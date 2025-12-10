Here we go. No, that's not about Dak Prescott at the line of scrimmage. It's the first week of the Fantasy playoffs in the majority of leagues, and this is what you've been waiting for all season.

From the draft until now, you've been trying to perfect your roster. All the waiver wire moves and potential trades have set you up as one of the best teams left in your league. And now you have to go win it all.

Are you ready? Are you confident? For most of you, there's probably still a question or two that you have about your lineup, and that's why you're here.

Our job is to help you with those last-minute decisions. But I have one request. Whatever tough call that you make, do it with confidence. And accept the result, even if it doesn't work in your favor.

Don't go into the offseason second guessing yourself if you made a decision using logical reason and doing your homework. Unfortunately, not everything is going to work out in your favor.

But now is not the time to dwell on the negative. We're focused on winning and advancing to Week 16. So good luck in this scoring period, and I expect most of you to be back here reading this column again next week.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN SF -12.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 25.9 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1147 RUYDS 43 TD 10 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.3 It's been an up-and-down season so far for Brock Purdy to say the least. He missed eight games due to injury, which was tough in real life. And, as a Fantasy quarterback, he has just three games with at least 20 Fantasy points in five healthy outings. But things are about to change for Purdy heading into Week 15. He's about to light up Tennessee at home, and then he gets to face Indianapolis in Week 16 and Chicago in Week 17, which are favorable matchups. But let's start with the Titans, who are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Six of the past seven quarterbacks against Tennessee have scored at least 21.7 Fantasy points, including Shedeur Sanders in Week 14 when he scored 39.5 points. I love the setup for Purdy in this game, and he's a top-five Fantasy quarterback for me in Week 15.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jalen Hurts QB PHI Philadelphia • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV PHI -11 O/U 38 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 23.2 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 2754 RUYDS 337 TD 27 INT 6 FPTS/G 22 Hurts just had the worst game of his career in Week 14 at the Chargers with 240 passing yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions, and he only managed 8 rushing yards with a lost fumble. Fantasy managers are concerned about starting him in the playoffs, but I would trust him in Week 15 against the Raiders. Hurts has scored at least 20.3 Fantasy points in five of six home games this season, and he's averaging 25.2 Fantasy points in Philadelphia this year. And while the Raiders have limited Justin Herbert and Bo Nix in the past two games to 17.6 Fantasy points or less in each outing, we've still had six quarterbacks score at least 21.2 Fantasy points against Las Vegas this year. Hurts should remain a starting Fantasy option in all leagues. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -5.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 3334 RUYDS 44 TD 26 INT 5 FPTS/G 21.5 Goff had a mediocre game in Week 14 against Dallas with just 18.2 Fantasy points, but I expect him to be in a shootout with Matthew Stafford and the Rams in Week 15. Goff has scored at least 20.8 Fantasy points in three of his past four road games, and the Rams have allowed Bryce Young and Jacoby Brissett to each score at least 23.1 Fantasy points in the past two games. Goff has faced the Rams three times since being traded from Los Angeles to Detroit in 2021, and he's never had a 20-point Fantasy outing. That changes in Week 15, and I like Goff as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Jaxson Dart QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #6

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NYG -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 23.1 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1556 RUYDS 337 TD 18 INT 3 FPTS/G 19.6 Dart had a quiet outing in Week 13 at New England in his first game after a two-game absence with a concussion with just 15.6 Fantasy points. That's his worst Fantasy performance since becoming the starter in Week 4, but I expect him to rebound in Week 15 against the Commanders. Washington is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and six of the past eight guys against Washington have scored at least 21.9 Fantasy points, including J.J. McCarthy in Week 14. I like Dart as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL TB -4.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 19.8 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 2722 RUYDS 285 TD 21 INT 6 FPTS/G 19.1 Mayfield has not been a good Fantasy quarterback of late with four games in a row with 18.8 points or less, and he's been under 200 passing yards and has no games with multiple touchdown passes over that span. But things should change for him in Week 15 against the Falcons. Mike Evans (collarbone) and Jalen McMillan (neck) could be active this week, which would give Mayfield his entire receiving corps for the first time all season. And he loves playing Atlanta. Mayfield has scored at least 24.1 Fantasy points in his past four games against the Falcons, including 28.6 points in Week 1. Atlanta has also allowed three of the past four quarterbacks to score at least 23.3 Fantasy points, including Bryce Young, Tyrod Taylor and Sam Darnold. This should be the slump buster that Mayfield needs to get back on track as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Lawrence is hot coming into Week 15 with at least 23.1 Fantasy points in three games in a row, and I expect him to have another quality outing in this matchup with the Jets. My biggest concern is Travis Etienne and potentially Bhayshul Tuten running all over this defense since the Jets can't stop the run and are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. But Lawrence has scored at least 23.2 Fantasy points in three of his past four games in Jacksonville, and I like him as a low-end starter in all leagues in this matchup. Sam Darnold QB SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Darnold had a standout performance in Week 14 at Atlanta with 28.3 Fantasy points, and he should have the chance for a solid encore against the Colts in Week 15. Trevor Lawrence just scored 28.4 Fantasy points against Indianapolis in Week 14, and the Colts are down cornerbacks Sauce Gardner (calf) and Charvarius Ward (concussion). There's always the risk of a lack of pass attempts for Darnold, but the matchup at home is worth trusting him as a low-end starter in all leagues. C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. This is a good spot to trust Stroud with a home game against the Cardinals, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. Stroud has scored at least 22.4 Fantasy points in two of his past three games at home, and Arizona has allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23.1 Fantasy points, including Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Matthew Stafford. Stroud has been a mediocre Fantasy quarterback since returning from a three-game absence with a concussion, scoring 14.6 points or less in consecutive outings against the Colts and Chiefs. But I expect him to end his slump with this matchup against the Cardinals at home.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Jacoby Brissett QB ARI Arizona • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 15.4 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 2459 RUYDS 138 TD 16 INT 5 FPTS/G 19.4 Brissett is more of a bust alert than a must-sit quarterback, but this will be a tough test for him in Week 15 at Houston. The Texans are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks and have held Josh Allen in Week 12 and Patrick Mahomes in Week 14 to 8.1 Fantasy points or less in each outing. Brissett has been on fire since taking over for Kyler Murray (foot) with eight games in a row with at least 20.7 Fantasy points, including tough matchups against Green Bay, Seattle and the Rams. But he won't have left tackle Paris Johnson (knee) in this game, and that makes it even tougher to trust Brissett in one-quarterback leagues. He's only an option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CHI -7.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 19.8 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 2908 RUYDS 321 TD 23 INT 6 FPTS/G 21.3 Williams scored 18.9 Fantasy points in Week 14 at Green Bay, and he's now scored fewer than 20 points in three of his past four games heading into Week 15 against the Browns. Cleveland is No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and five guys in a row have scored 19.3 points or less, including Lamar Jackson in Week 11 and Brock Purdy in Week 13. Rome Odunze (foot) could be out again for Chicago, and the Bears should continue to lean on their ground game in this matchup. Williams is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -4.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 16.8 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 2981 RUYDS 419 TD 23 INT 11 FPTS/G 21.1 Herbert played in Week 14 against Philadelphia one week after having surgery on his broken left hand, and he helped the Chargers get a must-needed 22-19 victory in overtime. But he only scored 14.2 Fantasy points, and he's been held to 16.8 Fantasy points or less in four games in a row. While he scored 33.9 Fantasy points in Week 1 against Kansas City, the Chargers offensive line has fallen apart since then. Even though the Chiefs have allowed three of the past five quarterbacks to score at least 20.8 Fantasy points, I would only use Herbert in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. And Herbert has scored 15.7 Fantasy points or less in his past two games at Kansas City. Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -2.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 18.4 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 2954 RUYDS 244 TD 23 INT 9 FPTS/G 20.6 Nix comes into Week 15 against the Packers having scored 18.4 Fantasy points or less in four games in a row, and he hasn't scored multiple touchdowns since Week 9. It will be tough to trust him in one-quarterback leagues against Green Bay, even at home, since the Packers have allowed just one guy to score more than 18.9 Fantasy points in their past six games, including matchups with Jalen Hurts and Caleb Williams over that span. Nix is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in this game.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -2.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 18.4 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 2954 RUYDS 244 TD 23 INT 9 FPTS/G 20.6 The Broncos have allowed more than 21 Fantasy points in their past two games against Marcus Mariota in Week 14 and the combination of Geno Smith and Kenny Pickett in Week 15, but this is still a difficult matchup since Denver is No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks for the season. We'll see if Love can overcome this defense, and he's hot right now with at least 21.7 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, including two outings on the road at the Giants and Lions. But Love has also struggled in some tough matchups against Philadelphia in Week 10 and Minnesota in Week 12, and he scored 7.8 Fantasy points or less in each of those two games. I'm still starting Love in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but I would bench him in one-quarterback leagues in Week 15.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI HOU -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 554 REC 20 REYDS 196 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.7 Marks had a massive workload in Week 14 at Kansas City with 26 carries and two catches on three targets. He only managed 68 rushing yards and 8 receiving yards, but he caught a touchdown. And Nick Chubb (ribs) left the game against the Chiefs, so we'll keep an eye on his status for Week 15 against Arizona. This is a great matchup for Marks since the Cardinals are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and in the past five weeks, the backfields for Seattle, San Francisco, Jacksonville, Tampa Bay, and the Rams have combined for 133 carries for 712 yards and eight touchdowns and 19 catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 23 targets. Over that span, six running backs have scored at least 14.3 PPR points, and I like Marks as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. D'Andre Swift RB CHI Chicago • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CHI -7.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 837 REC 28 REYDS 256 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.1 Swift is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in Week 15 against the Browns, and Kyle Monangai should be considered a high-end flex. Cleveland is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs in the past five weeks, and the backfields from the Jets, Ravens, Raiders, 49ers, and Titans have combined for 127 carries for 538 yards and four touchdowns and 26 catches for 252 yards and two touchdowns on 29 targets. Over that span, five running backs have scored at least 17.4 PPR points. Swift has scored at least 14.8 PPR points in six of his past nine games, including two of his past three in Chicago. And Monangai has scored a touchdown in four of his past five games. TreVeyon Henderson RB NE New England • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF NE -1.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 13.6 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 625 REC 32 REYDS 199 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.4 In two games with Rhamondre Stevenson back after missing three outings with a toe injury, Henderson has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in each contest against the Bengals and Giants, which gives him a safe floor as at least a flex. He had at least 14 total touches in each game, and hopefully that continues in Week 15 against Buffalo. He didn't do much in the first game against the Bills in Week 5 with six carries for 24 yards and two catches for 3 yards on three targets, but he was sharing touches with Stevenson and Antonio Gibson then. Stevenson will have a prominent role in this game, and he scored two touchdowns against Buffalo in the first game, with seven carries for 14 yards and two catches for 13 yards on two targets. I like Stevenson as a flex option in Week 15, and he played well in Week 13 against the Giants with 12 carries for 40 yards and three catches for 40 yards on three targets. But I'll use Henderson as a low-end No. 2 running back in all leagues, and Buffalo has allowed a running back to score at least 12.4 PPR points in 10 of 13 games, including two in a row. Rico Dowdle RB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO CAR -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 12.5 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 929 REC 29 REYDS 254 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.1 It's slightly risky to trust Dowdle heading into Week 15 at New Orleans because the last time we saw the Panthers in Week 13 against the Rams, Chuba Hubbard was the best running back with 17 carries for 83 yards and two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on two targets. But Dowdle still had 18 carries for 58 yards and two catches for 21 yards on two targets. Dowdle is expected to remain the lead running back of this tandem, and I would still start him as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. He had 18 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 10 yards on three targets against the Saints in Week 10, and New Orleans has allowed a running back to score at least 12.7 PPR points in five games in a row. As for Hubbard, he's worth using as a flex, and hopefully, both running backs are productive in this game. Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NYG -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 9.3 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 434 REC 22 REYDS 203 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.4 Tracy practiced Wednesday and should be fine after leaving his last game in Week 13 at New England with a hip injury. In two games prior to getting hurt, Tracy scored at least 16 PPR points in each outing against Green Bay and Detroit, and he had 23 total touches in both contests. He'll continue to share touches with Devin Singletary, who is worth using as a flex, and both have a great matchup in Week 15 against Washington. The Commanders are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and nine running backs have scored at least 13 PPR points against Washington this season. Singletary has scored at least 10.3 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he has three touchdowns over that span.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Devin Neal RB NO New Orleans • #23

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 13.2 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 178 REC 16 REYDS 100 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.5 If Alvin Kamara (knee) remains out in Week 15 against Carolina, then Neal is worth using as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Neal has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in two of his past three games since Kamara was injured, and he had his best outing in Week 14 at Tampa Bay with 19 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 14 yards on one target. The Panthers are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and seven guys in the past six games against Carolina have scored at least 13.2 PPR points, including Kamara in Week 10 when he had 22 carries for 83 yards and three catches for 32 yards on three targets. If Kamara plays, then Neal is just a low-end flex at best, but Neal is a solid option in all formats if Kamara is out again. Kenneth Gainwell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA PIT -3.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 10.2 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 371 REC 50 REYDS 286 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.5 Jaylen Warren is worth using as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 15 against Miami, and he has scored at least 12.4 PPR points in three games in a row. But I also like Gainwell as a flex, and he has scored at least 16.2 PPR points in two of his past three games. He has at least six receptions in three of his past four outings, and he should continue to be a popular target for Aaron Rodgers. The Dolphins run defense has improved as the season has gone on, and no running back has scored double digits in PPR against Miami in three games in a row against Washington, New Orleans, and the Jets. But Warren and Gainwell are playing well coming into this matchup, and I expect both to be quality Fantasy options on Monday night. Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND SEA -13.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 38th YTD Stats RUYDS 483 REC 11 REYDS 87 TD 8 FPTS/G 9.7 Charbonnet is worth using as a flex option in all leagues in Week 15 against the Colts, and he will continue to share touches with Kenneth Walker III, who is a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back. Walker has scored at least 13.1 PPR points in two of his past four games, but he continues to lose touchdown opportunities to Charbonnet, who has scored in three of his past five games. Indianapolis has allowed six rushing touchdowns to running backs in the past four games since standout defensive lineman DeForest Buckner (neck) has been out, and hopefully Charbonnet will find the end zone again in Week 15.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB DET Detroit • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -5.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 9.6 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 603 REC 21 REYDS 164 TD 8 FPTS/G 11.2 Montgomery remains in play as a flex option in Week 15 at the Rams, but it's hard to trust him in this matchup since he's so touchdown-dependent. He's scored in each of his past two games against Green Bay and Dallas, but he had 10 total touches or less in each outing. And prior to Week 13, Montgomery went three games in a row without a touchdown and averaged 7.2 PPR points over that span. The Rams have also allowed the fewest rushing touchdowns to running backs this season, with two, and this feels like a bad setup for Montgomery in this game. Kareem Hunt RB KC Kansas City • #29

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU KC -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 9.6 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 515 REC 14 REYDS 114 TD 8 FPTS/G 10.2 Hunt scored a touchdown in Week 14 against Houston but still managed to score just 9.0 PPR points. He had 12 carries for 30 yards and no catches on one target, and Hunt will need to fall into the end zone to help your Fantasy team in this game. The Chargers have only allowed four rushing touchdowns to running backs since Week 7, and they kept the Chiefs running backs out of the end zone in Week 1 when Hunt and Isiah Pacheco combined for 10 carries for 41 yards and four catches for 13 yards on six targets. I'll still use Hunt as a flex option since he has a touchdown in five of his past six games, although Pacheco missed three of those outings with a knee injury. But Kansas City's offensive line woes are concerning, and Hunt will have minimal production if he fails to score in this game. Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -12.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 7.4 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 743 REC 27 REYDS 171 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.5 Pollard went off in Week 14 at Cleveland with 25 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns. He had no targets, but it didn't matter since Pollard had a season-high 28.1 PPR points. But I expect Pollard to come crashing down in Week 15 at San Francisco, and he is only worth using as a flex option in the majority of leagues. Keep in mind that prior to facing the Browns, Pollard had scored 8.1 PPR points or less in five games in a row, and that was the first time he scored a touchdown since Week 5. Pollard will continue to share touches with Tyjae Spears, and the 49ers have only allowed three rushing touchdowns to running backs in their past seven games. Pollard's performance in Week 14 should be considered more of a fluke than something you can count on in the Fantasy playoffs. Zonovan Knight RB ARI Arizona • #20

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 271 REC 22 REYDS 160 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.5 We found out Wednesday that Trey Benson (knee) won't return this season, so Knight will likely be the primary running back for the Cardinals for the rest of the year. That gives him flex appeal most weeks, but I'm concerned about his Fantasy outlook in Week 15 at Houston. The Texans are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and the Cardinals are without left tackle Paris Johnson (knee). Knight struggled in Week 14 against the Rams with seven carries for 16 yards and three catches for 18 yards on six targets, and he should have another disappointing outing in Week 15.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Jones RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -5.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 376 REC 20 REYDS 150 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.2 Jones comes into Week 15 at Dallas having scored 8.7 PPR points or less in three games in a row. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 10, and the Vikings will likely continue to use Jones and Jordan Mason in tandem against the Cowboys. Jahmyr Gibbs beat up Dallas in Week 14 with three touchdowns and 120 total yards, and David Montgomery also found the end zone. But prior to that game, the Cowboys had shut down Ashton Jeanty, Saquon Barkley, and Kareem Hunt for three games in a row since acquiring Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson via trade. I would only use Jones as a flex option in the majority of leagues in Week 15.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 41 REYDS 340 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.5 McLaurin struggled in Week 14 at Minnesota with three catches for 41 yards on six targets, but that was a tough matchup. Things get much easier for McLaurin in Week 15 at the Giants, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. There have been 16 receivers who have scored at least 12.9 PPR points against the Giants, including one in every game this season. Marcus Mariota will start again in place of Jayden Daniels (elbow), and McLaurin has scored at least 14.4 PPR points in each of his past two starts with Mariota against Kansas City in Week 8 and Denver in Week 13. I like McLaurin as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and Deebo Samuel is worth using as a No. 3 option. Samuel scored 22.6 PPR points against the Giants in Week 1. Jakobi Meyers WR JAC Jacksonville • #3

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ JAC -13.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 55 TAR 80 REYDS 636 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.5 Meyers is doing well since coming to Jacksonville via trade from Las Vegas, and he's worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 15 against the Jets. In his past three games against Arizona, Tennessee and Indianapolis, Meyers has 14 catches for 179 yards and three touchdowns on 22 targets, and he scored at least 14.8 PPR points in each outing. The Jets just allowed Jaylen Waddle to catch five passes for 50 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and Meyers should follow suit in this matchup at home. Jauan Jennings WR SF San Francisco • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN SF -12.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 69 REYDS 458 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.6 Brock Purdy is my Start of the Week, and Jennings is one of his top weapons, along with Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle. Coming into Week 15 against the Titans, Jennings has scored a touchdown in five of his past six games, including two in a row. He's averaging seven targets per game in his past four outings, and this is a great matchup against Tennessee. The Titans are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 15 guys have scored at least 12 PPR points against Tennessee this season. I like Jennings as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NYG -2.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 14.1 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 73 TAR 110 REYDS 828 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.4 Robinson is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues against the Commanders, who are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Robinson has scored at least 12.2 PPR points in three of his past five games, and he has 53 targets over that span. He had six catches for 55 yards on eight targets in Week 1 against Washington, but that was with Russell Wilson under center and Malik Nabers (knee) still healthy. Robinson is the go-to target for Jaxson Dart now, but I also like Darius Slayton as a sleeper. He has scored at least 11.2 PPR points in each of his past three games with Dart. Emeka Egbuka WR TB Tampa Bay • #2

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL TB -4.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 110 REYDS 806 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.3 I'm going to give Egbuka one more chance as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in Week 15 against Atlanta, mostly because of the matchup. Mike Evans (collarbone) and Jalen McMillan (neck) are expected to play against the Falcons, so there could be a target crunch for Egbuka and Chris Godwin, which is something to keep in mind. And Egbuka has struggled of late with 9.0 PPR points or less in four games in a row despite getting at least eight targets in each outing. But the Falcons are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers in the past five weeks. Over that span, the wide receivers from Indianapolis, Carolina, New Orleans, the Jets and Seattle have combined for 68 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns on 103 targets, and six receivers scored at least 16.0 PPR points. This could be a great week for Egbuka, who had four catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns on six targets against Atlanta in Week 1 in his NFL debut. I also like Evans and Godwin as No. 3 Fantasy receivers given the matchup, but Egbuka still has the most upside on Thursday night.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Luther Burden III WR CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie We'll see if Rome Odunze (foot) can return in Week 15 against the Browns, but if he remains out then consider Burden a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Odunze missed Week 14 against Green Bay, and Burden had four catches for 67 yards on six targets, and he added one carry for 3 yards. Cleveland has allowed three touchdowns to receivers in the past two games, and two guys have scored at least 13.4 PPR points over that span. Burden has more upside than D.J. Moore, and Burden will hopefully have another quality performance against the Browns in Week 15. Jayden Higgins WR HOU Houston • #81

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Higgins had a quiet game in Week 14 at Kansas City with three catches for 34 yards on five targets, but prior to that he had scored at least 11.5 PPR points in three of his previous four games. I expect him to get back on track against the Cardinals in Week 15, and Higgins is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Arizona has allowed three receivers to score at least 15 PPR points in the past three games, and Higgins should continue to do well working opposite Nico Collins. Chimere Dike WR TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Dike had five catches for 24 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in Week 14 at Cleveland, and he now has at least 13.4 PPR points in all three games where he had at least seven targets. I expect the Titans to be chasing points in Week 15 at San Francisco, and Dike should once again be heavily involved from Cam Ward. The 49ers have allowed seven receivers to score at least 11.5 PPR points in their past five games, and Dike is worth using as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Devaughn Vele WR NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Vele only had three catches for 40 yards on five targets in Week 14 at Tampa Bay, but Tyler Shough only attempted 20 passes against the Buccaneers. Prior to Week 14, Vele had 15 targets for 11 catches, 130 yards and a touchdown in two games against Atlanta and Miami, including his breakout game against the Dolphins with 23.3 PPR points. The Panthers are a tough matchup, but seven receivers have scored at least 11.2 PPR points against Carolina in the past five games, including Chris Olave in Week 10. Olave remains a must-start Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and Vele is also worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy option in deeper formats.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN GB -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 38 REYDS 452 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.4 Watson is more of a bust alert than a must-sit receiver, but I would only start him in three-receiver leagues in Week 15 at Denver. Watson will likely see a lot of Patrick Surtain II in this matchup, and the Broncos have allowed just five touchdowns to receivers all year. Watson has scored five touchdowns in his past four games, and he will likely need a touchdown to save his Fantasy production in this matchup. In seven games since coming back from last year's torn ACL, Watson has been held under 60 receiving yards four times, and he has five games with five targets or less. Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -13.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 69 TAR 94 REYDS 699 TD 7 FPTS/G 14.1 We don't know who is going to start at quarterback for the Colts in Week 15 at Seattle, and it could be Riley Leonard or Philip Rivers, who just signed with the team this week after being retired since 2020. Pittman would be tough to trust with a healthy Daniel Jones (Achilles) in this matchup since the Seahawks are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Seattle has allowed just three touchdowns to receivers since Week 7, and Nico Collins, Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson were held to single digits in PPR against the Seahawks over that span. At best, Pittman and Alec Pierce are just No. 3 Fantasy receivers in the majority of leagues in Week 15. Xavier Worthy WR KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC KC -4.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 63 REYDS 456 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.9 Worthy still has not scored a touchdown since Week 6, and he comes into Week 15 against the Chargers with one game with double digits in PPR in his past five outings. The Chargers are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Worthy is a risky Fantasy option even in three-receiver leagues, especially with Patrick Mahomes struggling behind a banged-up offensive line. Rashee Rice is worth trusting in this matchup given his upside, but Worthy is not worth the risk in the Fantasy playoffs given his body of work this year. Troy Franklin WR DEN Denver • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 9.5 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 88 REYDS 541 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.8 Franklin is struggling coming into Week 15 against the Packers, and he's a questionable Fantasy option even in three-receiver leagues. In his past two outings against Washington and Las Vegas, which are favorable matchups, Franklin has combined for just five catches for 33 yards and no touchdowns on seven targets. He's losing playing time to Pat Bryant, and Franklin still has to contend with Courtland Sutton as well. Prior to Week 13, Franklin had scored at least 12.4 PPR points in four of his previous five games, so he could bounce back at any time. But the Packers have only allowed seven receivers to score more than 12 PPR points this season and just one in their past four games. Sutton is worth trusting as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy option, but Franklin will likely have another down game in Week 15.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Zay Flowers WR BAL Baltimore • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN BAL -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 14.1 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 68 TAR 95 REYDS 891 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.6 Flowers was awesome in Week 14 against Pittsburgh with eight catches for 124 yards on 11 targets, and it was great to see him rebound from his disappointing Week 13 outing against Cincinnati when he had two catches for 6 yards on seven targets and lost a fumble. He won't be that bad against the Bengals in the rematch in Week 15, but I would only start Flowers in three-receiver leagues. Cincinnati is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers in the past five weeks, and no receiver in the past four games has scored double digits in PPR against the Bengals, including DK Metcalf, Stefon Diggs, Flowers and Khalil Shakir. Flowers also has just one touchdown this season, which he scored in Week 1.

TEs to start Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -4.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 14th PROJ PTS 11.1 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 62 TAR 85 REYDS 631 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.1 Drake London (knee) is out again for the Falcons in Week 15 at Tampa Bay, and that should allow Pitts to be the top pass catcher for Atlanta once again. He's played four games without London this season, and Pitts has scored at least 14.9 PPR points in three of them, including two in a row against the Jets and Seahawks. In those two games, Pitts has 13 catches for 172 yards on 18 targets. He also did well against the Buccaneers in Week 1 with seven catches for 59 yards on eight targets, and Pitts has scored at least 12.9 PPR points in four games in a row against Tampa Bay going back to 2023, with three touchdowns over that span. Harold Fannin Jr. TE CLE Cleveland • #44

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -7.5 O/U 39 OPP VS TE 21st PROJ PTS 9.9 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 59 TAR 85 REYDS 619 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.1 Fannin had a huge game in Week 14 against Tennessee with eight catches for 114 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and he has now scored at least 11.3 PPR points in each of his past two games against the 49ers and Titans. In three starts with Shedeur Sanders, Fannin has 15 catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns on 22 targets, and he should benefit in Week 15 at Chicago if David Njoku (knee) is out. Eight tight ends have also scored at least 9.0 PPR points against the Bears this season, and Fannin has top-five upside in all leagues based on his recent level of play. Dalton Kincaid TE BUF Buffalo • #86

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE BUF -1.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 9.4 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 41 REYDS 489 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.4 Kincaid returned from a three-game absence due to knee and hamstring injuries in Week 14 against Cincinnati and made an immediate impact with four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on five targets. He has now scored at least 14.1 PPR points in five of nine healthy games this season, including Week 5 against the Patriots when he had six catches for 108 yards on six targets. New England is No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and seven guys have scored at least 11.3 PPR points against this defense. I like Kincaid as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Isaiah Likely TE BAL Baltimore • #80

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN BAL -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 7.3 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 31 REYDS 248 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.1 Likely is hot heading into Week 15 at Cincinnati, and he's worth using as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. In his past two games against the Bengals and Steelers, Likely scored exactly 12.5 PPR points in each outing, but he could have done so much more. Against Cincinnati in Week 13, Likely lost control of the football just before the goal line on a 43-yard reception, resulting in a touchback. And against Pittsburgh in Week 14, Likely had a touchdown overturned after originally being called a touchdown on the field. But he should make up for any lost production this week against the Bengals, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. There have been 13 tight ends with at least 10.7 PPR points against Cincinnati, and the Bengals lead the NFL with 15 touchdowns allowed to the position. I like him as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues, and Mark Andrews is also a potential starter given the matchup. Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI HOU -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 10.3 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 62 TAR 84 REYDS 574 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.6 Schultz struggled in Week 14 at Kansas City with three catches for 22 yards on four targets, and he only scored 5.2 PPR points. But he should get back on track this week against the Cardinals, who are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Nine guys have scored at least 10 PPR points against Arizona, and Schultz has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in four of his past six games overall. I like Schultz as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues in Week 15. Colston Loveland TE CHI Chicago • #84

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CHI -7.5 O/U 39 OPP VS TE 11th PROJ PTS 9.4 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 49 REYDS 435 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.5 Loveland is playing well heading into Week 15 against the Browns, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. He has scored at least 12.9 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he just had four catches for 29 yards and a touchdown on five targets at Green Bay in Week 14. Cleveland has allowed a tight end to score at least 10.7 PPR points in three of the past four games, and Loveland has top-10 Fantasy upside in all formats.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV PHI -11.5 O/U 38 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 10.3 TE RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 66 REYDS 481 TD 7 FPTS/G 11.5 Goedert was awesome in Week 14 at the Chargers with eight catches for 78 yards on 10 targets, and he scored 15.8 PPR points. But prior to Week 14, Goedert scored 8.3 PPR points or less in four games in a row, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 8. This is also a difficult matchup since the Raiders are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and only three tight ends have scored touchdowns against Las Vegas this year. Oronde Gadsden II TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 6th PROJ PTS 7.8 TE RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 55 REYDS 541 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.4 Gadsden just had his worst game of the season in Week 14 against Philadelphia with one catch for 7 yards on four targets, and he scored 1.7 PPR points. He's now scored 6.1 PPR points or less in four games in a row, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 8. Justin Herbert is struggling also while dealing with an injured left hand, and the Chiefs are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Only three tight ends have scored at least 10 PPR points against Kansas City this season, and Gadsden is not worth starting in the majority of leagues. T.J. Hockenson TE MIN Minnesota • #87

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -5.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 8.1 TE RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 60 REYDS 370 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.8 Hockenson is playing well coming into Week 15 at Dallas with at least 9.2 PPR points in each of his past two games against Seattle and Washington, and he scored a touchdown in Week 14 against the Commanders with two catches for 12 yards on three targets. But in seven games with J.J. McCarthy, Hockenson has four targets or less in six of those outings, with 39 receiving yards his best performance. And Dallas has only allowed four touchdowns to tight ends all season. I would only start Hockenson in the deepest of leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -1.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 9.8 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 69 REYDS 610 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.5 Henry is playing well coming into Week 15 against Buffalo with at least 11.3 PPR points in each of his past two games against Cincinnati and the Giants. But this is a brutal matchup against the Bills, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Henry faced Buffalo in Week 5 and had two catches for 46 yards on four targets for 6.6 PPR points. And only two tight ends have scored at least 10 PPR points against the Bills this season, which were Travis Kelce in Week 9 and Mike Gesicki in Week 14. Otherwise, Buffalo has shut down Mark Andrews, Juwan Johnson, Kyle Pitts, Cade Otton and Dalton Schultz, and Henry should have another game with limited production in Week 15.

DST Projections powered by Sportsline

Eagles (vs. LV)

The Eagles defense was overshadowed in Week 14 at the Chargers because Jalen Hurts had five turnovers, but Philadelphia still had seven sacks, one interception and two fumbles. This should be another good outing for the Eagles defense in Week 15 against the Raiders, who are expected to start Kenny Pickett in place of the injured Geno Smith (shoulder). The Raiders have allowed at least four sacks in five games in a row and have scored 17 points or less in five consecutive outings. I like the Eagles DST as a top-three Fantasy option in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline

49ers (vs. TEN)

Jaguars (vs. NYJ)

Bears (vs. CLE)

Sits Projections powered by Sportsline

Vikings (at DAL)

The Vikings defense was amazing in Week 14 against the Commanders with two sacks, two interceptions and one fumble recovery, and Washington was shutout. But this is much tougher competition in Week 15 at Dallas, and the Cowboys have scored at least 30 points in three of their past four games, including matchups with the Chiefs and Lions in the past two weeks. I would not trust the Vikings DST in this matchup on the road.

Start Projections powered by Sportsline Ka'imi Fairbairn K HOU Houston • #15

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI HOU -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS K 30th PROJ PTS 10.2 K RNK 2nd In his past five home games, Fairbairn has made 16-of-18 field goals and all seven PATs, and he should stay hot in Houston against Arizona in Week 15. The Cardinals are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing kickers, and five guys have made at least three field goals against Arizona this season. Fairbairn has top-five upside in all leagues.