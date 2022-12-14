greg-dulcich-1400-us.jpg
The tight end position has been a complete disaster this season; that's not something anyone would deny. But there have been a few bright spots, especially in the second half, and one of them may be a league-winner in the Fantasy playoffs. 

Cole Kmet has averaged 13.9 PPR Fantasy points per game over the last five weeks. He saw seven targets in his most recent game, which was also his first with Justin Fields and without Darnell Mooney. Those seven targets were equal to a 28% target share on Justin Fields' 25 attempts and led to 13 PPR Fantasy points against the Green Bay Packers

In the Bears' next three games, they face the Eagles, Bills, and Lions. Those offense are quite likely to put Fields and the Bears in a position where they're throwing at least 25 times per game. That should make seven targets closer to the floor for Kmet than the ceiling. That type of volume would make Kmet a must-start at tight end in any season, but this year it might just make him the No. 2 tight end in Fantasy in the playoffs.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 15:

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 15 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Daniel Bellinger TE
NYG N.Y. Giants • #82
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
There is no viable Fantasy tight end on the Giants.
Numbers to Know
  • 12 -- PPR Fantasy points or fewer in six straight games for Mark Andrews. Like George Kittle, it's nearly impossible to bench him, but he isn't doing Fantasy managers any favors. 
  • 62.4 -- In nine career games versus the Seahawks, George Kittle averages 4.6 receptions for 62.4 yards. The last time he played Seattle, Kittle caught nine passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns. 
  • 39.2 --  A nuclear 39.2 PPR Fantasy points for Evan Engram last week. You certainly can't sit him after that.
  • 6 -- Season-high six targets for Chigoziem Okonkwo, who caught all six for 45 yards and a touchdown.
  • 3 -- Mike Gesicki hasn't caught a pass in three consecutive games. He also only has two games with over three receptions this season. 
Matchups that matter
player headshot
George Kittle TE
SF San Francisco • #85
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SF -3.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS TE
31st
PROJ PTS
10.5
TE RNK
8th
YTD Stats
REC
42
TAR
59
REYDS
500
TD
4
FPTS/G
10.4
player headshot
Greg Dulcich TE
DEN Denver • #80
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI DEN -1 O/U 37
OPP VS TE
32nd
PROJ PTS
9.5
TE RNK
10th
YTD Stats
REC
28
TAR
45
REYDS
361
TD
1
FPTS/G
8.8
player headshot
Dawson Knox TE
BUF Buffalo • #88
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIA BUF -7.5 O/U 42
OPP VS TE
29th
PROJ PTS
7.8
TE RNK
14th
YTD Stats
REC
37
TAR
50
REYDS
368
TD
3
FPTS/G
7.7
player headshot
Tyler Conklin TE
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET DET -PK O/U 44.5
OPP VS TE
28th
PROJ PTS
9.2
TE RNK
13th
YTD Stats
REC
45
TAR
71
REYDS
418
TD
3
FPTS/G
8.1
player headshot
Hunter Henry TE
NE New England • #85
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LV NE -1 O/U 44.5
OPP VS TE
26th
PROJ PTS
6.5
TE RNK
19th
YTD Stats
REC
28
TAR
42
REYDS
406
TD
2
FPTS/G
6.2
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 15 Streamers (TE Preview)
player headshot
Evan Engram TE
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DAL DAL -4.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS TE
3rd
TE RNK
4th
ROSTERED
63%
YTD Stats
REC
53
TAR
74
REYDS
548
TD
4
FPTS/G
10.3
It's not just Engram's Week 14 explosion that has us starting him in the Fantasy playoffs. He had 14 points on seven targets in Week 13 against the Lions. The Cowboys have been very good against tight ends, but Trevor Lawrence is on fire and the Cowboys should score enough to put Lawrence over 40 pass attempts once again.
player headshot
Chigoziem Okonkwo TE
TEN Tennessee • #85
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAC LAC -3 O/U 47
OPP VS TE
16th
TE RNK
11th
ROSTERED
44%
YTD Stats
REC
21
TAR
31
REYDS
320
TD
2
FPTS/G
5.2
The return of Treylon Burks could splash some cold water on Okonkwo, but I'd still be interested in streaming him. He's playing too well for the Titans to go away from by averaging 15.2 yards per catch and 10.3 yards per target. Think of him like a wide receiver playing tight end. We expect the Titans to be chasing the score against the Chargers this week.
player headshot
Tyler Conklin TE
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET DET -PK O/U 44.5
OPP VS TE
28th
TE RNK
13th
ROSTERED
43%
YTD Stats
REC
45
TAR
71
REYDS
418
TD
3
FPTS/G
8.1
It's been a roller coaster ride with Conklin this season, but for the most part his production has been tied to how many passes the Jets throw. We expect another 40-plus attempts from Mike White this week against a Lions offense that has been on fire.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play (TE Preview)
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Travis Kelce TE
KC Kansas City • #87
Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ HOU KC -14 O/U 49
OPP VS TE
13th
PROJ PTS
19.7
TE RNK
1st
YTD Stats
REC
81
TAR
117
REYDS
1039
TD
12
FPTS/G
19.8
Kelce is projected for six more PPR Fantasy points than any other tight end this week. With Mark Andrews and George Kittle completely falling apart, Kelce is the only reasonable cash game play besides a punt. Cash game lineups this week should start with Derrick Henry and Travis Kelce.
Contrarian DFS Play (TE Preview)
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Greg Dulcich TE
DEN Denver • #80
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI DEN -1 O/U 37
OPP VS TE
32nd
PROJ PTS
10.4
TE RNK
10th
YTD Stats
REC
28
TAR
45
REYDS
361
TD
1
FPTS/G
8.8
Dulcich let us down last week, but he's facing the defense that allows the most production to tight ends. And Brett Rypien starting might even be better for him. The last time Rypien started, Dulcich saw a career-high nine targets.
Heath's Projections