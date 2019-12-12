Fantasy Football Running Back Preview: How to handle uncertainty surrounding Josh Jacobs
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 15, including how he's handling the Raiders backfield.
Week 15 was so much simpler when we didn't think Josh Jacobs had a chance to play. DeAndre Washington was set to be the Start of the Week and Jacobs' managers knew they need to make alternative plans. One tweet from Ian Rapoport changed all of that. Then Jon Gruden spoke cautiously about Jacobs and now it feels like we know nothing. Here's how I'm handling it.
The projections below still reflect Jacobs being out and Washington starting. They also show Washington as a top-12 back. That makes this very easy if you have both. If Jacobs is active, you start him. If not, you start Washington. If you only have one of them it gets more complicated.
This is a 4:25 game on Sunday so you're going to need someone like Kareem Hunt, Raheem Mostert, or Marlon Mack on your bench to seriously consider waiting it out. If you can get Washington or Jacobs into a flex then you could also use Mike Williams, Zach Pascal, or Dede Westbrook as a backup plan.
If you legitimately don't have any other top-35 running backs and Jacobs' status is legitimately up in the air at 1 p.m. Sunday it's going to be very difficult to start Jacobs or Washington.
One player I'd have to start over the Raiders (unless I had both) would be Le'Veon Bell. Bell is a borderline No. 2 back on Thursday night against Baltimore, but in PPR Bell offers a much better floor.
With the right information the Raiders starting running back could be a week-winner in season-long and DFS. The timing of when we get that information will be key. Just make sure you're prepared for any outcome.
Week 15 RB Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 15 at this time. Here's what it means:
SEA Seattle • #20
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Chris Carson should dominate touches against the best matchup in Fantasy.
WAS Washington • #29
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Adrian Peterson is in play in non-PPR.
Numbers to know
- 19 - Even with Boston Scott stealing the show, Miles Sanders saw 19 touches. I'm starting him again against Washington.
- 60 - Tackles broken by Chris Carson this season. That's the most in the NFL.
- 9 - Snaps for Sony Michel in Week 14. He's played 22 or fewer in four of his past five games.
- 9.9 - Yards per target for Austin Ekeler this season. That's second-highest mark ever for a running back with at least 50 targets
- 5 - Patrick Laird has at least five targets in three of his past four games. He's a viable PPR starter this week.
- 13 - Adrian Peterson has received 13 touches or more in seven games this season. He's scored at least eight non-PPR points in all but one of them.
Matchups that matter
DEN Denver • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Josh Jacobs RB
OAK Oakland • #28
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
ATL Atlanta • #24
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Marlon Mack RB
IND Indianapolis • #25
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
OAK Oakland • #33
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
He's must-start if Jacobs is out.
Laird's target volume gives him a nice floor and his matchup helps his ceiling.
KC Kansas City • #34
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Thompson is a touchdown-dependent flex as long as Damien Williams is out.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Edwards is looking at 15-20 touches per game with goal-line opportunities if Ingram goes down.
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Don't wait for an injury to try to stash Pollard.
DFS Plays
Chris Carson RB
SEA Seattle • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Everyone should play Carson in every lineup. The only risk is injury.
I don't want to fade DeAndre Washington, but where I'm looking to pivot, Laird will be my choice.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
RB
FPTs
PPR FPTs
1
1
23.36
31.20
3
2
18.09
22.21
11
3
15.10
21.53
7
4
15.90
21.45
2
5
Chris Carson
18.74
21.44
5
6
16.73
20.19
6
7
16.59
19.72
4
8
17.53
18.77
16
9
Austin Ekeler
13.00
18.56
9
10
DeAndre Washington
15.63
18.56
10
11
15.23
17.98
8
12
15.73
17.01
12
13
Miles Sanders
14.09
16.85
23
14
11.80
16.83
14
15
13.82
16.67
13
16
13.88
16.19
15
17
13.26
15.82
25
18
Kareem Hunt
11.49
15.58
21
19
12.16
15.57
20
20
12.16
15.50
19
21
12.20
14.78
28
22
Patrick Laird
10.50
14.30
27
23
Le'Veon Bell
10.99
14.28
31
24
9.85
14.03
29
25
10.21
14.03
24
26
11.69
13.77
17
27
Raheem Mostert
12.36
13.76
26
28
11.04
13.71
18
29
12.23
13
36
30
9.10
12.86
30
31
10.09
12.80
22
32
Adrian Peterson
12.11
12.54
33
33
9.26
11.58
32
34
9.49
11.14
39
35
8.15
10.82
37
36
8.74
10.72
41
37
7.47
10.65
34
38
9.25
10.29
40
39
8.08
10.05
49
40
5.41
10.00
38
41
Sony Michel
8.66
9.20
35
42
Marlon Mack
9.12
9.12
50
43
5.12
8.39
47
44
6
8.31
So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 15 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.
