Week 17 Fantasy Football Quarterback Preview: Slimmer choices on the run

Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 17, including who he's playing in DFS.

If you're playing into Week 17 you're going to find discomfort at the quarterback position. Lamar Jackson has already been ruled out and we aren't expecting Josh Allen either. I wouldn't be that surprised if Deshaun Watson is pulled early, and it would be very difficult to trust Kirk Cousins, Philip Rivers or Baker Mayfield. For one of the few times all year it feels like we're short on quarterbacks.

That means I'm going right back to Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Dak Prescott after their shoddy Week 16 performances. All three are in my top 10. So is Matt Ryan, despite his recent struggles. There just aren't enough great streaming options to sit any of those guys. 

But if you're desperate enough there is one streaming option I've recommended below, and he has an extremely high upside.

Numbers to know
  • 539 - Pass touchdowns all-time for Tom Brady. He's now five behind Drew Brees, but he does get the Dolphins in Week 17.
  • 116.5 - Passer Rating for Ryan Tannehill, the best in the league.
  • 5.1 - Yards per attempt for Will Grier in his debut. It will be hard to get a read on him if D.J. Moore is out.
  • 3 - Weeks for Daniel Jones as top-two quarterback this season. He has as much upside as anyone this week.
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Tom Brady QB
NE New England • #12
Age: 42 • Experience: 20 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIA NE -16 O/U 45
OPP VS QB
31st
PROJ PTS
23.2
QB RNK
22nd
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3836
RUYDS
34
TD
25
INT
7
FPTS/G
19
headshot-image
Jared Goff QB
LAR L.A. Rams • #16
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI LAR -7.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS QB
32nd
PROJ PTS
20.4
QB RNK
24th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
4319
RUYDS
36
TD
21
INT
16
FPTS/G
16.6
headshot-image
Carson Wentz QB
PHI Philadelphia • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG PHI -4.5 O/U 45
OPP VS QB
29th
PROJ PTS
22.4
QB RNK
10th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3750
RUYDS
228
TD
27
INT
7
FPTS/G
19.8
headshot-image
Ryan Fitzpatrick QB
MIA Miami • #14
Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE NE -16 O/U 45
OPP VS QB
1st
PROJ PTS
12.4
QB RNK
9th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3209
RUYDS
228
TD
22
INT
13
FPTS/G
17.3
Waiver Wire Targets
Top Streamers
headshot-image
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
51%
Jones has scored at least 35 Fantasy points four times this season.
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
Matt Ryan QB
ATL Atlanta • #2
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Week 17 Prices
FanDuel
$7,800
DraftKings
$6,500
This could be one of the most entertaining games of the week, and I plan on playing both quarterbacks.
Top Contrarian Play
headshot-image
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Week 17 Prices
FanDuel
$8,000
DraftKings
$6,300
I'd anticipate Prescott's ownership dipping because of Week 16. I also anticipate him carving up this Washington secondary.
Heath's projections

Rank

QB

FPTs

1

Patrick Mahomes

29.23

2

Matt Ryan

27.88

3

Drew Brees

27.27

4

DeShaun Watson

26.50

5

Dak Prescott

25.71

6

Carson Wentz

25.58

7

Tom Brady

24.75

8

Russell Wilson

24.73

9

Jameis Winston

24.39

10

Gardner Minshew

24.37

11

Ryan Tannehill

23.41

12

Daniel Jones

23.21

13

Jared Goff

23.02

14

Aaron Rodgers

22.89

Senior Fantasy Writer

Heath Cummings is a Senior Fantasy Writer that covers Daily Fantasy Sports of all types. Before coming to CBS Sports he was a staff writer for Footballguys and the host of The Fantasy Football Show on... Full Bio

