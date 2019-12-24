Week 17 Fantasy Football Quarterback Preview: Slimmer choices on the run

If you're playing into Week 17 you're going to find discomfort at the quarterback position. Lamar Jackson has already been ruled out and we aren't expecting Josh Allen either. I wouldn't be that surprised if Deshaun Watson is pulled early, and it would be very difficult to trust Kirk Cousins, Philip Rivers or Baker Mayfield. For one of the few times all year it feels like we're short on quarterbacks.

That means I'm going right back to Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Dak Prescott after their shoddy Week 16 performances. All three are in my top 10. So is Matt Ryan, despite his recent struggles. There just aren't enough great streaming options to sit any of those guys.

But if you're desperate enough there is one streaming option I've recommended below, and he has an extremely high upside.

QB Preview Numbers to know

539 - Pass touchdowns all-time for Tom Brady. He's now five behind Drew Brees, but he does get the Dolphins in Week 17.

- Pass touchdowns all-time for Tom Brady. He's now five behind Drew Brees, but he does get the Dolphins in Week 17. 116.5 - Passer Rating for Ryan Tannehill, the best in the league.

- Passer Rating for Ryan Tannehill, the best in the league. 5.1 - Yards per attempt for Will Grier in his debut. It will be hard to get a read on him if D.J. Moore is out.

- Yards per attempt for Will Grier in his debut. It will be hard to get a read on him if D.J. Moore is out. 3 - Weeks for Daniel Jones as top-two quarterback this season. He has as much upside as anyone this week.

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Tom Brady QB NE New England • #12

Age: 42 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NE -16 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 23.2 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 3836 RUYDS 34 TD 25 INT 7 FPTS/G 19 Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI LAR -7.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 24th YTD Stats PAYDS 4319 RUYDS 36 TD 21 INT 16 FPTS/G 16.6 Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG PHI -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 22.4 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 3750 RUYDS 228 TD 27 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.8 Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -16 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 12.4 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 3209 RUYDS 228 TD 22 INT 13 FPTS/G 17.3

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Top Streamers Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 51% Jones has scored at least 35 Fantasy points four times this season.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Week 17 Prices FanDuel $7,800 DraftKings $6,500 This could be one of the most entertaining games of the week, and I plan on playing both quarterbacks.

Top Contrarian Play Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 17 Prices FanDuel $8,000 DraftKings $6,300 I'd anticipate Prescott's ownership dipping because of Week 16. I also anticipate him carving up this Washington secondary.

QB Preview Heath's projections