With no Travis Kelce or Mark Andrews available in Week 1, you probably wouldn't be surprised to learn that it was a pretty lousy week for the tight end position in Fantasy Football. But before we move on, I think it's worth highlighting just how bad Week 1 was for the tight end position by looking at the top players in Week 1 and their roster/start rates:

Yikes. We basically got nothing from Dallas Goedert, George Kittle, Kyle Pitts or Darren Waller, meaning anyone who drafted an early tight end got very little benefit from it in Week 1. I don't think that'll be an issue moving forward for all of them, but there are definitely questions worth asking here. Here are three big questions for the TE position before we get to my Week 2 rankings:

How did the rookies fare?

Dalton Kincaid hasn't played yet, and he was the most hyped of the class, but let's do a quick look at the other rookie tight ends from the first two rounds of the NFL Draft in their NFL debuts:

What went wrong for Isiah Likely?

Likely immediately jumped into the top eight in most TE ranks when Mark Andrews was ruled out with a quad injury, and then he went out and had one catch for 4 yards on one target. Yikes. I still think the process was sound, though. He ran a route on 23 of 30 pass plays (77%), but Lamar Jackson threw the ball just 22 times in this one, and 10 of them went to rookie Zay Flowers, who they clearly prioritized scheming up touches for. Last season, Likely earned a target on 22.4% of his routes, a very solid number for a tight end, though still lower than Andrews' 26% mark. Which is to say, he's no Mark Andrews, and even Andrews might have struggled in this context. Week 2 against the Bengals should force the Ravens to have to be more aggressive in the passing game, and I'll still start Likely if Andrews remains out.

Is it more of the same for Kyle Pitts?



The Falcons dropped back to pass on just 22 of their 48 snaps, as they played both a very conservative game plan and had an unusually low play volume overall. The problem, of course, is that this might have been Arthur Smith's preferred way to play. The hope for Pitts (and Drake London) was that the Falcons might trust Desmond Ridder a bit more and operate more like a more typical NFL offense, but that's not what happened in Week 1 – Ridder's 3.5 average intended air yards Sunday was the second-lowest in the league. I don't want to write this offense off yet, but it sure looks like a repeat of last year, which was a waste of Pitts and London's considerable skills as receivers. That's frustrating.

Here are my full rankings for Week 2 at tight end for PPR leagues: