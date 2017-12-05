Week 14 Fantasy Football streaming options: Trust Andy Dalton and Ricky Seals-Jones in first round of Fantasy playoffs

For most leagues Week 14 marks the start of the Fantasy playoffs, but that doesn't mean the end of streaming. Yes, I mostly think you should start your studs, but it's not always that easy.

For starters, tight end is an abject disaster. Rob Gronkowski is suspended, Zach Ertz is in the concussion protocol and Vernon Davis is more likely to appear on a milk carton than a a Fantasy leaderboard. Quarterback is better but you still have plenty of reason to doubt Cam Newton, Derek Carr, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota.

Chances are someone in each league is going to need a streamer to advance, so let's take a look:

Quarterback 1 Andy Dalton Cincinnati Bengals QB Andy Dalton is coming off a solid performance against Pittsburgh and faces a Bears defense that has been pretty average on the road. Dalton has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in each of his last three games. 2 Josh McCown New York Jets QB I don't feel great about Josh McCown at Denver this week, but it's hard to argue with 30 or more Fantasy points in his past two games. I would start McCown over all of the starters I mentioned above. 3 Brett Hundley Green Bay Packers QB Brett Hundley was a major disappointment in Week 13 but he has a great matchup against the Browns, and I'm going back to him if I own Cam Newton or Marcus Mariota.

Tight End 1 Ricky Seals-Jones Arizona Cardinals TE Ricky Seals-Jones faces a Titans defense that has allowed 32 Fantasy points over the past three weeks to Steelers, Colts and Texans tight ends. He's established himself as Blaine Gabbert's second favorite target and is top 10 at the position for me. 2 Cameron Brate Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE The Lions have given up four touchdowns to tight ends over their past three games, and Cameron Brate is a red zone threat again with Jameis Winston back. 3 Trey Burton Philadelphia Eagles TE Trey Burton filled in admirably for Zach Ertz after Ertz was concussed at Seattle. If Ertz sits again, Burton is a borderline top-12 option.

DST 1 Packers Last week I told you to add the Packers specifically for this matchup against the Browns. Hopefully you did so and started them last week, because they were awesome. The Browns give up the third most Fantasy points to defenses. 2 Colts The DST streamers may get a shake up later in the week, but for now we're expecting Nathan Peterman to start for Buffalo. I'd start any defense against Peterman, even the Colts. 3 Buccaneers See above, just replace Nathan Peterman with Jake Rudock. Tampa Bay isn't a good defense, but at home against Rudock would make them a prime streaming option.