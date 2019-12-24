Week 17 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Preview: DFS scenarios promise to keep things interesting
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 17, including his projections.
I'll be honest, I don't love letting Week 17 decide your Fantasy Football league. That doesn't mean I don't love Week 17 Fantasy Football. It just means I'm ready to focus more on DFS this week. And, boy, is it a fun week for DFS.
The narrative of this week is going to be who is playing, and more importantly, who is not. We don't expect much from John Brown or Marquise Brown, and I expect we hear negative reports about Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen as well. The problem is those are three of the most run-heavy offenses in the league with nothing to play for. I don't want to play their backup receivers. If I'm going to play someone with nothing to play for, I'll take the guy with 35 targets the past two weeks. Yes, Julio Jones is my top DFS play for Week 17.
Since you're starting at least three receivers and most everyone is going to start Julio, here are three more I'm considering in DFS this week who should have lower ownership.
Jamison Crowder is dominating targets recently for the Jets, and I expect the Bills won't play their best corners.
Jarvis Landry gets the Bengals in a meaningless game that could turn into a shootout.
Greg Ward is Carson Wentz's No. 1 receiver against a bad Giants secondary.
If you are playing Week 17 and looking for waiver adds, I've got those for you below.
The following players are not being projected to play Week 17 at this time. Here's what it means:
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Miles Boykin could be a DFS punt.
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Isaiah McKenzie could be in play.
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I don't want to trust a Panthers receiver.
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Kenny Stills is a solid flex.
Numbers to Know
- 42.2% - Julio Jones' target share the past two weeks.
- 11 - Touchdowns for Kenny Golladay. He's proven himself as a No. 1 receiver in Fantasy this season.
- 12 - Targets for Breshad Perriman in Week 16. He's a borderline top-12 guy with that kind of volume.
- 81 - Terry McLaurin needs 81 yards to reach 1,000.
Matchups that matter
Golden Tate WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #15
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 16 was terribly disappointing, but he's still my favorite receiver on the waiver wire.
Ward has seen 23 targets over the past thee games.
OAK Oakland • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Renfrow is an early candidate to be my favorite sleeper at receiver in 2020.
DFS Plays
Julio Jones WR
ATL Atlanta • #11
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
I want as many Falcons and Buccaneers as I can get this week.
At least his ownership will be low.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
WR
NON PPR FPTS
PPR FPTs
1
1
Julio Jones
17.97
26.84
2
2
16.93
26.40
3
3
13.95
20.71
4
4
12.60
19.42
7
5
11.72
18.97
6
6
11.92
18.66
11
7
11.06
16.82
5
8
Kenny Golladay
12.15
16.68
13
9
Jamison Crowder
10.57
16.64
9
10
11.59
16.26
14
11
10.52
16.19
8
12
Breshad Perriman
11.65
16.16
12
13
DJ Chark
10.60
15.87
10
14
A.J. Brown
11.10
15.68
15
15
10.38
15.51
23
16
9.14
15.43
20
17
9.69
14.80
19
18
9.90
14.53
16
19
10.09
14.50
18
20
9.93
14.14
17
21
10.03
13.96
32
22
8.06
13.50
22
23
9.17
13.44
25
24
Jarvis Landry
9.00
13.35
34
25
7.87
13.05
31
26
8.08
13.03
24
27
Terry McLaurin
9.04
13.02
26
28
8.67
12.95
21
29
9.23
12.93
36
30
Greg Ward
7.85
12.81
42
31
7.44
12.56
27
32
Stefon Diggs
8.65
12.53
28
33
8.25
12.35
45
34
7.17
12.13
39
35
T.Y. Hilton
7.70
12.01
41
36
7.57
11.84
35
37
7.86
11.76
29
38
8.12
11.63
37
39
7.77
11.43
30
40
8.10
11.42
Fantasy Football Today Podcast
