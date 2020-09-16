Watch Now: FFT Top Waiver Wire Quarterbacks ( 5:15 )

The bar got raised yet again for the quarterback position in Fantasy football in Week 1. Four quarterbacks topped the 30-point mark, and you needed 25 to even get into the top 12. If you aren't throwing multiple touchdowns - 10 of the top 12 had at least two - or running the ball - five of the top 12 had 34 or more rushing yards and you aren't an elite Fantasy QB anymore. All told, 18 of the league's 32 quarterbacks had at least 20 Fantasy points in Week 1. 20 isn't enough.

Maybe defenses were a step slow without preseason games and limited opportunities to tackle in training camp and they'll get better, but this is the way things have been trending for a while. So, while there are more productive quarterbacks than ever these days, the bar for Fantasy domination is even higher. Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls can help you find who will clear that bar. Check out who Jamey says should be in your lineup below, and then head over to Heath Cummings' quarterback preview for matchup notes, key stats, projections, and more for Week 2.

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET GB -6 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 23 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 364 RUYDS 2 TD 4 INT 0 FPTS/G 38 You're obviously starting Rodgers this week -- or you should be -- after his dominant performance in Week 1 at Minnesota. I'm putting him here as more of an acknowledgement of how great he was and will hopefully be all season. If this is the Rodgers we're getting every week then I was dead wrong on his Fantasy outlook this year. He torched the Vikings for 364 yards and four touchdowns, and he could be the MVP of the NFL if the Packers let him play this way. The Lions just allowed Mitchell Trubisky to go for 29 Fantasy points, so Rodgers should have a field day at home. Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA BUF -5.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 27.6 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 312 RUYDS 57 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 31 Allen was excellent as the Start of the Week in Week 1 with 31 Fantasy points, and he hit my bold prediction with the first 300-yard game of his career against the Jets. And he should stay hot against the Dolphins this week given his history in this matchup. In four career starts against Miami, Allen has scored 32, 45, 39 and 25 Fantasy points. This should be another top-five caliber performance for Allen against the Dolphins, who just allowed 25 Fantasy points to Cam Newton in Week 1. Cam Newton QB NE New England • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -4 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 21.8 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 155 RUYDS 75 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 25 Newton isn't going to get by with just 20 pass attempts as he did in Week 1 against the Dolphins with this matchup at Seattle, and it's doubtful he can run for 75 yards and two touchdowns again. But I still expect him to have a productive outing against the Seahawks with his dual-threat ability, and that gives him a good floor -- with a high ceiling. Hopefully, this game is a shootout given the way Seattle's offense should operate behind Russell Wilson, and it would be awesome to watch Wilson and Newton going back and forth in a prime-time game Sunday night. Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 43 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -9 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 22.4 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 239 RUYDS 9 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 23 In full disclosure, Brady was originally the Start of the Week when I started writing this column, but I pulled him from that spot after Chris Godwin (concussion) showed up on the injury report Wednesday. I'm hopeful Godwin is able to play against the Panthers, and it will be great if Mike Evans is 100 percent after playing through a hamstring injury in Week 1. Brady struggled in that game against the Saints despite finishing with 23 Fantasy points. He was 23-of-36 passing for 239 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, including a pick-6, but he did add a rushing touchdown. He should be dramatically better this week against the Panthers, and he has top-five upside if everyone is healthy. Brady, even at 43, is far from done, and he should remain a standout Fantasy quarterback in Week 2. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC TEN -9 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 23.4 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 249 RUYDS 14 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 22 Tannehill scored 22 Fantasy points on Monday night at Denver, and he now has scored at least 21 Fantasy points five games in a row dating back to last year's regular season and 10 of his past 11 outings. He should stay hot again since he has a great matchup against Jacksonville in Week 2. Last year, Tannehill scored 36 Fantasy points against the Jaguars in Week 12, and I'm not sold on Jacksonville's defense, even though it played well against the Colts last week. Tannehill has top-10 upside in Week 2.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -6 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 17.4 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 193 RUYDS 46 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 15 I was impressed with Burrow in Week 1 against the Chargers, and he should have scored at least 21 Fantasy points if the late touchdown to A.J. Green counted instead of being negated by offensive pass interference. This week, Burrow will get the first 20-point Fantasy outing of his career. Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -9 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 16.4 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 173 RUYDS 19 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 25 Minshew scored 21 Fantasy points against Tennessee in one meeting last year, and I expect him to be in a similar range this week -- likely due to garbage time. He started 2020 with a 25-point outing against the Colts, and he should have another 20-plus performance this week on the road. Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG CHI -5.5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 242 RUYDS 26 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 29 Trubisky likely saved his job with his comeback effort against the Lions in Week 1. He passed for 242 yards and three touchdowns, along with 26 rushing yards, and now he gets to face a Giants defense on a short week after they gave up 27 Fantasy points to Roethlisberger in Week 1. Trubisky is a good streaming option in deeper leagues.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Drew Brees QB NO New Orleans • #9

Age: 41 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV NO -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 160 RUYDS 0 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 18 You know the story with Brees by now that Michael Thomas (ankle) is out, which makes it hard to trust Brees as a must-start option. He's more of a bust alert than an outright sit, mostly because the matchup is great against the Raiders, even on the road. I can see Sean Payton using more of Taysom Hill than we like to be creative without Thomas, and this could get frustrating for Brees until Thomas returns. For now, consider Brees a low-end starting option at best while Thomas is hurt. Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -PK O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 270 RUYDS 2 TD 2 INT 2 FPTS/G 16 Wentz is getting reinforcements this week with Lane Johnson (ankle) and Miles Sanders (hamstring) expected to return after sitting out Week 1, which is important. That said, I don't love the setup for Wentz, even at home. Aaron Donald and Co. should be able to pressure Wentz, who was just sacked eight times by Washington last week. Wentz did manage 270 passing yards and two touchdowns, but he also had two interceptions and lost a fumble. And the Rams held Dak Prescott to just 19 Fantasy points in Week 1, which is about what I expect from Wentz in this matchup. Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -6 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 18.8 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 297 RUYDS 23 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 17 As of Wednesday, Kenny Golladay (hamstring) was still not back at practice, and I don't want to trust Stafford if Golladay is out again. In Week 1, Stafford scored 17 Fantasy points against Chicago, although his stat line would have looked better if D'Andre Swift caught that touchdown that he dropped late in the fourth quarter. Last year at Green Bay, Stafford was held to 10 Fantasy points, and this Packers pass rush and secondary should be tough on Stafford this week, especially if Golladay remains out. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -5.5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 16.2 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 279 RUYDS 22 TD 2 INT 2 FPTS/G 21 Jones played better than expected in Week 1 against Pittsburgh with 21 Fantasy points, but he had two interceptions and made some questionable decisions. He should once again have plenty of volume after he had 41 pass attempts against the Steelers, but he should struggle on the road against the Bears. Chicago limited Stafford to 17 Fantasy points last week, and I expect Jones to be in that range. Better days are ahead for Jones, but starting the season with Pittsburgh and Chicago is a tough task. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 16.4 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 239 RUYDS 0 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 15 Carr didn't play as well as expected in Week 1 at Carolina with 15 Fantasy points, and he shouldn't have a big outing this week against the Saints, even in the first game for the Raiders in Las Vegas. We'll see if Henry Ruggs III is 100 percent after getting banged up in Week 1, and Carr could use some big plays from Ruggs to succeed. The Saints defense should be able to pressure Carr, and this secondary should keep him in check. I'm not sure I want to trust Carr even in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues in Week 2.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Deshaun Watson QB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -7 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 253 RUYDS 27 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 22 Watson was able to score 22 Fantasy points in Week 1 at Kansas City, but he needed garbage time to make that happen. The same thing could happen again this week against the Ravens, but this is a tougher defense by far, even with the game in Houston. Baltimore was all over Baker Mayfield in Week 1 and held him to 11 Fantasy points. Watson will do better than that, but he might not exceed his point total from last week. It's hard to sit Watson in most formats, but just lower your expectations for him in Week 2 given his opponent.

