Week 17 Fantasy Football Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Tom Brady is going to finish his career as the greatest quarterback of all time. And he may add another Super Bowl victory to his impressive resume this season, which would be his seventh ring. But this hasn't exactly been his finest year when it comes to his production, and his Fantasy stats have suffered.

There are many reasons for it, including an inconsistent offensive line and receiving corps, as well as the lack of a quality running game. He's also 42, and Father Time might be catching up to him.

But the nice thing about the all-time greats is that every now and then they can still remind us of why they are special. And this will be one of those times for Brady.

It's no secret why he's in this spot for Week 17. His matchup against the Dolphins is one we've exploited time and again as Fantasy managers. Brady even had one of his best games this season at Miami in Week 2 when he passed for 264 yards and two touchdowns, and he also had a rushing score for 28 Fantasy points.

He should have the chance for similar production this week. Miami allows the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks for the season at 25.8 points per game, and five of the past six quarterbacks against the Dolphins have scored at least 20 Fantasy points, including Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield, Carson Wentz, Sam Darnold and Andy Dalton.

As you can see, it's not an elite list of passers who are dominating this defense, and hopefully Brady follows suit in Week 17. He only has one game with more than 18 Fantasy points since Week 8, but he should beat up on Miami, which he typically does. He's scored at least 24 Fantasy points in four of his past five meetings with the Dolphins, and he's averaging 23.1 points over his past 10 outings against Miami.

The Patriots also need to win this game to lock up the No. 2 seed in the AFC and secure a first-round bye in the playoffs. Brady should be ready to go, even in the final week of the regular season.

It's not often that we write about Brady in this spot because he's been so dominant in his career. That hasn't been the case this season, but he should have a big game in Week 17 against the Dolphins.

I'm starting Brady over: Deshaun Watson (vs. TEN), Aaron Rodgers (at DET), Russell Wilson (vs. SF), Josh Allen (vs. NYJ), Kirk Cousins (vs. CHI)

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU TEN -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 19 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 2544 RUYDS 165 TD 24 INT 6 FPTS/G 21.5 Tannehill has been a star for the Titans and Fantasy players, and he should stay hot for one more week as Tennessee tries to claim the final wild-card spot in the AFC. He's scored at least 28 Fantasy points in three games in a row, and he's been at 22 points or more in eight of his past nine outings. One of those 28-point performances was against the Texans in Week 15, and Houston could be resting starters if the Chiefs beat the Chargers earlier Sunday. I like Tannehill as a top-five quarterback in Week 17. Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DAL -11 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 23.6 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 4599 RUYDS 242 TD 29 INT 11 FPTS/G 23.1 The Cowboys need to beat Washington and hope the Eagles lose to the Giants to win the NFC East. Prescott should do his part against this defense, which has allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 26 Fantasy points. Prescott scored 32 Fantasy points at Washington in Week 2, and he's scored at least 21 Fantasy points in all seven home games this season. He's also scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three games in a row against them. Jameis Winston QB TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -PK O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 24 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 4908 RUYDS 245 TD 32 INT 28 FPTS/G 22.8 I'm sticking with Winston this week even after he was a disaster in Week 16 against Houston with 12 Fantasy points, which was marred by four interceptions. It was the first game for him without Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (hamstring), so take that into account, but he should rebound this week against Atlanta. He scored 29 Fantasy points against the Falcons in Week 12, and his track record against Atlanta is impressive. In his past five meetings with the Falcons, Winston has at least 261 passing yards and three touchdowns in each game. He should finish 2019 on a high note. Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG PHI -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 22.4 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 3750 RUYDS 228 TD 27 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.8 Wentz got hot at the right time for the Eagles and Fantasy managers, and he should have another quality outing in Week 17 at the Giants. He's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and Philadelphia will win the NFC East with a victory against New York. He faced the Giants in Week 14, scoring 23 Fantasy points in an overtime win. He also had 30 Fantasy points at the Giants last year, and New York has allowed eight quarterbacks in a row to score at least 20 Fantasy points. There's a lot to like about Wentz in Week 17. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 2726 RUYDS 253 TD 25 INT 11 FPTS/G 19.7 Jones has the chance to be a starter in Week 17 with his matchup against the Eagles. He just scored 45 Fantasy points at Washington, and Eli Manning had 20 Fantasy points against the Eagles in Week 14 when Jones was hurt. Philadelphia also allows an average of 19.1 Fantasy points per game, and three of the past four opposing quarterbacks against the Eagles have scored at least 20 points. It also helps Jones that cornerback Ronald Darby (hip) is out for Philadelphia.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CLE -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 3548 RUYDS 112 TD 22 INT 18 FPTS/G 15.7 Mayfield has been among the biggest busts this season, but he should finish the year strong against the Bengals in Week 17. While he only scored 10 Fantasy points against Cincinnati in Week 14, he did beat the Bengals up for 64 Fantasy points in two games in 2018. Cincinnati also allows 23.0 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks for the year, and Ryan Fitzpatrick just had 38 points against the Bengals in Week 16. Robert Griffin III QB BAL Baltimore • #3

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -2 O/U 37.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 9.8 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 129 RUYDS 20 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 1.2 There's no guarantee Griffin plays the whole game for the Ravens with Lamar Jackson resting for the playoffs since Baltimore can also use Trace McSorely. But I would expect Griffin to get most of the playing time, and we'll see if he can thrive in this offense. The Ravens are going to rest a lot of key guys, but maybe Griffin can make some plays with his legs, as well as his arm. He's far from a must-start quarterback in all leagues, but I wouldn't be surprised if he finishes in the top-10 this week, even in a tough matchup with the Steelers. Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 15.6 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 3304 RUYDS 63 TD 18 INT 13 FPTS/G 17.5 Dalton only scored nine Fantasy points against the Browns in Week 14, but I'm counting on his momentum from Week 16 at Miami to carry over to this week. He had 41 Fantasy points against the Dolphins last week, and this is likely his last start as a member of the Bengals since he should be replaced in 2020. Cleveland allows an average of 20.2 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks for the season, and Dalton will hopefully go out with a big game at home in Week 17.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ BUF -1.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 5.4 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 3084 RUYDS 510 TD 29 INT 9 FPTS/G 20.9 Bills coach Sean McDermott said Allen will play in Week 17 against the Jets, but he hinted that Allen likely won't finish the game. Said McDermott, "They're not all going to play the same amount in the game. We're going to be smart with that." McDermott added that backup quarterback Matt Barkley is likely to play, so we don't know if Allen will play one series or most of the game before coming out. I'm not taking that risk, even in a great matchup with the Jets, and I would bench Allen in all leagues. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI MIN -1 O/U 37 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 12 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 3603 RUYDS 63 TD 27 INT 6 FPTS/G 19 It's not a Monday night game, so Cousins should be fine compared to his Week 16 melt down against Green Bay that left him with eight Fantasy points. He's now scored 15 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row. But Cousins might not play a full game against the Bears with the Vikings locked into the No. 5 seed in the NFC. He also scored seven Fantasy points at Chicago in Week 4. There's just no reason to trust Cousins in Week 17, especially if he's not guaranteed to play four quarters. Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -15.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 11.8 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 3209 RUYDS 228 TD 22 INT 13 FPTS/G 17.3 Fitzpatrick has been one of the best surprises this season, as he helped plenty of people win a Fantasy championship in Week 16 when he scored 38 points against the Bengals. He's now scored at least 26 Fantasy points in four of his past five games, but I expect his run of success to end in Week 17 at New England. The Patriots have allowed just three quarterbacks to score more than 15 Fantasy points this season, and those were Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson and Allen. Fitzpatrick certainly is unconventional enough to find his way into quality Fantasy production, but I'm skeptical of him doing it in New England when the Patriots have a lot on the line. I'd only use Fitzpatrick in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues this week. Philip Rivers QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #17

Age: 38 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -8.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 15.8 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 4334 RUYDS 24 TD 21 INT 18 FPTS/G 16.9 The Chiefs defense has been on an impressive run over the past five games, and it started in Week 11 when they held Rivers to 14 Fantasy points. He had the best performance against Kansas City over that stretch, as Derek Carr, Brady, Drew Lock and Mitchell Trubisky all scored 12 Fantasy points or less. Arrowhead Stadium has been a house of horrors for Rivers lately as well since he has four touchdowns and eight interceptions in his past five trips there, and I expect him to struggle again at Kansas City in Week 17. Derek Carr QB OAK Oakland • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 15.4 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 3663 RUYDS 82 TD 22 INT 8 FPTS/G 16.8 The expected temperature in Denver on Sunday is 39 degrees, which is bad news for Carr. He's 2-10 in his career when the temperature is under 50 degrees and 0-5 when it's under 40 degrees. He has one game with more than 200 passing yards in those circumstances, with just four touchdown passes. Even though Carr has scored 23 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, I'm not going against the trend of Carr in the cold. He's someone to avoid this week.