Week 15 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Preview: Matchups that matter, DFS plays, projections and more

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including which matchups matter.

It's Week 15 of the NFL season. Your Fantasy semifinals. And wide receiver has turned into the Upside Down. It's absolutely terrifying and almost unrecognizable. 

We currently expect four of the top 20 receivers to miss Week 15, and even some who are playing feel less than safe. Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones will try to overcome David Blough, while Cooper Kupp just tries to get on the field a little more. Tyler Lockett and John Brown are mired in month-long slumps and Julio Jones hasn't scored in a month. 

It's a disaster. 

The only positive is that you can find legitimately-good receivers on the waiver wire. I ranked my preferences below but this is best viewed on a case-by-case basis. 

Anthony Miller has the biggest projection at the start of the week He also has a nice floor with at least 11 PPR Fantasy points in four straight games. 

Dede Westbrook likely has the highest PPR floor of the group. I would expect double-digit targets with D.J. Chark out. 

A.J. Brown has the most upside, especially in non-PPR. This is a great matchup but he also comes with the risk of a run-heavy game script.

Zach Pascal very much deserves to be in the discussion if T.Y. Hilton doesn't play. It's not a great matchup, but it worked out pretty well for the 49ers last week.

Isaiah Ford, Allen Hurns, Justin Watson and Breshad Perriman all have enormous upside and almost no floor as injury replacements. 

I can make a case for any of these receivers as waivers options, and most of them rank in my top 30 this week, but that's more about the state of the position than any certainty about their production. 

Week 15 WR Preview

The following players are not being projected to play Week 15 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Mike Evans WR
TB Tampa Bay • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Justin Watson is my favorite option, but he's risky.
headshot-image
D.J. Chark WR
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Dede Westbrook is a start. Chris Conley is in play too.
headshot-image
DeVante Parker WR
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Allen Hurns and Isaiah Ford are great deep-league adds.
headshot-image
Calvin Ridley WR
ATL Atlanta • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I don't love Russell Gage against the 49ers.
WR Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 27.3% - Darius Slayton's target share over the Giants' last four games. He's led the team in three of those games. 
  • 46.2% - Breshad Perriman's career catch rate. No player has been worse since he joined the league.
  • 12.7 - Yards per target for A.J. Brown. He doesn't get many targets, but he hasn't needed many.
  • 4 - Odell Beckham's targets have decreased four weeks in a row. If the Browns have a lead, they'll protect it on the ground.
WR Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Terry McLaurin WR
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI PHI -5.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS WR
21st
PROJ PTS
11.1
WR RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
46
TAR
79
REYDS
703
TD
6
FPTS/G
12.3
headshot-image
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NE NE -9.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS WR
1st
PROJ PTS
11
WR RNK
18th
WR Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 15 Adds
headshot-image
Anthony Miller WR
CHI Chicago • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
25%
I expect Miller's targets to rebound in a competitive game.
headshot-image
A.J. Brown WR
TEN Tennessee • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
54%
As long as you can stomach his floor, the upside is phenomenal.
headshot-image
Dede Westbrook WR
JAC Jacksonville • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ownership
62%
The Raiders' pass defense is terrible and Westbrook should lead the team in targets.
headshot-image
Zach Pascal WR
IND Indianapolis • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
62%
Pascal is a low-end No. 2 as long as Hilton doesn't return.
headshot-image
Isaiah Ford WR
MIA Miami • #84
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
1%
Ford saw nine targets after Parker left Week 14.
headshot-image
Allen Hurns WR
MIA Miami • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Ownership
1%
Hurns has been playing ahead of Ford, so you'd expect Hurns has better rapport with Fitzpatrick.
headshot-image
Justin Watson WR
TB Tampa Bay • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Watson saw a huge target spike after Evans went down, and Godwin will draw Darius Slay if Slay plays.
Stashes
headshot-image
John Ross WR
CIN Cincinnati • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ownership
21%
Ross could be a league-winner in Week 16.
WR Preview
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Week 15 Prices
FanDuel
$6,900
DraftKings
$6,600
This is not a bad matchup, and I'd expect the Panthers to be playing from behind. The price went down, too.
Contrarian Plays
headshot-image
Isaiah Ford WR
MIA Miami • #84
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Week 15 Prices
FanDuel
$4,500
DraftKings
$3,700
Ford is likely to be the lowest owned of the injury replacement receivers.
WR Preview
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

WR

NON PPR FPTS

PPR FPTs

1

1

Michael Thomas

17.40

26.93

2

2

Julian Edelman

13.35

21.12

4

3

Allen Robinson

12.95

19.91

9

4

DeAndre Hopkins

12.23

19.75

5

5

Robert Woods

12.79

19.44

7

6

D.J. Moore

12.30

18.67

6

7

Jarvis Landry

12.74

18.64

3

8

Chris Godwin

12.99

18.63

12

9

Julio Jones

11.60

17.99

17

10

Davante Adams

11.13

17.53

8

11

Stefon Diggs

12.26

17.32

13

12

Anthony Miller

11.53

17.29

10

13

Tyreek Hill

12.18

17.11

11

14

Darius Slayton

12.11

16.67

14

15

Emmanuel Sanders

11.41

16.42

26

16

Keenan Allen

9.95

16.09

16

17

Deebo Samuel

11.20

15.98

28

18

Dede Westbrook

9.81

15.88

18

19

Amari Cooper

10.83

15.82

20

20

John Brown

10.37

15.74

15

21

A.J. Brown

11.20

15.71

23

22

Isaiah Ford

10.15

15.12

19

23

Zach Pascal

10.55

14.97

33

24

Christian Kirk

9.23

14.93

27

25

Allen Hurns

9.89

14.89

24

26

Odell Beckham

10.08

14.87

21

27

Courtland Sutton

10.31

14.78

31

28

Cooper Kupp

9.37

14.44

34

29

Cole Beasley

8.99

14.39

25

30

D.K. Metcalf

10.06

14.06

22

31

Kenny Golladay

10.16

13.91

32

32

Tyler Lockett

9.24

13.67

30

33

Golden Tate

9.40

13.64

29

34

Terry McLaurin

9.42

13.42

36

35

Justin Watson

8.81

13.21

42

36

Larry Fitzgerald

7.95

13.19

37

37

Marvin Jones

8.62

13.02

35

38

Michael Gallup

8.83

12.91

41

39

Sterlin Shepard

7.99

12.85

47

40

Tyler Boyd

7.42

12.59

38

41

Mike Williams

8.43

12.01

40

42

Robby Anderson

8.15

11.69

