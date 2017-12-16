Week 15 Fantasy Football DFS plays: Don't get cute. Build around Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski

I understand being a contrarian. We've talked about it a lot in this space. I've even gone to the trouble to bring you a sampling of ownership projections with each of my suggestion. But occasionally you need to throw your ownership concerns out the window and get a big chunk of the highest scoring game of the week. This is one of those weeks.

As of Saturday morning the game between the Steelers and Patriots has an over/under of 54. That's a touchdown higher than any other game. It also may be too low.

Of course both sites know this, and the teams are filled with stars. So you're going to need some value plays. I've included at least one at each position.

As always, ownership estimates come from @UFCollective. You can get all of their estimates here: