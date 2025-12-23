It's Week 17, and if you made it this far, congratulations. You are likely playing for a Fantasy championship.



We'll still have you covered for anyone who plays in Week 18. But, for most of you, this is the final week of waiver wire moves as you tweak your roster to earn that trophy.



And there's a lot to consider. We have three Thursday games, two Saturday games, and plenty of injuries. The major ones are Lamar Jackson (back), Jordan Love (concussion), TreVeyon Henderson (concussion), Josh Jacobs (knee), Quinshon Judkins (leg), Woody Marks (ankle), Davante Adams (hamstring), Rashee Rice (concussion), Rome Odunze (foot), Luther Burden III (ankle), and Romeo Doubs (wrist). And DK Metcalf (suspended) is also out.



We'll go over all the injury replacements to make sure you're ready. Ideally, you won't have to rely on any of these guys, but several of the players listed here might be needed if you're stuck.



Right now, it's win at all costs -- no matter what. So let's find the right guys to complete your lineup and maximize those points in Week 17. Let's get that championship.



Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries: Lamar Jackson (back), Jordan Love (concussion), Malik Willis (shoulder), Jayden Daniels (elbow), Marcus Mariota (hand), J.J. McCarthy (hand), Gardner Minshew (knee), and Anthony Richardson (eye).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Jacoby Brissett (83 percent rostered). I know, Brissett was terrible in Week 16 against Atlanta with 12.6 Fantasy points, but that was his first game in 10 starts with fewer than 20.7 points. He'll rebound in Week 17 at Cincinnati, and Brissett remains a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 17 Waiver Priority List Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN NO -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats PAYDS 1792 RUYDS 146 TD 9 INT 5 FPTS/G 14.2 Shough scored 19.1 Fantasy points in Week 16 against the Jets, and he has scored at least that total in four games in a row and in five of his past six outings. The Titans are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Shough is worth using as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy option in all leagues in Week 17. Marcus Mariota QB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -7 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats PAYDS 1695 RUYDS 297 TD 11 INT 7 FPTS/G 13.2 Mariota might not play in Thursday's game against Dallas since he injured his hand in Week 16 against Philadelphia. But if he plays against the Cowboys, then Mariota is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. Only two quarterbacks this season have failed to score at least 20 Fantasy points against the Cowboys, and Mariota has scored at least 20.2 points in four of seven complete starts in place of Jayden Daniels (elbow) this season. If Mariota is out, then Josh Johnson (1 percent rostered) is worth a look in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Kirk Cousins QB ATL Atlanta • #18

Age: 37 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -8.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 13th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats PAYDS 1415 RUYDS 6 TD 9 INT 4 FPTS/G 12.6 Cousins is having a solid finish to the season with at least 21.6 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against Tampa Bay and Arizona. Those were easy matchups, but Cousins combined for 570 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception, along with a rushing touchdown, in those two outings. He faces the Rams in Week 17, and they have allowed four quarterbacks in a row to score at least 23 Fantasy points. Cousins will hopefully follow suit, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -7.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 10th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats PAYDS 2691 RUYDS 190 TD 22 INT 9 FPTS/G 16.7 Young did well against Tampa Bay in Week 16 with 21.6 Fantasy points, and he's now reached that total in three of his past five outings. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 17 against Seattle, but the Seahawks are banged up on defense, notably with defensive back Coby Bryant (knee) and linebacker Derick Hall (suspended) out. Young is worth using in deeper leagues in Week 17. Cam Ward QB TEN Tennessee • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 8th QB RNK 24th ROSTERED 18% YTD Stats PAYDS 2866 RUYDS 138 TD 14 INT 7 FPTS/G 12.4 Ward has scored at least 19 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against San Francisco and Kansas City, and he actually has six passing touchdowns and just one interception in his past three outings when you include Week 14 at Cleveland. Hopefully, Ward can close the season on a high note, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 18 against the Saints.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries: TreVeyon Henderson (concussion), Josh Jacobs (knee), Quinshon Judkins (leg), Woody Marks (ankle), Kimani Vidal (neck), Alvin Kamara (knee), Jordan Mason (ankle), Bhayshul Tuten (finger), and Dylan Sampson (calf).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Rhamondre Stevenson (80 percent rostered) and Blake Corum (69 percent). If Henderson can't play in Week 17 at the Jets, then Stevenson would be a must-start running back in all leagues. Henderson left Week 16 at Baltimore, and Stevenson finished with 17.8 PPR points. The Jets are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. ... Corum is worth using as a high-end flex in all leagues in Week 17 at Atlanta. He has scored at least 13.1 PPR points in four games in a row thanks to five rushing touchdowns over that span, and he continues to work in tandem with Kyren Williams. Corum has at least 11 carries in three games in a row.

Add in this order:

Week 17 Waiver Priority List Michael Carter RB ARI Arizona • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -7 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK 25th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats RUYDS 286 REC 28 REYDS 232 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.8 Carter ran well in Week 16 against Atlanta with 11 carries for 65 yards, but he had no catches on two targets. I expect him to be more involved in the passing game against Cincinnati in Week 17, and the Bengals are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Carter is worth using as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Emanuel Wilson RB GB Green Bay • #23

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL GB -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK 47th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats RUYDS 436 REC 13 REYDS 87 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.7 Josh Jacobs (knee) is playing hurt, and he missed every practice leading up to Week 16 against Chicago. Jacobs struggled against the Bears with 48 total yards and a fumble, but Wilson looked great with 14 carries for 82 yards. We'll see what happens in Week 17 against Baltimore, but Wilson would be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues if he started in place of Jacobs. It's a good idea to stash Wilson on your bench where he's still available. Jawhar Jordan RB HOU Houston • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats RUYDS 154 REC 7 REYDS 34 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.9 Woody Marks (ankle) missed Week 16 against Las Vegas, and Jordan stepped up with 15 carries for 53 yards and five catches for 17 yards on five targets. He also had 17 total touches for 118 total yards in Week 15 against Arizona when Marks was first injured. We'll see what happens in Week 17 at the Chargers, which isn't an easy matchup, but if Marks is out again, then Jordan is worth using as a flex option in all leagues. Raheim Sanders RB CLE Cleveland • #35

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 34 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 30th ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 45 REC 1 REYDS 4 TD 1 FPTS/G 6 Quinshon Judkins (leg) is out for the season after getting hurt in Week 16 against Buffalo, and the Browns have a hole at running back heading into Week 17 against Pittsburgh. Sanders will likely be the lead running back, but we have to keep an eye on the health of Dylan Sampson (hand/calf), who has missed the past two games. Sampson (13 percent rostered) could have a big role if healthy, and he's also worth adding. But if Sampson remains out, then Sanders is worth using as a flex option against the Steelers. He just had 11 carries for 42 yards and one catch for 4 yards on one target against Buffalo. And you can take a look at Trayveon Williams (1 percent rostered) in deeper leagues. Against the Bills, Williams had three carries for 17 yards and four catches for 38 yards on four targets. Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB WAS Washington • #36

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -7 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats RUYDS 435 REC 2 REYDS 12 TD 5 FPTS/G 6.4 Rodriguez missed Week 15 at the Giants with a groin injury, but he played in Week 16 against the Eagles and had 15 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown, and one catch for 6 yards on one target. He led the Commanders in playing time ahead of Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Jeremy McNichols, and Rodriguez would be worth using as a flex option against Dallas in Week 17, especially if Quinnen Williams (concussion) remains out for the Cowboys. If Williams is active, then I'd be hesitant to trust Rodriguez, but he does have a touchdown in four of his past six games. Tyjae Spears RB TEN Tennessee • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK 34th ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats RUYDS 263 REC 37 REYDS 256 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.2 Spears had a great game against Kansas City in Week 16 with 13 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 53 yards on five targets. He scored 21.5 PPR points, but keep in mind that he scored 9.2 PPR points or less in six games in a row prior to facing the Chiefs. That said, the Titans offense has looked better in the past three games against Cleveland, San Francisco, and Kansas City, and Tennessee has a favorable matchup in Week 17 against New Orleans. Spears can be used as a flex in all leagues against the Saints. Isiah Pacheco RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -12.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK 36th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats RUYDS 430 REC 19 REYDS 101 TD 2 FPTS/G 7 Pacheco just had his best game of the season in Week 16 at Tennessee with 13.5 PPR points. He had eight carries for 34 yards and six catches for 41 yards on seven targets. His role in the passing game could continue if Rashee Rice (concussion) is out again in Week 17 against Denver, especially with a third-string quarterback in Chris Oladokun starting for the Chiefs in place of Patrick Mahomes (knee) and Gardner Minshew (knee). We could see a lot of check downs to Pacheco, who will likely get more playing time than Kareem Hunt and Brashard Smith. Pacheco is worth using as a flex option in all leagues against the Broncos. Audric Estime RB NO New Orleans • #30

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN NO -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 19th RB RNK 37th ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats RUYDS 41 REC 6 REYDS 56 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.1 It's risky to trust Estime in Week 17 at Tennessee after his disappointing performance in Week 16 against the Jets when Taysom Hill led the Saints in carries. Estime only had five carries for 19 yards and three catches for 17 yards on four targets, but he played ahead of Evan Hull. We'll see if Hill once again is the best rusher for New Orleans, and Alvin Kamara (knee) could also return. But Estime could be a surprise flex against the Titans if the Saints decide to give him more work in this matchup on the road.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries: Davante Adams (hamstring), Rashee Rice (concussion), Rome Odunze (foot), Luther Burden III (ankle), Romeo Doubs (wrist), Ricky Pearsall (knee), Kayshon Boutte (head), Demario Douglas (hamstring), Devaughn Vele (shoulder), Calvin Austin III (hamstring), Pat Bryant (head) and Ryan Flournoy (knee).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Troy Franklin (81 percent rostered), Quentin Johnston (78 percent), and Jayden Reed (71 percent). Franklin is worth using as a borderline starter in all leagues if Bryant is out in Week 17 at Kansas City. Bryant missed Week 15 against Green Bay, and Franklin had six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown on six targets. ... Johnston doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 17 against Houston, but he looked good in Week 16 at Dallas with four catches for 104 yards and a touchdown on five targets. I would be hesitant to trust Johnston against the Texans, but he only needs one big play to help Fantasy managers in deeper formats. ... If Doubs is out in Week 17 against Baltimore, then Reed is worth a look in three-receiver leagues. He had a disappointing game in Week 16 at Chicago with three catches for 35 yards on three targets and one carry for 6 yards, and Malik Willis could start for Jordan Love. But the Ravens are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Reed could see a boost in targets if Doubs doesn't play.

Add in this order:

Week 17 Waiver Priority List Parker Washington WR JAC Jacksonville • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND JAC -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 76 REYDS 645 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.6 Washington was a star for Jacksonville in Week 16 at Denver with six catches for 145 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. Brian Thomas Jr. had to deal with Patrick Surtain II in that game, and Washington benefited from several missed tackles. That said, this is now two games in his past four outings with at least 18.1 PPR points, and he could be a starter in three-receiver leagues against the Colts, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Mack Hollins WR NE New England • #13

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NE -13.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK 32nd ROSTERED 20% YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 65 REYDS 550 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.6 Hollins could be a go-to option for Drake Maye in Week 17 at the Jets if Kayshon Boutte (head) and Demario Douglas (hamstring) are out after both were injured in Week 16 at Baltimore. Boutte missed two games earlier this season in Week 10 at Tampa Bay and Week 11 against the Jets, and Hollins combined for 10 catches and 170 yards on 15 targets in those two outings. He also has 17 targets in his past two games against the Bills and Ravens, and combined for 11 catches and 110 yards over that span. If Boutte is out, then Hollins is worth starting in three-receiver leagues. Luther Burden III WR CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 32% YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 47 REYDS 479 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.2 Burden could jump to No. 1 on this waiver wire list if he's healthy for Week 17 at San Francisco, especially if Rome Odunze (foot) remains out, but Burden missed Week 16 against Green Bay with an ankle injury. In Week 15, with Odunze sidelined, Burden had six catches for 84 yards and seven targets, and he also had four catches for 67 yards on six targets in Week 14 at Green Bay. Burden would be a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if he plays against the 49ers. Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats REC 52 TAR 79 REYDS 471 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.7 In two starts with Philip Rivers against Seattle and San Francisco, Downs has eight catches for 78 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets. We'll see if Rivers starts again in Week 17 against Jacksonville now that the Colts are out of playoff contention, but Downs is worth adding in case Rivers gets one more chance to play. Downs could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Jaguars. Chimere Dike WR TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 65 REYDS 341 TD 4 FPTS/G 6.6 Dike had three catches for 40 yards and a touchdown on five targets in Week 16 against Kansas City, and he has now scored at least 13 PPR points in three of his past five games. He has three touchdowns over that span, and Dike is worth using as a starter in three-receiver leagues against the Saints in Week 17. Jalen Coker WR CAR Carolina • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -7.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 34 REYDS 331 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.8 Coker only had three catches for 47 yards on five targets in Week 16 against Tampa Bay, but he could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 17 against Seattle. The Panthers might have to throw more than usual against the Seahawks, who are dealing with injuries on defense, and Coker scored at least 14 PPR points in each of his two previous games prior to facing the Buccaneers. Tre Tucker WR LV Las Vegas • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG LV -1.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 55% YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 80 REYDS 617 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.8 Tucker had four catches for 43 yards on five targets in Week 16 at Houston, along with two carries for 11 yards, and the Raiders did a nice job to get him involved in a tough matchup. He has an easier matchup in Week 17 against the Giants, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Tucker is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. Adam Thielen WR PIT Pittsburgh • #19

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE PIT -3.5 O/U 34 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 24 REYDS 129 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.1 DK Metcalf (suspended) is out for Week 17 at Cleveland, and Calvin Austin III (hamstring) could also miss the Browns game. That could make Thielen the No. 1 receiver for Aaron Rodgers against the Browns. Thielen just had four catches for 49 yards on four targets against the Lions in Week 16, and Thielen could be a low-end starter in deeper leagues with Metcalf out.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

Injuries: David Njoku (knee), Mason Taylor (neck), and Sam LaPorta (back).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Hunter Henry (81 percent rostered), Dalton Schultz (70 percent), Juwan Johnson (69 percent), and Colston Loveland (69 percent). Henry had a great game in Week 16 at Baltimore with six catches for 35 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and he has now scored at least 11.3 PPR points in three of his past four games heading into Week 17 at the Jets. He could also see a boost in targets if Kayshon Boutte (head) and Demario Douglas (hamstring) are out. ... Schultz had another great game in Week 16 against Las Vegas with five catches for 35 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he has now scored at least 11.1 PPR points in six of his past eight games heading into Week 17 at the Chargers. That's not an easy matchup, but Schultz should be considered a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. ... Johnson is the top option on this list after he just had eight catches for 89 yards on nine targets in Week 16 against the Jets. Devaughn Vele (shoulder) is out for the season, and Johnson is the clear No. 2 option in the passing game behind Chris Olave heading into Week 17 at Tennessee. ... Loveland had a quiet game in Week 16 against Green Bay with three catches for 30 yards on four targets, but I would still use him as a low-end starter in Week 17 at San Francisco, especially if Rome Odunze (foot) and Luther Burden III (ankle) remain out. Loveland had scored at least 10.1 PPR points in three of his past four games prior to facing the Packers.

Add in this order:

Week 17 Waiver Priority List Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND JAC -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 27th TE RNK 10th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 49 REYDS 434 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.2 Strange had an excellent game in Week 16 at Denver with five catches for 39 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and he has now scored at least 13.5 PPR points in three of his past five games. He had a quiet game in Week 14 against the Colts with three catches for 27 yards on six targets, but Indianapolis is No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. I'm starting Strange as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues in Week 17. Taysom Hill TE NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 35 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN NO -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 17th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 13 REYDS 59 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.5 In the first game all season for New Orleans without Alvin Kamara (knee), Kendre Miller (knee), and Devin Neal (hamstring) in Week 16 against the Jets, Hill led the Saints in carries with 12. He finished with 42 rushing yards, and he added four catches for 36 yards on six targets. He also threw a 38-yard touchdown pass and lost a fumble. We'll see if Kamara will play in Week 17 at Tennessee, and Hill might not get the same amount of playing time since Week 16 might have been his last game as a member of the Saints in New Orleans. That said, he could once again be the primary rusher against the Titans, and Hill could be used as a flex option or low-end starting tight end in all leagues. Mike Gesicki TE CIN Cincinnati • #88

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI CIN -7 O/U 53.5 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK 19th ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 38 REYDS 247 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.5 Gesicki is worth a look as a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 17 against the Cardinals. Arizona is No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Gesicki has scored a touchdown in two of his past three games. In Week 16 at Miami, with Tee Higgins active, Gesicki had three catches for 35 yards and a touchdown on four targets.

DST streamers

Chargers (53 percent rostered) vs. HOU

Lions (59 percent rostered) at MIN

Ravens (54 percent rostered) at GB

Giants (48 percent rostered) at LV

Vikings (57 percent rostered) vs. DET

Kicker streamers