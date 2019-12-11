Play

Fantasy Football Running Back Preview: Can Raheem Mostert keep carrying you in the playoffs?

Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 15, including who to play in DFS.

Last week we had a bunch of waiver wire running backs to choose from, and unfortunately I didn't tell you to choose Raheem Mostert. But even in his success you can see why. He touched the ball 12 times and picked up 109 yards and two touchdowns, including one on a trick play. Even for one of the more efficient players in Fantasy, this was an outlier.

Mostert has averaged 6 yards per carry and 9.4 yards per target this season. Both of those numbers are higher than I'd project for even the best of running backs. But even if you use them, we'd expect 78 total yards from a game with 10 carries and two targets. Coming into Week 14, he had scored once every 25 touches, so two in 12 certainly stands out. 

Am I trying to absolve the projections? Maybe a little. But mostly, I'd be careful with expecting a repeat from the 49ers' back. I'm projecting him for 12 touches and 77 yards in Week 15. He's a mid-range No. 2 in non-PPR and a high-end flex in PPR. 

There are still two running backs who are widely available that I'd rather start over Mostert in PPR this week. I've prioritized them below.

Week 15 RB Preview
RB Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 15 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Rashaad Penny RB
SEA Seattle • #20
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Chris Carson should dominate touches against the best matchup in Fantasy.
headshot-image
Derrius Guice RB
WAS Washington • #29
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Adrian Peterson is in play in non-PPR.
RB Preview
Numbers to know
  • 19 - Even with Boston Scott stealing the show, Miles Sanders saw 19 touches. I'm starting him again against Washington.
  • 60 - Tackles broken by Chris Carson this season. That's the most in the NFL
  • 9 - Snaps for Sony Michel in Week 14. He's played 22 or fewer in four of his past five games.
  • 9.9 - Yards per target for Austin Ekeler this season. That's second-highest mark ever for a running back with at least 50 targets 
  • 5 - Patrick Laird has at least five targets in three of his past four games. He's a viable PPR starter this week.
  • 13 - Adrian Peterson has received 13 touches or more in seven games this season. He's scored at least eight non-PPR points in all but one of them.
RB Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Phillip Lindsay RB
DEN Denver • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC DEN -PK O/U 45.5
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
13.1
RB RNK
21st
YTD Stats
RUYDS
817
REC
33
REYDS
187
TD
6
FPTS/G
12.2
headshot-image
Josh Jacobs RB
OAK Oakland • #28
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC OAK -6.5 O/U 45.5
OPP VS RB
29th
PROJ PTS
12.7
RB RNK
NR
YTD Stats
RUYDS
1061
REC
18
REYDS
146
TD
7
FPTS/G
14.3
headshot-image
Devonta Freeman RB
ATL Atlanta • #24
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -11 O/U 47
OPP VS RB
2nd
PROJ PTS
10.8
RB RNK
12th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
506
REC
46
REYDS
305
TD
4
FPTS/G
12.5
headshot-image
Marlon Mack RB
IND Indianapolis • #25
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NO NO -9 O/U 46
OPP VS RB
8th
PROJ PTS
11.1
RB RNK
34th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
900
REC
12
REYDS
76
TD
5
FPTS/G
12.1
RB Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 15 Adds
headshot-image
Patrick Laird RB
MIA Miami • #42
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
33%
Laird's target volume gives him a nice floor and his matchup helps his ceiling.
headshot-image
Raheem Mostert RB
SF San Francisco • #31
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Ownership
56%
Mostert is a good start this week, but not a great one in PPR.
headshot-image
Adrian Peterson RB
WAS Washington • #26
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Ownership
61%
Peterson is a fine No. 2 running back in non-PPR.
headshot-image
Benny Snell RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #24
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
62%
It sounds like James Conner could come back anyway.
headshot-image
Darwin Thompson RB
KC Kansas City • #34
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
YTD Stats
Ownership
22%
Thompson is a touchdown-dependent flex as long as Damien Williams is out.
Stashes
headshot-image
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
20%
Edwards is looking at 15-20 touches per game with goal-line opportunities if Ingram goes down.
headshot-image
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
32%
Don't wait for an injury to try to stash Pollard.
RB Preview
DFS Plays
Top Plays
headshot-image
Chris Carson RB
SEA Seattle • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Week 15 Prices
FanDuel
$7,400
DraftKings
$7,500
Everyone should play Carson in every lineup. The only risk is injury.
Contrarian Plays
headshot-image
Patrick Laird RB
MIA Miami • #42
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Week 15 Prices
FanDuel
$5,500
DraftKings
$4,500
I don't want to fade DeAndre Washington, but where I'm looking to pivot, Laird will be my choice.
RB Preview
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

RB

FPTs

PPR FPTs

1

1

Christian McCaffrey

23.96

31.80

4

2

Saquon Barkley

18.15

22.27

11

3

Alvin Kamara

15.10

21.53

2

4

Chris Carson

18.80

21.50

7

5

Leonard Fournette

15.90

21.45

5

6

Dalvin Cook

16.73

20.19

6

7

Ezekiel Elliott

16.59

19.72

3

8

Derrick Henry

18.33

19.57

16

9

Austin Ekeler

13.00

18.56

9

10

DeAndre Washington

15.63

18.56

10

11

Todd Gurley

15.17

17.92

12

12

Miles Sanders

14.21

16.97

8

13

Nick Chubb

15.67

16.95

23

14

James White

11.80

16.83

14

15

Aaron Jones

13.82

16.67

17

16

Kenyan Drake

12.67

16.65

13

17

Mark Ingram

13.88

16.19

15

18

Phillip Lindsay

13.02

15.58

25

19

Kareem Hunt

11.43

15.52

21

20

Melvin Gordon

12.16

15.50

19

21

Joe Mixon

12.20

14.78

29

22

Patrick Laird

10.62

14.42

32

23

Devonta Freeman

9.85

14.03

30

24

Duke Johnson

10.21

14.03

28

25

Le'Veon Bell

10.75

13.79

24

26

Devin Singletary

11.69

13.77

18

27

Raheem Mostert

12.36

13.76

26

28

LeSean McCoy

11.04

13.71

20

29

Bo Scarbrough

12.17

13

35

30

Jamaal Williams

9.10

12.86

31

31

Ronald Jones

10.15

12.86

22

32

Adrian Peterson

11.99

12.42

27

33

Benny Snell

10.87

11.61

33

34

David Montgomery

9.79

11.44

38

35

Jalen Richard

8.15

10.82

36

36

Alexander Mattison

8.74

10.72

41

37

Darwin Thompson

7.47

10.65

34

38

Carlos Hyde

9.19

10.23

48

39

Tarik Cohen

5.59

10.18

39

40

Latavius Murray

8.08

10.05

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 15 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.

Senior Fantasy Writer

Heath Cummings is a Senior Fantasy Writer that covers Daily Fantasy Sports of all types. Before coming to CBS Sports he was a staff writer for Footballguys and the host of The Fantasy Football Show on... Full Bio

Fantasy Football Today Podcast

fantasy-football-today.jpg
12/10: Waiver Wire - Washington, Fitzpatrick and More! (Fantasy Football Podcast)
All Podcasts

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories