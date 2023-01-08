Tyler Lockett Seattle Seahawks WR

Lockett (shin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after only putting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per Friday beat writer reports, head coach Pete Carroll was very impressed with how Lockett looked in the day's session and fully expects his star wideout to suit up. If he were to have a setback, however, top target DK Metcalf would be in line for even more work than usual while Laquon Treadwell would bump up to the No. 2 wideout role.

DeAndre Hopkins Arizona Cardinals WR

Hopkins (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. In his second straight absence, Marquise Brown will once again serve as the clear-cut No. 1 target for fill-in quarterback David Blough, while Greg Dortch should have an opportunity for additional targets as the No. 2 wideout.

Jakobi Meyers New England Patriots WR

Meyers (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Meyers were unable to play, more opportunities would be available for the likes of the returning DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and perhaps rookie Tyquan Thornton.

Deebo Samuel San Francisco 49ers WR

Samuel is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing the last three contests with knee and ankle sprains. With San Francisco still playing to ensure the No. 2 seed at minimum in the NFC, Samuel should be in line for a solid workload in his return, although head coach Kyle Shanahan could certainly opt to play it safe to an extent with his star wideout.

DeVante Parker New England Patriots WR

Parker is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills after missing the last three games with a concussion. His return could lead to a hit to the targets of the rest of New England's eclectic receiving corps, including rookie Tyquan Thornton, who Parker could take downfield work from.

Ben Skowronek Los Angeles Rams WR

Skowronek (calf) remains out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. In his absence, Tutu Atwell should continue to serve as the No. 2 receiver alongside top target Van Jefferson while Brandon Powell should remain in the No. 3 role.

Robbie Anderson Arizona Cardinals WR

Anderson (back) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. In his absence, A.J. Green could potentially see a bump in opportunity, although given his recent body of work and Arizona's non-contending status, Andre Baccellia and Pharoh Cooper could also eat into his snaps.

Phillip Dorsett Houston Texans WR

Dorsett (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts after downgrading to a missed practice Friday. In his absence, Amari Rodgers is in line to bump up to the No. 3 receiver role behind the top duo of Brandin Cooks and Chris Moore.

Kendall Hinton Denver Broncos WR

Hinton (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Freddie Swain, Brandon Johnson and Jalen Vigil will likely share rotational snaps behind Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.

Julio Jones Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after only putting in a limited Friday practice this week. If Jones doesn't suit up, Russell Gage would be in line for No. 3 wide receiver snaps, although it's also possible the likes of Scotty Miller, Breshad Perriman and Deven Thompkins could be in line for added work with Tampa Bay locked into its playoff position.

KaVontae Turpin Dallas Cowboys WR

Turpin (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders after missing Friday's practice. If Turpin can't suit up, the biggest impact would be to Dallas' return units, as Turpin serves as no better than the No. 5 wideout. Tony Pollard is listed as Turpin's backup at both returner spots, although whether head coach Mike McCarthy would risk such a key asset ahead of the playoffs is unlikely.

Wilson (hip) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jets after missing practice all week. If Wilson can't go, River Cracraft would be in line to serve as the No. 4 wideout versus New York.

Ashton Dulin Indianapolis Colts WR