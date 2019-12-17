Play

Week 16 Fantasy Football Quarterback Preview: Bench Aaron Rodgers but start Gardner Minshew

Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 16, including his top DFS play.

Fantasy Football gets much more simple this time of year. Survive. Advance. That is all there is. Average draft position and rest of season value are irrelevant. You need one win in Week 16 for all of the marbles. With that in mind, here are three quarterbacks I'm sitting and three I'm starting that may just surprise you.

Sit Kyler Murray, Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins. Murray has all the potential in the world and I can't wait to draft him in 2020, but I can't bet on the Cardinals figuring out their red-zone woes with my season on the line. Cousins has been outstanding this season, but he's at home as a 4.5-point favorite. In five home wins this season he's averaged 25.1 pass attempts and 19.5 Fantasy points. His opponent, Rodgers, just hasn't been that good this season. He's only topped 16 Fantasy points once since Week 8 and he's averaging 209 passing yards per game on the road.

Start Ryan Fitzpatrick, Gardner Minshew and Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill shouldn't be much of a surprise. He's the No. 2 quarterback in Fantasy since he became the starter. Fitzpatrick has been top 10 himself since returning as the starter and he gets the Bengals. Minshew just scored 22 Fantasy points and should be chasing the score at Atlanta.

Numbers to know
  • 33.8 -- Aaron Rodgers' pass attempts per game. That would be his lowest average over a full season since 2014, and he hasn't been near as efficient as he was that year. 
  • 10.3 -- Average intended air yards for Jameis Winston. That leads the NFL.
  • 98 -- Rushing yards for Ryan Fitzpatrick the past two weeks. He has let his hair down and it's paying off for Fantasy managers.
  • 9.5 -- Yards per attempt for Ryan Tannehill. That's the best mark in the league and also probably unsustainable.
Matchups that Matter
headshot-image
Ryan Fitzpatrick QB
MIA Miami • #14
Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CIN MIA -1 O/U 46.5
OPP VS QB
24th
PROJ PTS
20.6
QB RNK
16th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2790
RUYDS
219
TD
18
INT
12
FPTS/G
15.7
headshot-image
Josh Allen QB
BUF Buffalo • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE NE -6.5 O/U 38.5
OPP VS QB
1st
PROJ PTS
14.8
QB RNK
NR
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2876
RUYDS
467
TD
27
INT
9
FPTS/G
20.7
headshot-image
Tom Brady QB
NE New England • #12
Age: 42 • Experience: 20 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF NE -6.5 O/U 38.5
OPP VS QB
2nd
PROJ PTS
14.6
QB RNK
18th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3565
RUYDS
30
TD
24
INT
7
FPTS/G
19.1
Waiver Wire Targets
Top Streamers
headshot-image
Ryan Fitzpatrick QB
MIA Miami • #14
Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Ownership
42%
Fitzpatrick has 300 total yards in three straight games and multiple touchdowns in three of his past four.
headshot-image
Gardner Minshew QB
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
24%
The Jaguars should be in a pass-heavy game script in a dome. I'll like Minshew even more if Chark comes back.
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
Lamar Jackson QB
BAL Baltimore • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Week 16 Prices
FanDuel
$9,300
DraftKings
$8,000
Jackson's price seems too high until you look at his game logs.
Top Contrarian Play
headshot-image
Gardner Minshew QB
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Week 16 Prices
FanDuel
$6,800
DraftKings
$5,500
Minshew's price actually went down after last week's solid performance.
Heath's projections

Rank

QB

FPTs

1

Lamar Jackson

35.01

2

Russell Wilson

30.60

3

DeShaun Watson

29.84

4

Matt Ryan

28.06

5

Dak Prescott

26.62

6

Patrick Mahomes

26.40

7

Drew Brees

26.19

8

Jameis Winston

25.89

9

Ryan Fitzpatrick

25.64

10

Gardner Minshew

25.08

11

Ryan Tannehill

24.46

12

Philip Rivers

23.61

13

Mitchell Trubisky

23.30

14

Carson Wentz

23.28

15

Kyler Murray

23.15

16

Aaron Rodgers

23.03

Our Latest Stories