Week 16 Fantasy Football Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

We're in the midst of a true changing of the guards at the quarterback position, with eight of the top 10 in scoring heading into Week 16 under the age of 30. If you went with the old standbys at the position in your draft, you found yourself in a hole, and the same is likely to be true in Week 16.

Heath Cummings has already told you why he's sitting Aaron Rodgers this week, and Jamey Eisenberg has low expectations for fellow future Hall of Famer Tom Brady in his Start 'Em & Sit 'Em column, as you'll soon see. If you've made it this far without standout play at quarterback, that's no reason to get complacent; after all, this is the championship game. Everything has come down to this, and there's no room for sentimentality.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC ATL -7 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 24 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 3769 RUYDS 141 TD 25 INT 12 FPTS/G 21 Ryan comes into Week 16 against Jacksonville looking for a fourth-game in a row with at least 20 Fantasy points. He should get it against the Jaguars. Three of the past six opposing quarterbacks against Jacksonville have scored at least 23 Fantasy points, including Deshaun Watson, Ryan Tannehill and Philip Rivers. Jacoby Brissett, Jameis Winston and Derek Carr failed to score at least 20 Fantasy points against Jacksonville, and only Winston was a surprise in that he didn't have a big game. This is not a good defense, and Ryan should get plenty of production from Julio Jones, Austin Hooper and Devonta Freeman this week. Jameis Winston QB TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 4573 RUYDS 229 TD 31 INT 24 FPTS/G 23.6 Winston is playing through a fractured thumb and will be without his top two receivers in Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (hamstring). What could go wrong? I'm still confident in Winston, who has scored at least 29 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, including two in a row with at least 40 points. He should be fine with a receiving corps of Breshad Perriman, Justin Watson, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, and the matchup is great against the Texans. Houston has allowed at least 28 Fantasy points to three quarterbacks in a row, and Winston should have another quality performance in Week 16. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -2.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2272 RUYDS 157 TD 21 INT 6 FPTS/G 20.9 Tannehill was great as the Start of the Week in Week 15 against Houston with 28 Fantasy points, and he's scored at least 22 points in seven of eight games as a starter since taking over for Marcus Mariota in Week 7. He has a tough matchup in Week 15 against the Saints, who just added Janoris Jenkins to their secondary. But New Orleans has allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points, and I would stick with the hot hand this week in Tannehill. If he got you to this point, he should have another productive outing again at home. Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN MIA -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 20 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 2790 RUYDS 219 TD 18 INT 12 FPTS/G 15.7 Can you really trust Fitzpatrick in the Fantasy championship? Yes, you can. He just reached 24 Fantasy points for the third time in his past four games with his performance against the Giants in Week 15. The one down outing was Week 14 at the Jets when he scored 13 Fantasy points, but DeVante Parker suffered a concussion in that game and couldn't finish. This week, against the Bengals and with a healthy Parker, Fitzpatrick should have the chance to be a top-10 Fantasy quarterback again. While Cincinnati hasn't allowed a quarterback to score more than 17 Fantasy points in the past four games, the Bengals still allow an average of 21.1 points per game for the season. Philip Rivers QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #17

Age: 38 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs OAK LAC -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 23 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 4055 RUYDS 24 TD 21 INT 18 FPTS/G 17.4 Rivers has obviously been a disaster this season, and he comes into Week 16 with only six games with at least 20 Fantasy points. But two of those games happened in the past three weeks, and this could be his final home game as a member of the Chargers since he's a free agent after this year. I'll take my chances with Rivers one final time against the Raiders, and he averages 284.8 passing yards per game in his past five meetings with the Raiders, including 10 touchdowns and four interceptions over that span. Oakland also has allowed four quarterbacks in a row to score at least 21 Fantasy points, so Rivers should be successful this week.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -7 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 2795 RUYDS 301 TD 17 INT 5 FPTS/G 17.8 The Falcons defense was great in Week 15 against the 49ers, holding Jimmy Garoppolo to 14 Fantasy points, which is the second-lowest total against Atlanta this year. But I'll still take my chances with Minshew this week as a low-end starter since the Falcons allow 22.9 Fantasy points against opposing quarterbacks for the season. Minshew just scored 22 Fantasy points at Oakland in Week 15, and he's averaging 21.0 Fantasy points in the road this season in five games. Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 2908 RUYDS 63 TD 14 INT 13 FPTS/G 15.4 Dalton gets Miami this week. It's that simple. The Dolphins are No. 5 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and four of the past five opposing quarterbacks against Miami have scored at least 20 Fantasy points. Dalton is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. Drew Lock QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DEN -7 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 15.2 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 651 RUYDS 33 TD 5 INT 3 FPTS/G 17 Lock struggled as expected in the snow at Kansas City in Week 15, but he should rebound this week against the Lions at home. Detroit allows the third-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and eight of the past 10 quarterbacks against the Lions have scored at least 22 Fantasy points. It's tough to trust Lock in Week 16, but he did score 29 Fantasy points in Week 14 at Houston, which could happen again in this matchup.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -6.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 14.4 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 2876 RUYDS 467 TD 27 INT 9 FPTS/G 20.7 Allen now hits the third leg of his brutal stretch of games with the Patriots in Week 16, after facing Baltimore and Pittsburgh in the previous two outings. He combined for 28 Fantasy points in those matchups, and he should struggle again at New England. The only quarterbacks with more than 15 Fantasy points against the Patriots this year were Lamar Jackson and Watson, and I don't expect Allen to have a stellar performance this week. Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -6 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 16.2 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 2774 RUYDS 172 TD 19 INT 10 FPTS/G 16.3 The Chiefs defense is rolling coming into Week 16, having shut down Rivers, Derek Carr, Tom Brady and Lock in each of the past four weeks. That quartet scored 14 Fantasy points or less in each meeting with Kansas City, and I don't expect Trubisky to do much better this week. He has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in four of his past six games, but three of those performances were against the Lions twice and the Giants. I don't think Trubisky will be awful against the Chiefs, but the 17 Fantasy points he scored in Week 15 at Green Bay is on par for a realistic outcome this week. Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -6.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 14 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 3996 RUYDS 24 TD 19 INT 15 FPTS/G 16.1 Goff managed to score 21 Fantasy points at Dallas in Week 15, but it wasn't a pretty performance. And he scored just one Fantasy point in Week 6 against San Francisco. The 49ers are getting healthy in the secondary with the expected return of Richard Sherman (hamstring), and San Francisco should be able to limit Goff's production this week in the Rams second consecutive game on the road. Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -9.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 16.8 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 3279 RUYDS 504 TD 21 INT 10 FPTS/G 19.9 In Murray's first game against the Seahawks he scored just 15 Fantasy points, and he should struggle again this week in his first career game in Seattle. Murray also has scored 17 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row coming into Week 16. The Seahawks have allowed just one quarterback to score more than 20 Fantasy points in their past five games — Kirk Cousins in Week 13, despite matchups with Jimmy Garoppolo, Carson Wentz and Goff over that stretch. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR SF -6.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 16.2 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 3445 RUYDS 53 TD 27 INT 11 FPTS/G 19.1 Garoppolo has been up and down as a Fantasy quarterback of late, and I expect this to be one of his down performances against the Rams. They have only allowed two quarterbacks to score more than 19 Fantasy points against them since Week 5: Jackson and Dak Prescott. Garoppolo only scored 11 Fantasy points against the Rams in Week 6, and he's scored 14 Fantasy points or less in two of his past three outings coming into Week 16.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Tom Brady QB NE New England • #12

Age: 42 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF NE -6.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 14.6 QB RNK 24th YTD Stats PAYDS 3565 RUYDS 30 TD 24 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.1 Brady is in this spot mostly to illustrate that he's been a Fantasy bust all season, and you can't trust him in the championship game. He's scored more than 17 Fantasy points just once in his past six outings, and I don't expect him to do well against the Bills this week, even at home. Buffalo held Brady to four Fantasy points in Week 4, and the Bills allow an average of just 13.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this year. Julian Edelman (knee) is also banged up, and Brady could have another tough Fantasy outing in Week 16.

