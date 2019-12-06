Week 14 Thursday Night Football recap, plus news and notes including updates on Adam Thielen, Le'Veon Bell

Welcome to Stealing Signals, your look at snaps, touches, game flow, efficiency and everything in between. Stealing Signals is a game-by-game breakdown of everything you saw in your Fantasy box score, identifying what is signal and what is noise to help you make decisions for future weeks.

Week 14 Bears 31 - Cowboys 24

Snap Notes: Javon Wims: 45% (-46 vs. Week 13), Riley Ridley: 40% (+34 vs. previous season high), J.P. Holtz: 52% (+8 vs. previous season high), Jesper Horsted: 47% (+38 vs. previous season high), Blake Jarwin: 30% (-7 vs. season average)

Key Stat: Mitchell Trubisky — 10 rushes, 63 yards, TD (26 rushes, 80 yards, one touchdown in other 11 games)

The Cowboys scored 17 fourth-quarter points to make the scoreline look closer than the game, but the Bears had a significant script advantage throughout. Because of that, the pass/run ratios diverged substantially, with Chicago throwing 31 passes against 34 runs and Dallas at 49 passes and just 22 runs.

Mitchell Trubisky was mostly efficient, taking conservative passes underneath and posting an average throw depth of 6.4 yards, his lowest such figure since Week 7. His two 30-plus yard completions to Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end J.P. Holtz were both caught around the line of scrimmage and featured plenty of yards after the catch.

Allen Robinson did amass over 100 air yards on his eight targets, but he totaled just 48 yards on his five catches, though he brought in two short first-half scores. Tarik Cohen (6-6-24), Anthony Miller (4-3-42-1) and tight end Jesper Horsted (4-4-36) all chipped in with mostly unexplosive receiving lines.

Alongside David Montgomery's workmanlike 20-86 rushing line, Trubisky added plenty of rushing value, something we haven't seen much from him this year. Trubisky rushed 10 times for 63 yards and his second rushing score of the year, after just 26 rushes for 80 yards across the first 11 games combined. He averaged over 30 yards per game on the ground in 2018, something that helped provide a solid floor for his Fantasy production.

For the second week in a row, the Cowboys opened with an impressive drive then immediately fell flat. Ezekiel Elliott got off to a hot start, rushing for 33 yards and a score on the first possession, but he would finish with just 93 total yards for the game, though he punched in a second score on a fourth down early in the fourth quarter.

The majority of Dak Prescott's 334 passing yards came in the futile fourth quarter rally, as he threw a whopping 27 passes for 224 yards in the final period. Outside the typical four downfield weapons, Blake Jarwin saw a bump in opportunity, catching six of seven passes for 50 yards, but Jarwin didn't actually see a bump in playing time. Amari Cooper (8-6-83-1) and Michael Gallup (10-6-109) remained the top two targets, with Jason Witten and Randall Cobb chipping in 80 yards combined.

Signal: Mitchell Trubisky — rush attempts ticked up in Weeks 12 and 13 before this performance, appears we're seeing a return of that aspect of his Fantasy value

Noise: Blake Jarwin — no playing time bump, just positive target variance

