Week 2 Fantasy Football News & Notes: Grab Mecole Hardman, trust JuJu Smith-Schuster

Tyreek Hill is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with with his clavicle injury, which presents a big opportunity for Chiefs rookie Mecole Hardman.

In Week 1, Hardman played 53 of a possible 59 snaps after Hill exited, and ran a route on 79% of Patrick Mahomes' dropbacks. That's incredible usage, especially considering the offense didn't appear to miss a beat without Hill. After torching the Jaguars for 491 total yards in Jacksonville, they look primed to be just as explosive in 2019 as they were in 2018.

Hardman wasn't very involved on the stat sheet, but the team also hadn't game-planned him into such a big role in his NFL debut. Moving forward, they'll be preparing with the knowledge he'll be in the game alongside Sammy Watkins and Travis Kelce, who won't be able to combine for 286 receiving yards every week, as they did in Week 1. We also knew going in that Jacksonville planned to shadow Hill, so their game plan, to some degree, centered around limiting his productivity. It's reasonable to think that when Hardman -- whose 4.33 speed made him someone the Chiefs traded up to acquire after Hill news broke during the draft -- took over the Hill role, the Jaguars didn't suddenly adjust everything about their game plan.

There will be matchups where the Chiefs scheme things for Hardman and/or he is the guy forgotten about by the defensive game plan. As we've seen for more than a year now, the Chiefs have too many weapons for even good defenses to scheme against. Hardman caught six passes for 88 yards and two scores this preseason, and one of his touchdowns came on a tip pass designed to get him in space, a staple of Hill's role. Don't be surprised in the Chiefs get him some similar easy touches early in Week 2 to get him involved.

Tomlin optimistic about JuJu

One of the more mind-boggling Week 1 injuries was JuJu Smith-Schuster coming up with a toe ailment in the final minutes of a major blowout, simply because there's not much reason why he was still on the field. Mike Tomlin did say he's optimistic JuJu will be able to play in Week 2, and X-rays were negative, which is good news because the matchup is fantastic.

The Steelers play host to the Seahawks in Week 2, one week after Seattle allowed Andy Dalton to throw for 400 yards for the first time in his career. In Week 1, JuJu was shadowed by Stephon Gilmore of the Patriots; Gilmore ranked No. 2 in PFF coverage grades among cornerbacks in 2018.

There has been plenty of discussion about whether JuJu can handle a No. 1 role, but it's worth noting he wasn't completely shut out in what was one of the worst possible situations in Week 1. He finished with six catches on eight targets for 78 yards, though three of his catches came in the fourth quarter when the game had long been decided and the Patriots eased off with their coverages a bit.

Earlier in the game, the Steelers really struggled to get much going, and Donte Moncrief notably had four drops, while Vance McDonald was shut out until the game's final drive. The lack of production from the other receiving options will likely mean JuJu will continue to garner plenty of defensive attention, but there are very few elite corners on the level of Gilmore. Meanwhile, the lack of secondary receiving production will also mean that Ben Roethlisberger will be more willing to lock onto JuJu as his No. 1. I've been high on Smith-Schuster all offseason, and for me it's very clear the number of targets he's in line for far surpasses any concern about added defensive attention, especially in a matchup like the one the Steelers get in Week 2 against the Seahawks. I expect a big performance if that toe is right.