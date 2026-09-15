Week 1 was rough for wide receivers as several stars were hurt. A.J. Brown (ankle), De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) and Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) are out for an extended period of time, and we'll be waiting for updates on Ladd McConkey (chest), Zay Flowers (hamstring), Jalen Coker (ankle) and Alec Pierce (hand) as the week goes on.



As of Monday, it appears like Flowers, Coker and Pierce will be OK for Week 2, but we'll see what happens during practice this week. Fantasy managers should be prepared to find replacement options for all of these guys, and we're here to help.



Two quarterbacks were also injured, with Kyler Murray (concussion) and Sam Darnold (hip), which should impact Fantasy managers in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Thankfully, we suffered no major injuries at running back and tight end.



While injuries will send you to the waiver wire this week, that's not the only reason to alter your roster. You should be prepared to add any quality players who could take your Fantasy team to a higher level.



There are also streaming DSTs and kickers to target as well. You don't have to spend a lot of your FAAB this week, but there are some potential standout Fantasy options who could improve your roster on the waiver wire heading into Week 2.



Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries: Kyler Murray (concussion), Sam Darnold (hip) and Tua Tagovailoa (oblique)



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Jordan Love (74 percent rostered) and Tyler Shough (66 percent). Love's performance in Week 1 at Minnesota was great with 387 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and he attempted 42 passes. He can be a weekly No. 1 Fantasy quarterback when he's throwing 30-plus times. We hope that continues all season. ... Shough went off for 410 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions on 56 attempts in Week 1 at Detroit, and he has now scored at least 20 Fantasy points in six of his past seven games going back to last season. He should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues.



Drop candidates: Kyler Murray (84 percent rostered) and Sam Darnold (60 percent). We don't know if Murray will play in Week 2 at Chicago, and he might lose his job to Carson Wentz if he continues to play well. I'd hold Murray in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but he's someone to drop in all one-quarterback formats. ... Darnold shouldn't be out long, but he's not worth rostering in one-quarterback leagues. There are better backup quarterbacks to stash on your bench.

Add in this order:

Week 2 Waiver Priority List Jacoby Brissett QB ARI Arizona • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -4.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 7th QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 20% YTD Stats PAYDS 277 RUYDS 14 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 18.4 Brissett only scored 18.5 Fantasy points in Week 1 at the Chargers, but he attempted 37 passes. The Cardinals will likely be throwing a lot in many games this season, and Brissett's Fantasy production should be constant. He doesn't have an easy schedule, including Week 2 against Seattle, but as long as he starts for the Cardinals, then you have a chance for 20-plus Fantasy points on a weekly basis. Remember, he scored at least 19.6 Fantasy points in 10 of 11 games last season. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL CAR -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 9th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats PAYDS 361 RUYDS 10 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 37.4 Young got off to a great start against the Bears in Week 1 with 361 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and he added 10 rushing yards and a touchdown. We shouldn't expect 37.4 Fantasy points on a weekly basis, but he's now scored at least 20.5 Fantasy points in six of his past nine games going back to last season, including the playoffs. He has a solid receiving corps now with Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, and Young might be a surprise Fantasy quarterback in 2026. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Malik Willis QB MIA Miami • #2

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -13.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 1st QB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 55% YTD Stats PAYDS 220 RUYDS 39 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 16.7 Willis only scored 16.7 Fantasy points in Week 1 at Las Vegas, but there were signs of what he could do as a Fantasy quarterback. He completed 15-of-27 passes for 220 yards, no touchdowns and one interception, and he ran for 39 yards and a touchdown. You'd like to see more than 16.7 Fantasy points, but the rushing potential gives him a solid floor on a weekly basis. And, as Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell continue to improve, Willis should benefit as well. He's worth stashing on your bench for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN HOU -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 6th QB RNK 24th ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats PAYDS 274 RUYDS 15 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 20.4 Stroud played well in Week 1 against Buffalo with 274 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, and he added 15 rushing yards and two fumbles. He scored 20.5 Fantasy points, which is just the second time he's been over 20 Fantasy points in his past nine outings, going back to last season, including the playoffs, so keep that in mind. But Stroud could end up as a low-end starter this season, and he's worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Carson Wentz QB MIN Minnesota • #11

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -5.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK 22nd ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 133 RUYDS -1 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 25.3 Wentz should be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, and he might be worth stashing in deep, one-quarterback leagues as well. We don't know how long Kyler Murray (concussion) will be out, and Wentz might end up taking over as the permanent starter in Minnesota if he plays well. He passed for 133 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions against Green Bay in Week 1 after Murray was hurt, and Wentz scored 25.2 Fantasy points. We love him because he gives Justin Jefferson and the Vikings' receivers a chance to make plays, but Wentz could be useful if needed. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, he's worth adding for at least 20 percent of your remaining FAAB. And he's worth 1 percent in one-quarterback formats. Michael Penix Jr. QB ATL Atlanta • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK NR ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats PAYDS 0 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0 We don't know when Penix (knee) will make his season debut, but the Falcons need him with Tua Tagovalioa (oblique) out. Cooper Rush was a disaster in Week 1 at Pittsburgh, and Penix should be better than Tagovailoa when both are healthy. Penix should be rostered in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 20 percent of your remaining FAAB. And you can add him in deep, one-quarterback leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. We'd love to see him back in Week 2 against Carolina. Drew Lock QB SEA Seattle • #2

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI SEA -4.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 10th QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 187 RUYDS 13 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 14.7 Sam Darnold (hip) won't play in Week 2 at Arizona, but he could return in Week 3 at Washington. Lock will start for Seattle until Darnold is healthy, and Lock should be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB. He played well in Week 1 against New England with 187 passing yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, and he added 13 rushing yards. He should have the chance to perform better in Week 2 against the Cardinals.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries: TreVeyon Henderson (ankle), Zach Charbonnet (knee), Dylan Sampson (knee), Isiah Pacheco (back), Alvin Kamara (knee), James Conner (foot) and Sean Tucker (hamstring)



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Woody Marks (76 percent rostered), Chris Rodriguez Jr. (74 percent) and Zach Charbonnet (69 percent). David Montgomery was the Fantasy star for the Texans in Week 1 against Buffalo, but Marks still had nine carries for 42 yards and one catch for 2 yards on one target. He also played one more snap than Montgomery, and I would stash Marks in all leagues. ... Bhayshul Tuten is the lead running back in Jacksonville, but Rodriguez will have a role. He finished Week 1 against Cleveland with six carries for 23 yards, and he could end up leading Jacksonville in rushing touchdowns this season. I would stash Rodriguez in all leagues. ... Charbonnet should be rostered in every league that has an IR spot. When healthy, he should have a prominent role in Seattle in tandem with Jadarian Price.



Drop candidates: Rachaad White (78 percent rostered), Tyjae Spears (57 percent), Tyrone Tracy Jr. (43 percent), Dylan Sampson (43 percent) and Jordan James (30 percent). White should have a bigger role as the season goes on, but he only had seven carries for 22 yards and two catches for 5 yards on two targets in Week 1 at Philadelphia. Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Kaytron Allen shared the backfield with White, and he can be dropped in 10-team leagues for now. ... Spears will rarely be useful when Tony Pollard is healthy. You don't want to roster many Titans players right now, especially in 10-team leagues. In Week 1 against the Jets, Spears had three carries for 12 yards and two catches for 12 yards on four targets. ... Tracy fumbled Sunday night against Dallas, and he could be inactive in Week 2 in favor of Najee Harris. The Giants will likely use Cam Skattebo and Devin Singletary as their top two running backs, and Tracy is not worth rostering in any leagues. ... Sampson left Week 1 on crutches for his left knee injury, and we don't know how long he'll be out. Unless you can stash him on IR in your Fantasy leagues, then he's not worth holding in most formats. ... James was inactive in Week 1 against the Rams, and he's third on the depth chart for the 49ers behind Christian McCaffrey and Kaelon Black. James has no Fantasy value while McCaffrey and Black are healthy.

Add in this order:

Week 2 Waiver Priority List Kaelon Black RB SF San Francisco • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA SF -13.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK 36th ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats RUYDS 65 REC 1 REYDS 5 TD 0 FPTS/G 8 Black looked great in Week 1 against the Rams with 14 carries for 65 yards, and he added one catch for 5 yards on one target. He played 43 percent of the snaps in tandem with Christian McCaffrey, and we expect the 49ers to keep Black in a prominent role. If McCaffrey were to miss any time, then Black could be a league winner, and he should be added in all leagues where available for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Emmett Johnson RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND KC -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK 47th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats RUYDS 24 REC 2 REYDS 44 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.8 Johnson is the No. 2 running back in Kansas City behind Kenneth Walker III, and Johnson is a lottery ticket in case Walker misses any time. He also might get the chance to help Fantasy managers in deeper leagues while playing in tandem with Walker. In Week 1 against Denver, Johnson had eight carries for 24 yards and two catches for 44 yards. It's a good idea to stash Johnson on your bench in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Tyler Allgeier RB ARI Arizona • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -4.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 12th RB RNK 42nd ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats RUYDS 61 REC 2 REYDS 9 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 Allgeier was the lead running back for the Cardinals in Week 1 at the Chargers with 17 carries for 61 yards and two catches for 9 yards on two targets. Jeremiyah Love had 11 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 9 yards on four targets, and he should eventually take over this backfield. Love was playing his first game since suffering a high-ankle sprain in early August, and the Cardinals were likely being cautious with his playing time. That said, Allgeier should continue to have a prominent role for Arizona, and he would be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues if Love were to miss any time. Allgeier is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Christopher Brooks RB GB Green Bay • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ GB -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK 48th ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats RUYDS 29 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.9 Brooks led the Packers in snaps in Week 1 against Minnesota, and he could be the more valuable Fantasy running back while Josh Jacobs (Commissioner's Exempt List) is out. I still have more faith in MarShawn Lloyd, who had 13 carries for 37 yards and no catches on one target against the Vikings. But Brooks had seven carries for 29 yards and no catches on one target, and he played 56 percent of the snaps. The Packers might want to give Brooks more work moving forward, and he's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Devin Singletary RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #26

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -7 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats RUYDS 16 REC 4 REYDS 22 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.8 Tyrone Tracy Jr. fumbled in Week 1 against Dallas, and Najee Harris was a healthy scratch. Singletary is likely the No. 2 running back now behind Cam Skattebo, and Singletary is worth adding in all leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. He had six carries for 16 yards and four catches for 22 yards and a touchdown on four targets against the Cowboys, and he might have a prominent role in the passing game moving forward. We'll see what happens with Tracy and Harris heading into Week 2 at the Rams, but Singletary appears to be No. 2 behind Skattebo for now. Kendre Miller RB NO New Orleans • #5

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. YTD Stats RUYDS 30 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 9 We'll see what happens when Alvin Kamara (knee) is healthy, but Miller could be the No. 2 running back in New Orleans behind Travis Etienne. And Miller had the same amount of carries as Etienne in Week 1 at Detroit with nine, finishing with 30 yards and a touchdown. Miller did not have a target, but he could be the preferred ball carrier if Etienne were to miss any time. Kamara (37 percent rostered) is also worth a look as well to see what his role will be when healthy. I like that Etienne had seven catches for 32 yards on nine targets against the Lions, and Kamara could end up as a flex option in PPR if he takes work away from Etienne on passing downs. Miller and Kamara are worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Kaytron Allen RB WAS Washington • #31

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats RUYDS 16 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.6 Jacory Croskey-Merritt fumbled on the last possession for the Commanders at Philadelphia in Week 1, and even though Washington recovered the ball, Allen took over the backfield to end the game. It could be nothing, but it could also lead to a bigger role for the rookie. He finished the game with four carries for 16 yards and no targets, but you might want to stash Allen in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Allen could be more valuable than Rachaad White if Croskey-Merritt were to miss any time.

These are handcuffs to stash on your bench if you have an open roster spot. They could be league winners if the starter ever got hurt, but these running backs mostly have minimal Fantasy value as backups. They are listed in the order that I want to stash them on my bench.



Jonah Coleman - 57 percent

Braelon Allen - 49 percent

Tank Bigsby - 57 percent

Ray Davis - 22 percent

Brian Robinson Jr. - 41 percent

Samaje Perine - 10 percent

Emari Demercado - 9 percent

Injuries: Ladd McConkey (chest), Zay Flowers (hamstring), A.J. Brown (ankle), Jalen Coker (ankle), Alec Pierce (hand), De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist), Jordyn Tyson (hamstring), Tank Dell (knee), Jalen McMillan (knee) and Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle)

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Deebo Samuel (80 percent rostered), Josh Downs (79 percent), Romeo Doubs (79 percent), Matthew Golden (77 percent), Jakobi Meyers (75 percent) and Jalen Coker (70 percent). Samuel should benefit with Stribling out, and Samuel had six catches for 48 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in Week 1 against the Rams, along with one carry for 12 yards. Downs only had two catches for 37 yards on four targets in Week 1 against Baltimore, but Pierce injured his hand, which is worth monitoring. Even if Pierce is healthy, I'm not giving up on Downs yet, and he's worth stashing on your bench. ... Doubs was miserable in Week 1 at Seattle with no catches on three targets. With Brown out, Doubs should be headed for a bigger role and is worth adding in all leagues—more on the Patriots below. Golden looked awesome in Week 1 at Minnesota with six catches for 95 yards on a team-high 12 targets, and he should be added in all leagues. I'm excited about all the receiving options in Green Bay this season, and Golden could be on his way toward a breakout sophomore campaign. ... You might not start Meyers when all the Jaguars receivers are healthy, but you should stash him on your bench. Jacksonville is going to score a lot of points this season, and Meyers just had two catches for 40 yards and a touchdown on two targets. If an injury occurs to Parker Washington or Brian Thomas Jr., then Meyers would be a must-start Fantasy receiver in all leagues. ... As the president of the Coker fan club, it was fantastic to see his performance in Week 1 against Chicago with eight catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets. He's dealing with an ankle injury, but hopefully he'll be fine for Week 2. Coker has now scored at least 14 PPR points in five of his past seven games going back to last season, and he should be added in all leagues without hesitation.



Drop candidates: Rashid Shaheed (65 percent rostered), Jerry Jeudy (42 percent), Kayshon Boutte (35 percent), Calvin Ridley (32 percent) and Jalen Nailor (29 percent). Shaheed had one catch for 4 yards on three targets in Week 1 against New England, and it was more of the same from what we saw in 2025 with his production. He's easy to drop in all formats heading into Week 2. ... Jeudy had two catches for 26 yards on four targets in Week 1 at Jacksonville, and it will be tough to trust him while Deshaun Watson is under center for the Browns. You can drop Jeudy in all formats, especially while KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston are healthy. Boutte had a quiet debut with the Texans in Week 1 with one catch for 21 yards on two targets against Buffalo. For now, I would rather roster Jaylin Noel or Xavier Hutchinson instead of Boutte. ... Ridley had no targets in Week 1 against the Jets. There's no reason to roster him in the majority of leagues. ... Nailor had three catches for 27 yards on five targets in Week 1 against Miami. There's still no definitive answer to who the best receiver is for the Raiders, but I'd rather roster Tre Tucker or even Jack Bech instead of Nailor heading into Week 2. Add in this order:

Week 2 Waiver Priority List Devaughn Vele WR NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -8.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 9 REYDS 69 TD 1 FPTS/G 19.9 Vele is the No. 1 receiver to add this week based on his performance in Week 1 at Detroit, as well as what he did to close last season. He had seven catches for 69 yards and a touchdown on nine targets against the Lions, and he now has at least six targets in four of his past five games going back to last year. He also scored at least 11.9 PPR points in three of his past four games, going back to 2025. As long as Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is out, then Vele should continue to maintain a prominent role in the passing game alongside Chris Olave and Juwan Johnson. Vele is worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. I would also stash Tyson (64 percent rostered) in all leagues where you have an IR spot for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Caleb Douglas WR MIA Miami • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -13.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 7 REYDS 94 TD 0 FPTS/G 14.4 We'll probably have an update on the Dolphins' receiving corps every week, but after Week 1, you should add Douglas in all leagues. He led Miami with five catches for 94 yards on seven targets at Las Vegas, and he looked great, making plays all over the field. Malik Washington (18 percent rostered) led the Dolphins in targets with eight, but he finished with three catches for 53 yards. And I still want to stash Chris Bell (28 percent rostered), who might have the most upside on this team. Bell only had one catch for 25 yards on two targets. Douglas is worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAAB, and Bell and Washington, in that order, should be added for 1 percent. Tre Harris WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 6 REYDS 20 TD 0 FPTS/G 5 We don't know the status of Ladd McConkey (chest) for Week 2, which could put Harris in a prime spot opposite Quentin Johnston. Harris had three catches for 20 yards on six targets in Week 1 against Arizona, and he's already the No. 3 receiver for the Chargers when everyone is healthy. If McConkey has to miss an extended amount of time, then Harris could be a starter in three-receiver leagues. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Mack Hollins WR NE New England • #13

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT NE -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 5 REYDS 51 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.1 The Patriots have to replace A.J. Brown (ankle) for at least the next four games, and they have several options to lean on. Unfortunately, none of them look great heading into Week 2 against Pittsburgh. I still favor Romeo Doubs as the top receiver to add where available, but he's rostered in the majority of leagues (79 percent). Hollins would be next, and he had four catches for 51 yards on five targets against Seattle in Week 1. Hollins had seven games with at least five targets in 2025, and he scored at least 10.4 PPR points in five of them. Demario Douglas (2 percent rostered) led New England in targets in Week 1 with seven, but he finished with just five catches for 20 yards. I'd like to see Douglas get more work, but his ceiling might be limited. And we'll see if Kyle Williams (3 percent rostered) gets a bigger role with Brown out, but he had no targets against the Seahawks. Williams might have the highest ceiling of the group without Brown but the lowest floor. We'll see what the Patriots do against the Steelers, but I would only add Hollins, Douglas and Williams, in that order, for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Tre Tucker WR LV Las Vegas • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 4 REYDS 27 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.7 I was disappointed in Tucker's Week 1 performance against Miami with two catches for 27 yards on four targets, but he should still be added in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Hopefully, things will improve for him as a go-to target for the Raiders in Week 2, and Tucker could get more chances if Las Vegas is chasing points. Jack Bech (3 percent rostered) is also worth a look in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB, and he had three catches for 23 yards and a touchdown on four targets against the Dolphins. Rashod Bateman WR BAL Baltimore • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO BAL -8.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 19% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 1 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 It appears like Zay Flowers (hamstring) will be OK for Week 2 against New Orleans, but Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) is going to miss several weeks. That will hopefully help Bateman be productive for the Ravens and Fantasy managers, and he's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Bateman only had one target in Week 1 against the Colts, but he should be more of a priority for Lamar Jackson, especially if Flowers is limited. Bateman would be an immediate starter in three-receiver leagues if Flowers is out against the Saints. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET BUF -4.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 6 REYDS 50 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 Shakir is now third on the Bills in the passing game pecking order behind D.J. Moore and Dalton Kincaid, but Shakir can still be a starter in three-receiver PPR leagues. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. In Week 1 against Houston, Shakir had four catches for 50 yards on six targets, and he should continue to get enough attention from Josh Allen for the rest of the season, even when Moore and Kincaid are producing at a high level. Kalif Raymond WR CHI Chicago • #14

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN CHI -5.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 9 REYDS 84 TD 0 FPTS/G 16.4 I don't want to chase what Raymond did in Week 1 at Carolina when he had eight catches for 84 yards on nine targets, but I also want pieces of this Bears offense. I would add Raymond in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. I hope it doesn't happen again that Raymond outproduces Colston Loveland (no catches on two targets), Luther Burden III (five catches for 63 yards on five targets) and Rome Odunze (two catches for 52 yards on three targets), but that's what happened in Week 1. We'll see what happens moving forward, but you can stash Raymond on your bench in deeper formats if you have an open roster spot. Antonio Williams WR WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 4 REYDS 64 TD 1 FPTS/G 16.4 Williams did a nice job in his NFL debut in Week 1 at Philadelphia with four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown on four targets, and we'll see if he can continue to produce while sharing the field with Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs. I liked Williams when he landed in Washington as a third-round pick from Clemson, but I was worried about his role when Diggs was added. Williams might not have many big weeks, but he could be a No. 3 PPR receiver in deeper leagues. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Kendrick Bourne WR ARI Arizona • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -4.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 8 REYDS 75 TD 0 FPTS/G 15.5 Bourne had a surprising Week 1 performance at the Chargers with eight catches for 75 yards on eight targets, and he outproduced Michael Wilson (five catches for 56 yards on seven targets) and Marvin Harrison Jr. (one catch for 33 yards on three targets). I doubt that continues on a weekly basis, but Bourne could end up as a favorite target for Jacoby Brissett moving forward. In deeper leagues, Bourne is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Dontayvion Wicks WR PHI Philadelphia • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN PHI -7 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 4 REYDS 73 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.3 In his first game with the Eagles in Week 1 against Washington, Wicks had two catches for 73 yards and a touchdown on four targets. Eventually, Makai Lemon should take on a bigger role opposite DeVonta Smith, but Lemon struggled in his NFL debut with three catches for minus-five yards on four targets. Wicks is worth stashing in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB, and we'll see if he continues to be a go-to target for Jalen Hurts moving forward. Adonai Mitchell WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 3 REYDS 60 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 Mitchell had a solid game in Week 1 at Tennessee with three catches for 60 yards on four targets, and he should benefit with Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) hurt. Mitchell should be the No. 2 receiver for the Jets even when Cooper is healthy opposite Garrett Wilson, and Mitchell will have some spike weeks throughout the season. He's a good stash candidate in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Keenan Allen WR IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs. Allen isn't going to win your Fantasy league, but he could be a No. 3 receiver in PPR. He had six catches for 32 yards on six targets in Week 1 against Baltimore, and we'll see what happens with Alec Pierce (hand) heading into Week 2 at Kansas City. Pierce is expected to be fine, but Allen would get a bump in value if Pierce is out. Allen is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Denzel Boston WR CLE Cleveland • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 4 REYDS 59 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.9 Boston isn't going to be a consistent Fantasy option, but he does have the ability to make great plays. We saw that in Week 1 at Jacksonville when he scored a 46-yard touchdown, and he finished the game with two catches for 59 yards on four targets. Deshaun Watson will hold Boston and the entire Browns offense back from reaching their potential, but Boston is worth stashing in deeper leagues nonetheless. He should be added for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Pat Bryant WR DEN Denver • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC DEN -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 6 REYDS 42 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.2 We heard throughout training camp that Bryant would have a big role this season, and it showed in Week 1 at Kansas City with four catches for 42 yards on six targets. The problem was Jaylen Waddle (one catch for 2 yards on three targets) and Courtland Sutton (two catches for 11 yards on five targets) did nothing, which is expected to change. Still, in deeper leagues, you can add Bryant for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB to see what develops. He might emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper formats as the year goes on. Jaylin Noel WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN HOU -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 2 REYDS 53 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.3 The Texans are trying to find a No. 2 receiver opposite Nico Collins, and Noel and Xavier Hutchinson (2 percent rostered) might have the most upside, at least until Tank Dell (knee) is healthy. Dell (21 percent rostered) is worth adding if you have an IR spot, and we'll see what he can do if he's active later in the season. For now, Noel and Hutchinson could be options in three-receiver leagues, and both should be added for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Noel had two catches for 53 yards on two targets in Week 1 against Buffalo, and Hutchinson had three catches for 32 yards on six targets. Demarcus Robinson WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA SF -13.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 3 REYDS 50 TD 1 FPTS/G 13 Robinson could benefit with De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) out, and Robinson had two catches for 50 yards and a touchdown on three targets in Week 1 against the Rams, a game in which Stribling was injured. Robinson is behind Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle in the pecking order of the passing game, but Robinson could have some positive moments while Stribling is out. Robinson is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

Injuries: Brock Bowers (knee) and Chigoziem Okonkwo (hamstring)

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Juwan Johnson (76 percent rostered). Johnson has the chance to be a top-12 Fantasy tight end in all formats, especially while Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is out. Johnson had three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in Week 1 against Detroit, and he should continue to get plenty of chances from Tyler Shough on a weekly basis.



Drop candidates: Jake Ferguson (83 percent rostered). Ferguson had two catches for 6 yards on two targets in Week 1 at the Giants, and it will be hard to trust him whenever CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are healthy. I would definitely drop Ferguson in 10-team leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 2 Waiver Priority List Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN HOU -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 5th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 8 REYDS 35 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 Schultz only had four catches for 35 yards in Week 1 against Buffalo, but he had eight targets. He should be second on the Texans in targets behind Nico Collins for the season, and he'll be a borderline top-12 Fantasy tight end most weeks. I didn't like his matchup in Week 1 against the Bills, but I'm excited to start him in Week 2 against the Lions. Schultz is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Michael Mayer TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 29th TE RNK 9th ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 7 REYDS 32 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.2 In the first game without Brock Bowers (knee) in Week 1 against Miami, Mayer had six catches for 32 yards on seven targets, which led the team. I'll start Mayer as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end as long as Bowers is out, and he's not expected to play in Week 2 against the Chargers. Mayer is worth adding in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT NE -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 1st TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 55% YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 3 REYDS 26 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.6 Henry should benefit with A.J. Brown (ankle) out, and we'll see how the Patriots also use Eli Raridon (3 percent rostered), who caught a touchdown in Week 1 at Seattle. Henry could be the top target for Drake Maye until Brown is healthy, and Henry is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Raridon is worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. David Njoku TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #83

Age: 30 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LAC -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 3rd TE RNK 21st ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 5 REYDS 58 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.8 The Chargers could need help in the passing game with Ladd McConkey (chest) hurt, and Njoku was the top tight end in Week 1 against the Cardinals with five catches for 58 yards on five targets. We'll see if that continues, especially with Oronde Gadsden II (two catches for 32 yards on two targets) and Charlie Kolar (no targets), still a factor, but Njoku is a good speculative add in deeper leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 5 REYDS 46 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.6 Freiermuth got off to a good start in Week 1 with five catches for 46 yards and a touchdown on five targets against Atlanta, and we'll see if he can remain a viable option in the passing game for the Steelers all season. Things could change as Aaron Rodgers gets more comfortable with Michael Pittman, but Freiermuth is not a bad tight end to stash in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. T.J. Hockenson TE MIN Minnesota • #87

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -5.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 16th TE RNK 22nd ROSTERED 27% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 5 REYDS 36 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.6 I don't have high expectations for Hockenson, but he was No. 2 in targets for Minnesota in Week 1 against Green Bay with five and finished with four catches for 36 yards and a touchdown. We'll see if that continues heading into Week 2 at Chicago, and it's doubtful Jordan Addison stays quiet with no catches on two targets. I would only add Hockenson in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Kenyon Sadiq TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #16

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 25th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 3 REYDS 21 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.4 Sadiq scored a touchdown in his NFL debut in Week 1 at Tennessee on a 3-yard run, and he had three catches for 31 yards on three targets. I'm hopeful he'll continue to get increased chances as the season goes on, and he's a good tight end to stash if you can carry two on your roster. I would add him in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Terrance Ferguson TE LAR L.A. Rams • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG LAR -7 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 9th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 1 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Ferguson played a lot in Week 1 against the 49ers and ran more routes than any other Rams tight end, but he finished the game with no catches on just one target. I'm still hopeful he'll be heavily involved in the offense this season, and he's a good stash candidate if you can roster two tight ends. I would add him in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 19th TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 3 REYDS 23 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 You should want pieces of Jacksonville's offense, and Strange should continue to be one of the main contributors this season. That said, he only had two catches for 23 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against Cleveland on three targets. It will be hard for him to command targets when all the receivers are healthy, but he could also be a source of touchdowns for Trevor Lawrence. I would stash Strange in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Darren Waller TE CAR Carolina • #88

Age: 34 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL CAR -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 2 REYDS 28 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.8 Waller had a one-yard touchdown called back due to a penalty in Week 1 against Chicago, which would have made his stat line look better. He finished the game with two catches for 28 yards on two targets against the Bears, and he should continue to see an expanded role as the season goes on. Keep an eye on Jalen Coker (ankle) as well because any absence will increase Waller's value. For now, add him in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Mike Gesicki TE CIN Cincinnati • #88

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 27th TE RNK 24th ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 7 REYDS 78 TD 1 FPTS/G 18.8 We usually only recommend Gesicki when Ja'Marr Chase or Tee Higgins miss time, so it was weird to see Gesicki so heavily involved in Week 1 against Tampa Bay. Maybe it was because Chase was coming off a knee injury in training camp, and you might want to be careful chasing what Gesicki did against the Buccaneers with five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. I would love to see Gesicki remain a focal point of the passing game, but that's hard to expect when Chase and Higgins are producing at a high level. For now, just add Gesicki in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Gunnar Helm TE TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -7 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 7th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 5 REYDS 28 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.8 I'm not sure how many Fantasy managers want pieces of the Titans offense right now, but Helm is worth a look in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. He had a quality performance in Week 1 against the Jets with four catches for 28 yards on five targets, and I liked him prior to the season as a sleeper in deeper formats. We'll see if he can build on this game in Week 2 against the Eagles, and Helm could emerge as a low-end starter in all leagues as the season goes on.

DST streamers

49ers (19 percent rostered) vs. MIA

Buccaneers (12 percent rostered) vs. CLE

Packers (44 percent rostered) at NYJ

Panthers (5 percent rostered) at ATL

Kicker streamers

Cairo Santos (59 percent rostered) vs. MIN

Tyler Loop (53 percent rostered) vs. NO

Tyler Bass (18 percent rostered) vs. DET

Trey Smack (22 percent rostered) at NYJ