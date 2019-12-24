Week 17 Fantasy Football Quarterback Preview: Slimmer choices on the run
If you're playing into Week 17 you're going to find discomfort at the quarterback position. Lamar Jackson has already been ruled out and we aren't expecting Josh Allen either. I wouldn't be that surprised if Deshaun Watson is pulled early, and it would be very difficult to trust Kirk Cousins, Philip Rivers or Baker Mayfield. For one of the few times all year it feels like we're short on quarterbacks.
That means I'm going right back to Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Dak Prescott after their shoddy Week 16 performances. All three are in my top 10. So is Matt Ryan, despite his recent struggles. There just aren't enough great streaming options to sit any of those guys.
But if you're desperate enough there is one streaming option I've recommended below, and he has an extremely high upside.
Week 17 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 539 - Pass touchdowns all-time for Tom Brady. He's now five behind Drew Brees, but he does get the Dolphins in Week 17.
- 116.5 - Passer Rating for Ryan Tannehill, the best in the league.
- 5.1 - Yards per attempt for Will Grier in his debut. It will be hard to get a read on him if D.J. Moore is out.
- 3 - Weeks for Daniel Jones as top-two quarterback this season. He has as much upside as anyone this week.
Jared Goff
LAR L.A. Rams • #16
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Carson Wentz
PHI Philadelphia • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
MIA Miami • #14
Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Daniel Jones
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Jones has scored at least 35 Fantasy points four times this season.
DFS Plays
Matt Ryan
ATL Atlanta • #2
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
This could be one of the most entertaining games of the week, and I plan on playing both quarterbacks.
Dak Prescott
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I'd anticipate Prescott's ownership dipping because of Week 16. I also anticipate him carving up this Washington secondary.
Heath's projections
Rank
QB
FPTs
1
29.23
2
Matt Ryan
27.88
3
Drew Brees
27.27
4
DeShaun Watson
26.50
5
Dak Prescott
25.71
6
25.58
7
Tom Brady
24.75
8
Russell Wilson
24.73
9
Jameis Winston
24.39
10
24.37
11
Ryan Tannehill
23.41
12
Daniel Jones
23.21
13
23.02
14
22.89
