Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals WR

Higgins (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers but finished the week with a full Friday practice following back-to-back limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. As per early Sunday reports, Higgins is expected to play after injuring himself in pregame warmups prior to the Week 14 win over the Browns and then logging only one snap before exiting. If he experiences any setbacks this week, Trenton Irwin will once again step into a larger role.

Tyler Boyd Cincinnati Bengals WR

Boyd (finger) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers but managed to finish the week with a full Friday practice after back-to-back limited sessions. As per early Sunday reports, Boyd is expected to suit up alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins (hamstring). However, were he to have a setback, Trent Taylor (hamstring) would likely handle most of Boyd's usual slot snaps if he's able to suit up.

Treylon Burks Tennessee Titans WR

Burks (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after once again missing practice all week. In the talented rookie's second straight absence, Robert Woods should bump up to the No. 1 receiver role, but the likes of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and speedy tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo should once again be in line to inherit some of Burks' downfield routes.

Courtland Sutton Denver Broncos WR

Sutton (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. In Sutton's absence, Brandon Johnson and Jalen Virgil are set to work directly behind top target Jerry Jeudy, who should once again be in line for an elevated role, albeit while working with spot starter Brett Rypien.

Marquise Brown Arizona Cardinals WR

Brown (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing Thursday's practice and finishing the week with a limited Friday practice. As per early Sunday reports, Brown is expected to take the field in his usual No. 2 role versus Denver. However, he'll be catching passes from veteran Colt McCoy instead of Kyler Murray, given the latter's season-ending knee injury.

Jakobi Meyers New England Patriots WR

Meyers (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Meyers suits up, as Saturday beat writer reports indicate will be the case, he'll be in line to benefit from the absence of DeVante Parker (concussion).

DeVante Parker New England Patriots WR

Parker (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. In his absence, Jakobi Meyers (concussion), Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne are expected to be primary beneficiaries against a Las Vegas defense allowing 260.4 passing yards per home contest.

Hunter Renfrow Las Vegas Raiders WR

Renfrow (oblique) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, leaving him poised to return to his No. 2 receiver role for Sunday's game against the Patriots. Renfrow's first expected game action since Week 9 will likely result in Mack Hollins seeing a downturn in targets while slotting back into the No. 3 receiver role.

Moore (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers and downgraded to a limited practice Friday after opening the week with two full sessions. However, as per early Sunday reports, Moore is expected to suit up versus Pittsburgh in his usual No. 1 wideout role. Were he to experience a setback, Terrace Marshall would bump up to the top spot on the depth chart.

Rondale Moore Arizona Cardinals WR

Moore (groin) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season. Robbie Anderson, A.J. Green and Greg Dortch will be in line for more opportunities behind the top duo of DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown (illness) in Moore's absence the rest of the way.

Chase Claypool Chicago Bears WR

Claypool (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles after missing practice all week. In his absence, Equanimeous St. Brown, Dante Pettis and Byron Pringle should serve as the top three wideouts for Justin Fields versus Philadelphia.

Brandin Cooks Houston Texans WR

Cooks (calf) remains out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs despite finishing the week with two limited practices. In his absence and that of Nico Collins (foot), Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore should once again serve as Houston's starting wideouts versus Kansas City.

Nico Collins Houston Texans WR

Collins (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after once again missing practice all week. In his absence and that of Brandin Cooks (calf), Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore should serve as Houston's starting wideouts versus Kansas City.

Corey Davis New York Jets WR

Davis (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions after missing practice all week. In his absence, Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims should see a bump in opportunity behind No. 1 wideout Garrett Wilson.

Kendall Hinton Denver Broncos WR

Hinton (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. In his absence, Brandon Johnson or Jalen Vigil should bump up to the No. 2 role behind Jerry Jeudy with Courtland Sutton (hamstring) also sidelined.

Julio Jones Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. If Jones doesn't suit up, Russell Gage will bump up to the No. 3 receiver role versus Cincinnati.

Shenault (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Shenault can't go, Shi Smith would be in line to serve as the No. 3 receiver versus Pittsburgh.

Kadarius Toney Kansas City Chiefs WR

Toney (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Toney is expected to play for the first time since Week 11. With Mecole Hardman (IR-foot) still sidelined, Toney should slot back into the No. 3 receiver role he'd begun to thrive in before his injury, which will bump Justin Watson and Skyy Moore down a spot in Kansas City's pecking order.

Trent Taylor Cincinnati Bengals WR

Taylor (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Taylor is ultimately unavailable, Trenton Irwin and Stanley Morgan could see a bump in complementary snaps/targets.

Harry (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles despite practicing in full all week. If Harry is ultimately inactive, Velus Jones could see an uptick in opportunity as the No. 4 receiver.

Cam Sims Washington Commanders WR