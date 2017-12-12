Week 15 Fantasy Football streaming options: Blake Bortles deserves a start in your semifinal matchup
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
Last week's streamers were a good reminder that there's not much safe about streaming. Which brings up a good point, who are you benching for streamers? Sure, the Carson Wentz and Josh McCown owners are looking, but who else?
I'm definitely trying to bench Marcus Mariota this week, and I don't have a lot of interest in starting Derek Carr either. At tight end I'm pretty content starting any warm body, but I'm trying pretty hard to avoid Greg Olsen. And at defense you have to get as far away from the Steelers and Patriots as possible. I'm not really interested in the Rams on the road either.
Have one of those or just desperate for Week 15 help? Here are my favorite streaming options:
|1
Blake Bortles Jacksonville Jaguars QB
|Blake Bortles has been a top-12 quarterback each of the past three weeks. This week he gets a home game against one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL. He's a top-10 option for me that I would start over a lot of guys that got you here.
|2
Nick Foles Philadelphia Eagles QB
|I get killed for saying this, but I'm not sure there's as big of a difference between Carson Wentz and Nick Foles as people think. What's more, I'm not sure it matters against the New York Giants. Foles is in a near perfect situation this week with great weapons and an awesome matchup. He'll be fine.
|3
Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers QB
|I'd like it more if Jimmy Garoppolo would throw some touchdown passes, but I love the volume and efficiency. In Week 15 he gets a Titans defense playing its second consecutive road game out west.
|1
Trey Burton Philadelphia Eagles TE
|As I wrote in last week's column, Trey Burton's status is completely dependent on Zach Ertz's availability. Assuming Ertz is out again, Burton has a great matchup against one of the worst teams in the league at defending tight ends.
|2
Eric Ebron Detroit Lions TE
|Eric Ebron saw double-digit targets against Tampa Bay and plays at home against a mediocre Bears defense. Am I chasing points? Maybe. But tight end is an absolute disaster.
|3
Austin Hooper Atlanta Falcons TE
|Again, there's little reason to feel confident in Austin Hooper. But at this level of tight end we're just begging for a touchdown, and the Falcons figure to score as many of them as anyone against Tampa Bay's porous defense.
|1
|This is an absolute dream. The Saints are getting healthier and get a home game against the Jets, who will be quarterbacked by Bryce Petty. The Saints are a top-five option this week and that may be underselling it.
|2
|I will feel a lot better about the Bills if Tyrod Taylor starts, but I like this spot a lot. At home agains a warm-weather Dolphins team that just won its Super Bowl.
|3
|The Lions and Falcons were tied for the third spot, and both have good matchups. For me the tiebreaker is that the Lions are at home against the Bears.
|1
Dan Bailey Dallas Cowboys K
|Dan Bailey still hasn't had a boom week, but he's a top-10 kicker and no one is picking him up. He has another good matchup
|2
Travis Coons Los Angeles Chargers K
|Travis Coons has been excellent since arriving in Los Angeles, and should get a few opportunities at Kansas City this week.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...
-
What you missed: Monday night wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
Add a Comment