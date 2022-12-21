The second half of 2022 has been a disaster for Mark Andrews. In his past seven games he has just 22 catches for 247 yards on 42 targets. He has not scored a touchdown in that stretch. For anyone else, we would have benched or dropped him long ago. But Andrews' upside makes that nearly impossible, especially if Lamar Jackson is able to return.

That's because in the first six weeks of this season, Andrews was as good as he's ever been. He was on pace for 110 catches, 1,289 yards, and 14 touchdowns. There were legitimate reasons to think he'd overtaken Travis Kelce as the best tight end in Fantasy Football.

What went wrong? It's a combination of things. In Week 7 the Ravens had a strange game where they only threw 16 passes. Then Andrews got hurt and only played 10 snaps in Week 8. The most likely explanation is that he wasn't fully healthy when he returned in Week 11, and then Jackson got hurt in Week 13. Because if you only look at the games in which both Jackson and Andrews have played a majority of the snaps, Andrews mostly still looks like the same superstar.

Week 16 Previews: QB RB WR

As of Wednesday afternoon we're expecting Jackson back and ranking Andrews as a must-start option accordingly. If that changes, I'll drop Andrews closer to 12th, but there simply aren't enough good streaming options for me to seriously entertain sitting him with my season on the line.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 16:

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 16 at this time. Here's what it means:

TE Preview Numbers to Know

110.1 -- Taysom Hill's 110.1 non-PPR Fantasy points make him the No. 2 tight end in that format. He doesn't move the needle as much in full PPR, due to the fact he's only caught seven passes all season.

2 -- Dallas Goedert scored two touchdowns in his only start with Gardner Minshew.

10 -- Chigoziem Okonkwo has scored at least 10 PPR Fantasy points in three straight games, but he only reached that number once with Treylon Burks on the field.

15.3% -- Dawson Knox has a 15% target share in six games since Josh Allen hurt his elbow. Fewer deep shots means more targets for Knox.

33 -- Dalton Schultz has only topped 33 yards once in his past five games.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -9.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 7.4 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 55 REYDS 433 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.1 Dawson Knox TE BUF Buffalo • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI BUF -9.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 58 REYDS 466 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.7 Jordan Akins TE HOU Houston • #88

Age: 30 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -4 O/U 36 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 6.5 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 40 REYDS 348 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.6 Noah Fant TE SEA Seattle • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -10 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 6.6 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 53 REYDS 414 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.2

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 16 Streamers (TE Preview) Jordan Akins TE HOU Houston • #88

Age: 30 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -4 O/U 36 OPP VS TE 29th TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 40 REYDS 348 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.6 Akins has five or six targets in three of his last four games. The Titans have allowed the fifth-most Fantasy points to tight ends this season. Four of the past five tight ends to see five or more targets against them have scored 11 or more PPR Fantasy points. Noah Fant TE SEA Seattle • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -10 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 19th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 53 REYDS 414 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.2 Tyler Lockett's absence should mean more available target share and the Chiefs' high-powered offense should mean more total pass attempts for Geno Smith. Fant has five games this season with five or more targets, including last week. He's scored double-digit Fantasy points in four of those games.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play (TE Preview) Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Kelce TE KC Kansas City • #87

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA KC -10 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 17.8 TE RNK 1st YTD Stats REC 91 TAR 127 REYDS 1144 TD 12 FPTS/G 19.9 It's been Kelce or pay-down for months in cash games. He's been that dominant at the position. This week he has the added bonus of facing a Seahawks defense that allows the second-most Fantasy points to the position. He might have 200 yards.

Contrarian DFS Play (TE Preview) Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS TE 21st PROJ PTS 8.4 TE RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 86 REYDS 482 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.9 Higbee scored his first touchdown in Week 15 and actually led the Rams in target share in his first game with Baker Mayfield. A strong finish to the season would be nothing new for Higbee, who closed out 2019 as the best tight end in Fantasy and scored 45.5 PPR Fantasy points in his final three games of 2021.