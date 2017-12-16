Week 15 Fantasy Football DFS plays: Don't get cute. Build around Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski

Heath Cummings knows the Patriots and Steelers have the highest over/under of the week. There's no reason to get cute and build around a different game.

I understand being a contrarian. We've talked about it a lot in this space. I've even gone to the trouble to bring you a sampling of ownership projections with each of my suggestion. But occasionally you need to throw your ownership concerns out the window and get a big chunk of the highest scoring game of the week. This is one of those weeks.

As of Saturday morning the game between the Steelers and Patriots has an over/under of 54. That's a touchdown higher than any other game. It also may be too low. 

Of course both sites know this, and the teams are filled with stars. So you're going to need some value plays. I've included at least one at each position.

 As always, ownership estimates come from @UFCollective. You can get all of their estimates here

Quarterback
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
Ben Roethlisberger PIT QB
8,0008.87%6,7007.63%
Tom Brady NE QB
8,8007.48%7,6006.29%
Blake Bortles JAC QB
7,4003.82%5,7005.14%
Nick Foles PHI QB
6,0008.83%5,50010.42%
Russell Wilson SEA QB
8,40012.55%7,30013.74%
Running Back
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
Alex Collins BAL RB
6,6007.76%5,00013.02%
Kenyan Drake MIA RB
6,50023.29%5,80036.38%
Todd Gurley LAR RB
8,40014.37%8,30015.24%
Mike Davis SEA RB
5,8006.9%4,00011%
Le'Veon Bell PIT RB
9,40025.88%9,30021.02%
Wide Receiver
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
Antonio Brown PIT WR
9,30020.01%9,10016.69%
Adam Thielen MIN WR
7,60011.95%7,60011.81%
Marquise Goodwin SF WR
6,60010.21%6,00010.66%
Brandin Cooks NE WR
7,40024.81%7,10021.59%
Mike Wallace BAL WR
5,7000.61%4,7000.84%
Tight End
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
Rob Gronkowski NE TE
8,50021.67%7,30012.23%
Jimmy Graham SEA TE
6,70018.73%4,90019.58%
Charles Clay BUF TE
5,3004.84%3,0008.37%
Jesse James PIT TE
5,2001.17%2,9000.92%
DST
Team NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
NO
4,60025.02%3,90019.59%
BAL
5,00028.09%3,80021.22%
JAC
5,90018.86%4,50013.33%
BUF
4,9001.97%3,3007.07%
MIA
4,2007.23%2,7005.24%
Senior Fantasy Writer

Heath Cummings is a Senior Fantasy Writer that covers Daily Fantasy Sports of all types. Before coming to CBS Sports he was a staff writer for Footballguys and the host of The Fantasy Football Show on... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Shop