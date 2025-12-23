Welcome to Fantasy Football Championship Week. Congratulations if you are still alive. This will be the last week of my position preview. Let's go get a championship! While there will be plenty of content for those trying to win it all this week, I look to also take a look ahead this time of year to 2026. So you'll still find waiver wire adds, numbers to know, and Week 17 DFS plays below like normal. But to start, I would like to offer a short overview as to what the position might look like in 2026.

Running back is the position with the most annual turnover, so we won't get too far ahead of ourselves, but there are a few sure things at the top. Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson, De'Von Achane, Jonathan Taylor, and James Cook will all be at the top of the rankings. Chrsitian McCaffrey, even in his Age 30 season, likely will be too. Josh Jacobs won't be top six, but he's the next best bet to be top 12. Then it gets pretty hairy.

Will the Raiders do enough to improve their line so that Ashton Jeanry is a top 12 back again? Can fellow rookies TreVeyon Henderson, Omarion Hampton, or RJ Harvey crack the first two rounds? Where are Travis Etienne and Javonte Williams playing? If they stay put they could be top 12. Chase Brown probably will be as well.

After those guys, expect a bit of a free-for-all. Free agency and the NFL Draft will help sort things out, but aging veterans like Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry will be tough to rank no matter what happens around them.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 17 RB Preview:

RB Preview Numbers to know

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 17 Adds (RB Preview) Michael Carter RB ARI Arizona • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -7 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats RUYDS 286 REC 28 REYDS 232 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.8 Carter is still just 60% rostered and is the highest ranked waiver wire running back in our consensus rankings this week. He ran well last week but his receiving production disappeared. I would expect a bounce back in Week 17 for this entire offense and would expect around 15 touches for Carter. Part of the reason for his low volume was that the team only ran 56 offensive plays. They should have the ball longer against the Bengals. Raheim Sanders RB CLE Cleveland • #35

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 33.5 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 45 REC 1 REYDS 4 TD 1 FPTS/G 6 Sanders wil handle the early down work in place of Quinshon Judkins and is the most likely Browns running back to score a touchdown. The Steelers were very good against the run last week but have been mostly mediocre this season, giving up 4.3 yards per carry to running backs. Sanders is a high end flex in non-PPR and a midrange flex in full PPR. Trayveon Williams RB CLE Cleveland • #38

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 33.5 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 40th ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 19 REC 7 REYDS 42 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.6 If you miss Sanders, Williams is a sneaky backup plan who could actually be the best Browns' back in full PPR. Williams had a 25% target share in the second half of Week 16 and could be in line to catch five passes. The Steelers have allowed 27 catches to running backs in their last four games.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jahmyr Gibbs RB DET Detroit

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN DET -6 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 19 RB RNK 2nd YTD Stats RUYDS 1102 REC 72 REYDS 560 TD 17 FPTS/G 22.7 Gibbs is the clear top back on the Christmas slate. I project him to score eight more points than any other running back on the slate. I don't know how you make that up on a three-game slate. Find values somewhere else. Ashton Jeanty RB LV Las Vegas • #2

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG LV -1.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 19 RB RNK 7th YTD Stats RUYDS 828 REC 50 REYDS 326 TD 10 FPTS/G 14.9 Jeanty just had 25 touches and produced 188 yards and two touchdowns. You would be forgiven if you accused me of chasing points. But this is not that. In Week 17 he gets his first good matchup since before Christmas.The Giants are giving up 26.47 PPR FPPG to opposing running backs and 5.71 yards per carry to the position on the year. Jeanty could be the RB1 this week.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NE -13.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 7.4 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 425 REC 25 REYDS 268 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.7 Assuming TreVeyon Henderson is out this week, Rhamondre Stevenson could be looking at 20 touches against the New York Jets. I still don't think he'll be a popular play because we have spent the whole season begging him to get out of Henderson's way. While Stevenson has been bad as a rusher he has actually been awesome as a pass catcher and should handle most of those duties on Sunday, at least until the game gets out of hand.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

