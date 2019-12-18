Week 16 Fantasy Football Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers

Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SEA -9.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 12th OWNED 100% YTD Stats REC 75 TAR 96 REYDS 994 TD 7 FPTS/G 15.1 Seattle coach Pete Carroll said before Week 15 that Lockett was "really back" to his old self prior to facing the Panthers, and it showed. Lockett had eight catches for 120 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he should stay hot this week against the Cardinals. Last year against the Cardinals at home, Lockett had 14 PPR points, and he should benefit with a couple of more targets now that Josh Gordon (suspension) is no longer on the roster. I also like D.K. Metcalf as a starting Fantasy receiver this week as well.

Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK 15th OWNED 91% YTD Stats REC 76 TAR 125 REYDS 859 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.3 Boyd, as expected, struggled in Week 15 against New England with just five PPR points, but he should rebound in a big way this week against the Dolphins. He came into Week 15 with at least 12 PPR points in three games in a row, including two touchdowns over that span. The Dolphins have allowed the second-most points to opposing wide receivers, and they also have allowed the most touchdowns to receivers this year with 25. John Ross is someone to consider as a sleeper or DFS play given the matchup at Miami.

Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG WAS -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 22nd OWNED 88% YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 84 REYDS 833 TD 7 FPTS/G 13.2 McLaurin has scored a touchdown in consecutive games, and he has at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four outings. He's finally clicking with Dwayne Haskins, his quarterback at Ohio State, and that should be a nice connection in Washington for many years to come. The Giants allow the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers and tied for third in touchdowns allowed to receivers this year with 20, but McLaurin missed the first meeting in Week 4 with a hamstring injury. He'll make up for it this week and should have a big game against this Giants secondary.

Breshad Perriman WR TB Tampa Bay • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 23rd OWNED 51% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 50 REYDS 409 TD 5 FPTS/G 7.8 Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scott Miller are all out for the Buccaneers with hamstring injuries, which should be great news for Perriman and potentially Justin Watson as well against the Texans. Perriman already went off in Week 15 at Detroit with Evans out with five catches for 113 yards and three touchdowns on six targets. He's actually scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row, and he's a must-start receiver in all leagues against Houston. Watson is an option in deeper leagues with the hope of additional targets. He had five catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in Week 14 against the Colts, but he took a step back against the Lions with two catches for 17 yards on two targets. Still, the Buccaneers need Perriman and Watson with their depleted receiving corps, and Houston is in the top 10 in touchdowns allowed to receivers with 16 for the season.