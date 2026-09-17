Week 2 is always fun because you get to see who overreacts to what happened in Week 1. Fantasy managers love to panic, but you shouldn't rush to judgment after one game. Relax.

For example, you should remain confident in Ja'Marr Chase, Colston Loveland and Jaylen Waddle, among others. As long as they are healthy, they should perform at a high level for the majority of the season.

On the other hand, there's reason for concern for Drake Maye and Justin Herbert since both quarterbacks could be without their best receivers. Maye won't have A.J. Brown (ankle) for at least the next four games, and Herbert could be without Ladd McConkey (ribs) in Week 2.

I also hope the Falcons get Cooper Rush off the field in favor of Michael Penix Jr. (knee) or Tua Tagovailoa (oblique). Either quarterback is a boost for Drake London and Kyle Pitts, but you should downgrade both in Week 2 against Carolina if Rush starts again.

There are plenty of other examples, pro and con, of how to react to what happened in Week 1. Just remember that bad games happen. Great players aren't always great for every performance.

It just stings a little more when one of your stars struggles in Week 1. We're all fired up for the start of the season, and then you get a dud -- or worse, an injury -- and it's a depressing feeling.

Thankfully, Week 2 is here. You got the chance to alter your lineup with the waiver wire or maybe a trade. Hopefully, your team is ready to go.

We also hope your best players deliver a solid outing, especially if they struggled in Week 1. But just be prepared for more letdowns. It's a long season, and even if you fall to 0-2, you'll be OK. You can still recover and make the playoffs and compete for a championship.

As always, we're here to help with the starts and sits that you need. So let's get to it. Week 2 is here. And it's going to be a lot of fun

Pick NFL at Underdog Fantasy, where new users who play $5 now get $100 in site credits with promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE TB -8.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 21.6 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 216 RUYDS 30 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 11.6 Mayfield had a rough outing in Week 1 at Cincinnati. He was 23-of-28 passing for 216 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions, and he added 30 rushing yards and a touchdown -- with three fumbles. He should rebound in Week 2 against Cleveland in a revenge game. Mayfield spent the first four seasons of his career with the Browns, and he should beat them up in Tampa Bay's home opener. Mayfield averaged 20.4 Fantasy points at home last season, and Cleveland just allowed Trevor Lawrence to pass for 245 yards and four touchdowns in Week 1. I like Mayfield as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 2.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA SF -13.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 4th 2025 Stats PAYDS 2167 RUYDS 147 TD 23 INT 10 FPTS/G 24.2 Purdy was excellent in Week 1 against the Rams in Australia when he passed for 205 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and he added 29 rushing yards. This week, Purdy faces a Dolphins defense that just allowed Kirk Cousins to throw three touchdowns. I like Purdy as a top-five Fantasy quarterback in this matchup. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 21.7 QB RNK 13th 2025 Stats PAYDS 4007 RUYDS 359 TD 38 INT 12 FPTS/G 23.3 Lawrence was excellent in Week 1 against the Browns with 34.1 Fantasy points, and he's now scored at least 23.1 Fantasy points in nine games in a row, going back to last season, including the playoffs. Lawrence faced Denver during that stretch in Week 16 and was 23-of-36 passing for 279 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, along with 20 rushing yards and a touchdown for 37.2 Fantasy points. Mahomes just scored 25.7 Fantasy points against the Broncos in Week 1, and Lawrence should produce a solid stat line in Week 2. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ GB -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 15 QB RNK 14th 2025 Stats PAYDS 3381 RUYDS 199 TD 23 INT 6 FPTS/G 18.7 Love played better than I expected in Week 1 at Minnesota with 387 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception, which came off a deflection. In the first game without Josh Jacobs (Commissioner's Exempt List), Love attempted 42 passes, and we love when Love is throwing a lot. He might not throw as much in Week 2 at the Jets, but I still trust Love to have success against this defense. He has top-10 upside in Week 2. Jaxson Dart QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #6

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 21.4 QB RNK 11th 2025 Stats PAYDS 2272 RUYDS 487 TD 24 INT 5 FPTS/G 19.4 Dart was amazing in Week 1 against Dallas with 23-of-29 passing for 230 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, and he added 54 rushing yards for 32.6 Fantasy points. He dismantled Dallas with his arms and legs, and he should stay hot against the Rams, who are without Myles Garrett (knee). We'll see if Aaron Donald makes his return from retirement in this game, but the Rams just allowed Brock Purdy to score 27.1 Fantasy points in Week 1. I like Dart as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Goff underwhelmed as the Start of the Week in Week 1 against the Saints with 20.4 Fantasy points, but he played well with 26-of-39 passes for 206 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. This week, Goff should be in a shootout with Josh Allen in Buffalo, and the Bills just allowed C.J. Stroud to pass for 274 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. I like Goff as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Shough probably won't attempt 56 passes like he did in Week 1 at Detroit in an overtime loss, but he should still throw a lot at Baltimore in Week 2. He scored 29.2 Fantasy points against the Lions, and Shough has now scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points in six of his past seven games, going back to last season. The Ravens held Daniel Jones to just 11.1 Fantasy points in Week 1, but I expect Shough to challenge this defense. He's worth using as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. The last two times Young went to Atlanta, he combined for 699 passing yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions and six carries for 23 yards and two touchdowns. He scored at least 37.8 Fantasy points in each outing. Young just scored 37.4 Fantasy points in Week 1 against Chicago and is worth using as a starter in deeper leagues.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC DEN -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 131 RUYDS 2 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 7.4 Nix was awful in Week 1 at Kansas City with 17-of-28 passing for 131 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and he ran for 2 yards with a fumble. He scored 7.4 Fantasy points, and he could have another tough outing in Week 2 against Jacksonville. Nix only scored 17.2 Fantasy points against the Jaguars in Week 16 last year despite throwing for 352 yards, but he had one touchdown, one interception and a fumble in that game. Nix is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Jacoby Brissett QB ARI Arizona • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 15.2 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 277 RUYDS 14 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 18.4 Brissett had a solid outing in Week 1 at the Chargers with 18.5 Fantasy points, and he has now reached that total in 12 of his past 13 games going back to last season. One of those games was at Seattle in Week 10 last year when Brissett was 22-of-44 passing for 258 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, along with four carries for 31 yards and two fumbles. He was sacked five times in that game, and I expect him to be under heavy pressure in this matchup again. He's a solid starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but I'm not ready to use Brissett in one-quarterback leagues yet. Malik Willis QB MIA Miami • #2

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -13.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 17.9 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 220 RUYDS 39 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 16.7 Willis is almost the exact opposite of Matthew Stafford as a quarterback based on how both play, but the 49ers just held the reigning NFL MVP to 4.1 Fantasy points in Week 1. Willis had 16.7 Fantasy points in his Dolphins debut at Las Vegas, and this will be a much tougher matchup. The good news is Willis did damage with his legs with 39 rushing yards and a touchdown. I also liked that he passed for 220 yards, but he had no touchdowns with an interception. I expect him to struggle against a healthy San Francisco defense on the road, and I would only start Willis in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Daniel Jones QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 14.6 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 166 RUYDS 4 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 11 Jones was disappointing in Week 1 against Baltimore when he scored just 11.1 Fantasy points. He was 19-of-31 passing for 166 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and he only ran for 4 yards. He might not improve much in Week 2 at Kansas City. The Chiefs just held Bo Nix to 7.4 Fantasy points in Week 1, and they should be able to keep Jones in check. That said, last year, Jones scored 20.8 Fantasy points at Kansas City in Week 12 with 19-of-31 passing for 181 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, and he added 16 rushing yards. I just don't have high expectations for Jones, and he's only worth using in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Drake Maye QB NE New England • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT NE -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 20.3 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 178 RUYDS 47 TD 1 INT 3 FPTS/G 11.8 Maye is in a funk heading into Week 2 against the Steelers, and I'm worried about starting him in one-quarterback leagues. A.J. Brown (ankle) is out, and Maye has struggled in his past six starts, going back to last season. That stretch of games includes the playoffs and Week 1 at Seattle, so he was playing some of the best teams in the NFL, but he's averaging just 17.7 Fantasy points per game over that span. He also has just eight touchdowns compared to seven interceptions in those six games. Pittsburgh's defense wasn't tested last week by Cooper Rush, but the Steelers should keep Maye in check in Week 2 without Brown.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT NE -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 51 REC 5 REYDS 44 TD 0 FPTS/G 14.5 TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) could play in Week 2 against Pittsburgh after being out in Week 1 at Seattle, but I still expect Stevenson to get the majority of touches. And the Patriots might be more conservative on offense against the Steelers with A.J. Brown (ankle) out and Drake Maye struggling. Stevenson didn't run well in Week 1 against the Seahawks with 18 carries for 51 yards, but he had five catches for 44 yards on six targets and scored 14.5 PPR points. He has now scored at least 12.1 PPR points in seven of his past eight games going back to last year. Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL CAR -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 49 REC 3 REYDS 38 TD 2 FPTS/G 23.7 Hubbard was the best Carolina running back in Week 1 against Chicago, and he might be the best Panthers' running back all season as well. We'll see what happens with Jonathon Brooks moving forward, but Hubbard played 71 percent of the snaps in Week 1 and finished with 10 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 38 yards and a touchdown on three targets. Brooks, meanwhile, played 19 percent of the snaps and had four carries for 14 yards and one catch for 48 yards on three targets. I like Hubbard as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, and Brooks should be kept on your bench. Jadarian Price RB SEA Seattle • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI SEA -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 11.4 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 52 REC 2 REYDS 6 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.8 Price looked the part in Week 1 against New England with 10 carries for 52 yards and two catches for 6 yards on two targets. He just didn't play enough with 48 percent of the snaps, and George Holani had 46 percent of the snaps. Price will hopefully see his role increase in Week 2 against the Cardinals, who did a nice job against Omarion Hampton in Week 1, holding him to 8.3 PPR points. I'm expecting Seattle to lean on Price with Sam Darnold (hip) out, and I like Price as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Bhayshul Tuten RB JAC Jacksonville • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 66 REC 1 REYDS 22 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.8 Tuten was the lead running back for the Jaguars in Week 1 against Cleveland, playing 49 percent of the snaps. He had 15 carries for 66 yards and one catch for 22 yards on one target and hopefully, Jacksonville saw what Kansas City just did to Denver's defense in Week 1. Kenneth Walker III and Emmett Johnson just combined for 31 carries for 197 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 62 yards and a touchdown on eight targets against the Broncos, and I like Tuten as a low-end No. 2 running back in all leagues. Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS Washington • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -4.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 63 REC 1 REYDS -7 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.3 I hope Croskey-Merritt's fumble late in Week 1 against Philadelphia isn't an issue. The Commanders recovered the ball, but Croskey-Merritt was replaced by rookie Katron Allen to close the game. I'm expecting Croskey-Merritt to keep his starting job, and he ran well against the Eagles with 16 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown and one catch for minus-7 yards on one target. He's not going to help you in the passing game, but the Cowboys just allowed Cam Skattebo to rush 18 times for 81 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. Croskey-Merritt had 11 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns against Dallas in Week 17 last year.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Jones RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -4.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 40 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 Jordan Mason (thumb) is out for Week 2, which gives Jones a great opportunity against the Bears. He fared well in Week 1 against the Packers with 12 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown and no catches on one target, and he loves facing Chicago. Jones has played the Bears 17 times in his career, and he's scored at least 10 PPR points in 14 of those outings while averaging 14.8 PPR points per game over that span. With Mason out, Jones has top-20 upside in all leagues. MarShawn Lloyd RB GB Green Bay • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ GB -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 37 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.7 Lloyd had a tough game in Week 1 at Minnesota with 13 carries for 37 yards and no catches on one target, but I'm hopeful he'll perform better at the Jets in Week 2. I don't buy that New York's run defense is great just because the Jets shut down Tony Pollard, who only scored 4.4 PPR points in Week 1. I would use Lloyd as a flex option in all leagues. And, in deeper formats, you could use Christopher Brooks as a flex. Brooks had seven carries for 29 yards and no catches on one target against the Vikings, and he played 56 percent of the snaps. Kyle Monangai RB CHI Chicago • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN CHI -4.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 9.2 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 100 REC 2 REYDS 24 TD 1 FPTS/G 20.4 Monangai played great in Week 1 at Carolina with 10 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 24 yards on two targets. D'Andre Swift also did well with 134 total yards and three touchdowns, and he remains the No. 1 running back in Chicago. That said, Monangai is worth using as a flex option in Week 2 against Minnesota. He had 12 carries for 23 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 14 yards against the Vikings in Week 11 last year, and I'm expecting Monangai to once again get double digits in touches in this game. Kaelon Black RB SF San Francisco • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA SF -13.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 9.4 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 65 REC 1 REYDS 5 TD 0 FPTS/G 8 Black played well in his NFL debut in Week 1 against the Rams in Australia with 14 carries for 65 yards and one catch for 5 yards on one target. He shared playing time with Christian McCaffrey, which was a surprise, but Black held his own against a tough Rams defense. This week, the 49ers should be able to dominate the Dolphins, who just allowed 30 carries for 143 yards against Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. in Week 1. I would use Black as a flex option in deeper leagues. Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG LAR -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 54 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.4 Corum ran well in Week 1 against the 49ers with 10 carries for 54 yards. He had no targets against San Francisco and won't be a factor in the passing game behind Kyren Williams, but Corum is still worth using as a flex option in Week 2 against the Giants. I'm expecting the Rams offense to rebound after a lackluster performance in Australia, and Corum will hopefully find the end zone in this game.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Quinshon Judkins RB CLE Cleveland • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -8.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 12.3 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 33 REC 2 REYDS 17 TD 0 FPTS/G 7 We'll see what the Browns do with their backfield now that Dylan Sampson (knee) is out, and it would be great if Judkins saw an increased role in the passing game. Unfortunately, Cleveland will likely lean on Raheim Sanders or Jaleel McLaughlin to replace Sampson, and Judkins could be stuck in need of a touchdown to save his Fantasy production. He struggled in Week 1 against Jacksonville with 12 carries for 33 yards and two catches for 17 yards on two targets, and I'm not expecting a huge stat line for Judkins in Week 2. He's a flex option at best in most formats. Rico Dowdle RB PIT Pittsburgh • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 9.4 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 15 REC 2 REYDS 6 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.1 Dowdle struggled in his first game with the Steelers in Week 1 against Atlanta, with eight carries for 15 yards and two catches for 6 yards on five targets. He scored 4.1 PPR points, and he was outplayed by Jaylen Warren, who had 15 total touches (five catches) for 73 yards, including a fumble. I don't love the matchup for either Pittsburgh running back this week against the Patriots. Defensive tackle Milton Williams is a beast, and opposing running backs have scored just two rushing touchdowns in the past 13 games he has played in the regular season, including Week 1 against Seattle. Warren and Dowdle are just flex options at best in Week 2. J.K. Dobbins RB DEN Denver • #27

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC DEN -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 36 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.6 Dobbins ran well in Week 1 against Kansas City with eight carries for 36 yards, but he didn't get enough work. And he had no targets, which could be a problem all season. RJ Harvey will continue to share touches with Dobbins, and we could see rookie Jonah Coleman get more work in Week 2. The Jaguars just held Quinshon Judkins to 50 total yards and no touchdowns on 14 total touches in Week 1, and Jacksonville was No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs in 2025. Dobbins is a flex option at best in all leagues. Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -7 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 9.3 RB RNK 37th YTD Stats RUYDS 35 REC 1 REYDS -1 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.5 Pollard struggled in Week 1 against the Jets with seven carries for 35 yards and one catch for minus-1 yard on two targets. It will be tough to trust Pollard in good matchups, and you should avoid him when he faces a tough defense like the Eagles. Tyjae Spears will continue to be a factor for the Titans as well, but I would sit Pollard in all leagues against Philadelphia.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jeremiyah Love RB ARI Arizona • #4

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 11.4 RB RNK 26th 2025 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Love did well in Week 1 at the Chargers with 11 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 9 yards on four targets, but Tyler Allgeier played more snaps (44-32) and had more total touches (19-13). I'm hopeful that was part of the plan to ease Love back into action after he suffered a high-ankle sprain in the first preseason game, but that could continue in Week 2 against Seattle. And this is a tough run defense for the Seahawks, who could keep Love in check. I would prefer to use Love as a flex option in most leagues in Week 2.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Emeka Egbuka WR TB Tampa Bay • #2

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE TB -8.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 6 REYDS 63 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.3 Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE TB -8.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 4 REYDS 40 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.3 I'm expecting a big game from Mayfield this week, so Egbuka and Godwin should both do well. Both were OK in Week 1 at Cincinnati but not spectacular, and that should change against the Browns. Egbuka had five catches for 63 yards on six targets against the Bengals, and Godwin had four catches for 40 yards on four targets. Cleveland allowed Jacksonville's receivers to combine for 13 catches for 191 yards and three touchdowns on 14 targets in Week 1, and hopefully Egbuka and Godwin will follow suit. Parker Washington WR JAC Jacksonville • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 6 REYDS 83 TD 1 FPTS/G 19.3 Washington lived up to the billing in Week 1 against Cleveland with five catches for 83 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and he scored 19.3 PPR points. He's now scored at least 19 PPR points in five games in a row going back to last season, which included Week 16 at Denver when Washington had six catches for 145 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. I'm going to start Washington as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues until he struggles, which hopefully won't be any time soon. Davante Adams WR LAR L.A. Rams • #17

Age: 33 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG LAR -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 6 REYDS 26 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.6 Adams had a bad game in Week 1 against the 49ers in Australia with three catches for 26 yards on six targets. Last year, there were only two times in the regular season where he went back-to-back games without a touchdown, so hopefully he gets back into the end zone in Week 2 against the Giants. New York held CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in check in Week 1 as they combined for eight catches for 72 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets, but I'm expecting the Rams' passing game to perform well in this matchup. Puka Nacua and Adams should dominate this secondary. Luther Burden III WR CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN CHI -4.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 5 REYDS 63 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.5 Burden was just OK in Week 1 at Carolina with five catches for 63 yards on five targets, but he also lost a fumble. He was overshadowed by Chicago's ground attack against the Panthers, but Kalif Raymond also led the Bears in receiving with eight catches for 84 yards on nine targets. I'm expecting better things from Burden, Rome Odunze (two catches for 52 yards on three targets in Week 1) and Colston Loveland (no catches on two targets) in Week 2 against Minnesota, and the Vikings allowed Christian Watson and Matthew Golden to combine for 12 catches for 242 yards and two touchdowns on 20 targets in Week 1. Burden should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Jalen Coker WR CAR Carolina • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL CAR -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 9 REYDS 138 TD 2 FPTS/G 33.8 Coker (ankle) was limited in practice Wednesday, but he's expected to play in Week 2 at Atlanta. Hopefully, he will pick up where he left off in Week 1 against Chicago when he had eight catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets. Coker has now scored at least 14 PPR points in five of his past seven games going back to last season, and I like him as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Falcons.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Golden WR GB Green Bay

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ GB -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 12 REYDS 95 TD 0 FPTS/G 15.5 I like Christian Watson and Golden as starters in all leagues in Week 2 at the Jets. Hopefully, we can see something positive from Jayden Reed as well, but he was quiet in Week 1 at Minnesota with three catches for 20 yards on seven targets. Watson went off for six catches, 147 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets, and Golden had six catches for 95 yards on 12 targets. He now has four games in his career with at least five targets, and he scored at least 11.3 PPR points in each outing. Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA SF -13.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 7 REYDS 48 TD 1 FPTS/G 18 De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, and we know that Samuel, Mike Evans and Demarcus Robinson will be the top receivers for the 49ers heading into Week 2 against Miami. All three did well against the Rams in Week 1. Samuel had six catches for 48 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and he added one carry for 12 yards. Evans had six catches for 49 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. And Robinson had two catches for 50 yards and a touchdown on three targets. Evans and Samuel are both worth starting in all leagues against the Dolphins, and Robinson is a good sleeper in deeper formats. Stefon Diggs WR WAS Washington • #3

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -4 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 9 REYDS 55 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.5 Diggs had a strong debut with the Commanders in Week 1 at Philadelphia with four catches for 55 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He had more targets combined than Terry McLaurin (four) and Antonio Williams (four), and Diggs might end up as the No. 1 receiver in Washington this season. I still like McLaurin as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 2 at Dallas, and Williams is a good receiver to stash on your bench (he had four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown in Week 1). But Diggs is a borderline starter in all two-receiver leagues and a must-start option in three-receiver formats. Devaughn Vele WR NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -8.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 8.6 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 9 REYDS 69 TD 1 FPTS/G 19.9 I liked Vele as a sleeper in Week 1 at Detroit, and he delivered with seven catches for 69 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He now has at least six targets in four of his past five games going back to last season, and he has three games with at least 11.9 PPR points over that span. The Saints will likely be chasing points in Week 2 at Baltimore, and Vele should again be heavily involved from Tyler Shough. Vele, who is the most added player on CBS Sports leagues heading into Week 2, is worth starting in all three-receiver leagues against the Ravens. Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LAC -6.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 6 REYDS 17 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.7 Ladd McConkey (ribs) didn't practice Wednesday, and we don't know what his status is for Week 2 against Las Vegas. If he's out then Johnston and Tre Harris will have larger roles, and I like both against the Raiders. Johnston would be a borderline starter in all formats, and he loves facing Las Vegas. He has 24 catches for 341 yards and three touchdowns in his past five meetings against the Raiders, and he has scored a touchdown or gone over 100 receiving yards in four of those outings. Harris is a good sleeper in deeper leagues since he should see a boost in targets if McConkey is out. Continue to monitor his status, and Johnston and Harris would benefit if McConkey can't play.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Marvin Harrison Jr. WR ARI Arizona • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -4 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 10.2 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 1 TAR 3 REYDS 33 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.3 Harrison had a down game in Week 1 at the Chargers with one catch for 33 yards on three targets, and he was outplayed by Kendrick Bourne (eight catches for 75 yards on eight targets) and Michael WIlson (five catches for 56 yards on seven targets). I don't expect Harrison to be third among that group moving forward, but it wasn't an ideal start. This week, Harrison has to face the Seahawks, and he did well against Seattle last year with at least 14.3 PPR points in each meeting, including two touchdowns. I hope he'll have another strong game against the Seahawks in Week 2, but I would only start him as a low-end option in three-receiver leagues. Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC DEN -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 5 REYDS 11 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.1 I'll go back to Jaylen Waddle in Week 2 against Jacksonville despite his down game in Week 1 at Kansas City with one catch for 2 yards on three targets. I'm hoping we get a squeaky wheel game from Waddle, and he should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. Sutton also struggled against the Chiefs with two catches for 11 yards on five targets, but he could have another down game against Jacksonville. It's clear Pat Bryant will have a bigger role this season, and Evan Engram will also steal targets from Sutton. Now, he did well against the Jaguars last season with six catches for 86 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets in Week 16, but it's doubtful he gets anywhere close to that many targets in Week 2. Sutton is a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues at best. Brian Thomas Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 9 WR RNK 43rd YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 3 REYDS 40 TD 0 FPTS/G 7 Thomas was limited to three catches for 40 yards on three targets in Week 1 against Cleveland, and he dealt with a shoulder injury. He was limited in practice Wednesday, although he's expected to play in Week 2 at Denver. Thomas struggled in Week 16 against the Broncos last season with two catches for 18 yards on three targets, and I'm expecting another frustrating outing in Denver again, especially if he matches up with Patrick Surtain II. The only Jacksonville receiver I would start with confidence is Parker Washington, and Thomas is a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues at best. DK Metcalf WR PIT Pittsburgh • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 10 REYDS 40 TD 0 FPTS/G 8 Metcalf had 10 targets in Week 1 against Atlanta, which is fantastic. But he only managed four catches for 40 yards, which isn't ideal. He should once again be heavily involved in the game plan in Week 2 at New England, but I would only start Metcalf in three-receiver leagues. He could see plenty of cornerback Christian Gonzalez, and I don't expect Metcalf to win many of those battles. Metcalf had three catches for 32 yards and a touchdown on four targets in Week 3 against the Patriots in 2025, but Gonzalez didn't play in that game.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 17.9 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 4 REYDS 29 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.5 We'll see who starts at quarterback for the Falcons in Week 2, but if Cooper Rush is the starter again then London is a borderline starter at best in two-receiver leagues. It was a terrible game for London in Week 1 at Pittsburgh with two catches for 29 yards on four targets, and he will be tough to trust with Rush. I'll take Michael Penix Jr. (knee) or Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) at less than 100 percent, and we'll see what the Falcons do prior to Sunday. For now, be prepared to replace London in two-receiver leagues if you have a better option because Rush is a significant downgrade for London's Fantasy value.

TEs to start Projections powered by Sportsline Dalton Kincaid TE BUF Buffalo • #86

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET BUF -4.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 11.7 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 6 REYDS 130 TD 0 FPTS/G 18 Kincaid was awesome in Week 1 at Houston with five catches for 130 yards on six targets, and we hope that's a sign of things to come for the season. We know that when Kincaid is healthy, he can post outstanding stats, and he looked great against the Texans. The Lions were miserable against the Saints' tight ends in Week 1, with Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant combining for seven catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets. Kincaid has top-five potential in this matchup. Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -8.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 12th PROJ PTS 9.8 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 7 REYDS 54 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.4 Johnson got off to a slow start in Week 1 at Detroit, but he finished the game with three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He should have another solid outing in Week 2 against the Ravens. Baltimore did a good job against Tyler Warren in Week 1, but he scored a late touchdown to finish with three catches for 13 yards on five targets. I expect the Saints to be chasing points in this matchup, and Johnson should finish as a top-12 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. Michael Mayer TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -6.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 6.9 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 7 REYDS 32 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.2 Brock Bowers (knee) isn't expected to play in Week 2 at the Chargers, and Mayer should again have the chance to lead the Raiders in targets. In Week 1 against Miami, Mayer had seven targets, and he finished with six catches for 32 yards. Trey McBride dominated the Chargers in Week 1 with nine catches for 95 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets, and the Raiders should be chasing points in this game. I like Mayer as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO BAL -8.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 13th PROJ PTS 9.3 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 6 REYDS 49 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.9 Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) is out, and Zay Flowers (hamstring) is banged up. Andrews could see a boost in targets against the Saints, and he's worth starting in all leagues. Sam LaPorta had five catches for 48 yards on eight targets against New Orleans in Week 1, and Andrews had four catches for 49 yards on six targets in Week 1 at the Colts. Andrews could be first or second on the team in targets in this game. Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN HOU -2.5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 5th PROJ PTS 10 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 8 REYDS 35 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 I love that Schultz had eight targets in Week 1 against Buffalo, but he only finished with four catches for 35 yards. He should once again be heavily involved in Week 2 against the Bengals, who were No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends in 2025. Cincinnati held Cade Otton to three catches for 26 yards in Week 1, but I expect Schultz to do better against this defense in Week 2. He should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT NE -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 10.4 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 3 REYDS 26 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.6 Henry could benefit with A.J. Brown (ankle) out, and I like Henry as a low-end starter in all leagues. Eli Raridon could also have an increased role, and we'll see what happens with New England's receivers. But Henry did well in 2025 when featured, and he had eight catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets in Week 3 against the Steelers. Henry also had 11 games with at least five targets in 2025, including the playoffs, and he scored at least 10.6 PPR points in seven of those outings.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Harold Fannin Jr. TE CLE Cleveland • #44

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -8.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 11 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 3 REYDS 21 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.1 Fannin made me nervous this season with the additions Cleveland made at receiver, as well as Deshaun Watson starting at quarterback, and we saw the downside for Fannin in Week 1 at Jacksonville. He only had two catches for 21 yards on three targets, and I'm nervous to trust him in Week 2 at Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers were just abused by Mike Gesicki in Week 1 for five catches, 78 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, but I don't expect Fannin to do well in this game. Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DAL -4 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 10.7 TE RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 2 REYDS 6 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.6 Ferguson nearly caught a touchdown in Week 1 at the Giants, but he failed to reach the end zone. He finished the game with two catches for 6 yards on two targets, and he should struggle again in Week 2 against Washington. It will be tough to trust Ferguson when CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are healthy, and he will likely need a touchdown to save his production. Now, Dallas Goedert did have four catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns on five targets in Week 1 against the Commanders. And Ferguson caught three touchdowns in two games against Washington last year. I'm just hesitant to start him when Lamb and Pickens are active. Mike Gesicki TE CIN Cincinnati • #88

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -2.5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 7.5 TE RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 7 REYDS 78 TD 1 FPTS/G 18.8 Gesicki was awesome in Week 1 against Tampa Bay with five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, but I don't expect a repeat performance in Week 2 at Houston. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins were off against the Buccaneers, combining for five catches for 71 yards and no touchdowns on 10 targets. Chase and Higgins should be more involved against the Texans, and Gesicki is a low-end starter at best in deeper leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 14th PROJ PTS 11.7 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 1 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Like Drake London, it will be tough to trust Pitts if Cooper Rush is starting for the Falcons in Week 2 against Carolina. We saw the downside for Pitts in Week 1 at Pittsburgh when he had no catches on one target with Rush under center. We're hopeful either Michael Penix Jr. (knee) or Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) will start against the Panthers, and then Pitts will be removed from this post. With Rush, Pitts is a low-end starter at best in the majority of leagues.

DST Projections powered by Sportsline

49ers (vs. MIA)

The 49ers defense played great in Week 1 against the Rams, holding them to 7 points with one interception, one fumble recovery and just 290 total yards allowed. It's a big difference when Nick Bosa and Fred Warner are healthy, and San Francisco should dominate the Miami offense in Week 2. The Raiders held the Dolphins to 13 points in Week 1 with five sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery. The 49ers DST should be amazing in Week 2.



Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline

Buccaneers (vs. CLE)

Packers (vs. NYJ)

Chiefs (vs. IND)

Sits Projections powered by Sportsline

Vikings (at CHI)

The Vikings defense came alive late in Week 1 against the Packers and finished with four sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery. But the Bears offense could be tough to stop. Chicago just scored 59 points in Week 1 against Carolina, and Caleb Williams was sacked just twice. The Bears also had one fumble. I don't want to trust the Vikings DST against Chicago in Week 2.

Start Projections powered by Sportsline Chase McLaughlin K TB Tampa Bay • #4

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE TB -8.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS K 26th PROJ PTS 9.2 K RNK 6th The Browns just allowed Cam Little to make two field goals and four PATs in Week 1, and Tampa Bay's offense should score plenty of points in Week 2. McLaughlin had a solid game in Week 1 at Cincinnati with two field goals, including one from 51 yards, and three PATs. I like McLaughlin as a No. 1 Fantasy kicker in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Cairo Santos K CHI Chicago • #8

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN CHI -4.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS K 25th PROJ PTS 9.1 K RNK 9th Eddy Pineiro K SF San Francisco • #18

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA SF -13.5 O/U 45 OPP VS K 22nd PROJ PTS 9.2 K RNK 7th Tyler Bass K BUF Buffalo • #16

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET BUF -4.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS K 11th PROJ PTS 8.4 K RNK 13th

Sits Projections powered by Sportsline Andres Borregales K NE New England • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Borregales only made one field goal and one PAT in Week 1 at Seattle, although his field goal was from 50 yards. He's now made one field goal or less in six of his past seven games, going back to last season, including the playoffs. The Patriots offense looks off, and losing A.J. Brown (ankle) isn't ideal. I would avoid Borregales in this matchup with the Steelers, who held him to just two PATs in Week 3 last season.