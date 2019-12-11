Play

Week 15 Fantasy Football Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers

Injuries have made figuring out who to start at wide receiver harder every week. Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls can help for Week 15.

Mike Evans, Calvin Ridley, Alshon Jeffery, and Marvin Jones were all placed on injured reserve this week, as if the wide receiver position could afford to lose any more talent. It's been tough to find enough reliable options at the position as is this season with those guys active, and if you've been relying on any of them, you're left scrambling right as the playoffs hit.

The good news is, we should be getting Adam Thielen back from his hamstring injury, and it sounds like JuJu Smith-Schuster will play in Week 15 as well. T.Y. Hilton might even make his way back for the Colts big matchup against the Saints on Monday night. Of course, just because those players are healthy enough to play doesn't necessarily mean they can go right back in your starting lineup. That makes your start and sit calls for this week possibly even tougher than usual. 

We'll help you sort through it all, with Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for wide receiver here — and running back here and quarterback here — as well as Heath Cummings' wide receiver preview, with projections, matchup notes, and more. With our help, you'll find everything you need.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM
Wide Receivers
Start 'Em
headshot-image
Kenny Golladay WR
DET Detroit • #19
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB TB -3.5 O/U 47
OPP VS WR
32nd
WR RNK
14th
OWNED
100%
YTD Stats
REC
53
TAR
93
REYDS
1008
TD
10
FPTS/G
15.8
In two games with David Blough, Golladay has 10 catches for 216 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets against the Bears and Vikings. He could see an uptick in targets with Marvin Jones (ankle) out, and the Lions have a great matchup in Week 15 against Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers lead the NFL in Fantasy points allowed to receivers, and six receivers have scored touchdowns against them in the past four games. Danny Amendola should be considered a sleeper in deeper leagues with Jones out.
headshot-image
A.J. Brown WR
TEN Tennessee • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU TEN -3 O/U 50
OPP VS WR
19th
WR RNK
23rd
OWNED
74%
YTD Stats
REC
39
TAR
61
REYDS
779
TD
6
FPTS/G
11.5
Brown is a boom-or-bust kind of receiver, but I like his matchup against the Texans in Week 15. In seven starts with Ryan Tannehill, he has at least 12 PPR points in four of them, and two games with seven points or less. The four games where he did well he had at least five targets, so hopefully that's the case this week against Houston, and the Texans are in the top 10 of most touchdowns allowed to receivers this year with 15. I like Brown as a top 20 Fantasy receiver this week.
headshot-image
Darius Slayton WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIA NYG -3.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
30th
WR RNK
18th
OWNED
80%
YTD Stats
REC
42
TAR
69
REYDS
659
TD
7
FPTS/G
13.3
We were waiting to see which receiver would step up with Eli Manning starting in Week 14 at Philadelphia, and Slayton was easily the best one out of Golden Tate and Sterling Shepard. He's actually been the Giants best receiver for most of the second half of the year, scoring at least 10 PPR points in five of his past six games. He has at least seven targets in four games in a row, and he just scored 32 PPR points against the Eagles. He should build off that performance this week against the Dolphins, who have allowed the most touchdowns to receivers this season with 23. Tate is also battling a foot injury, which should help Slayton. And if Tate is out then consider Shepard a sleeper in Week 15.
headshot-image
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL SF -10.5 O/U 47
OPP VS WR
21st
WR RNK
20th
OWNED
85%
YTD Stats
REC
47
TAR
67
REYDS
640
TD
4
FPTS/G
11.4
I like both 49ers receivers this week as starting Fantasy options in their matchup against the Falcons, with Samuel the slight favorite. He has at least 13 PPR points in five games in a row, and he has at least five catches and 76 yards in three of those outings. Sanders was struggling a little prior to Week 14 at New Orleans with eight PPR points or fewer in four games in a row, while also dealing with a rib injury, but he broke out in a big way against the Saints with 35 PPR points. Both should stay hot against the Falcons, who have allowed 17 receivers to score at least 11 PPR points this year.
headshot-image
Christian Kirk WR
ARI Arizona • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE CLE -2.5 O/U 48
OPP VS WR
12th
WR RNK
24th
OWNED
86%
YTD Stats
REC
57
TAR
87
REYDS
616
TD
3
FPTS/G
13.5
I was impressed with Kirk last week against the Steelers. Despite a tough matchup with the Pittsburgh secondary, Kirk had eight catches for 85 yards on nine targets. He's better in PPR than non-PPR leagues since he only has one game with a touchdown (he scored three times in Week 10 at Tampa Bay) and two games with at least 100 receiving yards, but I would start him in all formats in Week 15. Cleveland has allowed four receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in the past three games.
Sleepers
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Zach Pascal WR
IND Indianapolis • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NO NO -9 O/U 46
OPP VS WR
31st
PROJ PTS
11.6
WR RNK
19th
YTD Stats
REC
35
TAR
60
REYDS
547
TD
5
FPTS/G
9
The only reason Pascal is in this category instead of the starts is because T.Y. Hilton (calf) told The Athletic he might play Monday night at the Saints. If that happens then Pascal would get downgraded, but I love him if Hilton is out again. In the past two weeks with Hilton out, he's scored a combined 37 PPR points against the Titans and Buccaneers. He has 19 targets over that span for 12 catches, 183 yards and a touchdown. I also like Marcus Johnson as a sleeper in deeper leagues, and he has at least 13 PPR points in two of his past four games.
headshot-image
Dede Westbrook WR
JAC Jacksonville • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ OAK OAK -6.5 O/U 45.5
OPP VS WR
20th
PROJ PTS
12
WR RNK
25th
YTD Stats
REC
55
TAR
85
REYDS
569
TD
2
FPTS/G
10.3
The Jaguars likely have to replace D.J. Chark (ankle) in Week 15 at Oakland, and Westbrook and Chris Conley are worth a look in all leagues, with Westbrook the priority. He has at least seven targets in three games in a row, and he's scored at least 14 PPR points in two of those outings. Chark was averaging just over eight targets per game, so Westbrook should be the No. 1 target for Gardner Minshew. Conley won't be far behind, and he has at least seven targets in five of his past seven games. He's scored at least 11 PPR points in three of those outings, and he's someone to consider in deeper leagues this week against the Raiders, who are No. 6 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers this year.
headshot-image
Tyrell Williams WR
OAK Oakland • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC OAK -6.5 O/U 45.5
OPP VS WR
13th
PROJ PTS
12.3
WR RNK
41st
YTD Stats
REC
36
TAR
57
REYDS
524
TD
5
FPTS/G
10.2
Williams is due for a big game since he's gone six games in a row without a touchdown. He's also had just one game over that stretch with more than seven PPR points. I expect him to do well this week against the Jaguars, who have allowed at least one receiver to score in four of their past five games.
headshot-image
Terry McLaurin WR
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI PHI -4.5 O/U 40
OPP VS WR
28th
PROJ PTS
11
WR RNK
33rd
YTD Stats
REC
46
TAR
79
REYDS
703
TD
6
FPTS/G
12.3
McLaurin made his NFL debut in Week 1 against the Eagles, and he put on a show with 23 PPR points. Let's hope he can replicate that performance this week against the Eagles at home, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three games. The key appears to be seven targets for McLaurin, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in six of the seven games when he's had at least that many targets. He's a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues this week.
headshot-image
Justin Watson WR
TB Tampa Bay • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET TB -3.5 O/U 47
OPP VS WR
23rd
PROJ PTS
7.3
WR RNK
40th
YTD Stats
REC
6
TAR
10
REYDS
72
TD
1
FPTS/G
1.4
Mike Evans (hamstring) is out, which means Tampa Bay will need someone to step up opposite Chris Godwin. Watson and Breshad Perriman will vie for more targets, as well as O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, but I like Watson the most at receiver. In Week 14 against Indianapolis in the game where Evans was hurt, Watson had five catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and Perriman had three catches for 70 yards and a touchdown on five targets. Both are worth using as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in Week 15 against the Lions.
Sit 'Em
headshot-image
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NE NE -9.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS WR
1st
PROJ PTS
11.1
WR RNK
34th
YTD Stats
REC
73
TAR
118
REYDS
833
TD
3
FPTS/G
12.8
It should be easy to get away from Boyd this week with his matchup against the Patriots. New England has allowed the fewest Fantasy points to receivers all season, and the Patriots have given up just three touchdowns to the position all year. Boyd has at least 12 PPR points in three games in a row and in five of his past six outings, but this matchup drops him down to a low-end No. 3 receiver at best in all leagues.
headshot-image
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PIT PIT -2 O/U 36.5
OPP VS WR
11th
PROJ PTS
12.3
WR RNK
29th
YTD Stats
REC
64
TAR
101
REYDS
908
TD
6
FPTS/G
14.2
I expected Brown to struggle in Week 14 against Baltimore, and he finished with just three catches for 26 yards on eight targets. He's now had less than 40 receiving yards in three games in a row, and it's hard to count on him in Week 15 with a tough matchup against the Steelers. Pittsburgh has struggled with inside receivers of late with guys like Robert Woods, Jarvis Landry, Boyd and Kirk all having productive games in the past five weeks, which bodes well for Cole Beasley. But other receivers like Cooper Kupp (no Fantasy points), Odell Beckham twice (15 combined PPR points) and Larry Fitzgerald (five PPR points) have done poorly, and Brown should fall into that category. He's a No. 3 receiver at best in all leagues.
headshot-image
Robby Anderson WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BAL BAL -14.5 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
16th
PROJ PTS
9
WR RNK
38th
YTD Stats
REC
43
TAR
79
REYDS
662
TD
4
FPTS/G
9.9
Anderson is once again closing the season on a tear with either a touchdown or at least 100 receiving yards in four games in a row, with at least 17 PPR points in three of those outings. But I expect him to struggle this week against the Ravens, who have allowed just two touchdowns to a receiver in the past five games. Anderson also has struggled on the road this season with just one game of more than eight PPR points in six away games. Jamison Crowder is also a risky starter in this matchup at Baltimore on Thursday night.
headshot-image
Curtis Samuel WR
CAR Carolina • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SEA SEA -6 O/U 48
OPP VS WR
18th
PROJ PTS
10.2
WR RNK
48th
YTD Stats
REC
45
TAR
90
REYDS
566
TD
6
FPTS/G
10.8
Samuel has one touchdown and one game with more than six PPR points in his past four games. I'm worried about Kyle Allen in this matchup with the Seahawks just given his recent level of play, and D.J. Moore and Christian McCaffrey have proven to be the only reliable threats for this Panthers passing attack of late. Samuel also has just four targets in two of his past three games, and he's been held to 35 receiving yards or less in four of his past five outings.
headshot-image
Tyler Lockett WR
SEA Seattle • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR SEA -6 O/U 48
OPP VS WR
26th
PROJ PTS
13.5
WR RNK
30th
YTD Stats
REC
67
TAR
87
REYDS
874
TD
6
FPTS/G
14.3
On Wednesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Lockett "is really back," which is great, but it's hard to trust. Unfortunately, Lockett has been frustrating of late with five catches for 81 yards and no touchdowns on 11 targets in his past three games, and you can't play him in the Fantasy playoffs until he proves himself. Maybe the leg injury he sustained in Week 10 at San Francisco and caused him to spend the night in the hospital is lingering. Or Russell Wilson is just spreading the ball around too much – D.K. Metcalf is a quality starter this week – to consider Lockett a reliable option. Either way, Lockett is just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in Week 15.
Bust Alert
headshot-image
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF PIT -2 O/U 36.5
OPP VS WR
5th
PROJ PTS
11
WR RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
38
TAR
61
REYDS
524
TD
3
FPTS/G
10.2
Smith-Schuster is expected to return this week after being out for the past three games with a knee injury and concussion. I wish he could jump in and play at a high level, but he's only scored more than seven PPR points just once in his past five outings before getting hurt in Week 11. He has to prove he has a rapport with Devlin Hodges, and the Steelers have attempted a combined 40 pass attempts in the past two games, with James Washington and Diontae Johnson also commanding targets. Smith-Schuster is barely worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in a tough matchup with the Bills.
Senior Fantasy Writer

Jamey Eisenberg has been a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports since 2006 with a focus on Fantasy Football. A University of Florida grad (class of '98), Jamey got his start in the newspaper business and... Full Bio

