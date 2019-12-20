Week 16 NFL DFS: Tournament strategies and player picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

We're lucky in Week 16 because we get a three-game slate on Saturday before the main slate on Sunday.

I'm always a fan of these smaller slates, and with the playoffs on the horizon, we'll have more of them coming. So this week, I wanted to take at look at the three Saturday games before we get into player picks for Sunday.

Week 16 tournament strategy session

Smaller slates are all about understanding ownership, even more so than is typical. On Saturday's slate, we have a matchup between Houston and Tampa Bay that looks like it is ripe for scoring and is sure to garner heavy ownership. Later, we have a Patriots and Bills matchup that looks like a certain defensive struggle, then a Rams-49ers tilt that falls somewhere in between.

Ownership will be fairly predictable because of this, and an important realization to make is with every high-owned player you don't put into your lineup, you are making as big of a decision as any of the choices to select players.

The Thanksgiving slate offers a good template, and while it was irregular, it's worth reviewing what that meant.

Per RotoGrinders' ResultsDB, Michael Thomas was the most popular player in the bigger DraftKings contests, coming in with an average ownership of 79%. Essentially four out of every five lineups in those contests had Thomas, and when Thomas had an uncharacteristically poor performance with just 10.8 Fantasy points, that massive portion of the contest was essentially eliminated from contending for the top payouts.

That doesn't mean it's a no-brainer to fade high-owned players. Ezekiel Elliott was the second-highest owned with an average ownership of 72%, and he scored 20.7 Fantasy points. That's not even a massive day for a player like Elliott, but because it was only a three-game slate, it's all he needed to produce to be the top-scoring running back.

We can go a little further with this, because the Bears DST was exceptionally highly-owned for a high-variance position like DST at 69%, and they scored just 5 points. Alvin Kamara was the fourth-highest owned player at 62% and hit 12.4.

Thanksgiving was a bit of an anomaly — it is exceptionally rare that both Thomas and Kamara have down games in the same contest, for one — but the people who made lineups that reflected this potential outcome reaped heavy rewards. The four highest-scoring non-QBs were all owned in fewer than 45% of lineups, and three were below 22%, a very limited number in such a small slate.

Three of those top four players came from the game that was akin to the Patriots-Bills for this Saturday, the Lions-Bears matchup on that slate that featured David Blough making his first career start and the Bears DST coming in as a chalk play. The lineups that won most of the contests on Thanksgiving stacked that game with Mitchell Trubisky, Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller and Kenny Golladay, which was essentially an explicit decision to reject the outcome that the Bears DST would be worth rostering at its high ownership and essentially an explicit decision to not play two of three high-owned stars in Thomas, Kamara and Elliott, because Robinson and Golladay required enough salary to make that difficult.

As it turned out, Blough played well enough that the Bears-Lions matchup had a decent amount of scoring, and then in the nightcap Taysom Hill scored twice and the Saints DST dominated the game, sacking Matt Ryan nine times and generating three turnovers.

The optimal lineup that day didn't feature a single player from the expected shootout between New Orleans and Atlanta. Those who went another route benefited mightily, and the top-scoring lineup entered into contests (as opposed to the optimal) didn't even have Elliott. It featured Kamara as a stack with the Saints DST alongside the Bears-Lions game stack, and both Devin Singletary and Cole Beasley as Bills with sub-25% ownership. That the top-scoring lineup faded a 72%-owned running back who was the highest player on the slate tells you everything you need to know about the potential benefits of being contrarian, because if things break right with enough low-owned plays in your lineup, you don't even need to be exact.

Let's get into the player picks for Sunday.

Week 16 DFS Picks Top players

Quarterbacks Will Grier QB CAR Carolina • #3

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Salary Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -6.5 O/U 46.5 DK Salary $4300 FD Salary $6000 YTD Stats PAYDS 0 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0 Grier isn't exactly an option that inspires confidence, but at a DraftKings price of just 4,300, there is a solid case to consider him. The Panthers offense is built around its athletes, and in particular Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore as players who have great skill after the catch. Grier was an efficient passer at West Virginia, and accuracy is said to be a strength. I don't believe Kyle Allen is a particularly good quarterback, and I believe a significant part of the reason he posted some usable Fantasy totals was the offense. If the same can be true about Grier — or if there is even potential for upside beyond Allen — he's a great value. Russell Wilson QB SEA Seattle • #3

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SEA -9.5 O/U 51 DK Salary $7000 FD Salary $8300 YTD Stats PAYDS 3708 RUYDS 311 TD 31 INT 5 FPTS/G 24.4 The Seahawks get the Cardinals at home, and while that could mean plenty of running for a team that loves to take the air out of the ball, there's upside for a vintage highly-efficient Wilson day. The low pass attempt floor at a high salary makes Wilson nothing more than a tournament play, but he carries the type of ceiling that makes him worth considering.

Running Backs Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -1.5 O/U 46 DK Salary $6400 FD Salary $7400 YTD Stats RUYDS 687 REC 42 REYDS 433 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.4 Coming off a Week 15 explosion, Sanders is unlikely to fly under anyone's radar, but there also might be some hesitation to pay up for him at a higher salary point. Sanders was so efficient in Week 15 that he easily held onto the lead role in the backfield even as the Eagles tried to mix in Boston Scott. With a must-win game on the docket in Week 16, and a struggling Eagles offense needing to lean into anything it has going right, expect Sanders to see a ton of work again. DeAndre Washington RB OAK Oakland • #33

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -7 O/U 45.5 DK Salary $4000 FD Salary $5600 YTD Stats RUYDS 225 REC 26 REYDS 216 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.9 This one's straightforward — everything you heard about Washington last week was delayed by Josh Jacobs playing Week 15, except now Washington's salary has dropped because he returned to backup duties for a week. Washington played 63% of the offensive snaps when Jacobs missed Week 14, and figures to again be the lead back in Week 16 at a price point that makes him an easy top play in terms of projected points per dollar. Marlon Mack RB IND Indianapolis • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR IND -6.5 O/U 46.5 DK Salary $6200 FD Salary $7300 YTD Stats RUYDS 919 REC 12 REYDS 76 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.2 Mack's more expensive than I'd like for a back who has had a significantly reduced receiving role in the second half of the season, but he's still in consideration because of the opponent. Carolina has allowed opposing backs to rush for over 100 yards and multiple touchdowns in three straight games, and Mack figures to be the lead back and biggest beneficiary of their sieve of a rush defense. Giovani Bernard RB CIN Cincinnati • #25

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA CIN -PK O/U 46.5 DK Salary $4100 FD Salary $4700 YTD Stats RUYDS 163 REC 28 REYDS 222 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.9 Bernard is only an option if Joe Mixon misses the game or is confirmed to be limited, but Mixon was downgraded Thursday with a reported calf injury and may be at risk of sitting out. The Bengals have been surprisingly adept at running the ball in recent weeks, and Bernard would figure to take over as the lead back in a very strong matchup against the Dolphins.

Wide Receivers Michael Thomas WR NO New Orleans • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN NO -2.5 O/U 50 DK Salary $9300 FD Salary $9000 YTD Stats REC 133 TAR 159 REYDS 1552 TD 8 FPTS/G 23.6 Not that there's ever additional incentive needed to play Michael Thomas, but there's a bit of a narrative to consider this week. Thomas is within 10 catches of Marvin Harrison's all-time record for receptions in a season, and the Saints have shown at least an awareness of these types of markers over the years. I expect they'll make a concerted effort (as always) to get Thomas the ball early and often, and if he gets on a roll I expect they'll go after the record. D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -6.5 O/U 46.5 DK Salary $6900 FD Salary $6600 YTD Stats REC 86 TAR 133 REYDS 1174 TD 4 FPTS/G 15.9 Curtis Samuel missed practice Friday and appears unlikely to suit up for Week 16. If I buy into Grier and we know Samuel isn't healthy, it stands to reason I buy into Moore. And of course I do, because he's a legit superstar in the making, but I've written his praises all year long. Suffice to say: I trust him again this week, even with the quarterback change. Danny Amendola WR DET Detroit • #80

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Salary Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -7 O/U 38.5 DK Salary $4900 FD Salary $6000 YTD Stats REC 58 TAR 89 REYDS 641 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.4 I noted last week Amendola had seen at least eight targets in each of the four games where he ran routes on at least 75% of dropbacks (11 in Week 7, nine in Week 10, eight in Week 13, eight in Week 14). That happened again in Week 15, this time a season-high 13 targets and a receiving line of 8-102. With Chris Harris likely spending plenty of time on Kenny Golladay and T.J. Hockenson and Marvin Jones on IR, Amendola figures to be a big part of the Lions plans again in Week 16. Alex Erickson WR CIN Cincinnati • #12

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA CIN -PK O/U 46.5 DK Salary $3300 FD Salary $5100 YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 65 REYDS 458 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.4 John Ross has been brought along slowly, as he hasn't yet played a full snap share since his return from IR. It's been just Tyler Boyd and Erickson as the full-time options in the passing game of late, and while that hasn't translated to big numbers for Erickson, he's a solid point-per-dollar play at a low salary in what should be a positive passing environment for Andy Dalton and the Bengals.