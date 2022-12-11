Mike Williams Los Angeles Chargers WR

Williams is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Dolphins after missing the last two games due to an ankle injury. Williams finished the week with two full practices and will therefore be available versus a Miami defense allowing 244.3 passing yards per road game.

DK Metcalf Seattle Seahawks WR

Metcalf (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after downgrading from a limited practice Thursday to a missed session Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Metcalf is expected to suit up and try to follow up on the eight-catch, 127-yard, one-touchdown effort he delivered versus the Rams in Week 13.

Amari Cooper Cleveland Browns WR

Cooper (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals sandwiching a pair of absences around a limited Thursday practice. As per early Sunday reports, Cooper is still expected to play barring any pregame setbacks and fill his usual No. 1 receiver role in his second game working with Deshaun Watson as his quarterback. If he's unable to suit up, Donovan Peoples-Jones would slot into the role of top wideout, while David Bell would move into the No. 2 spot.

Treylon Burks Tennessee Titans WR

Burks (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week. In the talented rookie's absence, Robert Woods should bump up to the No. 1 receiver role, but the likes of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and speedy tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo could be line to inherit some of Burks' downfield routes against a Jacksonville defense allowing 295.6 passing yards per road game.

Courtland Sutton Denver Broncos WR

Sutton (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after missing practice all week. In Sutton's absence, Kendall Hinton will bump up to the No. 2 receiver spot behind top target Jerry Jeudy.

Zay Jones Jacksonville Jaguars WR

Jones (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Jones is unable to suit up, Marvin Jones could be set to operate as the No. 2 receiver alongside top wideout Christian Kirk.

Jakobi Meyers New England Patriots WR

Meyers (concussion) is out for Monday night's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. In his absence, Kendrick Bourne, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and tight end Hunter Henry could all see more short-area work, while DeVante Parker should serve as the de facto No. 1 receiver.

Rondale Moore Arizona Cardinals WR

Moore (groin) is out for Monday night's game against the Patriots after missing practice all week. In his ongoing absence, A.J. Green and Greg Dortch will be in line for more opportunities behind the top duo of DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown.

Brandin Cooks Houston Texans WR

Cooks (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after missing practice all week. In his absence and that of Nico Collins (foot), Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore should serve as Houston's starting wideouts versus Dallas.

Nico Collins Houston Texans WR

Collins (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after missing practice all week. In his absence and that of Brandin Cooks (calf), Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore should serve as Houston's starting wideouts versus Dallas.

Kadarius Toney Kansas City Chiefs WR

Toney (hamstring) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Broncos despite managing to practice in limited fashion all week. With Mecole Hardman (IR-foot) still sidelined, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore should split the No. 3 receiver role behind the top duo of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Kalif Raymond Detroit Lions WR

Raymond (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after only managing a limited Friday practice this past week. If Raymond sits out, Tom Kennedy will likely bump up to the No. 5 receiver role.

Anthony Schwartz Cleveland Browns WR

Schwartz (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence Demetric Felton appears to be in line to serve as Cleveland's No. 4 receiver beginning with Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Kenny Golladay New York Giants WR

Golladay is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against Eagles after missing the Week 13 tie with the Commanders due to an illness. However, the veteran receiver appears to rank no better than No. 4 on New York's wideout pecking order, as the trio of Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins and Richie James are all above him on the depth chart.

River Cracraft Miami Dolphins WR