Week 3 Fantasy Football DFS: Top values, contrarian lineups on FanDuel and DraftKings

Week 3 can be a dangerous time in DFS because we don't actually have very much information, but it sure feels like we know a lot of new things. Unfortunately we can throw a lot of those things out the window because of all of the injuries, especially at quarterback.

We have no real reason to believe we'll know what the Saints, Steelers, Panthers or Giants offenses will look like without their starting quarterbacks. While all of those backups make compelling tournament plays, a glance at ownership projections looks as if people my be more excited about playing the backups than I am, which leaves a top-10 quarterback projected at 1% ownership. I'll gladly take a piece of that.

As a reminder, you don't have to worry about avoiding chalk in head-to-heads or 50-50s. This is just a tournament concern. Also, you don't have to avoid all of the chalk. Just enough to differentiate yourself.

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 2 Prices FanDuel $7,500 DraftKings $5,900 I've been very impressed with Allen's improvements as a passer this season. He's averaging 7.6 yards per attempt and completing 64% of his passes. John Brown and Cole Beasley have certainly helped, but some of this is just Allen getting better. Most importantly for his Fantasy value, he's still averaging 8.5 rush attempts per game. Christian McCaffrey RB CAR Carolina • #22

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 3 Prices FanDuel $8,900 DraftKings $8,700 McCaffrey is averaging 23.5 touches per game over the first two weeks. While Arizona hasn't been a good matchup for running backs so far this season we should expect a high-paced game with plenty of offense. If you're looking for a tiebreaker between Ezekiel Elliott and McCaffrey, it's far less likely McCaffrey sits out the fourth quarter in a blowout. Larry Fitzgerald WR ARI Arizona • #11

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Week 3 Prices FanDuel $5,900 DraftKings $5,100 Fitzgerald is tied for third in the league with 24 targets, and I don't see that changing any time soon with how pass-heavy Kliff Kingsbury's offense is. These are also more valuable targets than Fitzgerald has seen in the past few years, with Kingsbury sending his star receiver downfield more often. In cash games and tournaments, I want a chunk of this Cardinals-Panthers game. George Kittle TE SF San Francisco • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 3 Prices FanDuel $6,600 DraftKings $5,600 I expect a bounceback effort from Kittle at home against the Steelers. He's the third most expensive of the elite tight ends, and I actually have him projected to score the most Fantasy points. Will Dissly caught two touchdowns against this defense last week.

Top Contrarian Plays Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Week 3 Projected Ownership FanDuel 0.99% DraftKings 1.05% The matchup isn't great and Ryan isn't at home, but he's still indoors. I'm just not going to pass up the opportunity to play Ryan indoors at around 1% ownership. There's way too much weekly upside for that. The Falcons haven't been able to run at all, so I expect another high volume passing day. James White RB NE New England • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Week 3 Projected Ownership FanDuel 3.96% DraftKings 4.77% With Antonio Brown gone, White should assume his role as the second-most targeted Patriot, behind Julian Edelman. The Patriots have the second-highest implied point total of the week against the Jets, which helps White's touchdown probability. I do like White more on DraftKings, where catches are worth a full point. D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 3 Projected Ownership FanDuel 2.81% DraftKings 2.70% Moore is tied with Fitzgerald for third in the league in targets and he has an outstanding matchup against the Cardinals. It's not ideal that he has a backup quarterback throwing him the ball, but Kyle Allen acquitted himself well in his only career start. Besides, the level of difficulty is lower for Allen against this defense. Darren Waller TE OAK Oakland • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 3 Projected Ownership FanDuel 3.39% DraftKings 3.46% Tight end ownership is pretty concentrated this week, so I understand why no one wants to play the guy going against the Minnesota Vikings. But he's cheap enough that it's hard to overlook his 15 targets. The Raiders should be playing from behind in this one, which likely means a lot of dump offs to Waller as Derek Carr attempts to escape the pass rush. You need him to reach the end zone to pay off big, but the volume will be there.

