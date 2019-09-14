Week 2 Fantasy Football Injury Report: Joe Mixon, Mike Williams need careful attention

Joe Mixon RB CIN Cincinnati • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Status Injury Ankle Status Questionable Mixon participated in a walk-through on Friday. Usually when a player practices to some degree on Friday, he has a shot to play on Sunday. Coach Zac Taylor deemed him day-to-day. Giovani Bernard would have a huge workload if Mixon can't make it to game-time against the 49ers, but he'd see a much lighter workload if Mixon is active. Whoever the Bengals' starting running back is in Week 2 should work as a No. 2 Fantasy option.

Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Status Injury Knee Status Questionable Chargers coach Anthony Lynn didn't sound very optimistic about Williams' chances of playing at the Lions on Sunday, saying "I just need to see that he can go out and play, and not hurt himself." Williams is considered day-to-day and only practiced on Friday. If he were to miss time, the Chargers would replace him with some combination of Dontrelle Inman and Travis Benjamin. Of the two, Benjamin offers one-play boom potential but massive bust potential, while Inman might be able to get 50 yards. You can probably find a better replacement choice on the waiver wire, but do it before Sunday morning.

Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Status Injury Concussion Status Out Shepard remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and will not play. The Giants are woefully thin at receiver (Cody Latimer is questionable) against an underrated Bills defense. If you need an emergency replacement for Shepard, see if you can grab-and-start Mecole Hardman, Terry McLaurin or Cole Beasley (PPR) off waivers. They're all unowned in over 50% of CBS leagues.