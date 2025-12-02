Week 14 is going to be crazy. This is likely the last week before the Fantasy playoffs begin in your league, and it's our final week with teams on a bye as players from San Francisco, New England, Carolina and the Giants are off.

It's not ideal to be without the stars from those teams during this important scoring period. And we had a few key injuries in Week 13 that could impact lineups, notably Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel), Aaron Jones (shoulder) and Justin Herbert (hand).

As always, we'll provide you with replacement options off the waiver wire, and we might be getting a must-start wide receiver back in action this week with Mike Evans (collarbone), who is just 45 percent rostered on CBS Sports. Greg Dortch (17 percent) also might be relevant again with Harrison injured, and Isaac TeSlaa (5 percent) could be useful with St. Brown hurt.

Tight end has some great players available in Brenton Strange (40 percent), Dalton Schultz (57 percent) and Harold Fannin Jr. (64 percent). And running back has one potential starter in Chris Rodriguez Jr. (46 percent), although check your waiver wire for Jordan Mason (72 percent) with Jones injured.

Quarterback doesn't have many great options, but Marcus Mariota (28 percent) could still be helpful in deeper leagues if Jayden Daniels (elbow) remains out. Or, if you're desperate, you could pivot to Tyrod Taylor (10 percent) or Tyler Shough (24 percent).

For those of you who miss the Fantasy playoffs, this might be the last time you're reading this column. Thank you for following along all season, and I hope you have better luck next year in your Fantasy leagues.

If you are still playing after Week 14, continue to come right here, and we will hopefully lead you to a Fantasy title. Your final push for a Fantasy championship starts now.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries: Justin Herbert (hand), Jayden Daniels (elbow), Kyler Murray (foot) and Anthony Richardson (eye).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Trevor Lawrence (82 percent rostered), Jacoby Brissett (77 percent) and Jayden Daniels (73 percent). Lawrence was great in Week 13 at Tennessee with 25.7 Fantasy points, and he's now scored at least 23.1 points in consecutive games. It's not an easy matchup against the Colts in Week 14, but losing Sauce Gardner (calf) should help Lawrence remain as a low-end starter in all leagues. ... Brissett scored 23.6 Fantasy points at Tampa Bay in Week 13 and has now scored at least 20.7 points in seven consecutive starts for the Cardinals in place of Murray. I'll still use him as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 14 against the Rams even in a tough matchup. ... Daniels could return in Week 14 at Minnesota after missing the past three games. When healthy, he still has top-10 upside in all leagues, and he has favorable upcoming matchups against the Giants in Week 15 and Dallas in Week 17.

Drop candidates: C.J. Stroud (56 percent rostered), Aaron Rodgers (46 percent) and Joe Flacco (38 percent). Stroud only scored 9.1 Fantasy points in Week 13 at Indianapolis, and he'll be tough to trust in one-quarterback leagues in Week 14 at Kansas City. He also still has to face Arizona in Week 15, Las Vegas in Week 16 and the Chargers in Week 17, and none of those matchups are favorable. ... Rodgers was awful in Week 13 against Buffalo with 2.7 Fantasy points, and he can't be started in one-quarterback leagues at Baltimore in Week 14, especially since he's playing with a broken left wrist. ... Flacco has no relevance anymore in redraft leagues with Joe Burrow healthy, and you can drop him in all formats.

Add in this order:

Week 14 Waiver Priority List Marcus Mariota QB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN WAS -1.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 7th QB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats PAYDS 1359 RUYDS 248 TD 10 INT 6 FPTS/G 15.9 There's a chance Jayden Daniels (elbow) could play in Week 14 at Minnesota, but if he's out again then Mariota is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. He played great in Week 13 against Denver with 27.3 Fantasy points, and he has now scored at least 20.2 points in four of six starts this season. The healthy return of Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) was a boost for the passing game, and Mariota also has at least 49 rushing yards in each of his past two starts. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Tyrod Taylor QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #2

Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 26th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats PAYDS 773 RUYDS 143 TD 6 INT 4 FPTS/G 14.2 Taylor had a solid game in Week 13 against Atlanta with 23.3 Fantasy points, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 14 against Miami. The Dolphins are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and three of the past four guys against Miami have scored at least 21.4 points. Taylor also gets Jacksonville in Week 15 and New Orleans in Week 16 if you're looking ahead, and he's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 27th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats PAYDS 1068 RUYDS 51 TD 5 INT 4 FPTS/G 11.3 Shough heads into Week 14 at Tampa Bay having scored at least 21.4 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. The Buccaneers are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and four guys in a row have scored at least 22.1 points against Tampa Bay. Shough also gets the Jets in Week 16 and Tennessee in Week 17 if you're looking ahead, and he's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Trey Lance QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 12th QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 90 RUYDS 16 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 1.7 Justin Herbert (hand) plans to play in Week 14 against Philadelphia, but if he's out then Lance would start for the Chargers. He's worth adding in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. He would be tough to trust given the difficult matchup against the Eagles, especially behind a suspect offensive line, but Lance could still be useful in an emergency situation in deeper leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries: Aaron Jones (shoulder), Alvin Kamara (knee), Dylan Sampson (calf), Omarion Hampton (ankle), Trey Benson (knee), Emari Demercado (ankle), Braelon Allen (knee) and MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Tyler Allgeier (74 percent rostered), Chuba Hubbard (73 percent), Jordan Mason (72 percent), Devin Neal (72 percent), Bhayshul Tuten (71 percent) and Zonovan Knight (67 percent). Allgeier scored another touchdown in Week 13 at the Jets, along with eight carries for 20 yards and two catches for 35 yards on two targets. He now has seven touchdowns in his past nine games, and he can be a potential flex option in deeper leagues. He's also a high-end handcuff in case something were to happen to Bijan Robinson. ... Hubbard played more snaps than Rico Dowdle in Week 13 against the Rams for the first time since Week 4, and Hubbard finished with 17 carries for 83 yards and two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on two targets. Dowdle still had 20 total touches, so we could be looking at an even split for both running backs after the bye, but Hubbard should be added in all leagues where available. ... Mason could start for the Vikings if Jones is out in Week 14 against Washington. In four starts for Jones earlier this season, Mason averaged 14.5 PPR points, and he would be a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues against the Commanders if Jones can't play. ... Kamara missed Week 13 at Miami, and Neal had 14 carries for 47 yards and three catches for 22 yards on three targets. We don't know if Kamara will play in Week 14 at Tampa Bay, and Neal would be a flex option against the Buccaneers if he starts again. ... Tuten scored a touchdown in Week 13 at Tennessee, and he added eight carries for 17 yards and one catch for 2 yards on one target. Travis Etienne remains the lead running back for the Jaguars, but Tuten is worth stashing on your bench as a high-end handcuff in case Etienne were to miss any time. ... We don't know when Benson is going to play after being out since Week 4, and Demercado continues to be sidelined. Knight has scored at least 13.2 PPR points in three games in a row heading into Week 14 against the Rams, and he just had 98 total yards and a touchdown in Week 13 at Tampa Bay. Knight is worth using as a flex option in all leagues if Benson remains out.

Drop candidates: Tony Pollard (78 percent rostered), Isiah Pacheco (74 percent), Sean Tucker (73 percent) and Jacory Croskey-Merritt (65 percent). Pollard hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 5, and he scored 8.1 PPR points or less in five games in a row, including 5.3 PPR points or less in two of his past three outings. There's little upside for Pollard heading into Week 14 against Cleveland. ... Pacheco returned in Week 13 at Dallas from his three-game absence with a knee injury and had three carries for 16 yards and two catches for 17 yards on two targets. Kareem Hunt played more than double the snaps for Pacheco against the Cowboys (42-20), and Pacheco will only have Fantasy value if Hunt were to miss any time. ... Bucky Irving returned in Week 13 against Arizona after being out since Week 4 due to injury, and Tucker went back to third string on the depth chart with two carries for no yards and no targets. As long as Irving and Rachaad White are healthy, Tucker will have little Fantasy relevance in the majority of leagues. ... Croskey-Merritt only had four carries in Week 13 against Denver and no targets. He played a season-low 13 snaps, and there's no reason to roster Croskey-Merritt in the majority of leagues while he's playing behind Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Jeremy McNichols.

Add in this order:

Week 14 Waiver Priority List Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB WAS Washington • #36

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN WAS -1.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 13th RB RNK 34th ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats RUYDS 320 REC 1 REYDS 6 TD 4 FPTS/G 5.8 Rodriguez scored a touchdown in Week 13 against Denver, and he finished with 11 carries for 41 yards and no catches on one target. He now has a touchdown in three of his past four games, and he has led Washington in carries in his past two outings against the Dolphins and Broncos. He's worth using as a flex option in all leagues in Week 14 at Minnesota, but then he faces the Giants in Week 15, which is a great matchup. Jayden Daniels (elbow) could return soon, which should be a boost for Washington's offense, and Rodriguez is worth adding in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAR -8.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK 47th ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats RUYDS 422 REC 5 REYDS 10 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.1 Corum had a solid game in Week 13 at Carolina with seven carries for 81 yards and a touchdown, and he stepped up when Kyren Williams briefly left the game against the Panthers with an ankle injury. Williams finished the game, but you got a glimpse of how good Corum could be if Williams were to miss any time. And Corum has at least seven carries in six games in a row in tandem with Williams. You can't use Corum as anything more than a flex in deeper leagues if Williams is healthy, but Corum would be a must-start running back in all formats if he ever started for the Rams. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Michael Carter RB ARI Arizona • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -8.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK 44th ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats RUYDS 152 REC 22 REYDS 176 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.6 Keep an eye on Trey Benson (knee) and Emari Demercado (ankle), and if both remain out in Week 14 against the Rams then Carter could be a flex option in deeper leagues. He'll continue to play in tandem with Zonovan Knight, but Carter has scored at least 7.8 PPR points in each of his past three games against San Francisco, Jacksonville and Tampa Bay, and he has 13 catches for 99 yards on 16 targets over that span. Carter is worth adding in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB, with his value slightly higher in PPR. Tyjae Spears RB TEN Tennessee • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3.5 O/U 33.5 OPP VS RB 8th RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats RUYDS 158 REC 28 REYDS 173 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.4 While Tony Pollard continues to struggle on the ground, Pollard continues to help the Titans in the passing game, and he's worth adding in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB, with his value slightly higher in PPR. Spears has scored at least 8.4 PPR points in four of his past five games, and he has 15 catches for 77 yards on 16 carries in his past three outings against Houston, Seattle and Jacksonville. Jaleel McLaughlin RB DEN Denver • #38

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV DEN -7.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK 41st ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats RUYDS 43 REC 2 REYDS 1 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.3 McLaughlin should be considered the No. 2 running back for the Broncos behind RJ Harvey, and McLaughlin is worth adding in all leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. In Week 13 at Washington, McLaughlin had six carries for 24 yards and one catch for 6 yards on one target. If Harvey were to miss any time then McLaughlin would be at least a flex option in the majority of leagues. Samaje Perine RB CIN Cincinnati • #34

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats RUYDS 237 REC 9 REYDS 45 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.9 Perine returned from a two-game absence with an ankle injury in Week 13 at Baltimore and had 14 carries for 39 yards and two catches for 15 yards on two targets. He'll continue to work behind Chase Brown, but Perine would be at least a flex option in all leagues if Brown were to miss any time. And you might be able to use Perine now as a flex in deeper leagues. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Brian Robinson Jr. RB SF San Francisco • #3

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN SF -7.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 20th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats RUYDS 328 REC 7 REYDS 19 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.1 The 49ers are on a bye, but Robinson is still worth adding in all leagues since he could be a league winner if Christian McCaffrey were to miss any time. If you have an open roster spot, whether you have McCaffrey on your team or not, stash Robinson for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Robinson would have top-20 upside in all leagues if he started any games for the 49ers this season. Ray Davis RB BUF Buffalo • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN BUF -5.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats RUYDS 106 REC 4 REYDS 18 TD 1 FPTS/G 1.9 Davis is the No. 2 running back for the Bills behind James Cook, and Davis is worth stashing on your bench for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. He would be a league winner if he started any games for the Bills this season, and he just had nine carries for 62 yards in Week 13 at Pittsburgh in tandem with Cook. Now, if Cook were to miss any time, we would see Ty Johnson also have a role in Buffalo. But Davis would get the majority of carries and have the most upside in this scenario. Ollie Gordon II RB MIA Miami • #31

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ MIA -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 27% YTD Stats RUYDS 174 REC 6 REYDS 30 TD 3 FPTS/G 3.8 Gordon should be considered the No. 2 running back in Miami behind De'Von Achane, and Gordon is worth stashing in all leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. If Achane were to miss any time then Gordon would be at least a flex option in all formats. Now, if Achane were out, we would see Jaylen Wright also have a role in Miami. But Gordon would get the majority of carries, especially near the goal line, and have the most upside in this scenario. Keaton Mitchell RB BAL Baltimore • #34

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT BAL -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats RUYDS 153 REC 7 REYDS 56 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.2 Justice Hill (neck) is on injured reserve, so Mitchell is the No. 2 running back behind Derrick Henry. It's not a bad idea to stash Mitchell now if you have an open roster spot for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. If Henry were to miss any time then Mitchell would be at least a flex option in the majority of leagues. Malik Davis RB DAL Dallas • #34

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -3 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats RUYDS 97 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.6 Davis has established himself as the No. 2 running back in Dallas behind Javonte Williams, and Davis is worth stashing in all leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. If Williams were to miss any time then Davis would be at least a flex option in all formats.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries: Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Tee Higgins (concussion), Drake London (knee), Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel), Parker Washington (hip), Garrett Wilson (knee), Jayden Reed (foot), Matthew Golden (shoulder), Tory Horton (groin), Mike Evans (collarbone), Brandon Aiyuk (knee) and Jalen McMillan (neck).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Alec Pierce (78 percent rostered), Garrett Wilson (77 percent), Christian Watson (76 percent) and Chris Godwin (68 percent). Pierce had a standout game in Week 13 against Houston with four catches for 78 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he's now scored at least 17.5 PPR points in three of his past four games. He's worth starting in all three-receiver leagues in Week 14 at Jacksonville. ... Wilson is eligible to return off injured reserve in Week 15, and hopefully he can be a difference maker for the Jets to close the season. He's worth stashing now if you have an open roster spot, and the Jets play Jacksonville in Week 15 and New Orleans in Week 16. ... Watson had a standout game in Week 13 at Detroit with four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. He now has 17 targets in his past two games, and he scored at least 18.3 PPR points in two of his past three outings. He should be considered a starter in all three-receiver leagues heading into Week 14 against Chicago. ... Godwin had a solid game in Week 13 against Arizona with three catches for 78 yards on five targets, although he dropped a touchdown. But he's getting healthy, and hopefully he can emerge as a starter in three-receiver leagues soon, even with Evans on the verge of returning.

Drop candidates: Keenan Allen (87 percent rostered), Ricky Pearsall (84 percent), Parker Washington (77 percent), Tre Tucker (76 percent) and Tez Johnson (69 percent). Allen had another quiet game in Week 13 against Las Vegas with four catches for 30 yards on five targets. He's now scored 9.3 PPR points or less in five games in a row, and you can drop him in the majority of leagues, especially with Justin Herbert (hand) injured. ... Pearsall has combined for five catches for 20 yards on nine targets in three games since coming back from his six-game absence with a knee injury. There's little reason to roster Pearsall in the majority of leagues with the 49ers on a bye in Week 14. ... Washington left Week 13 at Tennessee with a hip injury, and we don't know how long he'll be out. If he's going to miss an extended period of time then you can drop him in the majority of leagues, especially with Brian Thomas Jr. now healthy again. ... Tucker was limited to three targets in Week 13 at the Chargers, and he's now scored 8.3 PPR points or less in five of his past six games. It's tough to trust him with Geno Smith at quarterback, especially with upcoming games against Denver, Philadelphia and Houston.

Add in this order:

Week 14 Waiver Priority List Mike Evans WR TB Tampa Bay • #13

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO TB -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 32 REYDS 140 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.5 Evans (collarbone) has been out since Week 7, but he is on the verge of returning and worth adding in all leagues for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAB. Todd Bowles said Monday that Evans could begin practicing this week. While he likely won't play in Week 14 against New Orleans, Evans could be back for the Fantasy playoffs. When healthy, Evans still has the potential to be a top-20 receiver in the majority of leagues. Tampa Bay has a crowded receiving corps with Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin, but Evans can still lead the team in targets as the go-to guy for Baker Mayfield when healthy. Greg Dortch WR ARI Arizona • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -8.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 33 REYDS 206 TD 4 FPTS/G 6.3 Dortch had a minimal role in Week 13 at Tampa Bay with two catches for 14 yards on two targets, but Marvin Harrison Jr. was back in action after a two-game absence with an illness. However, Harrison injured his heel against the Buccaneers, and if he's out again then Dortch could return as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. When Harrison was out in the two games prior to Week 13, Dortch had 12 catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets, and he scored at least 16.8 PPR points in each outing against San Francisco and Jacksonville. Keep an eye on Harrison's status, but Dortch is worth adding in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Isaac TeSlaa WR DET Detroit • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DET -3 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 11 REYDS 100 TD 3 FPTS/G 2.8 TeSlaa could be headed for a big role with the Lions with Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and Kalif Raymond (ankle) likely out in Week 14 against Dallas. Both missed practice Monday ahead of Thursday's game, and TeSlaa should be considered the No. 2 receiver for Detroit behind Jameson Williams if St. Brown and Raymond can't play. In Week 13 against Green Bay, when St. Brown was injured. TeSlaa had two catches for 35 yards and a touchdown on two targets. He's yet to have more than two targets in any game this season, but TeSlaa does have three touchdowns. Dallas is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and TeSlaa has sleeper appeal in an increased role. He's worth adding in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Jayden Higgins WR HOU Houston • #81

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK 44th ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 50 REYDS 359 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.7 Higgins had another solid game in Week 13 at Indianapolis with five catches for 65 yards on five targets, and he's now scored at least 11.5 PPR points in four of his past six games, with two touchdowns over that span. Higgins has emerged as the No. 2 receiver for the Texans opposite Nico Collins, and he should be considered a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues heading into Week 14 at Kansas City. He's worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Jayden Reed WR GB Green Bay • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI GB -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 5 REYDS 45 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.8 Matt LaFleur said Monday that Reed (foot) has yet to be medically cleared to return, but that could happen prior to Week 14 against Chicago. When healthy, Reed could be a starter in all three-receiver leagues. The Packers have a crowded receiving corps with Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Matthew Golden and Dontayvion Wicks, but Reed should have a prominent role upon his return. In his lone healthy game in Week 1 against Detroit, Reed had three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on five targets. He's worth adding in all leagues for 5 percent of your remaining FAB, and hopefully Reed will play against the Bears this week. Adonai Mitchell WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 41 REYDS 306 TD 1 FPTS/G 5 Mitchell has been getting targets since joining the Jets via trade from the Colts, but he finally delivered on those chances in Week 13 against Atlanta. He had eight catches for 102 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets, and he scored 24.2 PPR points. He now has 25 targets in three games with the Jets, but prior to facing the Falcons, Mitchell combined for three catches for 52 yards. He's going to be inconsistent, but the Jets will likely continue to feature him, at least until Garrett Wilson (knee) returns, which could be as early as Week 15. For now, it's a good idea to stash Mitchell in all leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB, and we'll see how he does in Week 14 against Miami. Mitchell could emerge as a starter in three-receiver leagues to close the season. Devaughn Vele WR NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 28 REYDS 184 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.3 Vele had a huge game in Week 13 at Miami, and we'll see if he can build off that performance heading into Week 14 at Tampa Bay. Against the Dolphins, Vele had eight catches for 93 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. He now has 15 targets in his past two games, and he should continue to be the No. 2 receiver for the Saints behind Chris Olave to close the season. He'll also have to contend with Juwan Johnson, but Vele could emerge as a starter in three-receiver leagues to close the season. He's worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Andrei Iosivas WR CIN Cincinnati • #80

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 44 REYDS 346 TD 2 FPTS/G 6 We'll see if Tee Higgins (concussion) remains out in Week 14 at Buffalo, and Iosivas can be an option in three-receiver leagues if he starts again for the Bengals. Higgins missed Week 13 at Baltimore, and Iosivas had one catch for 29 yards and a touchdown on two targets. He also started for Ja'Marr Chase in Week 12 against New England when Chase was suspended, and Iosivas had four catches for 61 yards on seven targets. It's not an easy matchup against the Bills, but if Iosivas is a starting receiver for Joe Burrow then you can consider Iosivas a sleeper. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB if Higgins is out.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

IInjuries: Dalton Kincaid (hamstring), Sam LaPorta (back) and Brock Wright (neck).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Juwan Johnson (77 percent rostered), Dalton Kincaid (76 percent), Kyle Pitts (74 percent), Zach Ertz (71 percent) and Darren Waller (66 percent). Johnson only had five catches for 39 yards in Week 13 at Miami, but he had nine targets. He should continue to be a go-to option for the Saints to close the season, and Johnson has scored at least 10.3 PPR points in all but four games this year. ... Kincaid has been out for the past three games, but he practiced on a limited basis last week and will hopefully return in Week 14 against Cincinnati. It's a dream matchup, and Kincaid would be a must-start Fantasy option if healthy against the Bengals. He also scored at least 14.8 PPR points in four of his first seven games this season. ... We don't know if Drake London (knee) will play in Week 14 against Seattle, but if he's out again then consider Pitts a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. The Seahawks are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and London just had seven catches for 82 yards on eight targets in Week 13 at the Jets. ... Ertz had a standout game in Week 13 against Denver with 10 catches for 106 yards on 13 targets. We'll see who starts at quarterback for the Commanders in Week 14 at Minnesota, but Ertz is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues whether it's Jayden Daniels (elbow) or Marcus Mariota. Ertz has 18 targets coming into this game against the Vikings. ... Waller had a quiet game in Week 13 against New Orleans with two catches for 47 yards on three targets, but that was his first action after a four-game absence with a pectoral injury. Prior to getting hurt in Week 7 at Cleveland, Waller had scored four touchdowns in three games in a row. He's worth giving another chance as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 14 at the Jets, who just allowed Pitts to score 15.2 PPR points in Week 13.

Drop candidates: Cade Otton (75 percent rostered), Sam LaPorta (61 percent) and David Njoku (49 percent). Otton had two catches for 9 yards on two targets in Week 13 against Arizona, and he has now scored 6.1 PPR points or less in three games in a row, with no touchdowns on the season. Chris Godwin has played in two of those games, and Mike Evans (collarbone) is on the verge of returning, so Otton could be in a target crunch when you also factor in Emeka Egbuka. ... LaPorta isn't expected to play again in the regular season because of his back injury, so Fantasy managers in all redraft leagues can drop him. ... Njoku has combined for three catches for 11 yards and no touchdowns on four targets in his past three games. There's little reason to trust him in the majority of leagues heading into Week 14 against Tennessee.

Add in this order:

Week 14 Waiver Priority List Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 29th TE RNK 8th ROSTERED 40% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 33 REYDS 342 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 Strange had three catches for 45 yards and touchdown on four targets in Week 13 at Tennessee, and he has now scored at least 10.5 PPR points in his past four healthy games. His upcoming schedule is favorable against the Colts twice, the Jets and Broncos in his next four games, and Strange might benefit if Parker Washington (hip) has to miss an extended amount of time. Strange is worth adding in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 7th TE RNK 9th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats REC 59 TAR 80 REYDS 552 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 Schultz had a down game in Week 12 against Buffalo with one catch for 8 yards on four targets, but he rebounded in Week 13 at Indianapolis with seven catches for 55 yards on eight targets. He has now scored at least 11.1 PPR points in four of his past five games, and he should continue to be a go-to option for C.J. Stroud to close the season. He has a difficult matchup in Week 14 at Kansas City, but then he faces Arizona in Week 15. Schultz is worth adding in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Harold Fannin Jr. TE CLE Cleveland • #44

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN CLE -3.5 O/U 33.5 OPP VS TE 10th TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 74 REYDS 505 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.9 Fannin caught his first touchdown since Week 8 in Week 13 against San Francisco, and he finished with three catches for 43 yards on five targets. He's the only reliable pass catcher for the Browns heading into Week 14 against Tennessee, and Fannin has scored at least 8.4 PPR points in four of his past five games. I consider him a low-end starter in all leagues against the Titans, and he's worth adding where available for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Isaiah Likely TE BAL Baltimore • #80

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT BAL -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 27th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 25 REYDS 223 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.3 Likely had five catches for 95 yards on six targets in Week 13 against Cincinnati, and he might have had a bigger game if he didn't lose control of the ball just before the goal line on a 43-yard reception, resulting in a touchback. It was the Bengals, which is the easiest matchup in the league, so keep that in mind. And prior to Week 13, Likely had just one game with more than 3.7 PPR points. But his upcoming schedule is great against Pittsburgh, Cincinnati again and New England, and all three teams are in the top eight in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Likely could close the season on a high note, so managers in deeper leagues should add him for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Gunnar Helm TE TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3.5 O/U 33.5 OPP VS TE 13th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 44 REYDS 290 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.9 Helm had six catches for 23 yards on seven targets in Week 13 against Jacksonville, and this is now consecutive games with seven targets and six catches. He appears to be a big part of the Titans offense now, and he's worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB heading into Week 14 at Cleveland. Keep in mind he only has one touchdown on the season, but he's scored at least 8.3 PPR points in back-to-back games, which could be useful for Fantasy managers who are desperate at tight end. Colby Parkinson TE LAR L.A. Rams • #84

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAR -8.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 24th TE RNK 21st ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 26 REYDS 191 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.9 Parkinson's three-game touchdown streak ended in Week 13 at Carolina, but he still had four catches for 27 yards on five targets. This is now two games in a row with four catches, and he can be an option for Fantasy managers in deeper leagues heading into Week 14 at Arizona. It helps that the Cardinals are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, but Parkinson will likely need to score a touchdown to boost his Fantasy value. That said, you can do worse in deeper leagues then to lean on one of Matthew Stafford's top targets, and Parkinson appears to be the No. 3 option in the passing game behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Parkinson is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

DST streamers

Buccaneers (55 percent rostered) vs. NO

Commanders (13 percent rostered) at MIN

Dolphins (27 percent rostered) at NYJ

Chiefs (52 percent rostered) vs. HOU

