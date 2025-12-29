Even though it's Week 18 and most Fantasy leagues have ended, we still have you covered with our usual content for those of you brave enough to hold your championship in this scoring period. So you'll still get the waiver wire and Start 'Em & Sit 'Em as always.

The tricky part for Week 18 is trying to figure out who will play, starting with the playoff teams. The Chargers are opting to rest their starters, and Green Bay will likely do the same since the Packers are locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC.

The Rams could also opt to rest players in Week 18 unless they want the No. 5 seed. That wild-card spot should actually be coveted because it's a playoff game at either Carolina or Tampa Bay instead of a potential game at Chicago or Philadelphia.

There's always the chance the Bears and Eagles could rest players if they don't care about getting the No. 2 seed. But, as of Monday, we expect their starters to play.

Otherwise, Seattle and San Francisco face off for the NFC West title and No. 1 seed in the NFC. And the Panthers and Buccaneers have an important game with the NFC South title on the line.

In the AFC, Denver and New England are still fighting for the No. 1 seed, while Jacksonville is trying to hold off Houston for the AFC South title. And the AFC North is still up for grabs between Pittsburgh and Baltimore, with those two teams facing off Sunday night.

The Bills could also opt to rest players in Week 18, especially with Josh Allen (foot) not 100 percent. We'll see if we can get any updates on Buffalo and all the other playoff teams as the week goes on.

For the non-playoff teams, we don't know who will be resting players, but we'll keep you updated throughout the week. As of Monday, don't plan on anyone dealing with any lingering injuries to play.

There are a lot of moving parts in Week 18, which is why we don't recommend holding your Fantasy championship in this scoring period. But several leagues are still going on this week, and we'll have you prepared as best as we can.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries: Josh Allen (foot), Lamar Jackson (back), Jordan Love (concussion), Malik Willis (shoulder), Jayden Daniels (elbow), Marcus Mariota (hand), Geno Smith (ankle), J.J. McCarthy (hand), Gardner Minshew (knee) and Anthony Richardson (eye).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: C.J. Stroud (80 percent rostered). Stroud only scored 9.1 Fantasy points at the Colts in Week 13, but he's worth a look in deeper leagues in the rematch at home in Week 18. He has multiple touchdowns in two of his past three games overall, and Indianapolis has allowed at least 23.1 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in two of its past three games.

Add in this order:

Week 18 Waiver Priority List Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 15th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats PAYDS 2125 RUYDS 152 TD 11 INT 5 FPTS/G 15.4 Shough is on fire heading into Week 18 with at least 19.1 Fantasy points in five games in a row and in six of his past seven outings. The one game where he failed to reach that total was in Week 12 against Atlanta, but I would start him in all leagues against the Falcons in the rematch. Shough has consecutive games of at least 300 passing yards, and Atlanta has allowed three of the past four quarterbacks prior to Week 17 to score at least 23.2 Fantasy points. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 29th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats PAYDS 2745 RUYDS 217 TD 23 INT 10 FPTS/G 16.2 Young was miserable in Week 17 against Seattle with 54 passing yards, no touchdowns and an interception, and he ran for 27 yards and a touchdown for 8.9 Fantasy points. But in Week 16 against Tampa Bay, Young scored 21.6 Fantasy points, and he could reach that level of production again in the rematch. Eight quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 19.8 Fantasy points against the Buccaneers, and Young is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. Cam Ward QB TEN Tennessee • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -13 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 16th QB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 19% YTD Stats PAYDS 3117 RUYDS 148 TD 16 INT 7 FPTS/G 13 Ward only scored 6.3 Fantasy points against Jacksonville in Week 13, but he's played much better since then. Ward has two touchdown passes in each of his past four games, and he has scored at least 19 Fantasy points in three outings in a row against San Francisco, Kansas City and New Orleans. The Jaguars aren't an easy matchup, but Ward is worth a look if you need a starter in deeper leagues in Week 18.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries: Breece Hall (knee), Javonte Williams (shoulder), Kimani Vidal (neck), Alvin Kamara (knee), Jordan Mason (ankle), Chris Rodriguez (illness), Bhayshul Tuten (finger), Isaiah Davis (concussion) and Raheem Mostert (ankle).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Blake Corum (73 percent rostered). I'll update this post after Monday's game, but prior to Week 17, Corum had scored at least 13.1 PPR points in four games in a row. He would be a borderline No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 18 against Arizona, and he scored 26.1 PPR points against the Cardinals in Week 14.

Add in this order:

Week 18 Waiver Priority List Malik Davis RB DAL Dallas • #34

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG DAL -5.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats RUYDS 250 REC 2 REYDS 16 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.1 Javonte Williams (shoulder) left the Week 17 game at Washington, and it would be a surprise if he played in Week 18 at the Giants. If Williams is out then Davis has the chance to be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Against the Commanders, Davis had 20 carries for 103 yards and no catches on two targets. The Giants are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Davis could be a great fill-in running back in all formats if Williams is out. Dylan Sampson RB CLE Cleveland • #22

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -7.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK 27th ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats RUYDS 143 REC 31 REYDS 259 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.9 Sampson returned from a two-game absence with a hand injury in Week 17 against Pittsburgh and led the Browns with 11 carries for 27 yards and three catches for no yards on three targets. With Quinshon Judkins (ankle) out, Sampson should again be the best running back for Cleveland in a much better matchup at Cincinnati. In Week 1 against the Bengals, Sampson had 12 carries for 29 yards and eight catches for 64 yards on eight targets. His role in the passing game should improve in Week 18, and Sampson is worth using as at least a high-end flex in PPR. Emanuel Wilson RB GB Green Bay • #23

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -6.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats RUYDS 452 REC 14 REYDS 95 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.6 It would be a surprise if Josh Jacobs played in Week 18 at Minnesota since the Packers are locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC. That should give Wilson the chance to be the lead running back in Green Bay, and we already saw him in this matchup with the Vikings in Week 12 when Jacobs was out due to injury. Wilson had 28 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns and two catches for 18 yards on two targets. I wouldn't expect that level of production again, especially since the Packers will likely be cautious with several starters, but Wilson is worth using as at least a flex option in all leagues if he starts in Week 18. Ray Davis RB BUF Buffalo • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ BUF -7.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats RUYDS 124 REC 8 REYDS 63 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.1 I'm not expecting the Bills to play their starters much in Week 18 against the Jets, which would likely give Davis the chance for a featured role if James Cook is out. And the matchup is great since the Jets have allowed eight running backs to score at least 13.5 PPR points in their past seven games. Keep an eye on reports out of Buffalo this week, but Davis could be worth using as a high-end flex in all leagues if Cook doesn't play the entire game in Week 18. Audric Estime RB NO New Orleans • #30

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK 39th ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats RUYDS 135 REC 7 REYDS 60 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.4 Estime was the No. 1 running back for the Saints in Week 17 at Tennessee, and he played well with 14 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 4 yards on one target. He should again lead the New Orleans backfield if Alvin Kamara (knee) remains out in Week 18 at Atlanta, and I like Estime as a flex option in all leagues in that matchup.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries: Amon-Ra St. Brown (undisclosed), Davante Adams (hamstring), Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel), Rome Odunze (foot), Luther Burden III (quadriceps), Kayshon Boutte (concussion), Rashid Shaheed (concussion), Calvin Austin III (hamstring), Ryan Flournoy (knee) and Pat Bryant (concussion).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Ricky Pearsall (70 percent rostered) and Jayden Higgins (70 percent). Pearsall returned from a one-game absence due to injury in Week 17 against Chicago and had five catches for 85 yards on eight targets. He has now scored at least 13.5 PPR points in each of his past two games, with 15 targets over that span, and he's worth using as a borderline No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 18 against Seattle. He had four catches for 108 yards on seven targets against the Seahawks in Week 1. ... Higgins had two catches for 88 yards and a touchdown on four targets in Week 17 at the Chargers, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 18 against the Colts. In Week 13 at Indianapolis, Higgins had five catches for 65 yards on five targets.

Add in this order:

Week 18 Waiver Priority List Luther Burden III WR CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -2.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK 27th ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 56 REYDS 617 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.7 Burden (quadriceps) is expected to play in Week 18 against Detroit after getting hurt on the final play in Week 17 at San Francisco, and he should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Lions, especially if Rome Odunze (foot) remains out. Burden was a star against the 49ers with eight catches for 138 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he now has at least 14.4 PPR points in each of his past two games. This is also a great matchup in Week 18 since Detroit is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Parker Washington WR JAC Jacksonville • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN JAC -13 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 86 REYDS 760 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.3 Washington is on fire heading into Week 18 against Tennessee with 14 catches for 260 yards and a touchdown on 20 targets in his past two games against Denver and Indianapolis, and he scored at least 19 PPR points in each outing. The Titans are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Washington is worth using as a borderline No. 2 Fantasy option in all leagues in Week 18. Chimere Dike WR TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -13 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 45th ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 70 REYDS 396 TD 4 FPTS/G 6.9 Dike had a decent game in Week 17 against New Orleans with four catches for 55 yards on five targets, and he has now scored at least 10.2 PPR points in four of his past six games, with three touchdowns over that span. He faces Jacksonville in Week 18, and the Jaguars have allowed six receivers to score at least 10.6 PPR points in their past four games. Dike is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. And the same goes for Elic Ayomanor, who scored 13.7 PPR points in Week 17 against the Saints. Ayomanor has seven catches for 95 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in his past two games. Jalen McMillan WR TB Tampa Bay • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 14 REYDS 167 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.3 McMillan had a huge game in Week 17 at Miami with seven catches for 114 yards on nine targets. He only managed two catches for 15 yards on three targets in Week 16 at Carolina, and the Buccaneers are fully healthy at receiver with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka. But Baker Mayfield was leaning on McMillan against the Dolphins, and the same thing could happen in Week 18 against the Panthers. He's worth a look in deeper leagues as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver. Kyle Williams WR NE New England • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NE -11.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 21 REYDS 209 TD 3 FPTS/G 3.1 We'll see if Kayshon Boutte (concussion) will play in Week 18 against Miami, but if he's out again then Williams is worth a look in deeper leagues as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver. Boutte was out in Week 17 at the Jets, and Williams tied for second on the team in targets with five in a game where the Patriots only attempted 25 passes. Williams only had three catches for 20 yards in Week 17, but he is a big-play threat in a favorable matchup. The Dolphins have allowed five receivers to score at least 12.1 PPR points in their past two games.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

Injuries: George Kittle (ankle), Jake Ferguson (calf), Brock Bowers (knee), Harold Fannin Jr. (groin), Dalton Kincaid (knee), Theo Johnson (illness), David Njoku (knee), Mason Taylor (neck), Darnell Washington (forearm), Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle) and Sam LaPorta (back).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Juwan Johnson (76 percent rostered), Colston Loveland (74 percent), Dalton Schultz (70 percent) and Brenton Strange (69 percent). Johnson has scored at least 13.5 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Jets and Titans, and he has 12 catches for 184 yards on 13 targets over that span. He faces Atlanta in Week 18, and he scored 10.6 PPR points against the Falcons in Week 13. ... Loveland was a star in Week 17 at San Francisco with six catches for 94 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and he has now scored at least 10.1 PPR points in three of his past four games. ... Schultz had a down game in Week 17 at the Chargers with three catches for 19 yards on four targets, but he should rebound in Week 19 against the Colts. He had seven catches for 55 yards on eight targets at Indianapolis in Week 13. ... Strange had a solid outing in Week 17 at Indianapolis with three catches for 54 yards on five targets, and he had three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on four targets in Week 13 at Tennessee. He should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues in the rematch with the Titans in Week 18.

Add in this order:

Week 18 Waiver Priority List Jake Tonges TE SF San Francisco • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -1.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 23rd TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 46 REYDS 293 TD 5 FPTS/G 5.8 George Kittle (ankle) was out in Week 17 against Chicago, and Tonges stepped up with seven catches for 60 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, If Kittle is out again in Week 18 against Seattle then Tonges would be considered a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. The Seahawks are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Kittle and Tonges combined for seven catches for 40 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets at Seattle in Week 1. Michael Mayer TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -5.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS TE 8th TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 45 REYDS 281 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.5 Brock Bowers (knee) was out in Week 17 against the Giants, and Mayer had a huge game with nine catches for 89 yards on 10 targets. Bowers is out for Week 18 against Kansas City, and the Raiders also will likely be without Geno Smith (ankle). Look for Kenny Pickett to lean on Mayer against the Chiefs, and he should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 18. Mayer has now scored at least 16 PPR points in two of three games that he has played without Bowers this season. AJ Barner TE SEA Seattle • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SEA -1.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 25th TE RNK 21st ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 65 REYDS 505 TD 7 FPTS/G 9 Barner is playing well coming into Week 18 at San Francisco, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. Seattle could be without Rashid Shaheed (concussion) against the 49ers, and Barner has seven catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets in his past two games against the Rams and Panthers. San Francisco has also allowed three tight ends in the past four games to score at least 13.3 PPR points. Chigoziem Okonkwo TE TEN Tennessee • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -13 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 24th TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 74 REYDS 558 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.6 Okonkwo is hot coming into Week 18 at Jacksonville with nine catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets in his past two games against Kansas City and New Orleans, and he scored at least 14.5 PPR points in each outing. He had four catches for 29 yards on five targets in Week 13 against the Jaguars, and Okonkwo is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 18. Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS TE 6th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 49 REYDS 435 TD 4 FPTS/G 6.6 DK Metcalf (suspended) is out again in Week 18 against Baltimore, and Darnell Washington (arm) will also miss the Ravens game. That puts Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith (10 percent rostered) in a big spot for the Steelers. In Week 17 at Cleveland, with Metcalf out, Freiermuth had three catches for 63 yards on five targets, and Smith had five catches for 18 yards on five targets. I like Freiermuth better than Smith, but both are worth using as low-end starters in all leagues.

DST streamers

Vikings (49 percent rostered) vs. GB

Ravens (53 percent rostered) at PIT

Chargers (56 percent rostered) at DEN

Kicker streamers