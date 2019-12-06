Week 14 NFL DFS: Tournament strategies and player picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

Each week, we start this article by discussing something to consider for DFS tournaments, then cover my favorite player picks at each position. Let's take a look at the Week 14 slate.

Week 14 tournament strategy session

A fairly simple concept I've touched on several times this year is the idea of available opportunity, but it gets important to remember as we approach the end of the season.

Teams that are out of contention have no reason to rush back injured starters, while teams that feel comfortable with their playoff position and are hopeful for a long January playoff run also seem content to rest key players to ensure they are at full strength when games matter. With few games left, the teams out of contention also have to weigh holding out a player with a relatively minor injury for a couple weeks versus putting him on IR to free up a roster spot.

There are plenty of teams in the middle of that spectrum — still in contention, fighting for their spot in the postseason — but even they aren't immune to the rigors of a long NFL season. The net result is plenty of opportunity has opened up around the league. And with hot new names to consider each week — and the largest Sunday slate we've had since Week 3 — there are spots where someone who took over available opportunity has become old news.

I'm looking at guys like Kenyan Drake, who has taken hold of a lion's share of the Arizona backfield. After an impressive debut against San Francisco, he was just OK against two tougher matchups with Tampa and San Francisco again, then the entire Arizona offense was off in its worst total yardage performance of the season this past week.

Guys like Bo Scarbrough or Benny Snell probably fit to a lesser extent. Neither has huge upside in their mostly early-down workloads for offenses that don't generate a ton of points, but both have solid roles and are mostly afterthoughts.

Meanwhile, Le'Veon Bell and Josh Jacobs both seem legitimately questionable, which could bring into play Bilal Powell, Jalen Richard and possibly even their backfield mates Ty Montgomery and DeAndre Washington, while pass-catching specialist Patrick Laird is the likely starter for a Miami team that should throw plenty.

And then there are offenses like San Francisco and Kansas City, where there is likely to be production, but it's far from clear which of a few potential options will claim it.

This is just the running backs, but there is considerable available wide receiver and tight end opportunity available as well, with Indianapolis standing out at both positions. The broader point is that with a large field and rosters thinning out around the league, there are tons of leverage opportunities and more potentially low-owned options with solid projections than we've had nearly any week.

That makes for a fun DFS slate where you can take stands. Here are the guys I'm taking a stand on this week.

Week 14 DFS Picks Top players

Quarterbacks Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -5.5 O/U 45.5 DK Salary $6000 FD Salary $7400 YTD Stats PAYDS 2266 RUYDS 121 TD 16 INT 11 FPTS/G 15.2 Fitzpatrick isn't cheap, but he's earned his salary bump with seven straight solid Fantasy performances and back-to-back ceiling games. He's still unlikely to be a high-owned option, even as Miami is without a running game and visiting a Jets team that typically forces opposing offenses into pass-first game plans with their strong front seven. Fitzpatrick is a vertical passer with a top five average throw depth among regular starters, and that gives him big yardage upside in a game where the Dolphins are sure to sling it. It helps that the Jets aren't great against opposing quarterbacks; they've been solid the past two weeks against Dwayne Haskins and Andy Dalton, but gave up three straight big performances just before that to Gardner Minshew, Daniel Jones and Fitzpatrick himself, who threw for 288 and three scores when these teams met in Week 9. Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -2.5 O/U 43.5 DK Salary $5800 FD Salary $7500 YTD Stats PAYDS 2866 RUYDS 446 TD 18 INT 6 FPTS/G 20.7 Murray's been a staple in my lineups this season, and while his production has been up and down at times, I'm still of the mind he's underpriced relative to his upside. The Cardinals host a tough Steelers defense coming off their worst performance of the season, so there's reason to be wary of Murray. But I'm sticking by his dual-threat ability as a cheaper and less popular Lamar Jackson knockoff.

Running Backs Kenyan Drake RB ARI Arizona • #41

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -2.5 O/U 43.5 DK Salary $5200 FD Salary $6100 YTD Stats RUYDS 417 REC 40 REYDS 265 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.6 I mentioned Drake at the top, and while Chase Edmonds should be back, Drake looks locked into the lead role at this point for the Cardinals. The offense has sputtered at times, but maintains a high weekly ceiling given their pace and style of play. Drake's strong passing game usage gives him spike receiving potential, which would lead to an individual ceiling that makes him well worth his mid-level price tag. Aaron Jones RB GB Green Bay • #33

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS GB -12.5 O/U 42 DK Salary $6700 FD Salary $7800 YTD Stats RUYDS 645 REC 39 REYDS 367 TD 14 FPTS/G 17.7 With Jamaal Williams popping up on the injury report Thursday, there's potential for Jones to see a fuller workload Sunday for the first time in several weeks. His role did expand a bit in Week 13 as the Packers seemed interested in getting him more involved at Williams' expense, and even if Williams suits up I would expect Jones to lead the backfield pretty easily rather than the 50/50 split we've seen at times. As a big home favorite against Washington, there's potential for Jones to be in a great game script for ceiling production. Christian McCaffrey RB CAR Carolina • #22

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3.5 O/U 47 DK Salary $10300 FD Salary $11000 YTD Stats RUYDS 1167 REC 75 REYDS 644 TD 16 FPTS/G 28.6 When there's plenty of value available, you might as well make room for the top player in Fantasy. McCaffrey gets a solid matchup with Atlanta, a team against which he broke 30 PPR points without scoring earlier this year. His ceiling is just so much higher than any other player in the league right now that he has to be part of your player pool. Bilal Powell RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #29

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NYJ -5.5 O/U 45.5 DK Salary $3500 FD Salary $4900 YTD Stats RUYDS 125 REC 4 REYDS 14 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.3 This pick only applies if Le'Veon Bell misses the game, but Powell would be my pick over Montgomery to lead the Jets backfield due to Powell seeing more usage recently behind Bell. Given their respective salaries, one of the two Jets backs would likely hit value in a matchup with a beatable Dolphins defense, and they are hard to get away from if Bell is out.

Wide Receivers Parris Campbell WR IND Indianapolis • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Salary Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 47 DK Salary $3200 FD Salary $4800 YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 19 REYDS 115 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.2 Zach Pascal has become a relatively well-known name while filling in admirably for T.Y. Hilton, and Jack Doyle is a strong option at tight end with Eric Ebron out. But the broader point is the Colts are desperate for playmakers, and they've featured Parris Campbell at times this season. Campbell makes his return in Week 14 from a multi-game absence, and should see plenty of opportunity in a dual-threat role that should include a couple of rush attempts. He has the athleticism to take advantage of the Bucs defense, and the salary that makes him worth the gamble. D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3.5 O/U 47 DK Salary $7000 FD Salary $7100 YTD Stats REC 74 TAR 115 REYDS 980 TD 4 FPTS/G 15.9 I've written up Moore nearly every week, and every week he shows out. This is a legitimate No. 1 receiver with elite production metrics dating back to college who was very good with the opportunity he got in his rookie season and who has grown into a second-year player that has seen at least nine targets in seven straight games. He's also started scoring touchdowns(!), with three in the past two weeks, and had a season-high 15(!!) targets the last time these teams met. Stefon Diggs WR MIN Minnesota • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET MIN -13 O/U 43 DK Salary $7600 FD Salary $8000 YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 74 REYDS 905 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.5 With Dalvin Cook banged up, the Vikings may be inclined to go to the air a bit more. With Adam Thielen likely to miss another game, Diggs has little target competition. It's a leap of faith, because he hasn't seen consistent high-end volume and is priced like he has, but Diggs has the potential to be the focal point of the Minnesota offense. And he's certainly shown us his upside this season, including in a matchup with Detroit earlier this year where he caught seven of eight targets for 143 yards. Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -7 O/U 41.5 DK Salary $5900 FD Salary $6300 YTD Stats REC 68 TAR 112 REYDS 758 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.9 The return of John Ross should do wonders for Boyd, opening up underneath throwing lanes for him to rack up receptions. That makes him a better play on full-PPR sites like DraftKings. I expect him to continue his recent run of success with another high target game at a modest price tag.