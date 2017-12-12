Week 15 Fantasy Football streaming options: Blake Bortles deserves a start in your semifinal matchup

Last week's streamers were a good reminder that there's not much safe about streaming. Which brings up a good point, who are you benching for streamers? Sure, the Carson Wentz and Josh McCown owners are looking, but who else?

I'm definitely trying to bench Marcus Mariota this week, and I don't have a lot of interest in starting Derek Carr either. At tight end I'm pretty content starting any warm body, but I'm trying pretty hard to avoid Greg Olsen. And at defense you have to get as far away from the Steelers and Patriots as possible. I'm not really interested in the Rams on the road either.

Have one of those or just desperate for Week 15 help? Here are my favorite streaming options:

Quarterback 1 Blake Bortles Jacksonville Jaguars QB Blake Bortles has been a top-12 quarterback each of the past three weeks. This week he gets a home game against one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL. He's a top-10 option for me that I would start over a lot of guys that got you here. 2 Nick Foles Philadelphia Eagles QB I get killed for saying this, but I'm not sure there's as big of a difference between Carson Wentz and Nick Foles as people think. What's more, I'm not sure it matters against the New York Giants. Foles is in a near perfect situation this week with great weapons and an awesome matchup. He'll be fine. 3 Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers QB I'd like it more if Jimmy Garoppolo would throw some touchdown passes, but I love the volume and efficiency. In Week 15 he gets a Titans defense playing its second consecutive road game out west.

Tight End 1 Trey Burton Philadelphia Eagles TE As I wrote in last week's column, Trey Burton's status is completely dependent on Zach Ertz's availability. Assuming Ertz is out again, Burton has a great matchup against one of the worst teams in the league at defending tight ends. 2 Eric Ebron Detroit Lions TE Eric Ebron saw double-digit targets against Tampa Bay and plays at home against a mediocre Bears defense. Am I chasing points? Maybe. But tight end is an absolute disaster. 3 Austin Hooper Atlanta Falcons TE Again, there's little reason to feel confident in Austin Hooper. But at this level of tight end we're just begging for a touchdown, and the Falcons figure to score as many of them as anyone against Tampa Bay's porous defense.

DST 1 Saints This is an absolute dream. The Saints are getting healthier and get a home game against the Jets, who will be quarterbacked by Bryce Petty. The Saints are a top-five option this week and that may be underselling it. 2 Bills I will feel a lot better about the Bills if Tyrod Taylor starts, but I like this spot a lot. At home agains a warm-weather Dolphins team that just won its Super Bowl. 3 Lions The Lions and Falcons were tied for the third spot, and both have good matchups. For me the tiebreaker is that the Lions are at home against the Bears.