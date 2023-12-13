The best part about Dynasty Fantasy Football is that there is something for every Dynasty manager to do, regardless of their record. Even teams that have already been eliminated from the playoffs should keep working the waiver wire. Specifically, I'm targeting young wide receivers who could make a splash in the last month of the season. This week there are four in particular that could have an extra opportunity in Week 15 to start their end-of-season surge.

The Houston Texans already lost Tank Dell for the season and now Nico Collins is battling a calf injury. While Noah Brown and Robert Woods will factor in, both John Metchie and Xavier Hutchinson should play an expanded role. The former second-round pick Metchie would be my first choice. He saw five targets in the Texans most recent game and should have the best chance to make an impact. He also has the most upside. Hutchison is also one to watch. The rookie has been making progress throughout the year and profiles as a very good option as a big slot receiver. Of course, both of them will be easier to judge if they get to play with C.J. Stroud.

Speaking of slot wide receivers, Parker Washington has taken over the Christian Kirk role in Jacksonville and scored a touchdown each of the past two weeks. He should be rostered in even shallow Dynasty leagues now. What I'm watching in Week 15 is whether his touchdown production translates into more targets. He only had a 6% target rate in Week 14 as Zay Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Evan Engram dominated targets. I'll be more excited about Washington if he moves back toward the 20.6% target share he earned in Week 13.

Dontayvion Wicks matched his career-high with six targets last week but could see even more with Christian Watson and Jayden Reed questionable. Wicks has seen four or more targets in six straight games and is averaging 9.4 yards per target, only a lack of touchdowns has kept him this low on the radar. It is not that far-fetched that Wicks could finish the season as the top Packers wide receiver over the last month of the season. An outstanding matchup with the Buccaneers in Week 15 is a great place to start.