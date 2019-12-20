Week 16 Fantasy Football Sleepers: Greg Ward, Gardner Minshew, Mike Boone may deliver titles, plus DFS lineups

Imagine your reaction in August if I told you that in Week 16, which is the championship week for most Fantasy leagues, you'd consider starting Gardner Minshew and Andy Dalton over Aaron Rodgers. You'd probably still be laughing. Or Mike Boone and DeAndre Washington over Le'Veon Bell. Or Danny Amendola and Greg Ward over Odell Beckham. Or ...

You get the point.

This is the week to claim your Fantasy title. You are no longer tied to the player you drafted in the first few rounds. The only thing that matters is playing the guy who will get you the most Fantasy points.

With that in mind, many of the sleepers listed here could be awesome. And they should be better than guys like Rodgers, Bell and Beckham, among others, who have struggled for most of the season and have difficult matchups in Week 16.

It might seem a little scary to put a star player based on their name recognition on your Fantasy bench for someone you may never have heard of prior to the past few weeks. But if you believe that player can help you win, then it's the right move to make.

Along with the sleepers listed here, we also have lineups you can consider on FanDuel and DraftKings. Remember, even if your Fantasy season ended weeks ago or is over after Week 16, you can still set some DFS lineups through Week 17.

The season is winding down, but it's not over yet. You can still win your seasonal league or win some money in DFS, which is something that would make all of us happy.

Quarterbacks Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -7 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK 16th OWNED 39% YTD Stats PAYDS 817 RUYDS -1 TD 5 INT 8 FPTS/G 11.8 The Falcons defense was great in Week 15 against the 49ers, holding Jimmy Garoppolo to 14 Fantasy points, which is the second-lowest total against Atlanta this year. But I'll still take my chances with Minshew this week as a low-end starter since the Falcons allow 22.9 Fantasy points against opposing quarterbacks for the season. Minshew just scored 22 Fantasy points at Oakland in Week 15, and he's averaging 21.0 Fantasy points on the road this season in five games. Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA CIN -PK O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 10th QB RNK 21st OWNED 11% YTD Stats PAYDS 907 RUYDS 49 TD 6 INT 7 FPTS/G 9.3 Dalton gets Miami this week. It's that simple. The Dolphins are No. 5 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and four of the past five opposing quarterbacks against Miami have scored at least 20 Fantasy points. Dalton is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. Drew Lock QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DEN -7 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 16th QB RNK 18th OWNED 27% YTD Stats PAYDS 384 RUYDS 1 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 10.7 Lock struggled as expected in the snow at Kansas City in Week 15, but he should rebound this week against the Lions at home. Detroit allows the third-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and eight of the past 10 quarterbacks against the Lions have scored at least 22 Fantasy points. It's tough to trust Lock in Week 16, but he did score 29 Fantasy points in Week 14 at Houston, which could happen again in this matchup.

Running backs Mike Boone RB MIN Minnesota • #23

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB MIN -5.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 7th RB RNK 35th OWNED 81% YTD Stats RUYDS 50 REC 13 REYDS 83 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.6 Dalvin Cook (shoulder) is likely out Monday night against Green Bay, and it seems like Alexander Mattison (ankle) will miss the game also. That leaves Boone in a great spot if he starts against the Packers, who are tied for second in most rushing touchdowns allowed this season with 14. In the past five games, Green Bay has allowed seven running backs to score at least 12 PPR points, and I expect Boone to follow suit. He just had 13 carries for 56 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers after Cook got hurt, and he should get plenty of work in a big game for the Vikings on Monday. DeAndre Washington RB OAK Oakland • #33

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 27th OWNED 82% YTD Stats RUYDS 383 REC 7 REYDS 49 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.9 With Josh Jacobs (shoulder) out, Washington becomes a starter in all leagues. As we saw in Week 14 against Tennessee when Jacobs was hurt, Washington had 14 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown, as well as six catches for 43 yards on seven targets. Washington is facing a Chargers defense that has allowed four touchdowns to running backs in their past four games, so hopefully he takes advantage of this opportunity. Kerryon Johnson RB DET Detroit • #33

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -7 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK 32nd OWNED 72% YTD Stats RUYDS 56 REC 32 REYDS 184 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.9 We're hopeful that Johnson can return in Week 16 after being out since Week 7 with a knee injury, and he would be someone to use as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Prior to getting hurt, he scored at least 13 PPR points in three of his first five games. And the Broncos have allowed four running backs to either score or gain at least 100 total yards in their past five games. Patrick Laird RB MIA Miami • #42

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -PK O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 31st RB RNK 40th OWNED 60% YTD Stats RUYDS 331 REC 3 REYDS 11 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.5 Laird has received at least 14 total touches in three games in a row, which is important based on his matchup with the Bengals. There have been 15 running backs this season with at least 13 total touches against Cincinnati, and 13 of them have either scored a touchdown or gained at least 100 total yards, including Nick Chubb and Sony Michel in the past two games. Laird has scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past five games, and he's someone to consider as a flex this week. Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK 40th OWNED 11% YTD Stats RUYDS 66 REC 27 REYDS 218 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.3 I thought Jones would be more involved in the passing game last week at Detroit with Mike Evans (hamstring) hurt, but he only had one catch for 26 yards on three targets. But with Chris Godwin (hamstring) hurt also, Jones might be needed more as a receiver, which is something coach Bruce Arians hinted at this week. He does have at least three catches in three of his past five games, and he should continue to see about 11 carries. He's worth using as a flex this week against the Texans, who lead the NFL in receptions allowed to running backs with 97. Boston Scott RB PHI Philadelphia • #35

Age: 24 • Experience: 1 year YTD Stats RUYDS 153 REC 7 REYDS 74 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.5 Scott continues to be a nice complement to Sanders for the Eagles, and he should remain a fixture in the passing game with the injuries to Philadelphia's receiving corps. He's a great flex play in PPR in Week 16 against Dallas. In his past two games, Scott has 16 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown, as well as 13 catches for 108 yards on 13 targets. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in consecutive games, and he could be the best running back to add in PPR if Cook is fine and Johnson remains out.

Wide receivers Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -2 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 30th OWNED 44% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 46 REYDS 343 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.4 I still like Darius Slayton as the No. 1 receiver for the Giants, but Shepard isn't far behind. And he just scored 20 PPR points in Week 15 against Miami on nine catches for 111 yards on 11 targets. We'll see if anything changes with Daniel Jones back for the Giants, but Jones helped Shepard score 16 PPR points against Washington in Week 4. Danny Amendola WR DET Detroit • #80

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -7 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 20th OWNED 63% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 39 REYDS 347 TD 1 FPTS/G 11 Over the past three games, Amendola has 29 targets. By comparison, Kenny Golladay has 20 targets, so it's clear David Blough is leaning on Amendola, especially with Marvin Jones (ankle) and T.J. Hockenson (ankle) out. Week 15 against Tampa Bay was the first game without Jones, and Amendola had eight catches for 102 yards on 13 targets. In Week 16 against Denver, Golladay could be stuck dealing with Broncos cornerback Chris Harris, so Blough might lean on Amendola once again. Greg Ward WR PHI Philadelphia • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -1.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 33rd OWNED 50% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 38 REYDS 296 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.6 In the first game without Alshon Jeffery (foot) and Nelson Agholor (knee), Ward stepped up as the leading receiver for the Eagles in Week 15 at Washington with seven catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. Only Zach Ertz (10) had more targets, and Ward can be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week against the Cowboys. In the past five games, Dallas has allowed eight touchdowns to opposing receivers. Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs OAK LAC -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 33rd OWNED 62% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 55 REYDS 383 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.4 Williams has scored a touchdown in consecutive games, and the Raiders are No. 7 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers. In the past four weeks, Oakland has allowed five touchdowns to opposing receivers, including A.J. Brown and Chris Conley scoring multiple touchdowns against this secondary. Williams now has five games this season with at least seven targets, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in four of them. Curtis Samuel WR CAR Carolina • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK 45th OWNED 6% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 10 REYDS 72 TD 1 FPTS/G 1.4 D.J. Moore remains a must-start Fantasy receiver, but Samuel is worth a look in deeper leagues as well. Will Grier will take some shots down the field, which should help Samuel, who has scored a touchdown in two of his past three games with Kyle Allen. The Colts secondary has been brutal of late, allowing 75 catches for 1,053 yards and 11 touchdowns to receivers over the past five games. It could be a big week for Moore and Samuel in Week 16. Justin Watson WR TB Tampa Bay • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 44th OWNED 40% YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 76 REYDS 539 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.7 Because of the injuries to Evans, Godwin and Scott Miller (hamstring), Breshad Perriman should be the No. 1 receiver for the Buccaneers. O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate will also play a prominent role, along with the running backs. But don't be surprised if Watson is a sneaky good Fantasy option against the Texans. He had five catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in Week 14 against the Colts, but he took a step back against the Lions with two catches for 17 yards on two targets. Still, the Buccaneers need Watson with their depleted receiving corps, and Houston is in the top 10 in touchdowns allowed to receivers with 16 for the season.

Tight ends Jacob Hollister TE SEA Seattle • #48

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SEA -9.5 O/U 51 OPP VS TE 17th TE RNK 12th OWNED 28% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 27 REYDS 182 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.9 Hollister gets the free space this week with the Cardinals, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. He also could see a slight uptick in targets with Josh Gordon (suspension) out. In the first meeting with Arizona in Week 4, Will Dissly had seven catches for 57 yards and a touchdown on eight targets against the Cardinals, and hopefully Hollister will follow suit. O.J. Howard TE TB Tampa Bay • #80

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 29th TE RNK 14th OWNED 15% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 39 REYDS 367 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.9 With Tampa Bay now down Evans, Godwin and Miller due to hamstring injuries, we should see Howard and Cameron Brate take on a bigger role. Howard has scored 11 PPR points in two of his past three games, and in Week 15 at Detroit, in the first game without Evans and when Godwin was injured, he had a season-high eight targets, finishing with four catches for 46 yards. Brate had seven targets against the Lions with three catches for 33 yards, so don't be surprised if one or both play big this week against Houston. In their past five games, the Texans have allowed 30 catches for 450 yards and three touchdowns on 37 targets to tight ends. Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -PK O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 30th TE RNK 11th OWNED 28% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 21 REYDS 151 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.6 Gesicki has struggled in the past two games with a combined nine PPR points against the Jets and Giants, but I'll still look at him as a low-end starter this week against the Bengals. He did have eight targets against the Giants and finished with four catches for 47 yards in Week 15, and prior to the past two games, he combined for 29 PPR points against the Browns and Eagles.

Week 12 Preview DFS LINEUPS

DraftKings

QB - Matt Ryan ($6,200) vs. JAC

RB - Joe Mixon ($6,600) at MIA

RB - DeAndre Washington ($4,000) at LAC

WR - Julio Jones ($8,000) vs. JAC

WR - DeVante Parker ($6,800) vs. CIN

WR - Terry McLaurin ($6,200) vs. NYG

TE - Jacob Hollister ($4,200) vs. ARI

FLEX - Danny Amendola ($4,900) at DEN

DST - Chargers ($3,100) vs. OAK

Ryan and Jones hooked up in Week 15 at San Francisco for 13 catches, 134 yards and two touchdowns, and hopefully that happens again in Week 16 against the Jaguars, with Ryan getting one or two more touchdowns as well. I love both players this week.

Mixon should be a star against the Dolphins, and Washington is an amazing value given his upside for the Raiders, although he'll be popular. Hollister will also be popular since he's facing the Cardinals, but he should deliver because almost every tight end has success against this defense this season.

Parker should continue to be awesome against the Bengals, and McLaurin has a great matchup against Washington. I also like the setup for Amendola against the Broncos as stated above.

FanDuel

QB - Philip Rivers ($7,500) vs. OAK

RB - Marlon Mack ($7,300) vs. CAR

RB - Devonta Freeman ($6,200) vs. JAC

WR - Courtland Sutton ($7,100) vs. DET

WR - Mike Williams ($6,500) vs. OAK

WR - Tyler Boyd ($6,300) at MIA

TE - Austin Hooper ($6,000) vs. JAC

FLEX - Chris Carson ($8,200) vs. ARI

DST - Steelers ($4,900) at NYJ

Rivers could be making his final home start as a member of the Chargers, and I expect him to be dominant against the Raiders. I'll stack him with Williams here, and hopefully he scores a touchdown for the third game in a row.

Mack and Freeman are my co-Starts of the Week, and I expect both to dominate in their respective matchups. The Panthers and Jaguars allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs, so it's a nice scenario for Mack and Freeman to play well in Week 16. I also like Carson a lot at home against the Cardinals.

Sutton should be awesome at home against the Broncos, and Boyd should excellent against the Dolphins. I also expect Hooper to have a big game at home against the Jaguars.