Week 16 Fantasy Football streaming options: Nick Foles, Eric Ebron are unlikely league-winners

You've made it to the finals by streaming, so why stop now?

Well, one reason may be if you've been streaming Blake Bortles. In that case you should probably just stick with him. In fact, sticking by your guns isn't a bad idea at all, which is why this is an abbreviated version of streamers. I'm assuming if you're in the title game you aren't desperate, which is why we're limiting the options to guys I feel pretty good about starting.

Below are my favorite Week 16 streaming options, go win a championship.

Quarterback 1 Nick Foles Philadelphia Eagles QB I told you there wasn't much of a dropoff from Carson Wentz to Nick Foles. In all seriousness, Foles gets a great matchup, at home, against a bad Raiders defense. Foles' floor isn't great, but he has huge upside due to the Eagles' propensity to score their touchdowns through the air. 2 Joe Flacco Baltimore Ravens QB I know this feels terribly risky, but didn't it feel risky to count on Blake Bortles last week? That turned out OK. Like Bortles, Flacco is playing his best football at the end of the year, and he gets an outstanding matchup against the Colts.

Tight End 1 Eric Ebron Detroit Lions TE Eric Ebron is another holdover from Week 15. If you streamed him in Week 15, you're sticking with him. Ebron leads the Lions in targets over the past two weeks and has at least seven PPR points in his past six outings. That doesn't sound great, but it's pretty helpful at tight end. Ebron faces a Bengals defense that is bad at everything right now. 2 Cameron Brate Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate has been very frustrating because of his ups and downs, but assuming both O.J. Howard and DeSean Jackson are out, I see nothing but ups for Brate in Week 16. The matchup against the Panthers isn't great, but the game script and target share should make up for it.

DST 1 Cardinals Pay no attention to the Giants offensive explosion against Philadelphia. Don't think twice about the Cardinals performance at Washington. This game will be played out west and the Cardinals have a much better defense at home. 2 Bears The Bears are at home against DeShone Kizer. That's about as good as it gets for a defense, and they've played better as of late. 3 Chiefs Speaking of being at home against a bad team, the Chiefs get a home date with Jay Cutler and the Dolphins. This will be the Dolphins second straight road game and the third straight home game for the Chiefs. Also, they got an extra day of rest due to playing Saturday last week.