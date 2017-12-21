Week 16 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em: Rex Burkhead injury creates chance for Dion Lewis to shine

More Week 16: Waiver Wire — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet

Almost every season there is a player or two who emerges late in the year that decides the winner of Fantasy leagues. And this season won't be any different as we head into Week 16, which is the championship game for most of you.

It could be an injury replacement, someone who gets an opportunity at a starting job or a better situation and thrives. Nick Foles and JuJu Smith-Schuster certainly fit that description.

Sometimes it's a player just getting hot at the right time that you didn't expect. Blake Bortles and Eric Ebron are doing just that.

And then there's the case of Ezekiel Elliott, who was suspended for the past six games, but returns this week for the Cowboys. Those of you who stashed Elliott are about to potentially be rewarded in a big way. And those of you facing Elliott this week could be in trouble.

Elliott is reportedly in great shape, and he has a tremendous matchup in Week 16 against Seattle at home. The Seahawks defense is falling apart against the run, and Leonard Fournette (17 Fantasy points in a standard league) and Todd Gurley (41 points) have destroyed them over the past two weeks.

We hope there's no rust from Elliott given his long layoff. And his performance, along with guys like Foles, Smith-Schuster, Bortles and Ebron, among others, could be deciding factors in who wins a Fantasy championship this week.

For those of you who play into Week 17, we will still be business as usual next week with our video shows, podcasts and columns. But for most of you, this is the final week of the Fantasy season.

Thank you for sticking with us all year, and we'll continue to give you advice throughout the offseason. I hope you and your families have a happy holiday season, and good luck in your Fantasy title games.

Editor's Note: Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg.

Start of the Week

Dion Lewis RB / Patriots Week 16 projection: 10.5 Fantasy points

When the season started, Dion Lewis was considered an afterthought in New England's backfield when it came to his Fantasy value. Mike Gillislee profiled as the best Patriots running back since he seemed the most equipped to replace the departed LeGarrette Blount, and James White was coming off that monster game in Super Bowl 51 against the Falcons.

Rex Burkhead was also a new addition, who had the ability to play multiple roles, and Lewis had struggled to stay healthy over the past two years. But a lot has changed over the past 15 weeks.

As we head into Week 16, Lewis is locked in as the No. 1 running back in New England, and his role should be enhanced now that Burkhead (knee) is out. We could see Gillislee active for the first time since Week 8, but this should be a big week for Lewis against the Bills at home.

He just had 15 carries for 92 yards at Buffalo, and Lewis has scored at least nine Fantasy points in five of his past six games. And this is a dream matchup since the Bills allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs for the season.

Their recent failures on run defense have been magnified after Marcell Dareus was traded to Jacksonville. Buffalo has allowed 1,267 total yards and 12 touchdowns to running backs in the past seven games, with nine scoring double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league over that span.

We'll see how the Patriots use Gillislee and White this week now that Burkhead is out, but Lewis should be in line for a quality workload. And given his recent level of production in this plus matchup at home, we expect him to deliver in a big way.

I'm starting Lewis over: LeSean McCoy (at NE), Jordan Howard (vs. CLE), Carlos Hyde (vs. JAC), Marshawn Lynch (at PHI) and Jamaal Williams (vs. MIN)

Quarterbacks

Start 'Em 23.5 projected points Cam Newton Carolina Panthers QB Newton is coming off one of his best games of the season in Week 15 against Green Bay when he completed 20-of-31 passes for 242 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 58 yards. He's now scored at least 24 Fantasy points in three of his past five games, including two of his past three at home, and this is a great matchup against the Buccaneers. The last time Newton played against Tampa Bay at home was Week 17 in 2015, and he had 293 passing yards and two touchdowns and 10 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Let's hope for a similar performance this week. 19.2 projected points Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions QB The Bengals defense has fallen apart in recent weeks, and several quarterbacks have taken advantage of this matchup. Stafford should be next. Cincinnati has allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 20 Fantasy points, including Ben Roethlisberger, Mitchell Trubisky and Case Keenum. Injuries have taken a toll, with cornerback Adam Jones (groin) out for the season, and linebacker Vontaze Burfict (concussion) and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion) also banged up. If they remain out that should continue to help Stafford, who has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three of his past five road games. 20.8 projected points Nick Foles Philadelphia Eagles QB Was that Foles or Carson Wentz out there in Week 15 against the Giants? The Eagles offense, for one week at least, did not miss Wentz after Foles completed 24-of-38 passes for 237 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. And now Foles gets another favorable matchup this week against the Raiders at home. Philadelphia has produced 10 games where the starting quarterback has at least 20 Fantasy points this year, and Foles will look to make 11 against Oakland in Week 15. He has the potential to be a top-five Fantasy quarterback this week. 19.5 projected points Case Keenum Minnesota Vikings QB Keenum is rolling now, and he should have the chance for another big game in Week 16 at Green Bay. He's scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and he's reached that total in six of his past seven outings. He only scored 14 points against the Packers in Week 6, but Green Bay's defense has fallen apart of late. Four quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 21 Fantasy points against Green Bay, including Roethlisberger and Newton each scoring 38 points. Keenum should continue to perform like a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 16. 18.4 projected points Blake Bortles Jacksonville Jaguars QB Like Keenum, Bortles is also playing at a high level coming into Week 16 at San Francisco. He's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and he has seven passing touchdowns and no interceptions in his past three outings. The 49ers have allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points, including Marcus Mariota, T.J. Yates and Eli Manning over that span. You never thought Bortles would lead you to a Fantasy title, but he's playing well and deserves plenty of credit. He's in line for another strong performance in Week 16 on the road.

Sleepers

Joe Flacco (vs. IND): Flacco is playing well coming into Week 16 against the Colts, and he's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three games in a row. He should make it four in a row against the Colts, who have allowed three of their past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points, including Brock Osweiler last week.



Alex Smith (vs. MIA): Smith had a solid outing in Week 15 against the Chargers with 231 passing yards and two touchdowns and 13 rushing yards, and he's now scored at least 22 Fantasy points in two of his past three games. The Dolphins have allowed four of their past six opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23 Fantasy points, so Smith should be considered a top-10 Fantasy option coming into this week.



Jameis Winston (at CAR): Winston looked great in Week 15 against Atlanta with 299 passing yards and three touchdowns and 18 rushing yards for 30 Fantasy points, and he's averaging 23 points in three games since coming back from his three-game absence with a shoulder injury. He didn't fare well in his first meeting with Carolina in Week 8 when he scored just three Fantasy points, but the Panthers have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23 points. Winston should finish as a top-12 quarterback for the second week in a row.



Sit 'Em 15.6 projected points Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers QB Garoppolo has played great since taking over as San Francisco's starter for the past three games. He's led the 49ers to three wins in a row, and they appear to have found their franchise quarterback following the trade with New England. But let's keep things in perspective. He has one game with 20-plus Fantasy points, which was Week 15 against Tennessee when he scored 21 points. And he has yet to score multiple touchdowns as a starter. It would be a shock if that happened against the Jaguars, who allow the fewest Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Only two quarterbacks have scored 20 Fantasy points against Jacksonville this year. 18.4 projected points Kirk Cousins Washington Redskins QB Cousins has been a mediocre Fantasy quarterback of late, and it will be hard to trust him in Week 16 against Denver. He has four games in a row with 19 Fantasy points or less, and he's passed for fewer than 200 yards in his past two outings against the Chargers and Cardinals. The Broncos haven't been the same dominant defense we're used to seeing over the past few years, but they are still tough on opposing quarterbacks. In Denver's past three games against Miami, the Jets and Colts, the quarterbacks in those games combined for 29 Fantasy points with three total touchdowns and three interceptions. Cousins is only worth starting in two-quarterback leagues. 14.7 projected points Tyrod Taylor Buffalo Bills QB Taylor had a great bounce-back game in Week 15 against Miami with 224 passing yards and one touchdown and 42 rushing yards and one touchdown for 24 Fantasy points. It was the first time he's scored at least 20 Fantasy points since Week 9, which includes being benched in Week 11 and getting hurt in Week 13 over that span. That Week 13 game was against New England, and he only scored three Fantasy points before injuring his knee. I'd be OK with Taylor if this game was in Buffalo since the Patriots have allowed 50 Fantasy points in their past two games against Jay Cutler and Roethlisberger. But Taylor should struggle in New England, and he only has 479 passing yards and one touchdown and 29 rushing yards in two games in Gillette Stadium. 15.1 projected points Derek Carr Oakland Raiders QB Carr scored 20 Fantasy points against Dallas in Week 15, but it wasn't exactly a pretty performance. He only passed for 171 yards, but he scored two touchdowns and ran for 47 yards, including a questionable lost fumble at the end of the game. Carr has been awful on the road this season, so you should expect another down game this week at Philadelphia. In six road games this year, Carr is averaging just 13.5 Fantasy points, and he has one game on the road this season with 20 points, which was Week 1 at Tennessee. Carr is a risky starting option in two-quarterback leagues. 16.3 projected points Marcus Mariota Tennessee Titans QB Mariota has actually scored at least 20 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, and he's coming off a solid outing in Week 15 at San Francisco with 21 points. He's still not doing much on the ground with 15 rushing yards in his past two games, and this is a tough matchup in Week 16 against the Rams. Wentz in Week 14 is the lone quarterback with at least 20 Fantasy points in the past 10 outings against the Rams, and Mariota has a limited ceiling given his performance this year. He's also a risky starting option in two-quarterback leagues.

Bust Alert

Matt Ryan QB / Falcons Week 16 projection: 20.0 Fantasy points

If you made it to the championship round of your league with Ryan as your starter then kudos to you because he's been a mediocre Fantasy quarterback at best this year. He only has two games this season with at least 20 Fantasy points, and he's scored 30 points combined in his past three outings against Minnesota, New Orleans and Tampa Bay. He had eight points against the Saints in Week 14 with 221 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, and the Falcons are winning games with Devonta Freeman and their defense of late. Ryan could always surprise us with a big game this week, and there's definite potential for a shootout. But given his overall body of work this year, you should consider benching Ryan in most one-quarterback leagues.

Running backs

Start 'Em 11.3 projected points Alex Collins Baltimore Ravens RB Don't panic about Collins after last week's dud against the Browns. He'll bounce back in a big way this week against the Colts at home. Collins had his four-game streak of scoring at least 12 Fantasy points in a standard league end in Week 15 at Cleveland when he had 12 carries for 19 yards and five catches for 33 yards on eight targets. But that's still five games in a row with at least 17 touches, which is encouraging, especially the season high in receptions. The Colts have allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in five games in a row, and Collins should make it six in Week 16. 9.1 projected points Latavius Murray Minnesota Vikings RB Green Bay's run defense is among the worst in the NFL, and the Packers allow the second-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs. They have allowed a running back to score or gain over 100 total yards in 12 of the past 13 games, including five games in a row. In the past five games, the Packers have allowed 869 total yards and three touchdowns to running backs, and that's a great situation for Murray and Jerick McKinnon (8.0 projected points) this week. I like both as No. 2 running backs in all formats, with Murray better in standard leagues and McKinnon better in PPR. McKinnon had 99 total yards and two touchdowns against the Packers in Week 6 when Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) first got hurt, and Murray has at least nine Fantasy points in a standard league in five of his past six games. 10.1 projected points Jay Ajayi Philadelphia Eagles RB Ajayi was good in Week 15 at the Giants, but he wasn't great. And he's due for a great game, which should happen this week. He had 12 carries for 49 yards and two catches for 40 yards against the Giants, and he now has at least 80 total yards in consecutive games. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 9 against Denver, but he has a safe floor in an explosive offense, so a huge game could be on the horizon. Oakland has allowed a running back to score in three games in a row, with four total rushing touchdowns scored over that span. If Ajayi continues to get at least 14 touches then he should deliver in a big way, and I like him as a No. 2 running back with upside in Week 16. 7.8 projected points Jonathan Stewart Carolina Panthers RB The Buccaneers run defense is bad, especially without standout defensive lineman Gerald McCoy (biceps), which bodes well for Stewart and Christian McCaffrey (11.3 projected points). Tampa Bay has allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in five games in a row, with seven touchdowns scored over that span. Stewart had 11 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown against the Buccaneers in Week 8, and he's scored at least eight Fantasy points in a standard league in four of his past five games. McCaffrey just had 12 carries for 63 yards and six catches for 73 yards and a touchdown against Green Bay in Week 15, and Tampa Bay has allowed eight running backs to catch at least five passes this year, including McCaffrey in Week 8 when he had five grabs for 49 yards on seven targets and four carries for 3 yards. McCaffrey will have a better showing this week, and both Panthers are worth starting in Week 16. 7.7 projected points C.J. Anderson Denver Broncos RB I liked Anderson going into Week 15 at Indianapolis, and he was great with 30 carries for 158 yards. He didn't catch any passes, and he's failed to score a touchdown in his past four games. But his workload has been exceptional of late with at least 19 touches in three games in a row, and he's helped Denver win back-to-back games for the first time since the first two games of the season. This week, Anderson is facing a Washington defense that has allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in four of the past six games, with five total touchdowns scored over that span. Anderson is a quality No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues this week.

Sleepers

Bilal Powell (vs. LAC): Powell is tough to trust since he continues to share playing time with Matt Forte and Elijah McGuire, but he's scored 10 Fantasy points in a standard league in two of his past three games. And this week he's facing a Chargers defense without linebacker Denzel Perryman (hamstring), and they have allowed a running back to score in three of their past four games.



Wayne Gallman (at ARI): Gallman is worth a look in PPR leagues given his production in the passing game of late. He has 13 catches for 80 yards on 16 targets in his past two outings against Dallas and Philadelphia, and he also has 20 carries for 98 yards over that span. The Cardinals have allowed 10 running backs to catch at least four passes in a game this season.



Kerwynn Williams (vs. NYG): If he's able to play this week with his injured quad muscle then consider him a potential starter in standard leagues. He has at least 16 carries in three games in a row, and the Giants have allowed a running back to gain at least 80 total yards or score a touchdown in four games in a row.



James White (vs. BUF): When Burkhead missed four games earlier this season with injured ribs, White was heavily involved in the passing game. He had 22 catches on 29 targets from Weeks 3-6, including two games with at least seven catches. White is worth a look as a flex option in PPR leagues with Burkhead out. The Bills have also allowed nine running backs to catch at least four passes in a game this season, including White when he had four catches for 32 yards on six targets in Week 13.



Peyton Barber (at CAR): Barber was a little bit of a letdown in Week 15 against Atlanta since he started in place of Doug Martin, who was suspended for violating a team rule, but managed just 13 carries for 53 yards and three catches for 15 yards, including a fumble. But you have to expect he will remain the starter in Week 16 given what Martin has done this season, especially lately. The Panthers run defense will be hurt with Davis out, and Barber is worth using as a flex option this week.



Sit 'Em 12.8 projected points Carlos Hyde San Francisco 49ers RB The one negative to come out of Garoppolo taking over as the San Francisco quarterback is Hyde has disappeared in the passing game. He averaged 4.5 receptions a game before Garoppolo got the starting job in Week 13, and he has just five catches combined in the past three games. He also has just one game with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league in his past five outings, and this is a tough matchup against Jacksonville. The Jaguars haven't allowed a running back to score on the ground since Week 9, and only six running backs have scored double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league against Jacksonville all season. Hyde is just a flex option at best this week. 8.0 projected points Samaje Perine Washington Redskins RB Perine has fallen into a funk lately with three bad games in a row, and he should struggle again this week against the Broncos. Despite getting at least 15 touches in each of the past three games against Dallas, the Chargers and Arizona, Perine has combined for 15 Fantasy points in a standard league. The Broncos run defense improved last week against the Colts with defensive lineman Domata Peko back in action, and Frank Gore and Marlon Mack combined for 16 carries for 45 yards and three catches for 37 yards. Perine is still worth using as a flex option based on his expected workload, but he should not be considered a must-start option in Week 16. 8.7 projected points Frank Gore Indianapolis Colts RB You can see above that Gore is not coming off a good game in Week 15 against the Broncos with 10 carries for 31 yards and three catches for 37 yards on four targets, and he's now gone three games in a row without a touchdown. He only has two games with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league in his past 11 outings, and the last time he scored on the road was Week 9 of last year, a span of 10 road games. Gore is only worth using as a flex option in deeper leagues. 9.7 projected points Mike Davis Seattle Seahawks RB Davis has looked good at times for the Seahawks, but this continues to be a team that struggles to run the ball. That was the case last week despite a favorable matchup at home against the Rams. Davis managed just six carries for 19 yards and two catches for 20 yards on two targets, albeit in a game where Seattle was blown out at home. The Dallas run defense is tough when linebacker Sean Lee is healthy, and the Cowboys haven't allowed a running back to score double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league in the past four games, including matchups with Melvin Gordon, Perine and Marshawn Lynch. Davis is still worth using as a flex option in deeper leagues, but he's far from a must-start option in Week 16. 7.1 projected points Orleans Darkwa New York Giants RB Darkwa continues to do just enough to make him relevant in deeper leagues, but you can't plan on starting him in most formats in Week 16 at the Cardinals. He's been outplayed by Gallman in the past two games, and Darkwa has scored fewer than 10 Fantasy points in a standard league four games in a row despite scoring two touchdowns over that span. Darkwa had nine carries for 7 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 9 yards in Week 15 against the Eagles. Take away the touchdown and it would be a miserable day for Darkwa and his Fantasy owners. That's something you should want to avoid this week.

Bust Alert

Marshawn Lynch RB / Raiders Week 16 projection: 8.0 Fantasy points

Lynch has been a quality Fantasy option of late, but he could be in for a letdown this week at Philadelphia. He's scored at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league in six games in a row, including four games with double digits in points over that span. I'm still fine with him as a flex option this week, but the Eagles are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, which lowers his upside. Only seven running backs have scored double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league against Philadelphia this year.

Wide receivers

Start 'Em 8.1 projected points Marvin Jones Detroit Lions WR The Bengals have struggled with receivers of late due to injuries in their secondary. In the past three games, Antonio Brown, Kendall Wright and Stefon Diggs have all scored or gone over 100 receiving yards against Cincinnati, and Jones and Golden Tate (8.3 projected points) both have the chance to play well this week. For Jones, this is a revenge game since he spent the first four years of his career with the Bengals. He hasn't scored a touchdown in the past three games, but he has at least eight Fantasy points in a standard league in four of his past five outings. Tate only has one game with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league in his past five outings, but he also has the chance for a big performance this week given the matchup. 8.2 projected points Mike Wallace Baltimore Ravens WR Wallace could be a superstar in Week 16 against the Colts, especially with Jeremy Maclin (knee) not expected to play. Wallace has been great for the past five games, and he has either a touchdown or 72 receiving yards in four of those outings. He just had six catches for 89 yards on 10 targets at Cleveland, and Indianapolis allows the eighth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. The Colts have allowed four receivers to score in the past three games, and Wallace should be considered a potential top-10 Fantasy receiver this week. 9.9 projected points JuJu Smith-Schuster Pittsburgh Steelers WR With Brown out, there is a big opportunity this week for Smith-Schuster and Martavis Bryant (7.9 projected points). I like Smith-Schuster as a must-start Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and Bryant is a low-end starting option. The Steelers have to replace 12.3 targets a game with Brown out, and Roethlisberger should lean more on Smith-Schuster and Bryant in a great matchup at Houston. Smith-Schuster has either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in four of his past six games, including Week 15 against New England when he had six catches for 114 yards on six targets. And Bryant has scored in two of his past four games. The Texans have allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this year. 6.7 projected points Robert Woods Los Angeles Rams WR It was great to see Woods return in Week 15 at Seattle and score 10 Fantasy points in a standard league after being out three previous three games with a shoulder injury. He had six catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and he's now scored at least eight Fantasy points in four games in a row. The Titans have struggled with No. 1 receivers of late with Wallace, A.J. Green, Brown, DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Goodwin all scoring at least eight Fantasy points in the past seven games against Tennessee. Woods should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver with upside this week. 7.6 projected points Michael Crabtree Oakland Raiders WR It's been a rough three-game stretch for the Eagles secondary, and Crabtree should take advantage of this matchup on the road. Philadelphia has allowed 38 catches for 546 yards and six touchdowns to opposing receivers from the Seahawks, Rams and Giants over the past three games, with six receivers either scoring a touchdown or gaining at least 70 receiving yards over that span. The Raiders should again be without Amari Cooper (ankle), and Crabtree has 30 targets over the past two games against Kansas City and Dallas. He has 14 catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns over that span, and Crabtree should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues this week.

Sleepers

Dede Westbrook (at SF): He should bounce back from last week's down game against Houston when he had just two catches for 21 yards on two targets. With Marqise Lee (ankle) out, look for Westbrook and Keelan Cole to have the chance for a big game against the 49ers, although keep an eye on the status of Allen Hurns (ankle), who could impact Cole in Week 16.



Mohamed Sanu (at NO): Sanu has scored in each of his past two meetings with the Saints, including Week 14 when he had six catches for 83 yards and the touchdown on eight targets. He has at least nine Fantasy points in a standard league in three of his past five games, and he's a solid No. 3 receiver in all formats this week.



Nelson Agholor (vs. OAK): Agholor is seeing plenty of targets of late, and his production has been fantastic. He has 32 targets in his past three games, and he has 22 catches over that span for 264 yards and two touchdowns. He has nine games this season with at least five targets, and he's scored a touchdown in seven of those outings.



Kendall Wright (vs. CLE): In his past two games, Wright has 17 catches for 188 yards on 24 targets. We hope Trubisky continues to feature Wright in the passing game, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 16 against Cleveland. One receiver has scored at least eight Fantasy points in a standard league against the Browns in three games in a row.



Tyrell Williams (at NYJ): With Hunter Henry (kidney laceration) out for the rest of the season, Williams could see a boost in targets, and Keenan Allen (back) is also banged up. Williams is more of a Hail Mary play if Allen suits up as expected, but the Jets have allowed four receivers to score double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league in the past four weeks.



Sit 'Em 7.6 projected points Robby Anderson New York Jets WR It was great to see Anderson get 12 targets in his first start with Bryce Petty, but he managed just five catches for 40 yards at New Orleans in Week 15. He now has another tough matchup in Week 16 against the Chargers, and he will likely see plenty of cornerback Casey Hayward. The Chargers allow the eighth-fewest Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and this defense just got embarrassed in Week 15 at Kansas City. I expect them to rebound and limit the production for Anderson this week. 6.9 projected points Jordy Nelson Green Bay Packers WR Here we go again. Just when it looked like Nelson could be poised for a solid finish to the season with Rodgers back for the Packers, he's stuck again with Brett Hundley since Rodgers is on injured reserve. Nelson even struggled with Rodgers back in Week 15 at Carolina with three catches for 28 yards on six targets. This is now eight games in a row with three Fantasy points or less for Nelson in a standard league, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 5. You cannot start Rodgers in any leagues in Week 16. 6.8 projected points Sammy Watkins Los Angeles Rams WR As feared, Woods returned in Week 15 at Seattle after a three-game layoff with a shoulder injury, and Watkins struggled. He had five targets but finished with just two catches for 14 yards. Prior to that, with Woods out, Watkins had scored in three games in a row. Despite scoring, Watkins has gone three games in a row with single digits in Fantasy points, and it's hard to trust him when the Rams have their full complement of receivers healthy. Watkins also has proven to be touchdown dependent this season since he only has one game with over 100 receiving yards, which was Week 3. 6.9 projected points Jamison Crowder Washington Redskins WR Crowder is dealing with a hamstring injury, although he's expected to play this week against the Broncos. But it could be a tough matchup for him given Denver's standout secondary, especially Chris Harris, who should lock up Crowder in the slot. Crowder does have two touchdowns in his past four games, but those are his only two touchdowns on the season. And he's been held to under 70 receiving yards in each of his past three games. Crowder is only worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best this week. 6.3 projected points Rishard Matthews Tennessee Titans WR Matthews has been up and down with his production all season, including the past two games after he missed the previous two outings with a hamstring problem. Matthews had six catches for 95 yards and a touchdown on eight targets last week at San Francisco after he had three catches for 19 yards on five targets in Week 14 at Arizona. Matthews has yet to post good games in back-to-back outings this year, and this week he has a tough matchup against the Rams, who are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. The Rams have only allowed eight receivers to score double digits in Fantasy points this year. I like Matthews as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, but he's not a must-start option.

Bust Alert

Marquise Goodwin WR / 49ers Week 16 projection: 6.9 Fantasy points

Goodwin has been awesome since Garoppolo has taken over as the starter for the 49ers. In the past three games with Garoppolo, Goodwin has 33 targets for 24 catches and 319 yards. It's difficult to bench Goodwin in the majority of leagues, but you have to lower your expectations for him in this matchup with the Jaguars, who allow the fewest Fantasy points to opposing receivers. Now, Jacksonville has shown some flaws in their secondary of late, with Jaron Brown, T.Y. Hilton, Tyler Lockett, Doug Baldwin, Paul Richardson and DeAndre Hopkins scoring touchdowns in the past four games. And the four times a receiver has gotten double digits in targets against the Jaguars -- Hopkins twice, Brown and Corey Coleman -- they have scored at least eight Fantasy points in a standard league. I can see Goodwin scoring eight points, which makes him a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver. Just keep in mind he has one touchdown on the season, and he's the only receiver Jacksonville has to worry about this week. If you consider him a No. 3 receiver in most leagues, you should be OK.

Tight ends

Start 'Em 7.5 projected points Greg Olsen Carolina Panthers TE Olsen showed in Week 15 against Green Bay that he can still be a dominant Fantasy tight end when he had nine catches for 116 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets. This was easily his best game of the year, which was derailed in Week 2 when he suffered a broken foot and was out for nine of the next 10 games. He is now back as a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues against the Buccaneers, and he has two games with at least 10 Fantasy points in his past three home outings against Tampa Bay. 5.1 projected points Eric Ebron Detroit Lions TE Ebron is playing well of late, and it's time to consider him a must-start Fantasy tight end. He has 15 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets in his past two outings against Tampa Bay and Chicago. In Week 16, Ebron is facing a Bengals defense that has allowed a touchdown to a tight end in consecutive games against Adam Shaheen and Kyle Rudolph. After a disappointing start to the year, Ebron is delivering for Fantasy owners at the right time. 4.8 projected points Cameron Brate Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Two things are working in Brate's favor this week at Carolina. The most important is teammate O.J. Howard (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, which should allow Brate the chance to get a bump in targets, especially if DeSean Jackson (ankle) is also out. And Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis (suspension) also is out this week. Brate only has one game with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league since Week 6, but this a great opportunity for him with Howard now out. Brate is back as a potential top-10 tight end this week.

Sleepers

Benjamin Watson (vs. IND): Watson is coming off a strong game in Week 15 at Cleveland with four catches for 74 yards and a touchdown on four targets. He now has two touchdowns in his past three games, and he has a favorable matchup in Week 16 against the Colts, especially with Jeremy Maclin (knee) hurt. The Colts are No. 7 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, and a tight end has scored against Indianapolis in three of the past five games.



Antonio Gates (at NYJ): Hunter Henry is out for the season because of a laceration to his kidney, which should allow Gates to return to somewhat of a featured role, especially if Keenan Allen (back) is also banged up. Gates is risky to trust since has fewer than five targets in his past 10 games, and he scored a touchdown in Week 15 at Kansas City for the first time since Week 2. But he has a good matchup in Week 16 at the Jets, who allow the 12th-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and Gates should see his targets rise with Henry out.



Charles Clay (at NE): Clay played well in Week 15 against Miami with five catches for 68 yards on nine targets, and it was good to see him and Taylor on the same page. But it could be a tough outing for Clay in Week 16 against New England, and the Patriots held Clay to three catches for 20 yards on three targets in Week 13, although Taylor was hurt in that matchup. I like Clay as a low-end starter in PPR leagues since he should still get plenty of targets, especially if the Bills are chasing points.



Sit 'Em 5.3 projected points Jason Witten Dallas Cowboys TE Witten could benefit with Elliott back this week, which should open up the offense, but it's hard to trust him given his overall level of play. He hasn't scored double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league in eight games in a row despite scoring two touchdowns over that span. He also has one game in his past five outings with more than four catches as well. The Seahawks also have allowed just one touchdown to a tight end in their past five games, so Witten should be avoided in most leagues this week. 5.1 projected points Austin Hooper Atlanta Falcons TE Hooper has turned into a terrible Fantasy option of late, and you can't start him in most formats this week. He's gone five games in a row with three Fantasy points or less in the majority of leagues, and he's been at five targets or less in each game over that span. The Saints held him to two catches for 23 yards on four targets in Week 14, and New Orleans has only allowed one tight end to score a touchdown in the past five games. 4.1 projected points Garrett Celek San Francisco 49ers TE Celek has done a nice job the past two weeks with his Fantasy production since he scored a touchdown in each outing against Houston and Tennessee. Against the Titans, Celek had three catches for 63 yards and a touchdown on three targets, but he wasn't even the most-targeted tight end on his own team. George Kittle had five targets, and he finished with four catches for 52 yards. The two will continue to take work away from each other, and this is a brutal matchup against the Jaguars. Jacksonville has only allowed one touchdown to a tight end in the past eight games, and Celek is not worth the risk in this matchup.

Bust Alert

Jared Cook TE / Raiders Week 16 projection: 4.8 Fantasy points





Cook has been boom or bust of late, and we're expecting him to go bust this week against the Eagles. In his past seven games, Cook has two games with at least 12 Fantasy points in a standard league and five games with five points or less. He has one Fantasy point in three of his past four outings, and he still has just two touchdowns on the year. The Eagles have allowed just one tight end to score in their past seven games, and they should be able to limit Cook's production this week.

Defense/Special teams

Start 'Em

Chiefs (vs. MIA) – 13.4 projected points

The Chiefs DST was expected to be a top unit this season, but things don't always go as planned in the NFL. After a hot start through the first five games, the Chiefs DST went in the tank from Week 6-13, scoring double digits in Fantasy points just once over that seven-game span. But the Chiefs DST rallied the past two weeks at home against Oakland and the Chargers, and they have five interceptions, five sacks and two fumble recoveries over that span, while holding their opponents to an average of 14 points. This week against the Dolphins, the Chiefs DST should be able to force Jay Cutler into a couple of mistakes and put pressure on him. It's nice to see the Chiefs DST back at a high level, and I like this unit as a top-five Fantasy option this week.

Sleepers

Lions (at CIN): The Lions DST is averaging 14.5 Fantasy points in their past two games against Tampa Bay and Chicago, and they have five sacks and five interceptions over that span. The Bengals offense has fallen apart over the past two games against the Bears and Vikings, and those two DSTs have combined for 42 Fantasy points.



Bears (vs. CLE): The Bears DST has played well of late with at least 12 Fantasy points in each of their past three games. Chicago has nine sacks over that span, and the Bears should make things tough on DeShone Kizer this week at home. The Browns allow on average 3.1 sacks per game, and Kizer has five interceptions in his past three games.



Cardinals (vs. NYG): The Cardinals DST has scored at least 11 Fantasy points in three of their past four games, including at least 15 points in two of their past three home games. The Giants just had a rare offensive explosion against the Eagles in Week 15, but that was in New York. With the long trip to Arizona at the end of a losing season, this should be a letdown game for the Giants, and the Cardinals DST should benefit.



Sit 'Em

Seahawks (at DAL) – 8.6 projected points

Seattle's defense was abused and embarrassed the past two weeks against the Jaguars and Rams, especially last week with the game at home. The Seahawks are back on the road this week against the Cowboys, who are getting Elliott back after his six-game suspension. The Seahawks DST had just six Fantasy points combined against Jacksonville and the Rams, and they allowed 72 total points in those games. You cannot trust the Seahawks DST this week.

Kicker

Start 'Em

Phil Dawson K / Cardinals Week 16 projection: 6.1 Fantasy points

The Cardinals have become a field goal team of late, and Dawson has been excellent for Fantasy owners. He has nine field goals in his past two games against Tennessee and Washington, and he's scored at least 12 Fantasy points in three of his past four outings. This week, Dawson is facing a Giants defense that has allowed the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing kickers, and Jake Elliott just scored 10 Fantasy points for the Eagles in Week 15.

Sleepers

Kai Forbath (at GB): Forbath is rolling again coming into this game with 22 Fantasy points in his past two outings. He's made five field goals and five extra points over that span, and he scored 13 Fantasy points against the Packers in Week 6.



Josh Lambo (at SF): Lambo has scored at least nine Fantasy points in three games in a row, and he's a perfect 7-for-7 on field goals and 10-for-10 on extra points. The 49ers just allowed Ryan Succop to score 11 Fantasy points in Week 15.



Dan Bailey (vs. SEA): The past two kickers to face the Seahawks, Lambo and Greg Zuerlein, combined for 22 Fantasy points with five field goals and seven extra points. Bailey is due for a big game after scoring eight Fantasy points at Oakland in Week 15, and he should get it with Elliott back this week to help the Dallas offense.



Sit 'Em

Robbie Gould K / 49ers Week 16 projection: 7.8 Fantasy points

There have been plenty of 49ers who have benefited with Garoppolo starting, but none more than Gould. His production over the past three games has been amazing with 15 field goals, and he's scored at least 15 Fantasy points in all three games. But as you're well aware by now, the Jaguars are a dominant defense, and they allow the fewest Fantasy points to opposing kickers this year. Only three kickers have scored double digits in Fantasy points against Jacksonville and just one since Week 4. In the past three games, the Jaguars have allowed Adam Vinatieri, Blair Walsh and Ka'imi Fairbairn to combine for just 11 Fantasy points. Gould is due for a letdown, and it will come this week against Jacksonville.