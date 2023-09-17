Christian Watson Green Bay Packers WR

Watson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons but did manage to put in a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. However, as per early Sunday morning reports, Watson is expected to sit out a second straight game to open the season. If another Watson absence does come to pass, Romeo Doubs, who snagged a pair of touchdowns in Week 1 and seems to have put his own hamstring issues behind him, would once again serve as the No. 1 receiver, while rookie second-round pick Jayden Reed, undrafted rookie Malik Heath and 2022 seventh-round selection Samori Toure would slot in behind him.

Jerry Jeudy Denver Broncos WR

Jeudy is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders after practicing in full all week, setting him up for his season debut after he sat out the Week 1 loss to the Raiders. Jeudy will thus have his first regular-season opportunity to work with Russell Wilson under coach Sean Payton's offense, while Courtland Sutton will slide back into a No. 2 role with his teammate's return.

DeAndre Hopkins Tennessee Titans WR

Hopkins (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. However, as per early Sunday morning reports, Hopkins is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, Treylon Burks would serve as Ryan Tannehill's top target versus Los Angeles, while Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who already posted a 4-58 line on seven targets in Week 1, would bump up to the No. 2 receiver role.

Brandin Cooks Dallas Cowboys WR

Cooks (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after missing practice all week. Per early Sunday morning reports, Cooks is not expected to play versus New York. In his projected absence, Michael Gallup is expected to move into the No. 2 role alongside CeeDee Lamb, while Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin would be in line for a bump up the depth chart as well.

Amari Cooper Cleveland Browns WR

Cooper (groin) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Steelers after suffering his injury during Saturday's practice. If Cooper can't suit up, Donovan Peoples-Jones would move back into a starting role that he held last season, while more targets would be available for Elijah Moore and tight end David Njoku as well.

Diontae Johnson Pittsburgh Steelers WR

Johnson (groin) is out for Monday night's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. In his absence, second-year wideout Calvin Austin is expected to move up to the No. 3 role behind starters George Pickens and Allen Robinson. Tight end Pat Freiermuth could also enjoy a slight bump in workload given Johnson's typical shorter-area role.

Jakobi Meyers Las Vegas Raiders WR

Meyers (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. With Meyers, who recorded nine receptions and two touchdowns on 10 targets in Week 1, leaving behind a sizable role, Hunter Renfrow should have a chance to atone for the first target-less game of his career in the season-opening win over the Broncos by moving into a starting role versus Buffalo, while DeAndre Carter is likely to fill the No. 3 receiver role alongside his kick-return duties.

Puka Nacua Los Angeles Rams WR

Nacua (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers but was upgraded to a limited Friday practice after sitting out Thursday's session. As per Friday comments from coach Sean McVay, he expects the rookie to suit up versus San Francisco after setting the team's franchise record for receiving yards in a pro debut with 119 on 10 catches in Week 1 against the Seahawks. If Nacua were to reverse course, Ben Skowronek, who played as a starter down the stretch run in 2022 due to multiple injuries, would move into the No. 3 role.

Chark (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Saints but managed to work back to a full practice Saturday after logging limited sessions the first two days of the week. If Chark does make his season debut versus New Orleans, he'll slide into his projected No. 2 role while rookie Jonathan Mingo moves back into the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.

DeVante Parker New England Patriots WR

Parker (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Parker is unable to go for a second straight game, Kendrick Bourne, who caught two touchdowns in the Week 1 loss to the Eagles, would be set to handle No. 2 receiver duties again while rookie Demario Douglas would likely slot into the No. 3 role.

Wan'Dale Robinson New York Giants WR

Robinson (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after practicing in limited fashion all week. In his likely absence, rookie Jalin Hyatt will likely fill the No. 4 receiver role behind the top trio of Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell and Darius Slayton versus Arizona.

Noah Brown Houston Texans WR

Brown (groin) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his forthcoming absence, rookie Tank Dell and John Metchie III will see bumps up the depth chart behind starters Nico Collins and Robert Woods.