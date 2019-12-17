Week 16 Fantasy Football Quarterback Preview: Bench Aaron Rodgers but start Gardner Minshew
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 16, including his top DFS play.
Fantasy Football gets much more simple this time of year. Survive. Advance. That is all there is. Average draft position and rest of season value are irrelevant. You need one win in Week 16 for all of the marbles. With that in mind, here are three quarterbacks I'm sitting and three I'm starting that may just surprise you.
Sit Kyler Murray, Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins. Murray has all the potential in the world and I can't wait to draft him in 2020, but I can't bet on the Cardinals figuring out their red-zone woes with my season on the line. Cousins has been outstanding this season, but he's at home as a 4.5-point favorite. In five home wins this season he's averaged 25.1 pass attempts and 19.5 Fantasy points. His opponent, Rodgers, just hasn't been that good this season. He's only topped 16 Fantasy points once since Week 8 and he's averaging 209 passing yards per game on the road.
Start Ryan Fitzpatrick, Gardner Minshew and Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill shouldn't be much of a surprise. He's the No. 2 quarterback in Fantasy since he became the starter. Fitzpatrick has been top 10 himself since returning as the starter and he gets the Bengals. Minshew just scored 22 Fantasy points and should be chasing the score at Atlanta.
Week 16 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 33.8 -- Aaron Rodgers' pass attempts per game. That would be his lowest average over a full season since 2014, and he hasn't been near as efficient as he was that year.
- 10.3 -- Average intended air yards for Jameis Winston. That leads the NFL.
- 98 -- Rushing yards for Ryan Fitzpatrick the past two weeks. He has let his hair down and it's paying off for Fantasy managers.
- 9.5 -- Yards per attempt for Ryan Tannehill. That's the best mark in the league and also probably unsustainable.
Josh Allen QB
BUF Buffalo • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Fitzpatrick has 300 total yards in three straight games and multiple touchdowns in three of his past four.
The Jaguars should be in a pass-heavy game script in a dome. I'll like Minshew even more if Chark comes back.
DFS Plays
BAL Baltimore • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Jackson's price seems too high until you look at his game logs.
Minshew's price actually went down after last week's solid performance.
Heath's projections
Rank
QB
FPTs
1
35.01
2
30.60
3
29.84
4
28.06
5
26.62
6
26.40
7
26.19
8
Jameis Winston
25.89
9
Ryan Fitzpatrick
25.64
10
Gardner Minshew
25.08
11
Ryan Tannehill
24.46
12
23.61
13
23.30
14
23.28
15
Kyler Murray
23.15
16
Aaron Rodgers
23.03
