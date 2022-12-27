It's always dangerous to even think about tight end being deep, much less to write or say it. So I won't, I'll just say that there aren't any streaming options inside my top 12 this week and that feels like a win. The strange thing is it's true even with David Njoku, Dalton Schultz, and Gerald Everett ranking outside my top 12 in the projections below.

A big part of that is because for one of the few weeks this season we have Dallas Goedert, Darren Waller and George Kittle all healthy at the same time. Add in late-season surges from Evan Engram, Tyler Higbee and Dawson Knox, as well as a projected high-scoring game for Cole Kmet and things don't look all that bad. We've even got a line of demarcation in full PPR, with Taysom Hill sitting at TE12.

Because Hill is not a prototypical tight end, his inconsistency seems to bother people, but he's a must-start in non-PPR, where he ranks as TE2 on the season, and he's a solid, if inconsistent, starter in full PPR as well. He's played at least 40% of the offensive snaps in six straight games and he's scored a touchdown in three straight. That doesn't guarantee anything in Week 17, but it does make him a fine option if you don't have one of my top 11.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 17:

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 17 at this time. Here's what it means:

Greg Dulcich TE DEN Denver • #80

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie The Broncos don't have a Fantasy relevant tight end if Dulcich is out. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Even if Henry misses Week 17, it will be difficult to trust Jonnu Smith.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

3.7 --The Saints have shut down tight ends in the last two weeks, allowing just 3.7 PPR Fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Dallas Goedert and the Eagles draw the Saints this week.

16 -- Targets for Tyler Higbee in the last two games, the most on the Rams.

12 -- Receptions for Cole Kmet in his last two meetings versus the Lions. It led to a combined 139 yards and two touchdowns.

112.3 -- Evan Engrams is now averaging 112.3 yards per game over the past three weeks on 26 total receptions with two touchdowns.

7 -- Tyler Conklin has at least seven targets in the last two games started by Mike White.



TE Preview Matchups that matter

David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 5th PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 72 REYDS 565 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.5 Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO PHI -7 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 10.8 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 56 REYDS 611 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.3 Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -6 O/U 52 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 9.7 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 61 REYDS 460 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.1 Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA NYJ -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 7.8 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 77 REYDS 459 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.6 Darren Waller TE LV Las Vegas • #83

Age: 30 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -6 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 7th PROJ PTS 10.1 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 32 REYDS 281 TD 2 FPTS/G 9 Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 36 OPP VS TE 12th PROJ PTS 11.4 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 60 TAR 90 REYDS 696 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.1

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 17 Streamers (TE Preview) Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA NYJ -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 77 REYDS 459 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.6 Conklin has been a borderline starter this year without Zach Wilson, and the Seahawks have allowed more Fantasy points to tight ends than any other defense. Still, Conklin is more of an injury replacement, I wouldn't start him over anyone you've been starting. Noah Fant TE SEA Seattle • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NYJ -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 19th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 56 REYDS 426 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.4 If Tyler Lockett remains out, Fant should have a decent target opportunity and has scored in three of his past four games.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play (TE Preview) Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Kelce TE KC Kansas City • #87

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN KC -13.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 17.1 TE RNK 1st YTD Stats REC 97 TAR 135 REYDS 1257 TD 12 FPTS/G 19.7 This is the easiest advice I give every week: Play Travis Kelce in cash games. This week he's projected for six more Fantasy points than any other tight end. He's already set a career high with 12 touchdowns, but he needs nine more catches to set a career-high for receptions. Don't be surprised if he does that this week. He's also just 160 yards away from breaking his own record for most receiving yards in a season by a tight end.

Contrarian DFS Play (TE Preview) Projections powered by Sportsline Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -6 O/U 52 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 9.7 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 61 REYDS 460 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.1 Kmet hasn't been very good lately, so I don't expect his roster rate to be very high. But the Bears and Lions have the highest over/under on the slate and Kmet has been very good against this defense, as have most tight ends this season. With a lowered cost and roster rate, he's the perfect play to fade Kelce and Evan Engram this week.