Week 15 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Preview: Matchups that matter, DFS plays, projections and more
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including which matchups matter.
It's Week 15 of the NFL season. Your Fantasy semifinals. And wide receiver has turned into the Upside Down. It's absolutely terrifying and almost unrecognizable.
We currently expect four of the top 20 receivers to miss Week 15, and even some who are playing feel less than safe. Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones will try to overcome David Blough, while Cooper Kupp just tries to get on the field a little more. Tyler Lockett and John Brown are mired in month-long slumps and Julio Jones hasn't scored in a month.
It's a disaster.
The only positive is that you can find legitimately-good receivers on the waiver wire. I ranked my preferences below but this is best viewed on a case-by-case basis.
Anthony Miller has the biggest projection at the start of the week He also has a nice floor with at least 11 PPR Fantasy points in four straight games.
Dede Westbrook likely has the highest PPR floor of the group. I would expect double-digit targets with D.J. Chark out.
A.J. Brown has the most upside, especially in non-PPR. This is a great matchup but he also comes with the risk of a run-heavy game script.
Zach Pascal very much deserves to be in the discussion if T.Y. Hilton doesn't play. It's not a great matchup, but it worked out pretty well for the 49ers last week.
Isaiah Ford, Allen Hurns, Justin Watson and Breshad Perriman all have enormous upside and almost no floor as injury replacements.
I can make a case for any of these receivers as waivers options, and most of them rank in my top 30 this week, but that's more about the state of the position than any certainty about their production.
Week 15 WR Preview
The following players are not being projected to play Week 15 at this time. Here's what it means:
Mike Evans WR
TB Tampa Bay • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Justin Watson is my favorite option, but he's risky.
D.J. Chark WR
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Dede Westbrook is a start. Chris Conley is in play too.
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Allen Hurns and Isaiah Ford are great deep-league adds.
ATL Atlanta • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I don't love Russell Gage against the 49ers.
Numbers to Know
- 27.3% - Darius Slayton's target share over the Giants' last four games. He's led the team in three of those games.
- 46.2% - Breshad Perriman's career catch rate. No player has been worse since he joined the league.
- 12.7 - Yards per target for A.J. Brown. He doesn't get many targets, but he hasn't needed many.
- 4 - Odell Beckham's targets have decreased four weeks in a row. If the Browns have a lead, they'll protect it on the ground.
Matchups that matter
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
CHI Chicago • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I expect Miller's targets to rebound in a competitive game.
A.J. Brown WR
TEN Tennessee • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
As long as you can stomach his floor, the upside is phenomenal.
JAC Jacksonville • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Raiders' pass defense is terrible and Westbrook should lead the team in targets.
Zach Pascal WR
IND Indianapolis • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Pascal is a low-end No. 2 as long as Hilton doesn't return.
Ford saw nine targets after Parker left Week 14.
Allen Hurns WR
MIA Miami • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Hurns has been playing ahead of Ford, so you'd expect Hurns has better rapport with Fitzpatrick.
TB Tampa Bay • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Watson saw a huge target spike after Evans went down, and Godwin will draw Darius Slay if Slay plays.
John Ross WR
CIN Cincinnati • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ross could be a league-winner in Week 16.
DFS Plays
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
This is not a bad matchup, and I'd expect the Panthers to be playing from behind. The price went down, too.
Ford is likely to be the lowest owned of the injury replacement receivers.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
WR
NON PPR FPTS
PPR FPTs
1
1
Michael Thomas
17.40
26.93
2
2
Julian Edelman
13.35
21.12
4
3
Allen Robinson
12.95
19.91
9
4
DeAndre Hopkins
12.23
19.75
5
5
Robert Woods
12.79
19.44
7
6
D.J. Moore
12.30
18.67
6
7
Jarvis Landry
12.74
18.64
3
8
Chris Godwin
12.99
18.63
12
9
Julio Jones
11.60
17.99
17
10
Davante Adams
11.13
17.53
8
11
Stefon Diggs
12.26
17.32
13
12
Anthony Miller
11.53
17.29
10
13
Tyreek Hill
12.18
17.11
11
14
Darius Slayton
12.11
16.67
14
15
Emmanuel Sanders
11.41
16.42
26
16
Keenan Allen
9.95
16.09
16
17
Deebo Samuel
11.20
15.98
28
18
Dede Westbrook
9.81
15.88
18
19
Amari Cooper
10.83
15.82
20
20
John Brown
10.37
15.74
15
21
A.J. Brown
11.20
15.71
23
22
Isaiah Ford
10.15
15.12
19
23
Zach Pascal
10.55
14.97
33
24
Christian Kirk
9.23
14.93
27
25
Allen Hurns
9.89
14.89
24
26
Odell Beckham
10.08
14.87
21
27
Courtland Sutton
10.31
14.78
31
28
Cooper Kupp
9.37
14.44
34
29
Cole Beasley
8.99
14.39
25
30
D.K. Metcalf
10.06
14.06
22
31
Kenny Golladay
10.16
13.91
32
32
Tyler Lockett
9.24
13.67
30
33
Golden Tate
9.40
13.64
29
34
Terry McLaurin
9.42
13.42
36
35
Justin Watson
8.81
13.21
42
36
Larry Fitzgerald
7.95
13.19
37
37
Marvin Jones
8.62
13.02
35
38
Michael Gallup
8.83
12.91
41
39
Sterlin Shepard
7.99
12.85
47
40
Tyler Boyd
7.42
12.59
38
41
Mike Williams
8.43
12.01
40
42
Robby Anderson
8.15
11.69
