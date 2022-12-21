usatsi-mark-andrews-lamar-jackson-ravens.jpg

The second half of 2022 has been a disaster for Mark Andrews. In his past seven games he has just 22 catches for 247 yards on 42 targets. He has not scored a touchdown in that stretch. For anyone else, we would have benched or dropped him long ago. But Andrews' upside makes that nearly impossible, especially if Lamar Jackson is able to return. 

That's because in the first six weeks of this season, Andrews was as good as he's ever been. He was on pace for 110 catches, 1,289 yards, and 14 touchdowns. There were legitimate reasons to think he'd overtaken Travis Kelce as the best tight end in Fantasy Football

What went wrong? It's a combination of things. In Week 7 the Ravens had a strange game where they only threw 16 passes. Then Andrews got hurt and only played 10 snaps in Week 8. The most likely explanation is that he wasn't fully healthy when he returned in Week 11, and then Jackson got hurt in Week 13. Because if you only look at the games in which both Jackson and Andrews have played a majority of the snaps, Andrews mostly still looks like the same superstar.

  • Week 16 Previews: QB | RB | WR

As of Wednesday afternoon we're expecting Jackson back and ranking Andrews as a must-start option accordingly. If that changes, I'll drop Andrews closer to 12th, but there simply aren't enough good streaming options for me to seriously entertain sitting him with my season on the line.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 16:

Week 16 TE Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
TE Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 16 at this time. Here's what it means:

TE Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 110.1 -- Taysom Hill's 110.1 non-PPR Fantasy points make him the No. 2 tight end in that format. He doesn't move the needle as much in full PPR, due to the fact he's only caught seven passes all season.
  • 2 -- Dallas Goedert scored two touchdowns in his only start with Gardner Minshew.
  • 10 -- Chigoziem Okonkwo has scored at least 10 PPR Fantasy points in three straight games, but he only reached that number once with Treylon Burks on the field. 
  • 15.3% -- Dawson Knox has a 15% target share in six games since Josh Allen hurt his elbow. Fewer deep shots means more targets for Knox.
  • 33 -- Dalton Schultz has only topped 33 yards once in his past five games.
TE Preview
Matchups that matter
player headshot
Cole Kmet TE
CHI Chicago • #85
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF BUF -9.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS TE
4th
PROJ PTS
7.4
TE RNK
15th
YTD Stats
REC
39
TAR
55
REYDS
433
TD
5
FPTS/G
8.1
player headshot
Dawson Knox TE
BUF Buffalo • #88
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CHI BUF -9.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS TE
3rd
PROJ PTS
8.5
TE RNK
7th
YTD Stats
REC
43
TAR
58
REYDS
466
TD
4
FPTS/G
8.7
player headshot
Jordan Akins TE
HOU Houston • #88
Age: 30 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN TEN -4 O/U 36
OPP VS TE
29th
PROJ PTS
6.5
TE RNK
18th
YTD Stats
REC
28
TAR
40
REYDS
348
TD
3
FPTS/G
6.6
player headshot
Noah Fant TE
SEA Seattle • #87
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC KC -10 O/U 49.5
OPP VS TE
19th
PROJ PTS
6.6
TE RNK
14th
YTD Stats
REC
42
TAR
53
REYDS
414
TD
3
FPTS/G
7.2
TE Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 16 Streamers (TE Preview)
player headshot
Jordan Akins TE
HOU Houston • #88
Age: 30 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN TEN -4 O/U 36
OPP VS TE
29th
TE RNK
18th
ROSTERED
3%
YTD Stats
REC
28
TAR
40
REYDS
348
TD
3
FPTS/G
6.6
Akins has five or six targets in three of his last four games. The Titans have allowed the fifth-most Fantasy points to tight ends this season. Four of the past five tight ends to see five or more targets against them have scored 11 or more PPR Fantasy points.
player headshot
Noah Fant TE
SEA Seattle • #87
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC KC -10 O/U 49.5
OPP VS TE
19th
TE RNK
14th
ROSTERED
26%
YTD Stats
REC
42
TAR
53
REYDS
414
TD
3
FPTS/G
7.2
Tyler Lockett's absence should mean more available target share and the Chiefs' high-powered offense should mean more total pass attempts for Geno Smith. Fant has five games this season with five or more targets, including last week. He's scored double-digit Fantasy points in four of those games.
TE Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play (TE Preview)
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Travis Kelce TE
KC Kansas City • #87
Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SEA KC -10 O/U 49.5
OPP VS TE
31st
PROJ PTS
17.8
TE RNK
1st
YTD Stats
REC
91
TAR
127
REYDS
1144
TD
12
FPTS/G
19.9
It's been Kelce or pay-down for months in cash games. He's been that dominant at the position. This week he has the added bonus of facing a Seahawks defense that allows the second-most Fantasy points to the position. He might have 200 yards.
Contrarian DFS Play (TE Preview)
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 36.5
OPP VS TE
21st
PROJ PTS
8.4
TE RNK
20th
YTD Stats
REC
56
TAR
86
REYDS
482
TD
1
FPTS/G
7.9
Higbee scored his first touchdown in Week 15 and actually led the Rams in target share in his first game with Baker Mayfield. A strong finish to the season would be nothing new for Higbee, who closed out 2019 as the best tight end in Fantasy and scored 45.5 PPR Fantasy points in his final three games of 2021.
TE Preview
Heath's Projections