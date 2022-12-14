The tight end position has been a complete disaster this season; that's not something anyone would deny. But there have been a few bright spots, especially in the second half, and one of them may be a league-winner in the Fantasy playoffs.

Cole Kmet has averaged 13.9 PPR Fantasy points per game over the last five weeks. He saw seven targets in his most recent game, which was also his first with Justin Fields and without Darnell Mooney. Those seven targets were equal to a 28% target share on Justin Fields' 25 attempts and led to 13 PPR Fantasy points against the Green Bay Packers.

In the Bears' next three games, they face the Eagles, Bills, and Lions. Those offense are quite likely to put Fields and the Bears in a position where they're throwing at least 25 times per game. That should make seven targets closer to the floor for Kmet than the ceiling. That type of volume would make Kmet a must-start at tight end in any season, but this year it might just make him the No. 2 tight end in Fantasy in the playoffs.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 15:

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 15 at this time. Here's what it means:

Daniel Bellinger TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #82

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie There is no viable Fantasy tight end on the Giants.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

12 -- PPR Fantasy points or fewer in six straight games for Mark Andrews. Like George Kittle, it's nearly impossible to bench him, but he isn't doing Fantasy managers any favors.

PPR Fantasy points or fewer in six straight games for Mark Andrews. Like George Kittle, it's nearly impossible to bench him, but he isn't doing Fantasy managers any favors. 62.4 -- In nine career games versus the Seahawks, George Kittle averages 4.6 receptions for 62.4 yards. The last time he played Seattle, Kittle caught nine passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

-- In nine career games versus the Seahawks, George Kittle averages 4.6 receptions for 62.4 yards. The last time he played Seattle, Kittle caught nine passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns. 39.2 -- A nuclear 39.2 PPR Fantasy points for Evan Engram last week. You certainly can't sit him after that.



-- A nuclear 39.2 PPR Fantasy points for Evan Engram last week. You certainly can't sit him after that. 6 -- Season-high six targets for Chigoziem Okonkwo, who caught all six for 45 yards and a touchdown.



-- Season-high six targets for Chigoziem Okonkwo, who caught all six for 45 yards and a touchdown. 3 -- Mike Gesicki hasn't caught a pass in three consecutive games. He also only has two games with over three receptions this season.



TE Preview Matchups that matter

George Kittle TE SF San Francisco • #85

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SF -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 10.5 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 59 REYDS 500 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.4 Greg Dulcich TE DEN Denver • #80

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI DEN -1 O/U 37 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 9.5 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 45 REYDS 361 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.8 Dawson Knox TE BUF Buffalo • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BUF -7.5 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 7.8 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 50 REYDS 368 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.7 Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -PK O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 9.2 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 71 REYDS 418 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.1 Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV NE -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 6.5 TE RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 42 REYDS 406 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.2

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 15 Streamers (TE Preview) Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 3rd TE RNK 4th ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 74 REYDS 548 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.3 It's not just Engram's Week 14 explosion that has us starting him in the Fantasy playoffs. He had 14 points on seven targets in Week 13 against the Lions. The Cowboys have been very good against tight ends, but Trevor Lawrence is on fire and the Cowboys should score enough to put Lawrence over 40 pass attempts once again. Chigoziem Okonkwo TE TEN Tennessee • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 16th TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 31 REYDS 320 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.2 The return of Treylon Burks could splash some cold water on Okonkwo, but I'd still be interested in streaming him. He's playing too well for the Titans to go away from by averaging 15.2 yards per catch and 10.3 yards per target. Think of him like a wide receiver playing tight end. We expect the Titans to be chasing the score against the Chargers this week. Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -PK O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 28th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 71 REYDS 418 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.1 It's been a roller coaster ride with Conklin this season, but for the most part his production has been tied to how many passes the Jets throw. We expect another 40-plus attempts from Mike White this week against a Lions offense that has been on fire.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play (TE Preview) Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Kelce TE KC Kansas City • #87

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU KC -14 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 13th PROJ PTS 19.7 TE RNK 1st YTD Stats REC 81 TAR 117 REYDS 1039 TD 12 FPTS/G 19.8 Kelce is projected for six more PPR Fantasy points than any other tight end this week. With Mark Andrews and George Kittle completely falling apart, Kelce is the only reasonable cash game play besides a punt. Cash game lineups this week should start with Derrick Henry and Travis Kelce.

Contrarian DFS Play (TE Preview) Projections powered by Sportsline Greg Dulcich TE DEN Denver • #80

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI DEN -1 O/U 37 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 10.4 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 45 REYDS 361 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.8 Dulcich let us down last week, but he's facing the defense that allows the most production to tight ends. And Brett Rypien starting might even be better for him. The last time Rypien started, Dulcich saw a career-high nine targets.