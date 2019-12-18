Week 16 Fantasy Football Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers
Injuries continue to complicate our decisions at wide receiver. Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em for Week 16 can help.
Another week, another round of injuries to contend with at wide receiver. Chris Godwin looks all but certain to sit out Week 16 (and possibly Week 17) after suffering a hamstring injury, JuJu Smith-Schuster's hoped for return last week has been pushed back, and while Julian Edelman figures to keep playing through his shoulder and knee issues, he played just 62% of the team's snaps in Week 15, his lowest share since Week 3 — and was held to two catches for 9 yards.
It's been rough out there at wide receiver all season long, and it's not looking any easier in Week 16. We'll help you sort through it all, with Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for wide receiver here — and you gcan get running back here and quarterback here — as well as Heath Cummings' wide receiver preview, with projections, matchup notes, and more. With our help, you'll find everything you need.
Wide Receivers
SEA Seattle • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Seattle coach Pete Carroll said before Week 15 that Lockett was "really back" to his old self prior to facing the Panthers, and it showed. Lockett had eight catches for 120 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he should stay hot this week against the Cardinals. Last year against the Cardinals at home, Lockett had 14 PPR points, and he should benefit with a couple of more targets now that Josh Gordon (suspension) is no longer on the roster. I also like D.K. Metcalf as a starting Fantasy receiver this week as well.
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Boyd, as expected, struggled in Week 15 against New England with just five PPR points, but he should rebound in a big way this week against the Dolphins. He came into Week 15 with at least 12 PPR points in three games in a row, including two touchdowns over that span. The Dolphins have allowed the second-most points to opposing wide receivers, and they also have allowed the most touchdowns to receivers this year with 25. John Ross is someone to consider as a sleeper or DFS play given the matchup at Miami.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
McLaurin has scored a touchdown in consecutive games, and he has at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four outings. He's finally clicking with Dwayne Haskins, his quarterback at Ohio State, and that should be a nice connection in Washington for many years to come. The Giants allow the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers and tied for third in touchdowns allowed to receivers this year with 20, but McLaurin missed the first meeting in Week 4 with a hamstring injury. He'll make up for it this week and should have a big game against this Giants secondary.
TB Tampa Bay • #19
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scott Miller are all out for the Buccaneers with hamstring injuries, which should be great news for Perriman and potentially Justin Watson as well against the Texans. Perriman already went off in Week 15 at Detroit with Evans out with five catches for 113 yards and three touchdowns on six targets. He's actually scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row, and he's a must-start receiver in all leagues against Houston. Watson is an option in deeper leagues with the hope of additional targets. He had five catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in Week 14 against the Colts, but he took a step back against the Lions with two catches for 17 yards on two targets. Still, the Buccaneers need Perriman and Watson with their depleted receiving corps, and Houston is in the top 10 in touchdowns allowed to receivers with 16 for the season.
CHI Chicago • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Miller is someone we've been talking about for weeks, and he just continues to be a star. He's scored at least 11 PPR points in five games in a row, including at least 23 PPR points in two of his past three outings. He's scored a touchdown in consecutive games, proving his worth in non-PPR leagues as well, and he should stay hot in Week 16 against Kansas City. The Chiefs have allowed at least one receiver to score at least 13 PPR points in three of the past four games. Allen Robinson remains the No. 1 receiver for Chicago, but Miller isn't far behind. He's having a breakout sophomore campaign with the way he's closing out 2019.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #87
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I still like Darius Slayton as the No. 1 receiver for the Giants, but Shepard isn't far behind. He just scored 20 PPR points in Week 15 against Miami on nine catches for 111 yards on 11 targets. We'll see if anything changes with Daniel Jones back for the Giants, but Jones helped Shepard score 16 PPR points against Washington in Week 4.
DET Detroit • #80
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
Over the past three games, Amendola has 29 targets, compared to 20 for Kenny Golladay, as it's clear David Blough is leaning on Amendola, especially with Marvin Jones (ankle) and T.J. Hockenson (ankle) out. Week 15 against Tampa Bay was the first game without Jones, and Amendola had eight catches for 102 yards on 13 targets. In Week 16 against Denver, Golladay could be stuck dealing with Broncos cornerback Chris Harris, so Blough might lean on Amendola once again.
Greg Ward WR
PHI Philadelphia • #84
Age: 24 • Experience: 1 year
In the first game without Alshon Jeffery (foot) and Nelson Agholor (knee), Ward stepped up as the leading receiver for the Eagles in Week 15 at Washington with seven catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. Only Zach Ertz (10) had more targets, and Ward can be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week against the Cowboys. In the past five games, Dallas has allowed eight touchdowns to opposing receivers.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Williams has scored a touchdown in consecutive games, and the Raiders are No. 7 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers. In the past four weeks, Oakland has allowed five touchdowns to opposing receivers, including A.J. Brown and Chris Conley scoring multiple touchdowns against this secondary. Williams now has five games this season with at least seven targets, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in four of them.
CAR Carolina • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
D.J. Moore remains a must-start Fantasy receiver, but Samuel is worth a look in deeper leagues as well. Will Grier will take some shots down the field, which should help Samuel, who has scored a touchdown in two of his past three games with Kyle Allen. The Colts secondary has been brutal of late, allowing 75 catches for 1,053 yards and 11 touchdowns to receivers over the past five games. It could be a big week for Moore and Samuel in Week 16.
CLE Cleveland • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Beckham scored 14 PPR points in Week 15 at Arizona, but he doesn't look right if you watch him. His groin injury is clearly a problem, and he doesn't appear to be getting much separation from defenders. He still has just one touchdown since Week 2, and he was held to four PPR points in Week 4 at Baltimore. The Ravens will likely key in on stopping Beckham again, and he's just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in most leagues.
SF San Francisco • #17
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Sanders has one good game since Week 9, his dominant performance in Week 14 at New Orleans. He scored 35 PPR points against the Saints, but he's combined for 22 PPR points in his five other outings over that span. The Rams have allowed just one receiver to score in their past three games, when Tavon Austin scored on busted coverage in Week 15. Otherwise, the Rams have shut down Christian Kirk (five PPR points), Lockett (eight PPR points), Amari Cooper (two PPR points) and Michael Gallup (one PPR point) since Week 12. Sanders and Deebo Samuel are risky Fantasy options this week.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Anderson had a surprise performance in Week 15 at Baltimore with 12 PPR points, and he's now reached that mark in four games in a row. But I'm still shying away from him this week against the Steelers. Pittsburgh hasn't allowed a receiver to score in the past three games in matchups with Cleveland, Arizona and Buffalo. And for the season, the Steelers are No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to receivers. I like Jamison Crowder better than Anderson this week, but both are just No. 3 Fantasy options at best in Week 16.
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Brown was surprisingly good in Week 15 at Pittsburgh with seven catches for 99 yards on 10 targets. Prior to that, he had 40 receiving yards or less in three games in a row. He had 11 PPR points in Week 4 against New England with five catches for 69 yards on 11 targets, but I would expect that to be his ceiling against the Patriots. New England is No. 1 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, with only three touchdowns allowed to the position for the year.
OAK Oakland • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I thought Williams would play well in Week 15 against the Jaguars, and he snapped his six-game streak without a touchdown when he scored in the final game in Oakland. But he finished with just two catches for 45 yards on three targets in that game, and I'm not starting him in Week 16 at the Chargers. He was held to three catches for 25 yards on five targets in his first game against his former team in Week 10, and this isn't a revenge game to trust. Williams is not worth starting in most leagues this week.
T.Y. Hilton WR
IND Indianapolis • #13
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
I would not be surprised if Hilton scores this week. The Panthers have been miserable against opposing receivers of late with seven touchdowns allowed in the past five games. But you have to hope Hilton is 100% recovered from his calf injury, which has bothered him since Week 8. He returned in Week 15 at New Orleans after two games off, but he managed just four catches for 25 yards on nine targets. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 7, and I have a hard time trusting him in Week 16, especially with Jacoby Brissett not playing well down the stretch. Hilton is the classic boom-or-bust receiver heading into your championship game.
