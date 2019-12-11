Week 15 Fantasy Football Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running Backs

Editor's Note: Running back is so hard to predict that we already had to call an audible for Week 15: DeAndre Washington was originally set to be Jamey Eisenberg's Start of the Week for the Raiders upcoming matchup against the Jaguars, but an MRI on Josh Jacobs' shoulder came back clean and the starter is expected back for Sunday's game. So much for that plan — and so much for all those FAAB dollars you might have dropped hoping to grab a must-start option for this week.

But that's the nature of the position — it's hard to predict. Jacobs' shoulder was so bad he couldn't play in Week 14 even after playing through it since Week 7; now, he's expected to suit up Sunday. Of course, there's always the chance he trends in the wrong direction as the week goes on and you can come back to Washington by Sunday. Small injuries tend to turn into big ones with running backs, so you'll want to hang on to Washington just in case.

However, if you did add Washington hoping to start him, you'll surely need some help filling out your roster. Even if you weren't planning on starting Washington, you probably could use some help — it's just the nature of the position. Here are Jamey Eisenberg's Start and Sit calls for Week 15:

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS PHI -4.5 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 13.2 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 565 REC 36 REYDS 383 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.6 Sanders struggled with cramping Monday night against the Giants and was outplayed by Boston Scott, but I expect a rebound performance this week against Washington. The Redskins have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 95 total yards in six games in a row, and Sanders has scored at least 10 PPR points in three straight games. Keep an eye on Jordan Howard (shoulder) to make sure he's out, but Sanders should remain a starter in all leagues. And consider Scott a PPR sleeper with the Eagles needing help in their receiving corps with Alshon Jeffery (foot) and Nelson Agholor (knee) hurt. Raheem Mostert RB SF San Francisco • #31

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL SF -11 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 608 REC 12 REYDS 159 TD 6 FPTS/G 8.8 For now, Mostert is the main running back in San Francisco, and hopefully it will remain that way for the rest of the season. While Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman will continue to get touches – and Coleman could potentially get some additional run against his former team this week – it's worth buying into Mostert as a No. 2 running back since he's scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row. Since Week 3, nine of the past 11 teams against Atlanta have had a running back score or gain at least 100 total yards, with the Saints the lone team failing to accomplish that feat twice. Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI CLE -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 11.7 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 153 REC 22 REYDS 158 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.2 Hunt just continues to produce with at least 11 PPR points in each of the five games he's played this season, including at least 14 PPR points in his past two outings against Pittsburgh and Cincinnati. He has three games over that span with at least five catches, and in the past four games, Arizona has allowed four running backs to catch at least three passes, with Ronald Jones (eight catches for 77 yards in Week 10) and Kyle Juszczyk (seven catches for 63 yards) each having a big game through the air. Nick Chubb remains the best running back for the Browns, but Hunt is a solid flex option in non-PPR leagues and a must-start option in PPR. Marlon Mack RB IND Indianapolis • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -9 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 9.9 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 900 REC 12 REYDS 76 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.1 Mack returned from his two-game absence with a hand injury in Week 14 against Tampa Bay and had 13 carries for 38 yards and a touchdown. He wasn't involved in the passing game, which could be a problem, but his matchup in Week 15 at New Orleans could be good. The Saints are down Sheldon Rankins (ankle), Marcus Davenport (foot) and potentially A.J. Klein (knee) and Kiko Alonzo (thigh) after both were out in Week 14 against San Francisco. If the Colts can hang with the Saints and are able to run, look for Mack to have a big outing Monday night. Phillip Lindsay RB DEN Denver • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -9.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 13.1 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 817 REC 33 REYDS 187 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.2 Lindsay has been getting plenty of work lately with at least 18 total touches in three of his past four games. He wasn't doing much with it prior to last week when he scored at Houston, but we know Kansas City's run defense has been bad all season. Now, Lindsay only had 11 carries for 32 yards and one catch for minus-4 yards in Week 7 against the Chiefs, but this Broncos offense looks rejuvenated with Drew Lock. And Royce Freeman scored in the first game against Kansas City. Also, in his lone game at Arrowhead Stadium last year, Lindsay had 18 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 17 yards. He's worth trusting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Patrick Laird RB MIA Miami • #42

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 11.7 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 84 REC 16 REYDS 147 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.6 Laird was the lead running back for the Dolphins in Week 14 at the Jets with Kalen Ballage (Achilles) out, and he had a season-high 15 carries for 48 yards, as well as four catches for 38 yards on five targets. He's now scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games, and I like him as a low-end starter in PPR this week against the Giants, who should be tired from playing an overtime game Monday night. LeSean McCoy RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN KC -9.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 449 REC 28 REYDS 181 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.1 I didn't like McCoy last week with the matchup at New England, but he has the chance to be at least a flex option this week against the Broncos at home. Darwin Thompson is also in play as a flex as long as Damien Williams (ribs) remains out. The Broncos have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 90 total yards in five of their past six games, and McCoy has scored a touchdown in four of the five games that Williams has been hurt this season. Adrian Peterson RB WAS Washington • #26

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -4.5 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 9.1 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 718 REC 11 REYDS 98 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.2 The Redskins will go with Peterson and Chris Thompson as their primary running backs with Derrius Guice (knee) out against the Eagles, and both are worth starting, depending on the format. I like Peterson as a low-end starter in non-PPR leagues, and he has consecutive games with at least 13 PPR points coming into Week 15 against Philadelphia. He now has six games with at least 13 carries on the season, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in five of them. As for Thompson, he's better in PPR, and he just had seven catches on eight targets in Week 14 at Green Bay. He has six games this season with at least four catches, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in three of them. James White RB NE New England • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN NE -9.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 241 REC 62 REYDS 539 TD 4 FPTS/G 13 For Tom Brady, I'm expecting him to lean on the guys he trusts, which right now seems to be White and Julian Edelman. White has scored at least 11 PPR points in back-to-back games, and he's worth starting in all PPR leagues. In non-PPR leagues, White is just a flex, but he might be the best New England running back regardless of format. It's too bad to count on Sony Michel this week, even in a good matchup against the Bengals. Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET TB -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 518 REC 25 REYDS 241 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.2 I don't want to trust Jones this week because it could easily be Peyton Barber having a good game. But the matchup is positive against the Lions, who are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs. And maybe the Buccaneers lean on Jones a little more in the passing game with Mike Evans (hamstring) hurt. Jones has at least three catches in three of his past five games. He's a decent flex option this week against Detroit.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Devonta Freeman RB ATL Atlanta • #24

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -11 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 10.6 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 506 REC 46 REYDS 305 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.5 I was excited about Freeman last week with his matchup against Carolina, and he was great with 19 PPR points. He scored his first rushing touchdown since 2017 and averaged 4.9 yards per carry, which was his second-best mark of the season. But this week, I can see Freeman struggling against the 49ers, who are awesome against opposing running backs. They allow the third-fewest Fantasy points to the position, the second least total touchdowns (three) and the fourth fewest receptions (55). In the past three weeks, Aaron Jones (three PPR points), Mark Ingram (seven PPR points) and Alvin Kamara (seven PPR points) have all been held in check by San Francisco. Freeman could be next. Jamaal Williams RB GB Green Bay • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI GB -4.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 7.6 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 401 REC 36 REYDS 227 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.5 If you believe the Packers are going to be chasing points this week at home, you should still start Williams as a low-end No. 2 running back or flex in all leagues. Since Week 9, when the Packers lost twice in the past five games over that span, Williams was at his best in the loss to the Chargers (16 PPR points) and the loss to the 49ers (14 PPR points). Otherwise, he's scored 10 PPR points or less in the three other games. I expect the Packers to be playing with a lead this week and relying on Aaron Jones, and I would avoid Williams in most leagues if you can in Week 15. Carlos Hyde RB HOU Houston • #23

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 8.1 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 926 REC 9 REYDS 32 TD 4 FPTS/G 9 You know what Hyde is at this point in the season, and he needs to score to help your Fantasy roster. He has four touchdowns on the year, and three of those were his top-scoring games. He only has one game with more than 78 total yards in his past five outings, and he only has nine catches for the season. He hasn't scored in three games in a row, but the Titans have allowed four rushing touchdowns in their past four games. That bodes well for Hyde, but I'm still not going to trust him. He's a flex in non-PPR leagues and someone to avoid in PPR. Duke Johnson is worth a flex play in PPR. Bo Scarbrough RB DET Detroit • #43

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 8.1 RB RNK 39th YTD Stats RUYDS 301 REC 1 REYDS 5 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 Scarbrough is expected to play in Week 15 against Tampa Bay despite a rib injury, but I don't want to trust him in the Fantasy playoffs. While he does have either 70 total yards or a touchdown in each of his past four games, he's been at eight PPR points or less in each of his past three outings. Tampa Bay is No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs, and Scarbrough could have another game with empty production given his lack of scoring or work in the passing game. Sony Michel RB NE New England • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN NE -9.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 6.8 RB RNK 45th YTD Stats RUYDS 653 REC 10 REYDS 75 TD 6 FPTS/G 8.5 I wouldn't be surprised if Michel played well against the Bengals. It's a bad run defense, and the Patriots should dominate time of possession. But can you trust Michel in the Fantasy playoffs given what he's done this year? Not me. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 7, and he's been at 45 rushing yards or less in four of his past five games. He has four catches in his past six games, and I have no faith in him at all. I can live with Michel having a good game on my bench if it happens, but history suggests that likely won't be the case, even in a good matchup at Cincinnati.