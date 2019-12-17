Week 16 Fantasy Football Running Back Preview: Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison and Mike Boone all have upside
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 16, including projections from Heath Cummings.
There's never a good time for a situation like the one we have with the Vikings running backs. But Week 16 may just be the worst time. Here's what we know:
Mike Zimmer told us on Monday that Dalvin Cook could play through the injury. Cook's backup, Alexander Mattison, missed Week 15 with an ankle injury and his status for Week 16 remains unclear. Mike Boone would lead the backfield if both Cook and Mattison are unable to go. That's the way we're ranking it as of Tuesday, and that makes Boone a borderline top-20 back in non-PPR and a PPR flex. He does not have one target this season, so you shouldn't expect anything out of him in the passing game.
Of course, the bigger problem is that this game is a Monday night affair. It doesn't help anything that we have three games on Saturday. Hopefully we get more information as the week goes on, and we'll keep you updated if we do. For now, plan on being without Cook and make sure both Boone and Mattison are rostered. Both could be a league-winner this week. As of Tuesday morning, I would prioritize Boone.
Week 16 RB Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 16 at this time. Here's what it means:
Dalvin Cook RB
MIN Minnesota • #33
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
If Cook and Mattison are both out, you're starting Mike Boone.
Numbers to know
- 4.6 - Yards per carry for Mattison this season. He's cals caught 10 of 12 targets. If Mattison is active and Cook is out, the rookie is a top-12 option.
- 23 - Touches for Kenyan Drake in Week 15. I don't believe we have to worry about a committee.
- 10.2 - Alvin Kamara has not topped 10.2 non-PPR Fantasy points in the past month.
- 13 - Targets for Boston Scott. He's in play as a PPR flex as long as Howard is out.
Matchups that matter
Marlon Mack RB
IND Indianapolis • #25
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
DEN Denver • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Mike Boone RB
MIN Minnesota • #23
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Boone is only at the top because he currently seems like the most likely to start. This list is fluid.
DET Detroit • #33
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Johnson is angling to play in Week 16. There's no chance the Lions bring hm back unless he's 100%, so if he's active, I'd view him as No. 2 running back.
MIN Minnesota • #25
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Mattison has the highest upside on this list, but he needs a lot to change between now and Monday night.
Boston Scott RB
PHI Philadelphia • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: 1 year
Scott is a good fallback plan in PPR.
DFS Plays
JAC Jacksonville • #27
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
It feels like we're due one more regression special from Fournette before the season ends. He's on pace for nearly 1,800 yards and somehow only has three touchdowns.
MIA Miami • #42
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
It's a great matchup for Laird, who is still dirt cheap.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
RB
FPTs
PPR FPTs
1
1
21.71
28.74
5
2
16.90
23.55
3
3
17.87
21.83
2
4
18.78
21.26
4
5
17.42
20.44
12
6
14.31
19.41
7
7
15.25
18.96
11
8
14.46
18.41
23
9
Alvin Kamara
12.48
17.96
10
10
14.47
17.84
8
11
15.20
17.58
6
12
16.10
17.17
15
13
Kenyan Drake
13.50
16.77
13
14
14.09
16.66
20
15
12.74
15.96
18
16
13.01
15.85
22
17
12.63
15.76
25
18
12.39
15.34
16
19
13.32
15.01
9
20
14.80
15.00
14
21
13.81
14.66
26
22
11.60
14.61
21
23
12.69
14.60
31
24
8.91
14.40
17
25
13.14
14.15
24
26
12.40
14.03
30
27
8.94
13.56
28
28
10.31
13.01
19
29
Mike Boone
12.99
12.99
29
30
9.03
11.85
38
31
7.07
11.26
27
32
10.70
11.10
34
33
8.09
11.03
36
34
Boston Scott
7.91
10.97
32
35
8.81
10.16
35
36
8.08
10.15
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Fantasy Football Today Podcast
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Waivers: Winning replacements
We're dealing with more big-name absences ahead of the Fantasy championships in Week 16. Here's...
-
Week 16 QB Preview: Sit Rodgers
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 16, including his top DFS play.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 15 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 15,...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...