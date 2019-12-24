Week 17 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Preview: DFS scenarios promise to keep things interesting

I'll be honest, I don't love letting Week 17 decide your Fantasy Football league. That doesn't mean I don't love Week 17 Fantasy Football. It just means I'm ready to focus more on DFS this week. And, boy, is it a fun week for DFS.

The narrative of this week is going to be who is playing, and more importantly, who is not. We don't expect much from John Brown or Marquise Brown, and I expect we hear negative reports about Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen as well. The problem is those are three of the most run-heavy offenses in the league with nothing to play for. I don't want to play their backup receivers. If I'm going to play someone with nothing to play for, I'll take the guy with 35 targets the past two weeks. Yes, Julio Jones is my top DFS play for Week 17.

Since you're starting at least three receivers and most everyone is going to start Julio, here are three more I'm considering in DFS this week who should have lower ownership.

Jamison Crowder is dominating targets recently for the Jets, and I expect the Bills won't play their best corners.

Jarvis Landry gets the Bengals in a meaningless game that could turn into a shootout.

Greg Ward is Carson Wentz's No. 1 receiver against a bad Giants secondary.

If you are playing Week 17 and looking for waiver adds, I've got those for you below.

The following players are not being projected to play Week 17 at this time. Here's what it means:

WR Preview Numbers to Know

42.2% - Julio Jones' target share the past two weeks.

- Julio Jones' target share the past two weeks. 11 - Touchdowns for Kenny Golladay. He's proven himself as a No. 1 receiver in Fantasy this season.

- Touchdowns for Kenny Golladay. He's proven himself as a No. 1 receiver in Fantasy this season. 12 - Targets for Breshad Perriman in Week 16. He's a borderline top-12 guy with that kind of volume.

- Targets for Breshad Perriman in Week 16. He's a borderline top-12 guy with that kind of volume. 81 - Terry McLaurin needs 81 yards to reach 1,000.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Greg Ward WR PHI Philadelphia • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG PHI -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 9.5 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 33 REYDS 211 TD 1 FPTS/G 8 Golden Tate WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #15

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 46th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 77 REYDS 608 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.1 DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -16 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 64 TAR 117 REYDS 1065 TD 9 FPTS/G 14.5

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 15 Adds Anthony Miller WR CHI Chicago • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 57% Week 16 was terribly disappointing, but he's still my favorite receiver on the waiver wire. Greg Ward WR PHI Philadelphia • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 1 year Ownership 5% Ward has seen 23 targets over the past thee games. Hunter Renfrow WR OAK Oakland • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 10% Renfrow is an early candidate to be my favorite sleeper at receiver in 2020.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Julio Jones WR ATL Atlanta • #11

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Week 17 Prices FanDuel $8,500 DraftKings $8,500 I want as many Falcons and Buccaneers as I can get this week.

Contrarian Plays Anthony Miller WR CHI Chicago • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 17 Prices FanDuel $6,700 DraftKings $5,800 At least his ownership will be low.