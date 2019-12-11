Week 15 Fantasy Football Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers
Injuries have made figuring out who to start at wide receiver harder every week. Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls can help for Week 15.
Mike Evans, Calvin Ridley, Alshon Jeffery, and Marvin Jones were all placed on injured reserve this week, as if the wide receiver position could afford to lose any more talent. It's been tough to find enough reliable options at the position as is this season with those guys active, and if you've been relying on any of them, you're left scrambling right as the playoffs hit.
The good news is, we should be getting Adam Thielen back from his hamstring injury, and it sounds like JuJu Smith-Schuster will play in Week 15 as well. T.Y. Hilton might even make his way back for the Colts big matchup against the Saints on Monday night. Of course, just because those players are healthy enough to play doesn't necessarily mean they can go right back in your starting lineup. That makes your start and sit calls for this week possibly even tougher than usual.
We'll help you sort through it all, with Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for wide receiver here — and running back here and quarterback here — as well as Heath Cummings' wide receiver preview, with projections, matchup notes, and more. With our help, you'll find everything you need.
Wide Receivers
DET Detroit • #19
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
In two games with David Blough, Golladay has 10 catches for 216 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets against the Bears and Vikings. He could see an uptick in targets with Marvin Jones (ankle) out, and the Lions have a great matchup in Week 15 against Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers lead the NFL in Fantasy points allowed to receivers, and six receivers have scored touchdowns against them in the past four games. Danny Amendola should be considered a sleeper in deeper leagues with Jones out.
A.J. Brown WR
TEN Tennessee • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Brown is a boom-or-bust kind of receiver, but I like his matchup against the Texans in Week 15. In seven starts with Ryan Tannehill, he has at least 12 PPR points in four of them, and two games with seven points or less. The four games where he did well he had at least five targets, so hopefully that's the case this week against Houston, and the Texans are in the top 10 of most touchdowns allowed to receivers this year with 15. I like Brown as a top 20 Fantasy receiver this week.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
We were waiting to see which receiver would step up with Eli Manning starting in Week 14 at Philadelphia, and Slayton was easily the best one out of Golden Tate and Sterling Shepard. He's actually been the Giants best receiver for most of the second half of the year, scoring at least 10 PPR points in five of his past six games. He has at least seven targets in four games in a row, and he just scored 32 PPR points against the Eagles. He should build off that performance this week against the Dolphins, who have allowed the most touchdowns to receivers this season with 23. Tate is also battling a foot injury, which should help Slayton. And if Tate is out then consider Shepard a sleeper in Week 15.
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
I like both 49ers receivers this week as starting Fantasy options in their matchup against the Falcons, with Samuel the slight favorite. He has at least 13 PPR points in five games in a row, and he has at least five catches and 76 yards in three of those outings. Sanders was struggling a little prior to Week 14 at New Orleans with eight PPR points or fewer in four games in a row, while also dealing with a rib injury, but he broke out in a big way against the Saints with 35 PPR points. Both should stay hot against the Falcons, who have allowed 17 receivers to score at least 11 PPR points this year.
ARI Arizona • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I was impressed with Kirk last week against the Steelers. Despite a tough matchup with the Pittsburgh secondary, Kirk had eight catches for 85 yards on nine targets. He's better in PPR than non-PPR leagues since he only has one game with a touchdown (he scored three times in Week 10 at Tampa Bay) and two games with at least 100 receiving yards, but I would start him in all formats in Week 15. Cleveland has allowed four receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in the past three games.
Zach Pascal WR
IND Indianapolis • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The only reason Pascal is in this category instead of the starts is because T.Y. Hilton (calf) told The Athletic he might play Monday night at the Saints. If that happens then Pascal would get downgraded, but I love him if Hilton is out again. In the past two weeks with Hilton out, he's scored a combined 37 PPR points against the Titans and Buccaneers. He has 19 targets over that span for 12 catches, 183 yards and a touchdown. I also like Marcus Johnson as a sleeper in deeper leagues, and he has at least 13 PPR points in two of his past four games.
JAC Jacksonville • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Jaguars likely have to replace D.J. Chark (ankle) in Week 15 at Oakland, and Westbrook and Chris Conley are worth a look in all leagues, with Westbrook the priority. He has at least seven targets in three games in a row, and he's scored at least 14 PPR points in two of those outings. Chark was averaging just over eight targets per game, so Westbrook should be the No. 1 target for Gardner Minshew. Conley won't be far behind, and he has at least seven targets in five of his past seven games. He's scored at least 11 PPR points in three of those outings, and he's someone to consider in deeper leagues this week against the Raiders, who are No. 6 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers this year.
OAK Oakland • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Williams is due for a big game since he's gone six games in a row without a touchdown. He's also had just one game over that stretch with more than seven PPR points. I expect him to do well this week against the Jaguars, who have allowed at least one receiver to score in four of their past five games.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
McLaurin made his NFL debut in Week 1 against the Eagles, and he put on a show with 23 PPR points. Let's hope he can replicate that performance this week against the Eagles at home, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three games. The key appears to be seven targets for McLaurin, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in six of the seven games when he's had at least that many targets. He's a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues this week.
TB Tampa Bay • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Mike Evans (hamstring) is out, which means Tampa Bay will need someone to step up opposite Chris Godwin. Watson and Breshad Perriman will vie for more targets, as well as O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, but I like Watson the most at receiver. In Week 14 against Indianapolis in the game where Evans was hurt, Watson had five catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and Perriman had three catches for 70 yards and a touchdown on five targets. Both are worth using as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in Week 15 against the Lions.
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
It should be easy to get away from Boyd this week with his matchup against the Patriots. New England has allowed the fewest Fantasy points to receivers all season, and the Patriots have given up just three touchdowns to the position all year. Boyd has at least 12 PPR points in three games in a row and in five of his past six outings, but this matchup drops him down to a low-end No. 3 receiver at best in all leagues.
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
I expected Brown to struggle in Week 14 against Baltimore, and he finished with just three catches for 26 yards on eight targets. He's now had less than 40 receiving yards in three games in a row, and it's hard to count on him in Week 15 with a tough matchup against the Steelers. Pittsburgh has struggled with inside receivers of late with guys like Robert Woods, Jarvis Landry, Boyd and Kirk all having productive games in the past five weeks, which bodes well for Cole Beasley. But other receivers like Cooper Kupp (no Fantasy points), Odell Beckham twice (15 combined PPR points) and Larry Fitzgerald (five PPR points) have done poorly, and Brown should fall into that category. He's a No. 3 receiver at best in all leagues.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Anderson is once again closing the season on a tear with either a touchdown or at least 100 receiving yards in four games in a row, with at least 17 PPR points in three of those outings. But I expect him to struggle this week against the Ravens, who have allowed just two touchdowns to a receiver in the past five games. Anderson also has struggled on the road this season with just one game of more than eight PPR points in six away games. Jamison Crowder is also a risky starter in this matchup at Baltimore on Thursday night.
CAR Carolina • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Samuel has one touchdown and one game with more than six PPR points in his past four games. I'm worried about Kyle Allen in this matchup with the Seahawks just given his recent level of play, and D.J. Moore and Christian McCaffrey have proven to be the only reliable threats for this Panthers passing attack of late. Samuel also has just four targets in two of his past three games, and he's been held to 35 receiving yards or less in four of his past five outings.
SEA Seattle • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
On Wednesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Lockett "is really back," which is great, but it's hard to trust. Unfortunately, Lockett has been frustrating of late with five catches for 81 yards and no touchdowns on 11 targets in his past three games, and you can't play him in the Fantasy playoffs until he proves himself. Maybe the leg injury he sustained in Week 10 at San Francisco and caused him to spend the night in the hospital is lingering. Or Russell Wilson is just spreading the ball around too much – D.K. Metcalf is a quality starter this week – to consider Lockett a reliable option. Either way, Lockett is just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in Week 15.
PIT Pittsburgh • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Smith-Schuster is expected to return this week after being out for the past three games with a knee injury and concussion. I wish he could jump in and play at a high level, but he's only scored more than seven PPR points just once in his past five outings before getting hurt in Week 11. He has to prove he has a rapport with Devlin Hodges, and the Steelers have attempted a combined 40 pass attempts in the past two games, with James Washington and Diontae Johnson also commanding targets. Smith-Schuster is barely worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in a tough matchup with the Bills.
