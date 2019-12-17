Week 16 Fantasy Football Running Back Preview: Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison and Mike Boone all have upside

There's never a good time for a situation like the one we have with the Vikings running backs. But Week 16 may just be the worst time. Here's what we know:

Mike Zimmer told us on Monday that Dalvin Cook could play through the injury. Cook's backup, Alexander Mattison, missed Week 15 with an ankle injury and his status for Week 16 remains unclear. Mike Boone would lead the backfield if both Cook and Mattison are unable to go. That's the way we're ranking it as of Tuesday, and that makes Boone a borderline top-20 back in non-PPR and a PPR flex. He does not have one target this season, so you shouldn't expect anything out of him in the passing game.

Of course, the bigger problem is that this game is a Monday night affair. It doesn't help anything that we have three games on Saturday. Hopefully we get more information as the week goes on, and we'll keep you updated if we do. For now, plan on being without Cook and make sure both Boone and Mattison are rostered. Both could be a league-winner this week. As of Tuesday morning, I would prioritize Boone.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 16 at this time. Here's what it means:

Dalvin Cook RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. If Cook and Mattison are both out, you're starting Mike Boone.

RB Preview Numbers to know

4.6 - Yards per carry for Mattison this season. He's cals caught 10 of 12 targets. If Mattison is active and Cook is out, the rookie is a top-12 option.

- Yards per carry for Mattison this season. He's cals caught 10 of 12 targets. If Mattison is active and Cook is out, the rookie is a top-12 option. 23 - Touches for Kenyan Drake in Week 15. I don't believe we have to worry about a committee.

- Touches for Kenyan Drake in Week 15. I don't believe we have to worry about a committee. 10.2 - Alvin Kamara has not topped 10.2 non-PPR Fantasy points in the past month.

- Alvin Kamara has not topped 10.2 non-PPR Fantasy points in the past month. 13 - Targets for Boston Scott. He's in play as a PPR flex as long as Howard is out.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Marlon Mack RB IND Indianapolis • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -8.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 900 REC 12 REYDS 76 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.1 Devonta Freeman RB ATL Atlanta • #24

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Joe Mixon RB CIN Cincinnati • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 14.3 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 925 REC 32 REYDS 250 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.5 Phillip Lindsay RB DEN Denver • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DEN -6.5 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 849 REC 33 REYDS 187 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.6

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 15 Adds Mike Boone RB MIN Minnesota • #23

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 0% Boone is only at the top because he currently seems like the most likely to start. This list is fluid. Kerryon Johnson RB DET Detroit • #33

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 31% Johnson is angling to play in Week 16. There's no chance the Lions bring hm back unless he's 100%, so if he's active, I'd view him as No. 2 running back. Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 63% Mattison has the highest upside on this list, but he needs a lot to change between now and Monday night. Boston Scott RB PHI Philadelphia • #35

Age: 24 • Experience: 1 year Ownership 24% Scott is a good fallback plan in PPR.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Leonard Fournette RB JAC Jacksonville • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 16 Prices FanDuel $7,500 DraftKings $7,200 It feels like we're due one more regression special from Fournette before the season ends. He's on pace for nearly 1,800 yards and somehow only has three touchdowns.

Contrarian Plays Patrick Laird RB MIA Miami • #42

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Week 16 Prices FanDuel $5,500 DraftKings $4,600 It's a great matchup for Laird, who is still dirt cheap.