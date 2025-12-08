The Fantasy playoffs are here in the majority of leagues in Week 15, and you want to make sure your lineups are right. At this point in the season, there should be little talk about hope and more concern about results. Your only objective is to win.

With that in mind, we have some major injuries to follow from Week 14, notably De'Von Achane (ribs), CeeDee Lamb (concussion), Tee Higgins (concussion), Zach Ertz (knee), Daniel Jones (Achilles) and Jayden Daniels (elbow), along with other ailments we've been concerned about in previous weeks. And if someone like Achane or Lamb can't play in Week 15 then their backups could be awesome, especially after what Jaylen Wright did to the Jets and Ryan Flournoy did to the Lions.

Those are two players we'll highlight this week, but we also have plenty of other potential starters. And you'll want to take a look at the DST options for not just Week 15 but also Week 16 if you have a first-round bye.

The only thing that matters now is winning, however you make it happen. And some of the players off the waiver wire can definitely help you for Week 15 and beyond.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries: Jayden Daniels (elbow), Daniel Jones (Achilles), Riley Leonard (knee), Geno Smith (shoulder), Tyrod Taylor (groin), Justin Fields (knee), Kyler Murray (foot) and Anthony Richardson (eye).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Brock Purdy (86 percent rostered), Jaxson Dart (84 percent), Sam Darnold (82 percent) and Jacoby Brissett (78 percent). Purdy comes off his bye in Week 14 with a favorable schedule to close the season against Tennessee, Indianapolis and Chicago in his next three games, and he should be considered a borderline top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all of those matchups. ... Dart only scored 15.6 Fantasy points in Week 13 at New England after missing two games with a concussion, which was his lowest output since taking over as the starter for the Giants. But he gets Washington in Week 15 and the Raiders in Week 17, and those are favorable matchups. ... I'm not sure you'll want to start Darnold against the Rams in Week 16 or even at Carolina in Week 17, but he should be considered a low-end starter in Week 15 against Indianapolis. Darnold has also scored at least 21.7 Fantasy points in two of his past three games. ... Brissett had another solid Fantasy outing in Week 14 against the Rams with 23 points, and he has scored at least 20.7 points in eight consecutive games since taking over for Kyler Murray (foot). I don't want to start Brissett in Week 15 at Houston, but I love him in Week 16 against Atlanta and Week 17 at Cincinnati, so stash him for those games where he's still available.

Drop candidates: Daniel Jones (94 percent rostered) and Tua Tagovailoa (38 percent). Jones is out for the season with the torn Achilles he suffered in Week 14 at Jacksonville, which is unfortunate. You can safely drop him in all redraft leagues. ... Tagovailoa has scored 14.8 Fantasy points or less in five games in a row. There's little reason to trust him in any one-quarterback leagues for the rest of the season, and he's even a questionable starter in Superflex and two-quarterback formats.

Add in this order:

Week 15 Waiver Priority List Marcus Mariota QB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 30th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats PAYDS 1389 RUYDS 255 TD 10 INT 7 FPTS/G 13.9 We don't know if Jayden Daniels (elbow) will play in Week 15 at the Giants, but if he's out then Mariota would start again and be considered a borderline No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. He's started six games for Mariota this season and scored at least 20.2 Fantasy points in four of those outings. The Giants are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and I would add Mariota in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI HOU -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 15th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats PAYDS 2181 RUYDS 194 TD 12 INT 6 FPTS/G 16.6 Stroud has been a mediocre Fantasy quarterback since returning from a three-game absence with a concussion, scoring 14.6 points or less in consecutive outings against the Colts and Chiefs. But I like his next two matchups against the Cardinals in Week 15 and the Raiders in Week 16, and I would use him as a low-end starter in both of those matchups. Stroud scored at least 22.4 Fantasy points in two of his past three games at home, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 8th QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats PAYDS 1212 RUYDS 106 TD 7 INT 5 FPTS/G 12.7 Shough had another solid Fantasy outing in Week 14 at Tampa Bay with 21.3 points, and he now has at least that total in three of his past four games. He has a favorable upcoming schedule against Carolina in Week 15 (he scored 22.9 Fantasy points at Carolina in Week 10), the Jets in Week 16 and Tennessee in Week 17, and Shough might be worth using as a borderline starter in deeper leagues to close the year. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Shedeur Sanders QB CLE Cleveland • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -7.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 26th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 21% YTD Stats PAYDS 769 RUYDS 50 TD 6 INT 3 FPTS/G 16.4 Sanders had a standout game in Week 14 against Tennessee with 364 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and he added 29 rushing yards and a touchdown for 39.5 Fantasy points. He took advantage of a great matchup, but it was fun to watch Sanders perform at a high level. We'll see if he can build off that performance in Week 15 at Chicago, and the Bears are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Sanders is worth taking a chance on in deeper one-quarterback leagues if you're desperate, and he's a definite starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. He should be added for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. J.J. McCarthy QB MIN Minnesota • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -6 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats PAYDS 1092 RUYDS 139 TD 11 INT 10 FPTS/G 14.8 McCarthy took advantage of a great matchup in Week 14 against Washington and had 163 passing yards and three touchdowns, and he added 19 rushing yards for 26.4 Fantasy points. It's hard to trust him in one-quarterback leagues, but his schedule to close the season is amazing against Dallas, the Giants and Detroit. All three of those teams are top-five in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and the Cowboys are No. 1. McCarthy can be used in a desperate situation in Week 15, and he's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Aaron Rodgers QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 42 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA PIT -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 21st QB RNK 24th ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats PAYDS 2370 RUYDS 26 TD 21 INT 7 FPTS/G 17.5 Rodgers was great at Baltimore in Week 14 with 284 passing yards and one touchdown, and he added a rushing score for 23.5 Fantasy points. It was his first game with at least 20 Fantasy points since Week 8, and I don't want to trust Rodgers in the majority of leagues, even against Miami in Week 15. That said, he could be useful in a desperate situation against the Dolphins at home, and then he faces the Lions in Week 16. Rodgers is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Kenny Pickett QB LV Las Vegas • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -12.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 12th QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 105 RUYDS 6 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 2.9 Pickett might start for the Raiders in Week 15 at Philadelphia with Geno Smith (shoulder) banged up, and Pickett would be an option in deeper Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. It's not an easy matchup against the Eagles, but Pickett just had 97 passing yards and a touchdown in limited action in place of Smith in Week 14 against Denver. Pickett is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Riley Leonard QB IND Indianapolis • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -12.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 9th QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 145 RUYDS 6 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 5.2 The Colts are a mess at quarterback right now with Daniel Jones (Achilles) out for the season, Anthony Richardson (eye) on injured reserve and now Leonard dealing with a knee injury. We'll see what happens heading into Week 15 at Seattle, but Brett Rypien (1 percent rostered) might be the only healthy quarterback on the roster. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, you should add whoever starts against the Seahawks if you're desperate for a starter, and I'll recommend Leonard first for now for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Ideally, Richardson (4 percent rostered) can return at some point this season, and he has the most upside of this group by far if you want to stash him in deeper leagues. Brady Cook QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -11.5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 163 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 2 FPTS/G 2.5 The Jets are a mess at quarterback heading into Week 15 at Jacksonville with Tyrod Taylor (groin) and Justin Fields (knee) both banged up. Cook would start if both are out, and he's worth adding in deeper Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. He came on for Taylor in Week 14 against Miami and struggled with 163 passing yards and two interceptions, but he could be needed in a desperate situation if he starts against the Jaguars. Cook is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. You could also stash Fields (18 percent rostered) in case he's healthy and Taylor is out, and Fields would clearly have more upside than Cook.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries: De'Von Achane (ribs), Alvin Kamara (knee), Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hip), Nick Chubb (ribs), Keaton Mitchell (knee), Trey Benson (knee), Emari Demercado (ankle), Braelon Allen (knee) and MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Kenneth Gainwell (82 percent), Rhamondre Stevenson (82 percent), Tyrone Tracy Jr. (79 percent), Chuba Hubbard (79 percent), Devin Neal (76 percent), Tony Pollard (74 percent), Chris Rodriguez Jr. (72 percent) and Tyler Allgeier (72 percent). Gainwell has at least six catches in three of his past four games, and he continues to be productive in tandem with Jaylen Warren. Gainwell just had 16.2 PPR points in Week 14 at Baltimore, and he's reached that total three times since Week 11. He can be a flex option while sharing touches with Warren and is a league winner if Warren were to miss any time. ... Stevenson had 15 total touches and 80 total yards in Week 13 against the Giants, and he should continue to work in tandem with TreVeyon Henderson. Stevenson could be a potential flex option in his next three games against Buffalo, Baltimore and the Jets, and he would be a must-start running back if Henderson were to miss any time. ... We'll see if Tracy is able to play in Week 15 against Washington since he left Week 13 at New England with a hip injury. Prior to Week 13, Tracy had consecutive outings with at least 16 PPR points, and he gets a favorable matchup in Week 15 against the Commanders, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. He also faces the Raiders in Week 17. ... Hubbard was amazing the last time we saw him in Week 13 against the Rams with 17 carries for 83 yards and two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on two targets. He should continue to work in tandem with Rico Dowdle, and Hubbard will be considered a flex in all formats heading into Week 15 at New Orleans. ... If Kamara remains out in Week 15 against Carolina then Neal is worth using as a flex option in all leagues. He just had his best game of the season in Week 14 at Tampa Bay with 15.4 PPR points, and he's now scored at least 11.1 PPR points in two of three games since Kamara was injured. ... I had Pollard as a drop candidate here last week, but he clearly responded well in Week 14 at Cleveland with 25 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns. It's hard to trust Pollard in most leagues since he scored 8.1 PPR points or less in five games in a row prior to facing the Browns. But maybe he can finish the season strong coming off this performance, although he gets San Francisco, Kansas City and New Orleans in his next three outings. ... I'll give Rodriguez one more chance to be a flex option in Week 15 against the Giants, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Rodriguez will need a touchdown to help his Fantasy production, and he's scored in three of his past five games. But without a touchdown, Rodriguez is tough to trust, and he only has one catch for 6 yards on two targets this season. ... Allgeier had a solid game in Week 14 against Seattle with 11 carries for 34 yards and two catches for 33 yards on two targets. He now has four catches for 68 yards in his past two games, and he also has four touchdowns in his past five outings. Allgeier is worth using as a flex in deeper leagues in tandem with Bijan Robinson, and Allgeier would be a league-winner if Robinson were to miss any time.

Drop candidates: Trey Benson (70 percent rostered), Isiah Pacheco (67 percent) and Jacory Croskey-Merritt (55 percent). It doesn't appear like Benson will play again this season with the knee injury he suffered in Week 4, which is unfortunate. It's safe to drop Benson in all redraft leagues. ... Pacheco had nine carries for 30 yards and no targets in Week 14 against Houston and now has 12 carries for 46 yards and two catches for 17 yards on two targets in his past two outings after missing three games with a knee injury. Pacheco would only be worth using if Kareem Hunt missed any time. ... Croskey-Merritt had another down game in Week 14 at Minnesota with 3.2 PPR points and has now scored 5.8 PPR points or less in eight games in a row.

Add in this order:

Week 15 Waiver Priority List Jaylen Wright RB MIA Miami • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats RUYDS 172 REC 1 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 4 It sounds like De'Von Achane (ribs) will play in Week 15 at Pittsburgh after he left Week 14 at the Jets, but I still want to add Wright just in case Achane suffers a setback during the week. And since the game is Monday night, all Achane managers should roster Wright as a handcuff. Against the Jets, Wright filled in for Achane and had 24 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown, along with three targets and no catches. Wright would be at least a flex option if Achane is out, and Wright is worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Also, you can take a flier on Ollie Gordon II (27 percent rostered) in deeper leagues for 1 percent. He was outplayed by Wright against the Jets, but Gordon still scored a touchdown with five carries for 17 yards. Devin Singletary RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #26

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NYG -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats RUYDS 306 REC 12 REYDS 126 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.7 It sounds like Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hip) will be OK after he left Week 13 at New England, but keep an eye on his status coming off the bye for the Giants in Week 14. Singletary stepped up against the Patriots after Tracy was injured with 12 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 34 yards on three targets. He's now scored at least 17.7 PPR points in two of his past three games, and Singletary can be a flex option while working in tandem with Tracy if he's healthy. And if Tracy is out then Singletary would be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, especially in plus matchups against Washington in Week 15 and Las Vegas in Week 17. He should be added for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET LAR -5.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK 39th ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats RUYDS 550 REC 6 REYDS 13 TD 4 FPTS/G 6.7 Corum had a huge game in Week 14 at Arizona with 12 carries for 128 yards and two touchdowns and one catch for 3 yards on one target, and he scored 26.1 PPR points. He now has at least 14.1 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Panthers and Cardinals, and he has seven games in a row with at least seven carries. He should continue to work in tandem with Kyren Williams, and you see Corum's upside when he scores touchdowns, which gives him flex appeal. Corum would also be a must-start running back in all leagues if Williams were to miss any time. Corum should be added in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Dylan Sampson RB CLE Cleveland • #22

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -7.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats RUYDS 116 REC 28 REYDS 259 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.9 Sampson has played two full games with Shedeur Sanders, and Sampson has scored at least 9.8 PPR points in both of those outings. In Week 14 against Tennessee, Sampson had two carries for 4 yards and five catches for 64 yards on six targets. He should continue to play in tandem with Quinshon Judkins, and Sampson will remain productive in the passing game since he also had two catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on three targets in Sanders' first start at Las Vegas. Sampson has favorable matchups ahead against the Bears in Week 15 and Buffalo in Week 16, and he's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Samaje Perine RB CIN Cincinnati • #34

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -2.5 O/U 52 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK 43rd ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats RUYDS 268 REC 10 REYDS 52 TD 1 FPTS/G 4 Chase Brown remains the lead running back for the Bengals, but Perine will clearly have a role in this backfield. And he could be a potential flex option in deeper leagues heading into Week 15 against Baltimore. Perine returned from a two-game absence with an ankle injury in Week 13 against the Ravens and had 14 carries for 39 yards and two catches for 15 yards on two targets. He then had six carries for 31 yards and one catch for 7 yards on one target in Week 14 at Buffalo. Perine would also be at least a flex option if Brown were to miss any time. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries: CeeDee Lamb (concussion), Tee Higgins (concussion), Drake London (knee), DK Metcalf (stomach), Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel), Rome Odunze (foot), Alec Pierce (undisclosed), Parker Washington (hip), Garrett Wilson (knee), Tory Horton (groin), Mike Evans (collarbone), Brandon Aiyuk (knee) and Jalen McMillan (neck).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Jauan Jennings (81 percent rostered), Mike Evans (78 percent), Garrett Wilson (78 percent), Kayshon Boutte (66 percent) and Jayden Higgins (66 percent). Jennings has scored a touchdown in four of his past five games and two in row, and he has at least six targets in five games in a row. He also has a great schedule coming up against Tennessee, Indianapolis and Chicago and should be added in all leagues. ... Evans could be activated as early as Week 15 against Atlanta. He hasn't played since Week 7, but he still has the ability to be a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues when healthy. ... Wilson might not return in Week 15 at Jacksonville, but he's not eligible to come off injured reserve. When healthy, Wilson can still be a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. ... Boutte scored 13.5 PPR points in Week 13 against the Giants with four catches for 35 yards and a touchdown on five targets. He now has four games this season with at least five targets, and he scored at least 13.5 PPR points in all of them. I don't love his matchup in Week 15 against Buffalo, but then he faces Baltimore in Week 16 and the Jets in Week 17, which are ideal. ... Higgins only had three catches for 34 yards on five targets in Week 14 at Kansas City, but he scored at least 11.5 PPR points in three of his previous four games prior to facing the Chiefs. His next two matchups are favorable against the Cardinals in Week 15 and the Raiders in Week 16, and Higgins can be used as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in those matchups.

Drop candidates: Troy Franklin (88 percent rostered), Romeo Doubs (86 percent), Ricky Pearsall (67 percent), Tre Tucker (64 percent) and Tez Johnson (56 percent). Franklin has gone from the No. 2 receiver in Denver to now competing with Marvin Mims for the No. 3 role behind Courtland Sutton and Pat Bryant. In Franklin's past two games against Washington and Las Vegas, Franklin has combined for just five catches for 32 yards on seven targets. ... Doubs had two targets and no catches in Week 14 against Chicago and has now scored 9.3 PPR points or less in four of his past five games. He's also combined for just nine targets in his past three outings. The Packers are fully healthy at receiver now, and Doubs is not worth trusting as a starter even in three-receiver leagues. ... Pearsall went into his bye in Week 14 with five catches for 20 yards and no touchdowns on nine targets in his previous three games. There's little reason to trust him in most formats heading into Week 15 against the Titans. ... Tucker had two catches for 24 yards on five targets in Week 14 against Denver and has now scored 6.8 PPR points or less in five of his past six games. There's little reason to trust him heading into Week 15 at Philadelphia, especially if Geno Smith (shoulder) is out. ... Johnson had no targets in Week 14 against New Orleans and has been held to 1.6 PPR points or less in three of his past five games. With Evans and McMillan potentially back in Week 15 against Atlanta, it's doubtful Johnson will see the field much for the Buccaneers for the rest of the season.

Add in this order:

Week 15 Waiver Priority List Luther Burden III WR CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CHI -7.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 40 REYDS 395 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.6 Rome Odunze (foot) missed Week 14 at Green Bay, and Burden stepped up with four catches for 67 yards on six targets. He should continue to remain involved as long as Odunze is out, and Burden is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if he remains in an expanded role. He doesn't have an easy upcoming schedule against Cleveland in Week 15, the Packers again in Week 16 and San Francisco in Week 17, but I like Burden's potential as long as Odunze is out. Burden is worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Jayden Reed WR GB Green Bay • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN GB -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 9 REYDS 76 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.6 Reed returned in Week 14 against Chicago after being out since Week 2 with foot and shoulder injuries, and he made an immediate impact with four catches for 31 yards on four targets and two carries for 22 yards. He played 47 percent of the snaps, which was third behind only Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, and Reed should continue to get more work moving forward. He's worth adding in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB, and after a tough matchup in Week 14 at Denver, Reed faces the Bears again in Week 16 and Baltimore in Week 17. Reed should eventually become a starter in all three-receiver leagues. Ryan Flournoy WR DAL Dallas • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN DAL -6 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 42 REYDS 349 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.5 We'll see if CeeDee Lamb (concussion) can play in Week 15 against Minnesota, but if he's out then Flournoy would be worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. Lamb left Week 14 at Detroit, and Flournoy stepped up with nine catches for 115 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets. The matchup with the Vikings is brutal since Minnesota is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but the Cowboys offense is also tough to slow down. If Lamb is out then Flournoy has plenty of sleeper appeal, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Chimere Dike WR TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -12.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 55 REYDS 284 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.2 Dike had a solid Fantasy game at Cleveland in Week 14 with five catches for 24 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and he now has at least 13.4 PPR points in all three games where he had at least seven targets. He should continue to be a go-to target for Cam Ward to close the season, and Dike is worth starting in three-receiver leagues in Week 15 at San Francisco. He then faces Kansas City in Week 16 and New Orleans in Week 17, which aren't easy, but Dike is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Devaughn Vele WR NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 27% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 33 REYDS 224 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.5 Vele had a quiet game in Week 14 at Tampa Bay with three catches for 40 yards on five targets, but Tyler Shough only attempted 20 passes against the Buccaneers. Vele should continue to be a go-to option for Shough moving forward, and prior to Week 14, Vele had 15 targets for 11 catches, 130 yards and a touchdown. His upcoming schedule is favorable against Carolina in Week 15, the Jets in Week 16 and Tennessee in Week 16, and Vele is worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #18

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NYG -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 27% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 39 REYDS 407 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.3 In his last three games with Jaxson Dart, Slayton has scored at least 11.2 PPR points in each outing, including two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on three targets in Week 13 at New England. This week, Slayton faces Washington, and the Commanders are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. It's a good matchup, and Slayton can be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Jalen McMillan WR TB Tampa Bay • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL TB -4.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 McMillan (neck) hasn't played all season, but he could make his 2025 debut in Week 15 against Atlanta. We'll see what role he plays when everyone is healthy with Mike Evans (collarbone), Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka, but McMillan was awesome last season with at least 16.7 PPR points in five of his final six games. Godwin was out for that stretch, and Egbuka was still in college. But McMillan could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues when healthy, and he's worth stashing for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Jack Bech WR LV Las Vegas • #18

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -12.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 21 REYDS 164 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.5 Bech had an expanded role in Week 14 against Denver with Dont'e Thornton (concussion) out, and Bech responded with six catches for 50 yards on six targets. I thought he would have had a bigger role after Las Vegas traded Jakobi Meyers to Jacksonville, but Bech played a season-high 82 percent of the snaps against the Broncos, with a season-high in targets. Hopefully, it's a sign of things to come, and Bech is worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

Injuries: Zach Ertz (knee), David Njoku (knee) and Sam LaPorta (back).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Dalton Kincaid (82 percent rostered), Darren Waller (81 percent), Kyle Pitts (79 percent), Harold Fannin Jr. (78 percent), Juwan Johnson (73 percent) and Brenton Strange (72 percent). Kincaid returned from a three-game absence with knee and hamstring injuries in Week 14 against Cincinnati and had four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on five targets. He has now scored at least 14.1 PPR points in five of nine games this season, and I love his matchup in Week 15 at New England since he scored 16.8 PPR points against the Patriots in Week 5. ... I'll give Waller one more chance as a low-end starter in deeper leagues due to his upcoming schedule against Pittsburgh in Week 15 and Cincinnati in Week 16. The Steelers are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and the Bengals are No. 1. Hopefully, Waller will come through despite just three catches for 60 yards on six targets in his past two games. ... Pitts is on fire heading into Week 15 at Tampa Bay with 13 catches for 172 yards on 18 targets, but we have to see if Drake London (knee) remains out. If London plays then Pitts will be tough to trust. That said, Pitts did have seven catches for 59 yards on eight targets against the Buccaneers in Week 1. ... Fannin was amazing in Week 14 against Tennessee with eight catches for 114 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and he has now scored at least 11.3 PPR points in each of his past two games, which were both started by Shedeur Sanders. I don't love Fannin's matchup in Week 16 against Buffalo, but he's a must-start tight end in Week 15 at Chicago and Week 17 against Pittsburgh, especially if Njoku is out. ... Johnson had a down game in Week 14 at Tampa Bay with four catches for 38 yards on four targets, but Tyler Shough only attempted 20 passes against the Buccaneers. Prior to Week 14, Johnson had scored at least 10.6 PPR points in three of four starts with Shough, including Week 10 at Carolina when Johnson had four catches for 92 yards and a touchdown on four targets. Johnson remains a low-end starter in all leagues. ... Strange had a down game in Week 14 against Indianapolis with three catches for 27 yards on six targets, but I still like him as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 15 against the Jets. Strange had scored at least 10.5 PPR points in four healthy games in a row prior to facing the Colts, and Strange should get back on track in Week 15.

Drop candidates: Zach Ertz (81 percent rostered), Cade Otton (66 percent), David Njoku (43 percent) and Evan Engram (38 percent). Ertz is out for the season with a torn ACL suffered in Week 14 against Minnesota, which is unfortunate. You can safely drop Ertz in all redraft leagues. ... Otton has scored 6.1 PPR points or less in four games in a row heading into Week 15 against Atlanta, and now Mike Evans (collarbone) and Jalen McMillan (neck) are potentially back. It will be tough to trust Otton in the majority of leagues when all the receivers are healthy for Tampa Bay. ... Njoku caught a 1-yard touchdown on one target in Week 14 against Tennessee, but he injured his knee and never returned. We'll see if he can play in Week 15 at Chicago, but Njoku has taken a backseat to Fannin of late. There's little reason to trust Njoku in the majority of leagues even when healthy. ... Engram had two catches for 8 yards on two targets in Week 14 at Las Vegas, and he has now scored 7.6 PPR points or less in five of his past six games. He also hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 5, and Engram is not worth starting in most leagues heading into Week 15 against Green Bay.

Add in this order:

Week 15 Waiver Priority List Isaiah Likely TE BAL Baltimore • #80

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN BAL -2.5 O/U 52 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 20th ROSTERED 20% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 31 REYDS 248 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.1 It's been a wild two weeks for Likely since he should have scored two additional touchdowns against Cincinnati and Pittsburgh. Against the Bengals in Week 13, Likely lost control of the football just before the goal line on a 43-yard reception, resulting in a touchback. And against the Steelers in Week 14, Likely had a touchdown overturned after originally being called a touchdown on the field. He still scored against Pittsburgh and now has 12.5 PPR points in each of his past two games with nine catches for 120 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets over that span. This week, Likely faces the Bengals again, and Cincinnati continues to struggle with tight ends. I like Likely as a low-end starter in all leagues, and he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Colston Loveland TE CHI Chicago • #84

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CHI -7.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 11th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 49 REYDS 435 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.5 Loveland had four catches for 29 yards and a touchdown on five targets in Week 14 at Green Bay, and he has now scored at least 12.9 PPR points in two of his past three games. The Bears will likely need Loveland to remain productive with Rome Odunze (foot) hurt, and I like Loveland as a low-end starter in all leagues heading into Week 15 against Cleveland. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI HOU -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 25th TE RNK 9th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats REC 62 TAR 84 REYDS 574 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.6 Schultz had a down game in Week 14 at Kansas City with three catches for 22 yards on four targets, but I still like him as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 15 against Arizona. The Cardinals are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Schultz scored at least 11.1 PPR points in four of his past six games. Schultz is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Mike Gesicki TE CIN Cincinnati • #88

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -2.5 O/U 52 OPP VS TE 8th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 32 REYDS 201 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.1 Gesicki just had the best game against Buffalo this season with six catches for 86 yards and a touchdown on six targets in Week 14. He has the chance to build off that game if Tee Higgins (concussion) is out in Week 15 at Baltimore. It's not an easy matchup since the Ravens are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Gesicki was held to two catches for 19 yards on four targets against Baltimore in Week 13 with Higgins out. But we don't know when Higgins will return to action, and Gesicki then faces Miami in Week 16 and Arizona in Week 17. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Theo Johnson TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NYG -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 28th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 68 REYDS 456 TD 5 FPTS/G 9 Johnson only had three catches for 29 yards in Week 13 at New England, but he had eight targets. He now has eight targets in each of his past two games with Jaxson Dart, and Johnson has scored at least 10.7 PPR points in three of his past five games overall. Johnson has a great matchup in Week 15 against the Commanders, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Colby Parkinson TE LAR L.A. Rams • #84

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET LAR -5.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS TE 10th TE RNK 19th ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 31 REYDS 223 TD 4 FPTS/G 6.4 Parkinson caught another touchdown in Week 14 at Arizona, which is now his fourth touchdown in his past five games. He also added three catches for 32 yards on five targets, and Parkinson is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues heading into Week 15 against Detroit. He also gets Seattle in Week 16, which is an incredible matchup. Parkinson is worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Mason Taylor TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #85

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -11.5 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 30th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 18% YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 65 REYDS 369 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.8 Taylor just had a solid game in Week 14 against Miami with five catches for 51 yards on eight targets, and he has another favorable matchup in Week 15 at Jacksonville. The Jaguars are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Taylor could be a starting option in deeper leagues. Just keep an eye on his quarterback situation with Tyrod Taylor (groin) and Justin Fields (knee) hurt, but Taylor can still perform well with Brady Cook under center. Taylor is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Ben Sinnott TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 9th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 4 REYDS 41 TD 1 FPTS/G 1.2 Sinnott is worth adding in deeper leagues with Zach Ertz (knee) now out for the season. Sinnott has made a minimal impact this year while playing behind Ertz in a secondary role, but Sinnott only has one game this year with more than 50 percent of the snaps. Keep an eye on what happens at quarterback for the Commanders with Jayden Daniels (elbow) hurt, but Sinnott is worth adding in deeper formats for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

DST streamers

49ers (49 percent rostered) vs. TEN

Jaguars (52 percent rostered) vs. NYJ

Bears (49 percent rostered) vs. CLE

Cowboys (34 percent rostered) vs. MIN

Vikings (43 percent rostered) at DAL

For Week 16 if you have a first-round bye ...

49ers (49 percent rostered) at IND

Vikings (43 percent rostered) at NYG

Saints (20 percent rostered) vs. NYJ

Cardinals (9 percent rostered) vs. ATL

Kicker streamers