Week 16 is not ideal to have several key injuries, but that's what we're dealing with in the semifinals of the Fantasy playoffs. Unfortunately, we saw some top players get hurt in Week 15.



Patrick Mahomes (ACL) is out for the season, and Davante Adams (hamstring) could miss Week 16 since the Rams play the Seahawks on Thursday night. And, for those of you in IDP leagues, Micah Parsons (ACL) is also out for the season.



At running back, we'll be watching for reports on RJ Harvey (ribs), Woody Marks (ankle), Zonovan Knight (ankle), and Devin Neal (hamstring), who were all injured in Week 15. Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said Marks could have returned against the Cardinals, but we'll continue to monitor his status. But Knight is likely out in Week 16 against Atlanta.



Aside from Adams, the biggest injury at receiver was Christian Watson (chest), who could miss Week 16 at Chicago since the game is Saturday. We'll also be waiting for updates on Rome Odunze (foot), Luther Burden III (ankle), Ricky Pearsall (ankle), and Devaughn Vele (shoulder). Hopefully, one of Odunze or Burden can play in Week 16 against Green Bay; otherwise, the Bears won't have much depth at receiver.



The top guys on the waiver wire this week will likely be the injury replacements, notably Gardner Minshew, Michael Carter, and Jayden Reed. Jacory Croskey-Merritt is also worth adding since Chris Rodriguez Jr. (groin) missed Week 15, and we'll have other names to discuss.



It stinks to be dealing with injuries at this crucial time. But hopefully you have enough depth to win in Week 16. If not, the players listed here might be needed to get you into the Fantasy championship in Week 17.



Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries: Patrick Mahomes (knee), Jayden Daniels (elbow), Geno Smith (shoulder), Tyrod Taylor (groin), Justin Fields (knee), and Anthony Richardson (eye).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Jacoby Brissett (75 percent rostered) and C.J. Stroud (72 percent). Brissett had another standout Fantasy performance in Week 15 at Houston with 26.6 points, and he has now scored at least 20.7 points in all nine starts in place of Kyler Murray (foot). Brissett is a must-start quarterback in the final two games of the Fantasy season in Week 16 against Atlanta and Week 17 at Cincinnati. ... Stroud scored 29.4 Fantasy points against Arizona in Week 15 and has a favorable matchup in Week 16 against Las Vegas. He's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues in that matchup.



Drop candidates: Patrick Mahomes (100 percent rostered), Sam Darnold (84 percent), and Jayden Daniels (74 percent). Mahomes is out for the season with a torn ACL, and he can be dropped in all redraft leagues. Hopefully, he'll be ready to go for the start of the 2026 campaign. ... Darnold only scored 11.3 Fantasy points against the Colts in Week 15 and has now scored fewer than 12 points in four of his past six games. He faces the Rams in Week 16, and Darnold had 4.3 Fantasy points in the first meeting in Week 11. ... Daniels has been shut down for the season, which makes sense with Washington eliminated from the playoffs. We hope to see Daniels back at 100 percent for the start of next season.

Add in this order:

Week 16 Waiver Priority List Gardner Minshew QB KC Kansas City • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN KC -3.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS QB 26th QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 22 RUYDS -6 TD 0 INT 1 FPTS/G -0.4 Minshew will start for the rest of the season for Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes (ACL) out. The only reason to consider Minshew as a Fantasy option is his matchup against Tennessee in Week 16, since the Titans have allowed seven of the past eight quarterbacks to score at least 21.7 Fantasy points, including four in a row. Minshew is a must-add in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, and he should be considered a low-end starter in deeper one-quarterback leagues as well, given the matchup. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats PAYDS 2500 RUYDS 170 TD 20 INT 9 FPTS/G 16.4 Young has a great matchup in Week 16 against Tampa Bay, and six quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 21.2 Fantasy points against the Buccaneers. Young has scored more than 18 Fantasy points just twice in his past seven games, but he has the chance to help managers in deeper leagues given this matchup with Tampa Bay. Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NO -4.5 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 30% YTD Stats PAYDS 1484 RUYDS 138 TD 8 INT 5 FPTS/G 13.6 Shough is playing well heading into Week 16 against the Jets with at least 20.1 Fantasy points in three games in a row and four of his past five outings. He has 87 rushing yards and two touchdowns in his past two games against Tampa Bay and Carolina, and he might have to run more against the Jets if Alvin Kamara (knee) and Devin Neal (hamstring) are out. The Jets just allowed Trevor Lawrence to score 54.3 Fantasy points in Week 15, and Shough is worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. Kirk Cousins QB ATL Atlanta • #18

Age: 37 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ATL -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 16th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats PAYDS 1218 RUYDS 9 TD 6 INT 3 FPTS/G 11.3 Cousins was awesome in Week 15 at Tampa Bay with 32.9 Fantasy points, and he has another favorable matchup in Week 16 at Arizona. The Cardinals have allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23.1 Fantasy points, including two in a row, and Cousins might get Drake London (knee) back for this game. Cousins is worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 16. J.J. McCarthy QB MIN Minnesota • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG MIN -3 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 29th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats PAYDS 1342 RUYDS 154 TD 14 INT 11 FPTS/G 16.4 McCarthy is hot coming into Week 16 with at least 26.4 Fantasy points in his past two games against Washington and Dallas. He has another favorable matchup at the Giants, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Four of the past five quarterbacks against the Giants have scored at least 21.2 Fantasy points, and McCarthy is worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 16. Marcus Mariota QB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 7th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats PAYDS 1600 RUYDS 298 TD 11 INT 7 FPTS/G 14.2 Jayden Daniels (elbow) is out for the rest of the season, which means Mariota will remain the starter for the Commanders for the final three games. He has a tough matchup in Week 16 against Philadelphia, but Mariota can still be useful in deeper leagues. He had a down Fantasy game in Week 15 at the Giants with just 16.7 points, but he has still scored at least 20.2 points in four of seven starts in place of Daniels this season. Hopefully, Mariota can finish the season strong in Washington with Daniels out.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries: RJ Harvey (ribs), Woody Marks (ankle), Zonovan Knight (ankle), Devin Neal (hamstring), Alvin Kamara (knee), Chris Rodriguez Jr. (groin), Bhayshul Tuten (finger), Nick Chubb (ribs), and Dylan Sampson (calf).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Kenneth Gainwell (83 percent rostered), Rhamondre Stevenson (82 percent), Tyrone Tracy Jr. (82 percent), Tony Pollard (81 percent), Tyler Allgeier (71 percent,) and Blake Corum (69 percent). I'll update this post for Gainwell after Monday's game against the Dolphins, but he could be a solid flex option in Week 16 at Detroit. ... Stevenson has scored at least 10.7 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Giants and Bills while splitting time with TreVeyon Henderson. You can use Stevenson as a flex option in Week 16 at Baltimore, and he also faces the Jets in Week 17. ... Tracy doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 16 against Minnesota, but he has scored at least 16 PPR points in three of his past four games and should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. He then faces Las Vegas in Week 17, which is a great matchup. ... Pollard is ending his season on a high note with consecutive games with over 100 rushing yards against Cleveland and San Francisco. It will be tough to trust Pollard in Week 16 at Kansas City, but he should be considered at least a flex option in all leagues. ... Allgeier is worth using as a flex option in Week 16 at Arizona since the Cardinals are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. He only has one touchdown in his past four outings, but Arizona has allowed 10 total touchdowns to running backs in the past five weeks. ... Corum continues to do well in tandem with Kyren Williams, and Corum comes into Week 16 at Seattle with at least 13.1 PPR points in three games in a row. He has 23 carries for 199 yards and three touchdowns in his past two outings against Arizona and Detroit, and he should be considered a low-end flex option against the Seahawks.



Drop candidates: Zonovan Knight (80 percent rostered), Chris Rodriguez Jr. (71 percent), Isiah Pacheco (63 percent), and Bhayshul Tuten (59 percent). Knight injured his ankle in Week 15 at Houston, and he could miss Week 16 and potentially the rest of the year. ... Rodriguez was inactive in Week 15 at the Giants, and we don't know if he'll play in Week 16 against Philadelphia. When healthy, he'll remain in a timeshare with Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Jeremy McNichols, and you can't trust Rodriguez against the Eagles even if he's able to play. ... Pacheco has combined for 10.7 PPR points in his past three games against Dallas, Houston and the Chargers, and the Chiefs offensive line is a mess, along with Patrick Mahomes (ACL) now out. There's little reason to trust Pacheco in the majority of leagues while Kareem Hunt is healthy. ... Tuten is expected to undergo surgery on his finger, and he will miss "a few weeks," according to the NFL Network. There's no reason to roster Tuten in redraft leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 16 Waiver Priority List Michael Carter RB ARI Arizona • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. YTD Stats RUYDS 221 REC 28 REYDS 232 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.9 Carter took over for an injured Zonovan Knight (ankle) in Week 15 at Houston and had 14 carries for 56 yards and four catches for 38 yards on four targets. Knight isn't expected to play in Week 16 against Atlanta, and he could be out for the rest of the season. Carter could be the starter in Arizona for the next two games, and he has great matchups against the Falcons and then Cincinnati in Week 17. Emari Demercado (21 percent rostered) would also have a role, but Carter should be considered a borderline starter in all leagues against Atlanta if Knight is out as expected. Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS Washington • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK 34th ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats RUYDS 646 REC 9 REYDS 68 TD 5 FPTS/G 7.6 Croskey-Merritt stepped in for Chris Rodriguez Jr. (groin) and played well in Week 15 at the Giants with 18 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown. He had no targets, but this was Croskey-Merritt's best performance since Week 5 at the Chargers when he scored 27 PPR points. We'll see if Rodriguez can play in Week 16 against Philadelphia, but if he's out, then Croskey-Merritt should be considered a low-end No. 2 running back or high-end flex in all leagues. Jawhar Jordan RB HOU Houston • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV HOU -14.5 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 101 REC 2 REYDS 17 TD 0 FPTS/G 13.8 Woody Marks (ankle) is expected to play in Week 16 against Las Vegas, and we'll see what happens with Nick Chubb (ribs), who missed Week 15 against Arizona. If both are out against the Raiders, then Jordan would likely start for the Texans, and he would be worth using as a low-end No. 2 running back or high-end flex in all leagues. Jordan filled in for Marks against the Cardinals and had 15 carries for 101 yards and two catches for 17 yards on two targets. Prior to Week 15, Jordan had been inactive in every game this season. Jaleel McLaughlin RB DEN Denver • #38

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC DEN -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats RUYDS 69 REC 3 REYDS 10 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.5 RJ Harvey (ribs) was injured late in Week 15 against Green Bay, and we'll see what his status is for Week 16 against Jacksonville. If Harvey can't play, then the Broncos would likely use a tandem of McLaughlin and Tyler Badie (1 percent rostered) against the Jaguars, and I would give the edge to McLaughlin as the Denver running back to use in most Fantasy leagues. He would only be a flex option at best, and McLaughlin has combined for 18 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 10 yards on three targets in four games since J.K. Dobbins (foot) was injured in Week 10. Badie, meanwhile, has four carries for 16 yards and six catches for 24 yards on eight targets over that span. Audric Estime RB NO New Orleans • #30

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NO -4.5 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 22 REC 3 REYDS 39 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.3 The Saints could have running back issues in Week 16 against the Jets if Alvin Kamara (knee) and Devin Neal (hamstring) are both out. Estime and Evan Hull (1 percent rostered) would split the workload if Kamara and Neal can't play, and I would give Estime the slight lean as the better Fantasy running back. Both had little work in Week 15 against Carolina after Neal was injured, with Estime at three carries for 11 yards and three catches for 39 yards on three targets, while Hull had four carries for 12 yards. It's a great matchup since the Jets are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Estime and Hull would be flex options if Kamara and Neal are out. Sean Tucker RB TB Tampa Bay • #44

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR TB -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats RUYDS 313 REC 8 REYDS 34 TD 7 FPTS/G 6.1 We'll see if Tampa Bay continues to use Tucker as a goal-line option in tandem with Bucky Irving, but Tucker has scored a touchdown in each of his past two games against New Orleans and Atlanta. He hasn't done much besides score in those two outings with a combined 11 carries for 38 yards and no targets, but Tucker could help Fantasy managers in a desperate situation in deeper leagues in Week 16 at Carolina. The Panthers are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and they have allowed six rushing touchdowns to running backs in their past four games. Keaton Mitchell RB BAL Baltimore • #34

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE BAL -3 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 6th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats RUYDS 295 REC 7 REYDS 56 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.8 Mitchell can be used as a flex option in deeper leagues in Week 16 against New England. In his past two games against Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, Mitchell has combined for 14 carries for 142 yards and no catches on one target, and he scored at least 6.6 PPR points in each outing. He's looked explosive as a change-of-pace rusher in tandem with Derrick Henry, and Mitchell can help Fantasy managers in deeper formats against the Patriots.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries: Davante Adams (hamstring), Christian Watson (chest), Tee Higgins (concussion), Drake London (knee), Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel), Rome Odunze (foot), Luther Burden III (ankle), Quentin Johnston (groin), Ricky Pearsall (ankle), Devaughn Vele (shoulder), Pat Bryant (hamstring) and Garrett Wilson (knee).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Troy Franklin (79 percent rostered), Romeo Doubs (78 percent), and Jayden Higgins (75 percent). Pat Bryant (hamstring) missed Week 15 against Green Bay, and Franklin returned to a prominent role with the Broncos with six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown on six targets. If Bryant plays in Week 16 against Jacksonville, then Franklin will be tough to trust, but he would be a starter in all three-receiver leagues against the Jaguars if Bryant is out again. ... In the past eight games with Christian Watson back for the Packers, Doubs has scored double digits in PPR just twice. But in six games without Watson this season, Doubs was averaging 13.1 PPR points. Watson (chest) is likely out in Week 16 against Chicago, and Doubs can be a potential starter in all three-receiver leagues. ... Higgins had a quiet game in Week 15 against Arizona with one catch for 4 yards on one target, but he scored at least 11.5 PPR points in three of his previous five outings prior to facing the Cardinals. He has another favorable matchup in Week 16 against the Raiders, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Higgins is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy option in all leagues.



Drop candidates: Xavier Worthy (89 percent rostered) and Quentin Johnston (83 percent). Worthy scored 5.5 PPR points in Week 15 against the Chargers and has now scored single digits in PPR in six of his past eight games, with no touchdowns over that span. With Patrick Mahomes (ACL) out for the season, there's little reason to trust Worthy in the majority of leagues, even with a great matchup against Tennessee in Week 16. ... Johnston didn't play in Week 15 at Kansas City due to a groin injury, and he could be out again in Week 16 at Dallas. Even if he's healthy, it will be tough to trust Johnston in the majority of leagues against the Cowboys, which is a great matchup, since Johnston has one game with more than 12 PPR points since Week 4.

Add in this order:

Week 16 Waiver Priority List Jayden Reed WR GB Green Bay • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI GB -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 15 REYDS 131 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 The Packers could be without Christian Watson (chest) in Week 16 at Chicago, which would mean an expanded role for Romeo Doubs, Matthew Golden (33 percent rostered), and Reed. Reed would be worth using as a starter in three-receiver leagues if Watson is out, and Reed has nine catches for 86 yards on 10 targets and two carries for 22 yards in two games since coming back from the collarbone and foot injuries that knocked him out in Week 2. Golden looked good in Week 15 at Denver after Watson was injured, with three catches for 55 yards on four targets, and he could also be a starter in three-receiver leagues against the Bears. Luther Burden III WR CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 47 REYDS 479 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.2 It sounds like the Bears are going to be cautious with Rome Odunze (foot) after he couldn't play in Week 15 against Cleveland. That could allow Burden to be a starter in three-receiver leagues in Week 16 against Green Bay if he's healthy. Burden (ankle) left the game against the Browns, and Ben Johnson said Monday that Burden is day to day for Saturday's game against the Packers. In his past two games against Green Bay and Cleveland without Odunze, Burden has 10 catches for 151 yards on 13 targets, and he scored at least 11 PPR points in each outing. If Burden and Odunze can't play in Week 16, then keep an eye on Olamide Zaccheaus (2 percent rostered) as a sleeper since he would start opposite D.J. Moore. Zaccheaus has four games this season with at least six targets, and he's averaging 12.6 PPR points over that span. He also caught a touchdown in Week 14 at Green Bay with two catches for 7 yards on three targets. Jalen Coker WR CAR Carolina • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 10% Coker is heating up heading into Week 16 against Tampa Bay, and he's worth a look as a starter in three-receiver leagues. The Buccaneers are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers in the past five weeks, and five guys have scored at least 12.9 PPR points against Tampa Bay over that span. Coker has scored at least 14 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Rams and New Orleans, and he has combined for eight catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets over that span. Adonai Mitchell WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -4.5 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 56 REYDS 388 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.8 Mitchell had a solid game in Week 15 at Jacksonville with six catches for 58 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he scored 17.4 PPR points. We'll see who starts at quarterback for the Jets in Week 16 at New Orleans, but it was good to see Mitchell have a productive outing against the Jaguars with Brady Cook under center. Mitchell now has at least six targets in five games in a row, and he scored a touchdown in two of his past three games. He could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Saints, especially if Tyrod Taylor (groin) is back at quarterback for the Jets. Rashid Shaheed WR SEA Seattle • #22

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 52% YTD Stats REC 57 TAR 89 REYDS 677 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.3 Shaheed played well in Week 15 against Indianapolis with five catches for 74 yards on seven targets, and he scored 12.1 PPR points. He now has nine catches for 141 yards on 12 targets in his past two games against the Falcons and Colts, and he could be worth using in three-receiver leagues heading into Week 16 against the Rams. Shaheed had a quiet game against the Rams in Week 11 with two catches for 27 yards on five targets, but he appears to have developed a better rapport with Sam Darnold since then. And the Rams are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, with seven guys scoring at least 11.3 PPR points against Los Angeles in the past five games.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

Injuries: Cade Otton (knee), David Njoku (knee), Mason Taylor (neck), and Sam LaPorta (back).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Kyle Pitts (81 percent rostered), Darren Waller (72 percent), Dalton Schultz (66 percent), and Colston Loveland (66 percent). Pitts has scored at least 15 PPR points in three games in a row, including a monster outing in Week 15 at Tampa Bay with 45.6 points. We'll see if Drake London (knee) returns in Week 16 at Arizona after missing the past four games, but Pitts will remain a starter in all leagues even when London is healthy. The Cardinals are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and four guys in the past five games have scored at least 12.2 PPR points against Arizona. ... I'll update this post after Monday night's game, but Waller gets to face the Bengals in Week 16, and Cincinnati remains the No. 1 team in allowing the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. ... Schultz had a huge game against Arizona in Week 15 with eight catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he scored 21.6 PPR points. He has now scored at least 11.1 PPR points in five of his past seven games, and he should be considered a starter in all leagues in Week 16 against the Raiders. ... Loveland has scored at least 10.1 PPR points in three of his past four games heading into Week 16 against Green Bay, and he could be in line for a huge role if Rome Odunze (foot) and Luther Burden III (ankle) are out. Loveland also had four catches for 29 yards and a touchdown on five targets against the Packers in Week 14.



Drop candidates: Hunter Henry (84 percent) and Cade Otton (55 percent). Henry struggled against Buffalo in Week 15 like most tight ends do, with one catch for 18 yards on three targets, but he has another tough matchup in Week 16 at Baltimore. The Ravens are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and no tight end has scored double digits in PPR against Baltimore since Week 6. ... Otton missed Week 15 against Atlanta with a knee injury, and we don't know his status for Week 16 at Carolina. When healthy, it will be tough to trust Otton now that Mike Evans is back for Tampa Bay, and Otton scored 6.1 PPR points or less in four games in a row prior to Week 15.

Add in this order:

Week 16 Waiver Priority List Colby Parkinson TE LAR L.A. Rams • #84

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA LAR -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 28th TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 21% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 38 REYDS 298 TD 6 FPTS/G 8 Parkinson had a huge game in Week 15 against Detroit with five catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets, and he scored 24.5 PPR points. Everything in that game was a season high for Parkinson, and it coincided with Davante Adams (hamstring) getting hurt against the Lions. We don't know if Adams will play Thursday night at Seattle in Week 16, but Parkinson could benefit if Adams is out. Parkinson, who has scored a touchdown in five of his past six games, had two catches for 14 yards and a touchdown on two targets against the Seahawks in Week 11. And Seattle is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, with three guys scoring at least 11.1 PPR points against Seattle in the past four games. Oronde Gadsden II TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -1.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 16th TE RNK 21st ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 60 REYDS 602 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.4 Gadsden had a solid game in Week 15 at Kansas City with four catches for 61 yards on five targets, and he scored 10.1 PPR points with Quentin Johnston (groin) out. The last time Johnston was out was in Week 6 at Miami, and Gadsden had seven catches for 68 yards on eight targets. Keep an eye on Johnston's status for Week 16 at Dallas, and Gadsden can be a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues if Johnston is out again. Three tight ends have also scored at least 10.6 PPR points against the Cowboys in the past five games. Theo Johnson TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -3 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 14th TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 72 REYDS 528 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.1 Johnson had three catches for 72 yards on four targets in Week 15 against Washington, and he has now scored at least 10.2 PPR points in four of his past six games. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 16 against Minnesota, but I still like Johnson as a low-end starter in all leagues. Jaxson Dart and Johnson have a solid rapport, and Johnson has 12 targets in his past two games with Dart under center. Isaiah Likely TE BAL Baltimore • #80

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE BAL -3 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 24th TE RNK 9th ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 31 REYDS 248 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.6 It might seem crazy to trust Likely in Week 16 against New England after he did nothing in Week 15 at Cincinnati with no targets, but the Ravens barely had the ball against the Bengals with only 40 total plays. And Lamar Jackson attempted just 12 passes. The Patriots are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and eight guys this season have scored at least 11.3 PPR points against New England. I would go back to Likely as a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 16. Keep in mind that prior to Week 15, Likely had nine catches for 120 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets and scored 12.5 PPR points in consecutive games against Pittsburgh and Cincinnati. T.J. Hockenson TE MIN Minnesota • #87

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG MIN -3 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 8th TE RNK 23rd ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 65 REYDS 436 TD 3 FPTS/G 8 Hockenson had a solid game at Dallas in Week 15 with four catches for 66 yards on five targets, and he scored 10.6 PPR points. Hockenson has now scored at least 9.2 PPR points in three games in a row, and he's starting to develop a better rapport with J.J. McCarthy. Hockenson doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 16 at the Giants, who are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, but Hockenson is worth a look as a starter in deeper leagues.

DST streamers

Saints (40 percent rostered) vs. NYJ

Vikings (41 percent rostered) at NYG

Lions (54 percent rostered) vs. PIT

Kicker streamers