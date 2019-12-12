Fantasy Football Running Back Preview: How to handle uncertainty surrounding Josh Jacobs

Week 15 was so much simpler when we didn't think Josh Jacobs had a chance to play. DeAndre Washington was set to be the Start of the Week and Jacobs' managers knew they need to make alternative plans. One tweet from Ian Rapoport changed all of that. Then Jon Gruden spoke cautiously about Jacobs and now it feels like we know nothing. Here's how I'm handling it.

The projections below still reflect Jacobs being out and Washington starting. They also show Washington as a top-12 back. That makes this very easy if you have both. If Jacobs is active, you start him. If not, you start Washington. If you only have one of them it gets more complicated.

This is a 4:25 game on Sunday so you're going to need someone like Kareem Hunt, Raheem Mostert, or Marlon Mack on your bench to seriously consider waiting it out. If you can get Washington or Jacobs into a flex then you could also use Mike Williams, Zach Pascal, or Dede Westbrook as a backup plan.

If you legitimately don't have any other top-35 running backs and Jacobs' status is legitimately up in the air at 1 p.m. Sunday it's going to be very difficult to start Jacobs or Washington.

One player I'd have to start over the Raiders (unless I had both) would be Le'Veon Bell. Bell is a borderline No. 2 back on Thursday night against Baltimore, but in PPR Bell offers a much better floor.

With the right information the Raiders starting running back could be a week-winner in season-long and DFS. The timing of when we get that information will be key. Just make sure you're prepared for any outcome.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 15 at this time. Here's what it means:

Rashaad Penny RB SEA Seattle • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Chris Carson should dominate touches against the best matchup in Fantasy. Derrius Guice RB WAS Washington • #29

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Adrian Peterson is in play in non-PPR.

RB Preview Numbers to know

19 - Even with Boston Scott stealing the show, Miles Sanders saw 19 touches. I'm starting him again against Washington.

- Even with Boston Scott stealing the show, Miles Sanders saw 19 touches. I'm starting him again against Washington. 60 - Tackles broken by Chris Carson this season. That's the most in the NFL.

- Tackles broken by Chris Carson this season. That's the most in the NFL. 9 - Snaps for Sony Michel in Week 14. He's played 22 or fewer in four of his past five games.

- Snaps for Sony Michel in Week 14. He's played 22 or fewer in four of his past five games. 9.9 - Yards per target for Austin Ekeler this season. That's second-highest mark ever for a running back with at least 50 targets

- Yards per target for Austin Ekeler this season. That's second-highest mark ever for a running back with at least 50 targets 5 - Patrick Laird has at least five targets in three of his past four games. He's a viable PPR starter this week.

- Patrick Laird has at least five targets in three of his past four games. He's a viable PPR starter this week. 13 - Adrian Peterson has received 13 touches or more in seven games this season. He's scored at least eight non-PPR points in all but one of them.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Phillip Lindsay RB DEN Denver • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC DEN -PK O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 13.1 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 817 REC 33 REYDS 187 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.2 Josh Jacobs RB OAK Oakland • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC OAK -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 12.7 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 1061 REC 18 REYDS 146 TD 7 FPTS/G 14.3 Devonta Freeman RB ATL Atlanta • #24

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -11 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 10.8 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 506 REC 46 REYDS 305 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.5 Marlon Mack RB IND Indianapolis • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -9 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 900 REC 12 REYDS 76 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.1

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 15 Adds DeAndre Washington RB OAK Oakland • #33

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Ownership 47% He's must-start if Jacobs is out. Patrick Laird RB MIA Miami • #42

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 48% Laird's target volume gives him a nice floor and his matchup helps his ceiling. Darwin Thompson RB KC Kansas City • #34

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie YTD Stats Ownership 22% Thompson is a touchdown-dependent flex as long as Damien Williams is out.

Stashes Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 20% Edwards is looking at 15-20 touches per game with goal-line opportunities if Ingram goes down. Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 32% Don't wait for an injury to try to stash Pollard.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Chris Carson RB SEA Seattle • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 15 Prices FanDuel $7,400 DraftKings $7,500 Everyone should play Carson in every lineup. The only risk is injury.

Contrarian Plays Patrick Laird RB MIA Miami • #42

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Week 15 Prices FanDuel $5,500 DraftKings $4,500 I don't want to fade DeAndre Washington, but where I'm looking to pivot, Laird will be my choice.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

