Fantasy Football Running Back Preview: Can Raheem Mostert keep carrying you in the playoffs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 15, including who to play in DFS.
Last week we had a bunch of waiver wire running backs to choose from, and unfortunately I didn't tell you to choose Raheem Mostert. But even in his success you can see why. He touched the ball 12 times and picked up 109 yards and two touchdowns, including one on a trick play. Even for one of the more efficient players in Fantasy, this was an outlier.
Mostert has averaged 6 yards per carry and 9.4 yards per target this season. Both of those numbers are higher than I'd project for even the best of running backs. But even if you use them, we'd expect 78 total yards from a game with 10 carries and two targets. Coming into Week 14, he had scored once every 25 touches, so two in 12 certainly stands out.
Am I trying to absolve the projections? Maybe a little. But mostly, I'd be careful with expecting a repeat from the 49ers' back. I'm projecting him for 12 touches and 77 yards in Week 15. He's a mid-range No. 2 in non-PPR and a high-end flex in PPR.
There are still two running backs who are widely available that I'd rather start over Mostert in PPR this week. I've prioritized them below.
Week 15 RB Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 15 at this time. Here's what it means:
SEA Seattle • #20
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Chris Carson should dominate touches against the best matchup in Fantasy.
WAS Washington • #29
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Adrian Peterson is in play in non-PPR.
Numbers to know
- 19 - Even with Boston Scott stealing the show, Miles Sanders saw 19 touches. I'm starting him again against Washington.
- 60 - Tackles broken by Chris Carson this season. That's the most in the NFL.
- 9 - Snaps for Sony Michel in Week 14. He's played 22 or fewer in four of his past five games.
- 9.9 - Yards per target for Austin Ekeler this season. That's second-highest mark ever for a running back with at least 50 targets
- 5 - Patrick Laird has at least five targets in three of his past four games. He's a viable PPR starter this week.
- 13 - Adrian Peterson has received 13 touches or more in seven games this season. He's scored at least eight non-PPR points in all but one of them.
Matchups that matter
DEN Denver • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Josh Jacobs RB
OAK Oakland • #28
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
ATL Atlanta • #24
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Marlon Mack RB
IND Indianapolis • #25
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Laird's target volume gives him a nice floor and his matchup helps his ceiling.
SF San Francisco • #31
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Mostert is a good start this week, but not a great one in PPR.
WAS Washington • #26
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Peterson is a fine No. 2 running back in non-PPR.
Benny Snell RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #24
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
It sounds like James Conner could come back anyway.
KC Kansas City • #34
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Thompson is a touchdown-dependent flex as long as Damien Williams is out.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Edwards is looking at 15-20 touches per game with goal-line opportunities if Ingram goes down.
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Don't wait for an injury to try to stash Pollard.
DFS Plays
Chris Carson RB
SEA Seattle • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Everyone should play Carson in every lineup. The only risk is injury.
I don't want to fade DeAndre Washington, but where I'm looking to pivot, Laird will be my choice.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
RB
FPTs
PPR FPTs
1
1
Christian McCaffrey
23.96
31.80
4
2
Saquon Barkley
18.15
22.27
11
3
Alvin Kamara
15.10
21.53
2
4
Chris Carson
18.80
21.50
7
5
Leonard Fournette
15.90
21.45
5
6
Dalvin Cook
16.73
20.19
6
7
Ezekiel Elliott
16.59
19.72
3
8
Derrick Henry
18.33
19.57
16
9
Austin Ekeler
13.00
18.56
9
10
DeAndre Washington
15.63
18.56
10
11
Todd Gurley
15.17
17.92
12
12
Miles Sanders
14.21
16.97
8
13
Nick Chubb
15.67
16.95
23
14
James White
11.80
16.83
14
15
Aaron Jones
13.82
16.67
17
16
Kenyan Drake
12.67
16.65
13
17
Mark Ingram
13.88
16.19
15
18
Phillip Lindsay
13.02
15.58
25
19
Kareem Hunt
11.43
15.52
21
20
Melvin Gordon
12.16
15.50
19
21
Joe Mixon
12.20
14.78
29
22
Patrick Laird
10.62
14.42
32
23
Devonta Freeman
9.85
14.03
30
24
Duke Johnson
10.21
14.03
28
25
Le'Veon Bell
10.75
13.79
24
26
Devin Singletary
11.69
13.77
18
27
Raheem Mostert
12.36
13.76
26
28
LeSean McCoy
11.04
13.71
20
29
Bo Scarbrough
12.17
13
35
30
Jamaal Williams
9.10
12.86
31
31
Ronald Jones
10.15
12.86
22
32
Adrian Peterson
11.99
12.42
27
33
Benny Snell
10.87
11.61
33
34
David Montgomery
9.79
11.44
38
35
Jalen Richard
8.15
10.82
36
36
Alexander Mattison
8.74
10.72
41
37
Darwin Thompson
7.47
10.65
34
38
Carlos Hyde
9.19
10.23
48
39
Tarik Cohen
5.59
10.18
39
40
Latavius Murray
8.08
10.05
So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 15 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Fantasy Football Today Podcast
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
News & notes: Evans, Ridley replacements
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 15.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 15 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
12/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the toughest calls to make in Week 15, previews Thursday...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...