Week 17 Fantasy Football Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers
Get help setting your Week 17 lineup with Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em for wide receiver.
We've talked every week about how tough wide receiver has been to fill this season, but with one week left, let's look into the numbers and paint a more clear picture. Heading into Week 17, only one wide receiver is averaging better than 20 Fantasy points per game (Michael Thomas, at 24.5); six did it last season. Nine players averaged at least 18 Fantasy points last season, while only three have done it in 2019, one of whom, Chris Godwin, won't play in Week 17. There is still plenty of depth at the position, but the lack of consistently, reliable high-end options has meant tough decisions each week at wide receiver.
And it's not looking any easier in Week 17. We'll help you sort through it all, with Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for wide receiver here — and you can get running back help here and quarterback here — as well as Heath Cummings' wide receiver preview, with projections, matchup notes and more. With our help, you'll find everything you need.
Wide Receivers
A.J. Brown WR
TEN Tennessee • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
It was nice to see Brown get quality Fantasy production in Week 16 against New Orleans even when his receiving numbers were down. He only managed one catch for 34 yards on two targets, but he still scored on a 49-yard touchdown run. He's now scored at least 14 PPR points in four of his past five games, including a 25-point outing in Week 15 against the Texans when he had eight catches for 114 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets. He's a star in the making and should play big once again in Week 17.
TB Tampa Bay • #19
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Perriman and Justin Watson are two of my favorite receivers for Week 17 – just as they were in Week 16. Both delivered against the Texans last week, with Perriman getting seven catches for 102 yards on 12 targets, while Watson had five catches for 43 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. They should stay hot again in Week 17 against Atlanta with the Buccaneers again down Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scott Miller due to hamstring injuries. Both should get double digits in targets again, and Perriman has scored at least 13 PPR points in four games in a row. Watson has scored at least 15 PPR points in two of his past three games.
DET Detroit • #19
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Golladay had five catches for 121 yards on nine targets in Week 6 at Green Bay, and he's either scored or went over 100 receiving yards in three games in a row against the Packers. He's now scored at least 17 PPR points in three of four games with David Blough under center, and it was great to see him get 12 targets in Week 16 at Denver, finishing with six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. He's having a breakout third-year campaign, and he should finish strong in this matchup at home with Green Bay.
Golden Tate WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #15
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Keep an eye on Darius Slayton (knee), who could be out this week. That would bode well for Tate and Sterling Shepard against the Eagles, and I like both a lot in this matchup. Ronald Darby (hip) is out for Philadelphia's secondary, and Tate and Shepard should see plenty of targets from Daniel Jones. In Week 16 against Washington, with Slayton banged up, Tate had six catches for 96 yards on 11 targets, and Shepard had six catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Slayton dominated the Eagles in Week 14 with five catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets, but this week could be Tate and Shepard doing most of the damage if Slayton is out.
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I like Gallup and Amari Cooper a lot this week, and Cooper remains a must-start Fantasy option, especially at home. In seven home games this season, Cooper is averaging 21.6 Fantasy points per game. Gallup is averaging 13.2 Fantasy points per game at home, and he's worth starting this week in all leagues. He had 12 PPR points in Week 2 against Washington, and the Redskins have allowed five touchdowns to receivers in their past four games. Gallup just had five catches for 98 yards on 11 targets in Week 16 at Philadelphia, and we hope to see him get that type of volume again in Week 17.
Greg Ward WR
PHI Philadelphia • #84
Age: 24 • Experience: 1 year
Ward has scored at least 11 PPR points in consecutive games, and he should stay hot against the Giants this week, especially if Nelson Agholor (knee) remains out as expected. In his past two games, Ward has 14 targets for 11 catches, 132 yards and a touchdown. He would also benefit if Zach Ertz (ribs) can't go.
Steven Sims WR
WAS Washington • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Sims has scored at least 15 PPR points in consecutive games for Washington, with 21 targets over that span. He had five catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in Week 15 against Philadelphia, and then he had six catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets in Week 16 against the Giants. He would likely see a boost in value if Terry McLaurin (concussion) can't play as well.
OAK Oakland • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Renfrow has scored at least 11 PPR points in four of the past five games he was able to finish, including Week 16 against the Chargers when he had seven catches for 107 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. The targets, catches and yards were a season high, and hopefully he'll build on that performance this week.
CHI Chicago • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I'll stick with Miller for one more week, even after his down game in Week 16 against the Chiefs. He only had one catch for 2 yards on two targets against Kansas City for one PPR point, but prior to that he had at least 11 PPR points in five games in a row. He could easily rebound in Week 17 at Minnesota and remains at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
N'Keal Harry WR
NE New England • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
I like Tom Brady a lot this week as the Start of the Week, and his receivers should do well against the Dolphins, who allow the most touchdowns to opposing receivers with 27. Julian Edelman is obviously a must-play receiver, but someone from Mohamed Sanu, Harry, Jakobi Meyers or potentially Phillip Dorsett should step up in this matchup. I'll take a flier on Harry, who has scored a touchdown in two of his past five games. Hopefully, he finds the end zone at home in Week 17.
Adam Thielen WR
MIN Minnesota • #19
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
In two games back from his four-game absence with a hamstring injury, Thielen has combined for three catches for 27 yards on seven targets. He might not play a full game in Week 17 with the Vikings locked into the No. 5 seed in the NFC. But even if we knew the Vikings would play Thielen for all four quarters, you just can't trust him right now given how he's performed in his return. He also had just two catches for 6 yards on six targets in Week 4 at Chicago. Stefon Diggs is also a risky starter with the chance Minnesota rests him in Week 17.
Cooper Kupp WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #18
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
There's a report that the Rams could consider resting players in Week 17 against Arizona who are dealing with injuries, including Jared Goff and Todd Gurley, as well as some offensive linemen. Goff had a thumb injury prior to Week 16, and Gurley has the concerns over his knee. I don't expect Robert Woods, Brandin Cooks or Kupp to be out for the whole game, but it would be hard to trust the Rams' receivers with Blake Bortles starting. Kupp comes into Week 17 having scored a touchdown in four games in a row. If Goff starts, then I would stick with Kupp this week. But if Goff is out then consider Kupp just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in most leagues.
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Like most of the Bills players we've talked about for Week 17, this is a team you likely want to avoid in the majority of Fantasy leagues. Buffalo could end up sitting most of its top players after being locked into the No. 5 seed in the playoffs. That includes Josh Allen, Devin Singletary, Brown and Cole Beasley. Now, if the Bills play their guys a half or even longer, Brown could go off against this Jets secondary. In Week 1, Brown had seven catches for 123 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, but we just don't know how much he will play in Week 17. It's risky, and it's a situation you might want to avoid.
CAR Carolina • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Samuel's first game with Will Grier didn't go well in Week 16 at Indianapolis. He only had two catches for 17 yards on five targets, and I would be hesitant to trust Samuel this week against the Saints. D.J. Moore (concussion) might be out this week, which would put more attention on Samuel, and he's proven to be touchdown-or-bust this season since he only has one game this year with more than 70 receiving yards – and none since Week 6. At best, he's a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues.
T.Y. Hilton WR
IND Indianapolis • #13
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
I'm hopeful 2020 will be better for Hilton because this year has been tough for him. He lost Andrew Luck to retirement before the season, failed to top 100 yards in any game, missed six games due to injury and is limping to the finish line. In his past two games, Hilton has seven catches for 51 yards and no touchdowns on 13 targets. He hasn't scored since Week 7, and I can't trust him, even with a favorable matchup at Jacksonville. It would be great to see him go off in Week 17, but I would bench him in most leagues given his lack of production of late – and for most of the year.
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Parker has been awesome this season, and on Wednesday's Fantasy Football Today show on CBS Sports HQ we awarded him the Comeback Player of the Year for 2019. He comes into Week 17 with at least 11 PPR points in every game he's been able to finish since Week 3, including four over that span with at least 20 PPR points. But I'm concerned about his production this week at New England. He was held without a catch against the Patriots in Week 2 on seven targets, and in his past five meetings with New England he has 11 catches for 108 yards and no touchdowns. Granted, he's a different receiver now compared to any of those previous meetings, including Week 2, but the Patriots secondary is elite. They allow the fewest Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and they've only given up four touchdowns to the position this year. Parker is more of a bust alert than a must-sit option, but I'm not excited about his outlook in Week 17.
