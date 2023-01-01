Tyler Lockett Seattle Seahawks WR

Lockett (hand) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets but had worked back to a full practice by Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Lockett is expected to suit up and slot into his usual No. 2 receiver role in the critical game versus New York after just having 10 screws and a plate inserted in his hand on Dec. 19.

DeAndre Hopkins Arizona Cardinals WR

Hopkins (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing Friday's practice. In his absence, Marquise Brown will bump back up to the No. 1 receiver role he held over the first six games of the season when Hopkins was sidelined, a span during which the speedster averaged 10.7 targets per contest, albeit while working with Kyler Murray as his quarterback.

Jerry Jeudy Denver Broncos WR

Jeudy (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Friday reports, interim head coach Jerry Rosburg stated Friday that he fully expects Jeudy to suit up and fill his usual No. 1 receiver role. If there were any change to his status, Courtland Sutton would be in line for a bump in targets as Russell Wilson's top wideout option.

Chris Olave New Orleans Saints WR

Olave (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Olave is expected to return after a one-game absence and fill his usual No. 1 receiver role versus a Philadelphia defense allowing just 175 passing yards per home game, but he could have an even clearer path to targets with Jarvis Landry (ankle) now on injured reserve.

Deebo Samuel San Francisco 49ers WR

Samuel (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Raiders despite finishing the week with two limited practices. In his continued absence, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings are set to serve as San Francisco's top two wideouts, but Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle should both continue to benefit as well.

DeVante Parker New England Patriots WR

Parker (concussion) remains out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after missing practice all week. In his absence, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne are set to serve as New England's top three wideouts versus Miami.

Christian Watson Green Bay Packers WR

Watson (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. As per early Sunday reports, Watson will test himself in pregame warmups in order for a final decision to be made on his availability. If he ultimately sits out, Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs could be the primary beneficiaries in terms of additional targets, while Samori Toure would bump up to the No. 4 receiver spot.

Tyquan Thornton New England Patriots WR

Thornton (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Thornton can't play, Kendrick Bourne, who recorded six receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown along with a 29-yard rush in the Week 16 loss to the Bengals, will bump up all the way to the No. 2 receiver role with DeVante Parker (concussion) already ruled out.

Ben Skowronek Los Angeles Rams WR

Skowronek (calf) remains out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Tutu Atwell should serve as the No. 2 receiver alongside top target Van Jefferson while Brandon Powell should bump to the No. 3 role.

Chase Claypool Chicago Bears WR

Claypool (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions but finished the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Claypool is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, Equanimeous St. Brown, Byron Pringle and Dante Pettis (anke) would be set to serve as the top three wideouts for Justin Fields versus Detroit.

Dante Pettis Chicago Bears WR

Pettis (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against Lions after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a missed Thursday session. If Pettis were to sit out, rookie Velus Jones would be line to serve as the No. 3 receiver versus Detroit.

St. Brown (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. With Chase Claypool (knee) also listed as doubtful, Byron Pringle and Dante Pettis set to serve as Chicago's two two wideouts versus Buffalo, albeit in a difficult matchup and in weather conditions that are expected to be extremely hostile to the passing game.

Marquise Goodwin Seattle Seahawks WR

Goodwin (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Saturday. In his absence Laquon Treadwell is in line to serve as the No. 3 receiver beginning with Sunday's critical game against the Jets.

Kendall Hinton Denver Broncos WR

Hinton (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion all week. If he were to sit out, Brandon Johnson, Freddie Swain or Jalen Vigil would bump up to the No. 3 role at minimum behind Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and Courtland Sutton.

Julio Jones Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday game against the Panthers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Jones doesn't suit up, Russell Gage, who recorded a 13-124-2 line across 18 targets in the last two games, will reprise his role as the No. 3 receiver versus Carolina.

Jeff Smith New York Jets WR

Smith (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday. In his absence, Braxton Berrios could see some extra run as the No. 5 receiver.

Ashton Dulin Indianapolis Colts WR

Dulin (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing practice all week. In his absence, Michael Strachan could see an additional target or two as the No. 4 receiver.

River Cracraft Miami Dolphins WR