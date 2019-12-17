Play

Week 16 Fantasy Football Running Back Preview: Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison and Mike Boone all have upside

Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 16, including projections from Heath Cummings.

There's never a good time for a situation like the one we have with the Vikings running backs. But Week 16 may just be the worst time. Here's what we know:

Mike Zimmer told us on Monday that Dalvin Cook could play through the injury. Cook's backup, Alexander Mattison, missed Week 15 with an ankle injury and his status for Week 16 remains unclear. Mike Boone would lead the backfield if both Cook and Mattison are unable to go. That's the way we're ranking it as of Tuesday, and that makes Boone a borderline top-20 back in non-PPR and a PPR flex. He does not have one target this season, so you shouldn't expect anything out of him in the passing game. 

Of course, the bigger problem is that this game is a Monday night affair. It doesn't help anything that we have three games on Saturday. Hopefully we get more information as the week goes on, and we'll keep you updated if we do. For now, plan on being without Cook and make sure both Boone and Mattison are rostered. Both could be a league-winner this week. As of Tuesday morning, I would prioritize Boone.

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 16 at this time. Here's what it means:

Dalvin Cook RB
MIN Minnesota • #33
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
If Cook and Mattison are both out, you're starting Mike Boone.
Numbers to know
  • 4.6 - Yards per carry for Mattison this season. He's cals caught 10 of 12 targets. If Mattison is active and Cook is out, the rookie is a top-12 option.
  • 23 - Touches for Kenyan Drake in Week 15. I don't believe we have to worry about a committee.
  • 10.2 - Alvin Kamara has not topped 10.2 non-PPR Fantasy points in the past month.
  • 13 - Targets for Boston Scott. He's in play as a PPR flex as long as Howard is out.
Matchups that matter
headshot-image
Marlon Mack RB
IND Indianapolis • #25
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NO NO -8.5 O/U 49.5
OPP VS RB
4th
PROJ PTS
12.1
RB RNK
27th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
900
REC
12
REYDS
76
TD
5
FPTS/G
12.1
headshot-image
Devonta Freeman RB
ATL Atlanta • #24
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
headshot-image
Joe Mixon RB
CIN Cincinnati • #28
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA MIA -1 O/U 46.5
OPP VS RB
28th
PROJ PTS
14.3
RB RNK
18th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
925
REC
32
REYDS
250
TD
6
FPTS/G
12.5
headshot-image
Phillip Lindsay RB
DEN Denver • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET DEN -6.5 O/U 38
OPP VS RB
29th
PROJ PTS
12.1
RB RNK
15th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
849
REC
33
REYDS
187
TD
6
FPTS/G
11.6
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 15 Adds
headshot-image
Mike Boone RB
MIN Minnesota • #23
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
0%
Boone is only at the top because he currently seems like the most likely to start. This list is fluid.
headshot-image
Kerryon Johnson RB
DET Detroit • #33
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
31%
Johnson is angling to play in Week 16. There's no chance the Lions bring hm back unless he's 100%, so if he's active, I'd view him as No. 2 running back.
headshot-image
Alexander Mattison RB
MIN Minnesota • #25
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
63%
Mattison has the highest upside on this list, but he needs a lot to change between now and Monday night.
headshot-image
Boston Scott RB
PHI Philadelphia • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: 1 year
Ownership
24%
Scott is a good fallback plan in PPR.
DFS Plays
Top Plays
headshot-image
Leonard Fournette RB
JAC Jacksonville • #27
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Week 16 Prices
FanDuel
$7,500
DraftKings
$7,200
It feels like we're due one more regression special from Fournette before the season ends. He's on pace for nearly 1,800 yards and somehow only has three touchdowns.
Contrarian Plays
headshot-image
Patrick Laird RB
MIA Miami • #42
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Week 16 Prices
FanDuel
$5,500
DraftKings
$4,600
It's a great matchup for Laird, who is still dirt cheap.
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

RB

FPTs

PPR FPTs

1

1

Christian McCaffrey

21.71

28.74

5

2

Leonard Fournette

16.90

23.55

3

3

Ezekiel Elliott

17.87

21.83

2

4

Chris Carson

18.78

21.26

4

5

Joe Mixon

17.42

20.44

12

6

Austin Ekeler

14.31

19.41

7

7

Miles Sanders

15.25

18.96

11

8

Saquon Barkley

14.46

18.41

23

9

Alvin Kamara

12.48

17.96

10

10

Melvin Gordon

14.47

17.84

8

11

Mark Ingram

15.20

17.58

6

12

Derrick Henry

16.10

17.17

15

13

Kenyan Drake

13.50

16.77

13

14

Todd Gurley

14.09

16.66

20

15

Devonta Freeman

12.74

15.96

18

16

Devin Singletary

13.01

15.85

22

17

Aaron Jones

12.63

15.76

25

18

James Conner

12.39

15.34

16

19

Nick Chubb

13.32

15.01

9

20

Marlon Mack

14.80

15.00

14

21

Adrian Peterson

13.81

14.66

26

22

Patrick Laird

11.60

14.61

21

23

Phillip Lindsay

12.69

14.60

31

24

Kareem Hunt

8.91

14.40

17

25

Raheem Mostert

13.14

14.15

24

26

Josh Jacobs

12.40

14.03

30

27

James White

8.94

13.56

28

28

Le'Veon Bell

10.31

13.01

19

29

Mike Boone

12.99

12.99

29

30

Ronald Jones

9.03

11.85

38

31

Jamaal Williams

7.07

11.26

27

32

Carlos Hyde

10.70

11.10

34

33

Duke Johnson

8.09

11.03

36

34

Boston Scott

7.91

10.97

32

35

David Montgomery

8.81

10.16

35

36

LeSean McCoy

8.08

10.15

