Week 15 Fantasy Football Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Ryan Tannehill has been awesome as a Fantasy quarterback. There's a sentence I never expected to write in 2019. But here we are, and he's worth trusting in all leagues in the Fantasy playoffs.

Since taking over as the starter in Tennessee for the ineffective Marcus Mariota in Week 7, he's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in six of seven games. His worst game was a 17-point outing in Week 13 at Indianapolis, but he still had two touchdown passes in that outing.

He's making plays with his legs, rushing for at least 37 yards in three of his past five games. And he's making A.J. Brown into a potential star receiver, which has been fun to watch.

The Titans are playing the Texans for the AFC South division lead this week, and Houston allows an average of 24.0 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. There have been nine quarterbacks to score at least 22 Fantasy points against the Texans, including Tom Brady and Drew Lock scoring at least 29 points against this defense in each of the past two weeks.

I like Tannehill as a top-five Fantasy quarterback in Week 15. I never expected to say that this year after he was discarded by the Dolphins in the offseason, and the Titans brought him in to back up Mariota. But Tannehill has been special, and he should help you in the Fantasy playoffs with another big game.

I'm starting Tannehill over: Aaron Rodgers (vs. CHI), Carson Wentz (at WAS), Tom Brady (at CIN), Dak Prescott (vs. LAR) and Kirk Cousins (at LAC)

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jameis Winston QB TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET TB -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 21.6 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 4115 RUYDS 225 TD 27 INT 23 FPTS/G 22.3 It's less than ideal to have Winston in the Fantasy semifinals with a thumb injury and without Mike Evans (hamstring), but I'm still starting him. The upside is immense as we saw last week with 42 Fantasy points against the Colts, and he's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in five of his past seven games. Detroit has allowed seven of the past nine opposing quarterbacks to score at least 22 Fantasy points, and Winston should have another big game on the road in Week 15. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL SF -11 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 21.4 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 3245 RUYDS 47 TD 26 INT 11 FPTS/G 19.5 Garoppolo has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and he should have another big performance this week against the Falcons. Atlanta has allowed two of the past three opposing quarterbacks to score 29 Fantasy points, and Kyle Shanahan should be excited to match wits with his former boss in Dan Quinn. I expect Garoppolo to be a top 10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 15. Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL LAR -1 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 18.4 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 3712 RUYDS 22 TD 17 INT 14 FPTS/G 15.8 Goff looks comfortable again, and it shows in his play. He's averaging 23.5 Fantasy points in his past two games against Arizona and Seattle, and I expect him to play well again in Week 15 against the Cowboys. Dallas has struggled the past two games against the Bills and Bears, with Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky each scoring at least 25 Fantasy points, and Goff should be in that range as well. The Rams are making a late playoff push, and Goff's recent play is a big reason why. Derek Carr QB OAK Oakland • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC OAK -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 19.2 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 3106 RUYDS 67 TD 19 INT 8 FPTS/G 16.3 Carr has been all over the place as a Fantasy quarterback of late, scoring 23 points in Week 14 against the Titans after combining for 14 points in his previous two outings against the Jets and Chiefs on the road. I'll buy into him in Week 15 as a low-end starter for a couple of reasons, starting with his matchup against the Jaguars, who have allowed three of their past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23 Fantasy points. It's also the final game ever in Oakland with the Raiders moving to Las Vegas next year, so I expect Carr to go out on a high note for the home crowd. Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 3060 RUYDS 448 TD 20 INT 9 FPTS/G 20.1 Murray will break out of his two-game slump this week against the Browns, who probably aren't excited to make a long road trip at this point in the season. Cleveland has only allowed one quarterback to score more than 20 Fantasy points in the past four games, but the three down performances came against Andy Dalton and the Steelers twice. For the season, seven quarterbacks have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against the Browns, and I expect Murray to be No. 8. Cleveland is among the league leaders in rushing yards (244) and touchdowns (four) allowed to opposing quarterbacks.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Eli Manning QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #10

Age: 38 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NYG -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 19.2 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 759 RUYDS 7 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 16 Manning is expected to start in Week 15 against Miami with Daniel Jones (ankle) still hurt, and this could be the final home start of his career. It would not be a surprise to see him go out with a stellar performance since he's facing the Dolphins. Miami allows an average of 24.6 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and four quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against this defense. Jacoby Brissett QB IND Indianapolis • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -9 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 17.8 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 2496 RUYDS 167 TD 21 INT 6 FPTS/G 18 The Saints defense is a mess right now due to injuries, and Brissett could be forced to throw if he's chasing points as expected. New Orleans has allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 20 Fantasy points, and Brissett just had 26 Fantasy points at Tampa Bay in Week 14, which was his highest total since Week 7. Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 2511 RUYDS 186 TD 16 INT 12 FPTS/G 15 I'll stick with Fitzpatrick this week given his matchup with the Giants, and hopefully DeVante Parker (concussion) is healthy enough to play. The Giants are awful against opposing quarterbacks, allowing an average of 23.5 Fantasy points for the season, including six guys in a row scoring at least 20 points. Fitzpatrick couldn't get in the end zone in Week 14 against the Jets and scored just 13 Fantasy points, but he had at least 26 points in each of the previous two weeks.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -2 O/U 36.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 15.4 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 2737 RUYDS 439 TD 25 INT 8 FPTS/G 21 I expected Allen to struggle in Week 14 against the Ravens, and that's what happened with just 11 Fantasy points. It was his first game with fewer than 20 Fantasy points since Week 9, and he should have another down performance against the Steelers on the road. Pittsburgh has allowed just two quarterbacks to score more than 18 Fantasy points since Week 2, and Allen is even a risky option in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues this week. Sam Darnold QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -14.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 9.6 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 2424 RUYDS 50 TD 17 INT 11 FPTS/G 17.7 Darnold just had his last good matchup for the season in Week 14 against Miami, and he scored 20 Fantasy points. He now faces Baltimore, Pittsburgh and Buffalo to close the season, and Darnold should struggle in all of those matchups. The Ravens have allowed on quarterback to score more than 17 Fantasy points for the season, which was Patrick Mahomes in Week 3, and this should be a tough game for Darnold on the road. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC MIN -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 3274 RUYDS 49 TD 25 INT 4 FPTS/G 20.3 Cousins has proven to be a solid Fantasy quarterback this season, but this is a tough test against the Chargers. Only two quarterbacks all season have scored more than 19 Fantasy points against this defense, and the last one was Ryan Tannehill in Week 7. Otherwise, they've held Trubisky, Aaron Rodgers, Carr, Mahomes, Drew Lock and Gardner Minshew to 16 Fantasy points or less in each of the past six games. Cousins has only scored less than 20 Fantasy points two times since Week 4, but I'm concerned about his production this week. I'd only start Cousins in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS PHI -4.5 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 17.8 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 3165 RUYDS 197 TD 23 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.3 I was really hoping for Wentz to close the season playing at a high level, but it's hard to trust him with this depleted receiving corps, even against Washington. It took him overtime against the Giants in Week 14 to get 23 Fantasy points, and while it still counts (thankfully, as he was the Start of the Week), it's hard to expect him to replicate that kind of production with Alshon Jeffery (foot) and Nelson Agholor (knee) hurt. Washington also has held two of the past three opposing quarterbacks to 14 Fantasy points or less, including Rodgers in Week 14. Wentz is a low-end starter at best this week. Drew Lock QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -9.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 14 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 443 RUYDS 30 TD 5 INT 2 FPTS/G 22.5 Lock has been a nice story for the past two weeks, and it appears the Broncos have their quarterback of the future. But it's not worth starting him this week against the Chiefs. Kansas City's defense appears to have turned the corner the past three games, holding Philip Rivers, Carr and Tom Brady to 14 Fantasy points or less in each outing. And while Lock was great in Week 14 at Houston with 29 Fantasy points, playing in Arrowhead Stadium will be a tough for a young passer. He's a risky option even in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues.