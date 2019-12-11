Fantasy Football Running Back Preview: Can Raheem Mostert keep carrying you in the playoffs?

Last week we had a bunch of waiver wire running backs to choose from, and unfortunately I didn't tell you to choose Raheem Mostert. But even in his success you can see why. He touched the ball 12 times and picked up 109 yards and two touchdowns, including one on a trick play. Even for one of the more efficient players in Fantasy, this was an outlier.

Mostert has averaged 6 yards per carry and 9.4 yards per target this season. Both of those numbers are higher than I'd project for even the best of running backs. But even if you use them, we'd expect 78 total yards from a game with 10 carries and two targets. Coming into Week 14, he had scored once every 25 touches, so two in 12 certainly stands out.

Am I trying to absolve the projections? Maybe a little. But mostly, I'd be careful with expecting a repeat from the 49ers' back. I'm projecting him for 12 touches and 77 yards in Week 15. He's a mid-range No. 2 in non-PPR and a high-end flex in PPR.

There are still two running backs who are widely available that I'd rather start over Mostert in PPR this week. I've prioritized them below.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 15 at this time. Here's what it means:

Rashaad Penny RB SEA Seattle • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Chris Carson should dominate touches against the best matchup in Fantasy. Derrius Guice RB WAS Washington • #29

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Adrian Peterson is in play in non-PPR.

RB Preview Numbers to know

19 - Even with Boston Scott stealing the show, Miles Sanders saw 19 touches. I'm starting him again against Washington.

60 - Tackles broken by Chris Carson this season. That's the most in the NFL.

9 - Snaps for Sony Michel in Week 14. He's played 22 or fewer in four of his past five games.

9.9 - Yards per target for Austin Ekeler this season. That's second-highest mark ever for a running back with at least 50 targets

5 - Patrick Laird has at least five targets in three of his past four games. He's a viable PPR starter this week.

13 - Adrian Peterson has received 13 touches or more in seven games this season. He's scored at least eight non-PPR points in all but one of them.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Phillip Lindsay RB DEN Denver • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC DEN -PK O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 13.1 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 817 REC 33 REYDS 187 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.2 Josh Jacobs RB OAK Oakland • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC OAK -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 12.7 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 1061 REC 18 REYDS 146 TD 7 FPTS/G 14.3 Devonta Freeman RB ATL Atlanta • #24

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -11 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 10.8 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 506 REC 46 REYDS 305 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.5 Marlon Mack RB IND Indianapolis • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -9 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 900 REC 12 REYDS 76 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.1

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 15 Adds Patrick Laird RB MIA Miami • #42

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 33% Laird's target volume gives him a nice floor and his matchup helps his ceiling. Raheem Mostert RB SF San Francisco • #31

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Ownership 56% Mostert is a good start this week, but not a great one in PPR. Adrian Peterson RB WAS Washington • #26

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Ownership 61% Peterson is a fine No. 2 running back in non-PPR. Benny Snell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #24

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 62% It sounds like James Conner could come back anyway. Darwin Thompson RB KC Kansas City • #34

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie YTD Stats Ownership 22% Thompson is a touchdown-dependent flex as long as Damien Williams is out.

Stashes Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 20% Edwards is looking at 15-20 touches per game with goal-line opportunities if Ingram goes down. Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 32% Don't wait for an injury to try to stash Pollard.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Chris Carson RB SEA Seattle • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 15 Prices FanDuel $7,400 DraftKings $7,500 Everyone should play Carson in every lineup. The only risk is injury.

Contrarian Plays Patrick Laird RB MIA Miami • #42

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Week 15 Prices FanDuel $5,500 DraftKings $4,500 I don't want to fade DeAndre Washington, but where I'm looking to pivot, Laird will be my choice.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank PPR Rank RB FPTs PPR FPTs 1 1 Christian McCaffrey 23.96 31.80 4 2 Saquon Barkley 18.15 22.27 11 3 Alvin Kamara 15.10 21.53 2 4 Chris Carson 18.80 21.50 7 5 Leonard Fournette 15.90 21.45 5 6 Dalvin Cook 16.73 20.19 6 7 Ezekiel Elliott 16.59 19.72 3 8 Derrick Henry 18.33 19.57 16 9 Austin Ekeler 13.00 18.56 9 10 DeAndre Washington 15.63 18.56 10 11 Todd Gurley 15.17 17.92 12 12 Miles Sanders 14.21 16.97 8 13 Nick Chubb 15.67 16.95 23 14 James White 11.80 16.83 14 15 Aaron Jones 13.82 16.67 17 16 Kenyan Drake 12.67 16.65 13 17 Mark Ingram 13.88 16.19 15 18 Phillip Lindsay 13.02 15.58 25 19 Kareem Hunt 11.43 15.52 21 20 Melvin Gordon 12.16 15.50 19 21 Joe Mixon 12.20 14.78 29 22 Patrick Laird 10.62 14.42 32 23 Devonta Freeman 9.85 14.03 30 24 Duke Johnson 10.21 14.03 28 25 Le'Veon Bell 10.75 13.79 24 26 Devin Singletary 11.69 13.77 18 27 Raheem Mostert 12.36 13.76 26 28 LeSean McCoy 11.04 13.71 20 29 Bo Scarbrough 12.17 13 35 30 Jamaal Williams 9.10 12.86 31 31 Ronald Jones 10.15 12.86 22 32 Adrian Peterson 11.99 12.42 27 33 Benny Snell 10.87 11.61 33 34 David Montgomery 9.79 11.44 38 35 Jalen Richard 8.15 10.82 36 36 Alexander Mattison 8.74 10.72 41 37 Darwin Thompson 7.47 10.65 34 38 Carlos Hyde 9.19 10.23 48 39 Tarik Cohen 5.59 10.18 39 40 Latavius Murray 8.08 10.05

