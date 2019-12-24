Play

Week 17 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Preview: DFS scenarios promise to keep things interesting

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 17, including his projections.

I'll be honest, I don't love letting Week 17 decide your Fantasy Football league. That doesn't mean I don't love Week 17 Fantasy Football. It just means I'm ready to focus more on DFS this week. And, boy, is it a fun week for DFS. 

The narrative of this week is going to be who is playing, and more importantly, who is not. We don't expect much from John Brown or Marquise Brown, and I expect we hear negative reports about Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen as well. The problem is those are three of the most run-heavy offenses in the league with nothing to play for. I don't want to play their backup receivers. If I'm going to play someone with nothing to play for, I'll take the guy with 35 targets the past two weeks. Yes, Julio Jones is my top DFS play for Week 17.

Since you're starting at least three receivers and most everyone is going to start Julio, here are three more I'm considering in DFS this week who should have lower ownership.

Jamison Crowder is dominating targets recently for the Jets, and I expect the Bills won't play their best corners.

Jarvis Landry gets the Bengals in a meaningless game that could turn into a shootout.

Greg Ward is Carson Wentz's No. 1 receiver against a bad Giants secondary.

If you are playing Week 17 and looking for waiver adds, I've got those for you below.

Week 16 WR Preview

The following players are not being projected to play Week 17 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Marquise Brown WR
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Miles Boykin could be a DFS punt.
headshot-image
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Isaiah McKenzie could be in play.
headshot-image
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I don't want to trust a Panthers receiver.
headshot-image
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Kenny Stills is a solid flex.
WR Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 42.2% - Julio Jones' target share the past two weeks.
  • 11 - Touchdowns for Kenny Golladay. He's proven himself as a No. 1 receiver in Fantasy this season.
  • 12 - Targets for Breshad Perriman in Week 16. He's a borderline top-12 guy with that kind of volume.
  • 81 - Terry McLaurin needs 81 yards to reach 1,000.
WR Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Greg Ward WR
PHI Philadelphia • #84
Age: 24 • Experience: 1 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG PHI -4.5 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
30th
PROJ PTS
9.5
WR RNK
37th
YTD Stats
REC
22
TAR
33
REYDS
211
TD
1
FPTS/G
8
headshot-image
Golden Tate WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #15
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI PHI -4.5 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
28th
PROJ PTS
12.2
WR RNK
46th
YTD Stats
REC
44
TAR
77
REYDS
608
TD
5
FPTS/G
13.1
headshot-image
DeVante Parker WR
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE NE -16 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
1st
PROJ PTS
13
WR RNK
6th
YTD Stats
REC
64
TAR
117
REYDS
1065
TD
9
FPTS/G
14.5
WR Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 15 Adds
headshot-image
Anthony Miller WR
CHI Chicago • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
57%
Week 16 was terribly disappointing, but he's still my favorite receiver on the waiver wire.
headshot-image
Greg Ward WR
PHI Philadelphia • #84
Age: 24 • Experience: 1 year
Ownership
5%
Ward has seen 23 targets over the past thee games.
headshot-image
Hunter Renfrow WR
OAK Oakland • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
10%
Renfrow is an early candidate to be my favorite sleeper at receiver in 2020.
WR Preview
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
Julio Jones WR
ATL Atlanta • #11
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Week 17 Prices
FanDuel
$8,500
DraftKings
$8,500
I want as many Falcons and Buccaneers as I can get this week.
Contrarian Plays
headshot-image
Anthony Miller WR
CHI Chicago • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Week 17 Prices
FanDuel
$6,700
DraftKings
$5,800
At least his ownership will be low.
WR Preview
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

WR

NON PPR FPTS

PPR FPTs

1

1

Julio Jones

17.97

26.84

2

2

Michael Thomas

16.93

26.40

3

3

Robert Woods

13.95

20.71

4

4

Allen Robinson

12.60

19.42

7

5

DeAndre Hopkins

11.72

18.97

6

6

Davante Adams

11.92

18.66

11

7

Tyler Lockett

11.06

16.82

5

8

Kenny Golladay

12.15

16.68

13

9

Jamison Crowder

10.57

16.64

9

10

Tyreek Hill

11.59

16.26

14

11

Tyler Boyd

10.52

16.19

8

12

Breshad Perriman

11.65

16.16

12

13

DJ Chark

10.60

15.87

10

14

A.J. Brown

11.10

15.68

15

15

Julian Edelman

10.38

15.51

23

16

Keenan Allen

9.14

15.43

20

17

Anthony Miller

9.69

14.80

19

18

Emmanuel Sanders

9.90

14.53

16

19

Devante Parker

10.09

14.50

18

20

Amari Cooper

9.93

14.14

17

21

Courtland Sutton

10.03

13.96

32

22

Sterling Shepard

8.06

13.50

22

23

Deebo Samuel

9.17

13.44

25

24

Jarvis Landry

9.00

13.35

34

25

Christian Kirk

7.87

13.05

31

26

Hunter Renfrow

8.08

13.03

24

27

Terry McLaurin

9.04

13.02

26

28

Golden Tate

8.67

12.95

21

29

Robby Anderson

9.23

12.93

36

30

Greg Ward

7.85

12.81

42

31

Danny Amendola

7.44

12.56

27

32

Stefon Diggs

8.65

12.53

28

33

Odell Beckham

8.25

12.35

45

34

Larry Fitzgerald

7.17

12.13

39

35

T.Y. Hilton

7.70

12.01

41

36

Justin Watson

7.57

11.84

35

37

Cooper Kupp

7.86

11.76

29

38

Michael Gallup

8.12

11.63

37

39

Mike Williams

7.77

11.43

30

40

Darius Slayton

8.10

11.42

