett, as well as Jacob Hollister, and Lockett has three games in a row with a touchdown against the Seahawks. Metcalf hasn't scored since Week 9, but he does have 11 PPR points in two of his past three games. If Ramsey shadows Metcalf this week, look for the rookie to have a rough outing and minimal production. Emmanuel Sanders WR SF San Francisco • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 9.6 WR RNK 45th YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 74 REYDS 617 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.3 Sanders comes into Week 14 at New Orleans in a tough slump. He's been held to eight PPR points or fewer in four games in a row, and he only has one game with more than 41 yards since joining the 49ers prior to Week 8. Deebo Samuel has emerged as the No. 1 receiver for the 49ers, and George Kittle is obviously a priority in this offense over Sanders. Maybe he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues, but it's hard to trust him given his recent level of play. Sammy Watkins WR KC Kansas City • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 9.4 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 71 REYDS 538 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.8 You know to sit Watkins this week, but I just wanted to hammer home how bad he's been and the tough matchup he has this week at the Patriots. Watkins hasn't scored since Week 1, and he comes into Week 14 with a combined 13 PPR points in his past three games. We keep waiting for him to snap out of this slump, but it's just time to move on. That's definitely the case this week against New England since the Patriots have allowed just two touchdowns to opposing receivers for the season. It's doubtful this is the week where Watkins delivers a quality performance.

Bust Alert

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 13.3 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 58 TAR 96 REYDS 881 TD 8 FPTS/G 16 The Chargers gave up two touchdowns to Courtland Sutton last week, but prior to that we've seen No. 1 receivers struggle against this secondary, including Allen Robinson in Week 8 (five catches for 62 yards and no touchdowns on seven targets), Davante Adams in Week 9 (seven catches for 41 yards and no touchdowns on 11 targets) and Tyrell Williams in Week 10 (three catches for 25 yards on five targets). Chark has 10 PPR points or fewer in three of his past four games, and he could be held in check this week given the matchup. He's still worth starting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, but I don't consider him a must-start option in all formats.

